Sour Cream Cut-Outs

This recipe stays soft because of the sour cream and cake flour in them. I make them every Christmas.

Recipe by Patty Roberts

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the sour cream and vanilla. Stir in baking soda, baking powder and salt; gradually mix in flour to form a dough that is stiff enough to roll out. More or less flour may be necessary.

  • Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface and cut into shapes using cookie cutters. Place cookies 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until firm and the center appears dry. Cookies will stay white, so be careful not to overbake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 39.1g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 40.1mg; sodium 187.4mg. Full Nutrition
