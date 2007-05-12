Sour Cream Cut-Outs
This recipe stays soft because of the sour cream and cake flour in them. I make them every Christmas.
I have searched for many years to find a delicious cut-out recipe worthy of the time and $ invested. THIS IS IT! It must be the cake flour and the sour cream. The cookies looked like they were purchased at a high-end bakery. I am an avid baker and I can not thank you enough for this treasure! Thank you Patty for sharing this gem of a cut-out cookie recipe...Read More
Looked cute, but dry and not sweet. I didnt over bake, but they just came out dry. Wont make again. I prefer a stardard sugar cookie. Wont make againRead More
Every Christmas we make these cookies for a cookie decorating party and they alway turn out soft and light, very few ever make it into the take home bag! The flour and sour cream are key, DON'T substitute! The dough will be very stiff, stir by last of the flour in by hand if necessary. It isn't a sweet cookie, that's why they're so good for decorating with icing and sugar.
I like the taste, but next time, will cut the cooking time by a few minutes, as 10 minutes produced a somewhat dry cookie. They hold their shape very well and look really pretty frosted with sugar cookie frosting from this site. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
This is probably one of the best cut-out cookie dough I've ever worked with. The finished product held it's shape and puffed up nicely. The only downfall this cookie has is the lack of sweetness. But otherwise it is soft, melts in your mouth, mmm mmm. It's a good thing the frosting I made compensated for the lack of sweetness in the cookie itself. I also made this dough ahead of time, maybe a few weeks ahead. Rolled it into a log, wrapped it tightly in wax paper and stored in a ziplock bag. I thawed it 3/4 way before I started working with it. Very good dough, very good cookie. I will try this recipe again and probably put more sugar in next time. Thanks for Sharing!
This is the easiest cut-out cookie dough I've ever worked with. Ended up using less flour than called for.I liked the not-too-sweet flavor, but I goofed and ended up using self-rising flour instead of cake flour. Mine ended up being more of a sweet biscuit -- would be great dough for scones! Would have probably been wonderful if I'd used the right flour. The texture is great -- the sour cream makes the difference. I'll definitely try them again -- the right way next time!
This is the ideal cut-out cookie recipe if you plan to frost your cookies. The dough is easy to work with, and the result will be a fat,soft cookie & the perfect base for decorating. Use super sweet frosting and your cookies will taste exactly like those big, soft frosted cookies you can buy from your grocery store. Definitely bakery quality!
These were sooo good. I don't usually like sugar cookies, but these were great! Not overly sweet, as other reviewers have noted, which is the perfect base for a nice buttercream frosting! I found that I didn't need to cook them quite as long--I cut the bake time by several minutes--but that might be due to differences in the thickness of the cookies I rolled.
Yum!! I added some cinnamon and used the brown sugar frosting on this site and made great fall cut outs. They were so soft and held their shape. I will use this recipe for Christmas as well. Thanks.
I had so much fun making these cookies with my two year old last night. This dough was so easy to work with. I rolled mine really thick so my son could pick up the cookies easilly once they were cut out without tearing or breaking. Even though they were really thick, the cooking time listed seemed a bit too long. A really nice soft texture, lightly sweet cookie that holds it shape really well.
This dough was extremely easy to work with - other than that, I wasn't a fan. I tried out a bunch of new cookie recipes one weekend, and this one was definitely the least favourite of everyone who sampled them. This is not a sweet cookie - I used a lemon juice & icing sugar glaze that improved them a bit, but I wouldn't make these again.
Made as directed. Didn't want to frost, so gave a very light sprinkle of nutmeg. Very good to the eye and to taste.
Oh, these are so good. I love how they are fat and soft. They aren't too sweet, yet they are still "sugar" cookies that you can frost. Love 'em!
This is our new favorite sugar cookie recipe. It holds the shapes perfectly and are so soft and yummy. This is a great recipe for kids because it isn't sticky and it is easy for them to roll out and transfer the cookies themselves. Thank you for a great recipe!!!
I agree with Jan, for the same reasons. It goes together well, and rolls, etc. nicely. But the flavor just isn't there. I tried adding a little lemon zest but still on the 'flat' side for my family's taste.
Made these yesterday and they turned our great but only when I cut down the flour to 4 cups and increased the sugar to 1 1/2 cups otherwise they would be dry and have no flavour. This saved this recipe. The flour to sugar ratio is completely wrong.
I have made this cookie for years, it is my grandmothers. But instead of vanilla I use lemon extract. YUMMY!
I did not have good luck with these cookies at all. I followed directions exactly and the cookies were blah. Tasted more like a buscuit than a cookie. Dough was rubbery... I would not waste ingredients on this cookie again.
This cookie reminded me of being a child again. A classmates mother would bring in a cookie just like this on holidays. Now I can be THAT mom! Tasty cookie with ease of rolling and so simple to work with. My 4 year old and I spent an afternoon in the kitchen and created memories and masterpieces!
I liked these cookies. The dough is extremely easy to work with. I was almost like bread dough. I rolled my dough out thick and it doubled in size after baking. They not only looked like bisquits, they had the texture of them too. I did like the taste though. These need to be rolled thin. They dont have much flavor so pick a great frosting. I was looking for the store bought sugar cookie( the ones that are thick with not flavor). Ill try again but make my own adjustments.
No thanks. Too doughy. I think this recipe calls for way too much flour.
followed the recipe exactly and these turned out beautifully. so delicious! a wonderful alternative to standard sugar cookie cutouts.
Definitely an easy dough to put together and work with, but these cookies are tasteless. They next day these cookies were still "soft", but tough. If you are looking for a vehicle for tons of icing- make these; if your looking for something that tastes good, look elsewhere.
I have tried many cut-out recipes, and this was flavorless. Has a very overwhelming flour taste, is a moist cookie...we followed the recipe exactly, tried to rescue with sweet icing.
I Make your cookies. I think they were good.Sorry to tell you that they werent my favorite. I just put 5 1/2 cup flour. I prefer a stardard sugar cookie. Wont make again
This is a very bland cookie if you like non sugary cookie. What appealed to me was the no chilling part. I had nice, soft, tall cookies but did make Rick's Buttercream frosting from this site to sweeten them up. That made it perfect!
VERY good flavor and perfect texture. doesn't even need frosting. i didn't have cake flour so i sub with sifted AP. easy recipe to follow.
This recipe was more of a sour cream biscuit than a cookie. 6.5 cups of flour is way too much flour to add to a cookie recipe for my taste. I made the recipe exactly as it called. Comes out soft inside and a light crisp on the outside, not sweet enough for my taste. Sorry not a fan of biscuit like cookies.
I love this recipes as they freeze well and easier to frost semi frozen also I add a tsp of almond. really easy and tasty
Great texture and easy to prepare. Used local sour cream (which is thicker), cake flour and added a drop of almond aroma. Iced it with hard chocolate ganache. Yummy stuff
