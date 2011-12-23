Wine Drop Cookies
Many years ago, I asked my mother why these are called wine drop cookies if there wasn't any wine in the recipe. She just said because they were so rich and good. A soft molasses cookie with easy batter preparation.
My wife loved the fact that these weren't heavy and said "Not perfect, but close" I'm giving it 5 props because I didn't have ALL of the "listed" ingredients, Substituting Allspice for the Clove, Mixing my 1/8 cup of molasses with 1/8 cup of honey..... Oh, did I mention that I cut the recipe in half?? Worked a CHARM!!!!! Beautiful cookies....Not too sweet, wonderful amount of spice. Do NOT disrespect this recipe because of bad reviews. It works. Not flavorful?? Seriously?? Get some nasal spray. Clear the pipes....This has TONS of flavor!!!Read More
I thought these cookies were rather dry and didn't have a lot of flavor.Read More
for drop cookies batter was not like a normal drop cookie batter it comes out like a cake batter. I also thought these were dry and had little flavor.
