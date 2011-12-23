Wine Drop Cookies

Many years ago, I asked my mother why these are called wine drop cookies if there wasn't any wine in the recipe. She just said because they were so rich and good. A soft molasses cookie with easy batter preparation.

By Sharon Sincavage

24
4 dozen
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Beat oil, sugar and eggs. Add molasses, vanilla, and water.

  • Stir in dry ingredients.

  • Drop by teaspoons on cookie sheets sprayed with non stick spray.

  • Bake for 15 minutes. Cool tray slightly before removing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
198 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 30.6g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 110.1mg. Full Nutrition
