Cracked Sugar Cookies I

4.6
2275 Ratings
This is a nice soft center sugar cookie.

Recipe by Pam

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C). Lightly grease 2 cookie sheets.

  • Cream together sugar and butter. Beat in egg yolks and vanilla.

  • Add flour, baking soda, and cream of tartar. Stir.

  • Form dough into walnut size balls and place 2 inches apart on cookie sheet. Don't flatten. Bake 10 to 11 minutes, until tops are cracked and just turning color.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 20.5g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 45.9mg; sodium 108.2mg. Full Nutrition
