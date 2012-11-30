Cracked Sugar Cookies I
This is a nice soft center sugar cookie.
They say that if the dough tastes good, so will the cookie! Took a taste and yep, I knew I'd end up with a good cookie. These are buttery, light and tender with the characteristic crispiness cream of tartar provides. I loved 'em. It's a beautiful and easy dough to work with and does exactly what the recipe says it will. Delicious just as is, but for Christmas I dipped one half in chocolate ganache and then decorated them with Christmas sprinkles.
I just made these cookies and they turned out flat. I don't know what I did wrong. The flavor is excellent though.
These sugar cookies are awesome! The dough is stiff at first, but this recipe is much easier to make with a heavy duty stand mixer. I sifted all the dry ingredients together before adding to the butter/sugar/egg yolk/vanilla mixture. I added the dry ingredients slowly and let the mixer run for quite a while, scraping down the sides of the bowl. I got a nice firm but pliable dough that was easily rolled into little balls. With the cream of tartar, these remind me of my favorite snickerdoodle recipe. The result out of the oven were uniform, beautiful round cookies that were just slighly golden underneath. When they cooled, the edges were delicately crispy and the centers were soft and chewy. I think in order to get these results, it's a good idea to measure the flour by spooning it into the measuring cup and leveling off with the flat back of a knife. Digging the measuring cup into the bag of flour can compact it too densely resulting in a dry dough that is hard to work with. These cookies looked gorgeous out of the oven and tasted fantastic!
I just made these and they turned out great. I live in Norway and had to make a few substitutions. First off, I've only seen vanilla flavoring, which is blech. So I used a vanilla bean instead. Of course it gives the cookies the little black flecks, but the taste is so much better. I also have never seen cream of tartar here. I know you can use lemon juice or vinegar as a substitute, but I didn't either. I did, however, have a lime in the fridge. I feel like lemons are slightly more acidic, so I used 2 teaspoons of lime juice in place of the cream of tartar. I don't have any kind of electric mixer. So I made these entirely by hand. And when I say hand, I mean hand! The dough is kind of hard to work with using just a spoon. So I literally went hands-in to mix it, as if it was bread dough. But like I said, they turned out great. They were very easy to form into balls for baking.
Wow! There aren't enough stars on here for this cookie. This has to be the most perfect sugar cookie I have ever come across. I followed the recipe exactly and got excellent results. They come out picture perfect, almost too good looking to eat but absolutely irresistable. I don't think any bakery could compare.
A really good sugar cookie. The dough was easy to handle & roll. This reminded me of the sugar cookie dough you can buy pre-made in the refrig. section (only better!). I think the dough would work well for desserts that call for a sugar cookie base. I had all the ingred. on hand so a quick & easy cookie to make.
These are amazing. I have never been good at cookies, and these are full proof you can't mess them up. The dough is very easy to handle unlike other sugar cookie doughs. You can bake them right away, and I even make my own date stuffing to put in the center of the cookie. I also rolled them in a cinnamon, sugar coating on the outside, they were fantastic. My husband who never asks for anything twice, is always requesting these. YOU MUST TRY IT......
These were exactly what I wanted. However, for me, I found that they did need to be flattened, and also they needed to be baked for a few minutes longer than what the recipe stated (and they still came out nice, soft, and chewy). could just me my oven though. i will be using this recipe from now on when I want to make sugar cookies. I also went over them with a vanilla glaze..in red, white, and blue for 4th of July. very yummy!
Egg yolks will make a cookie chewy and these are perfect as written. Thank you for sharing.
Delicious! I didn't have cream of tartar on hand, so I followed the advice of another reviewer and subbed 3/4 tsp baking soda and 1 tsp baking powder for the cream of tartar and the baking soda in the recipe. Worked out perfectly.
Perfect, delicious and outstanding cookie right here! Seriously, this is one of the best sugar cookies I have ever made or tasted. I chose this recipe because I usually make rolled sugar cookies for the holidays, but I was running out of time, so I needed something quick that I didn't have to frost/decorate. I rolled these into 1 inch balls and rolled in assorted colored sugars & jimmies/sprinkles. They turned out beautiful and were absolutely delicious! These did not last long, and every person that received one of my cookie trays asked me about this recipe. I will use this recipe very often, and I'm already looking forward to making these for Valentines Day. Thank You for sharing!:)
I cannot stop eating these ookies. I am giving this recipe to everyone I know!
I have made these a few times now. I do add a 1/4 tsp salt to the flour mixture just because I use unsalted butter. I LoVe the texture of these cookies. Even more - I love that they are SO much less time consuming than sugar cookies - no rolling & no tempermental dough. Super easy recipe! If you eat them warm right out of the oven they sort of melt in your mouth. If you let them cool they are like a soft almost chewy sugar cookie. I actually think they are best the 2nd day (even softer). I like them unfrosted. Freeze well. They would make awesome ice cream sandwiches. If your dough is soft after mixing & you bake it that way then they will be a little more flat & crisp, if you like them soft/chewy then pop your dough in the fridge or freezer for a few mins before baking. If dough is cold bake for 11 mins - don't let the edges brown unless you like them crisp.
good even if you dont put into balls. if your careful enough u can use cookie cutters to make shapes, it took about the same time on my oven.
If you love Subway sugar cookies, you'll love these! They are SO good! I followed the recipe exactly and did not flatten the cookies. They spread on their own in the oven and I watched carefully for them to "crack." As soon as they did, I took them out and let them cool on the cookie sheets for just a few minutes before transferring to the wire racks to cool. This is truly a delicious sugar cookie. I'm very happy to have found it! :)
These turned out WONDERFUL. WAY better than Publix bakery's sugar cookies -and those are really good! I sprinkled red and blue colored sugar on them for Fourth of July and they not only looked awesome but they tasted great. Perfect texture and right amount of softness. I followed the recipe exactly as is. If you are looking to make killer sugar cookies - this is it! It's now my go-to recipe.
I made these to donate to a cookie drive for single military members who can't make it home for Christmas. While the flavor was fantastic (almost like a butter shortbread cookie) and the appearance was beautiful, I was a little disappointed in the dough and the yield. The dough was rather dry and crumbly, making it difficult to roll into balls. Next time I think I'll use two yolks and one whole egg instead of just three yolks. Also, even though I sized these according to the directions, I only got 2-1/2 dozen out of the recipe. I would have had to make them extremely small to get the 4 dozen the recipe states it should make.
Ok so I made this recipe and wasn't thinking clearly when I read the egg yolk part, and put egg WHITES instead. LOL. Whoops. Thankfully they still turned out great! They are crispy around the edges and soft in the middle!
These cookies are heavenly. They have a buttery flavor like a softer version of short bread. I have made them plain and with a hint of lemon zest. For those of you who dont have Cream of Tarter: take out the tarter AND the Baking soda and use 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder in their place.
I made these today for hubby and the kids while we decorate the tree. I did modify it just a tad. I substituted almond extract for the vanilla. They came out fantastic. The dough was very crumbly which made it difficult but the taste was so tremendous that it was worth the difficulty of working with crumbly dough, lol!
Just delicious!This is the exact sugar cookie I've been looking for. These are perfect and they don't need icing. YUMMY! Thanks :-)
BEST SUGAR COOKIES EVER!!!! enough said!
I would love to give this more than 5 stars because they are absolutely PERFECT! Made just as instructed and they are beautiful, chewy & yummy!
Mine no more look like the picture on this recipe. They are only about 1/8 inch high. I followed the recipe exaclty, letting the butter come to room temperature. Fresh baking soda and cream of tarter and they flattened out so bad that I'm not going to take them to the work. Boo hooo.. a waste of 2 cubes of butter :( Oh well.. we'll eat them but they sure don't look like that beatiful picture.
These cookies are amazing! The perfect sugar cookie. I did though have a little trouble with my dough being too crumbly - I couldn't even form a ball. I am sure that it was something that I did like too much flour, etc. I noticed some other people have had this same problem. I solved it by adding a tablespoon of half & half, a little at a time, til the dough was perfect. You can also add milk. Just make sure you add a little at a time!
The best sugar cookie recipe!! The dough was very easy to work with and did not need any "tweeking" and when baked on parchment paper they bake up at bakery quality. Buttery and soft inside with a beautiful cracked top. Perfect. I rolled in raw sugar which wasn't needed but I wanted a sugar coating outside to make them fancier. I won't do again because it made them just a bit too sweet. When I made them again I divided the dough into 4 sections and in each section I added two drops of food coloring and smooshed it into the dough but not kneading it completely so it had a swirled pattern, very pretty. You won't be disappointed in ease, taste and quality of these cookies.
This was a pretty fair recipe. The cookies turned out nice and soft. I exchanged 1/2 cup of brown sugar for the same amount of white sugar. I did think they could have used a little something. Next batch I will add some cinnamon or maybe some cloves. Over all these cookies were pretty good!
These are really good. And very simple. I've made them twice. I do bake for a little bit less time, or they get crispier than I would like. Great flavor! Will make again and again!
These cookies deserve 10****stars! They are that good. I have made plenty of sugar cookies and these are by far my new favorite. I did dip my balls in colored sugar for better presentation and let me tell you..I ate 10 in a row! I cannot wait to dip some in cinnamon/sugar for a snickerdoodle. Great drop cookie. Will use over and over and over again. Oh I did only use 1 cup sugar since I was dipping in sugar. Didn't want them too sweet.
These cookies are FANTASTIC! Some reviewers said that you need to flatten them but you really SHOULD NOT flatten them. Just follow the recipe and if you leave them on the pan for awhile after they are out of the oven, they will get flat. I was a little worried about the dough at first because it was awfully crumbily but the cookies tasted awesome. The crumbily dough is what makes the cookies cracked. Thank you so much, I wouldn't change a thing!
The overall taste of this sugar cookie was good but not to sweet. Everyone on the reviews recommends you not flatten your cookie. THIS WILL MAKE A RAW CENTER COOKIE. Flatten the cookie!! Also I lke crisp and soft cookies so I let mine bake for 14-15 minutes. To make it sweeter I do recommend rolling your cookies in cinnamon and sugar.
I'm a little disappointed in mine bc they didn't crack. :o( I LOVE crackle top cookies, but I guess this batch just wasn't meant to be. I'm sure it's my issue, though. I did two things differently than directed: used margarine (I can't eat butter) and refrigerated the dough because I didn't have time to bake the dough immediately after mixing it. I think my problem was the refrigeration, so next time I'll start these when I have the time to make from start to finish. Taste wise, though, these are a nice, soft, chewy sugar cookie--just as advertised! Thanks for the recipe!
If you love sugar cookies with more chew than crunch, this is the perfect recipe for you. Delicious!
Not my favorite sugar cookie recipe. The cookies tasted okay. Not going to use the recipe again.
Well...I live in El Paso, the desert, and my cookies turned out great! I think the "crumbly" problem with the others is that the batter has to be mixed thoroughly. I only say that because when I make my pie crust I have the same problem with the "crumbly" stage.....It seems I have to over mix it to get the dough form properly. I wouldn't add or take away from the recipe. Oh, I also bake until the cookie cracks...11-12 minutes for me. Hope that helps! Happy baking!
I have to give these 5 stars for their beautiful appearance, texture(slightly crisp edges, and very tender inside), as well as the ease of the dough to work with. As far as flavor, as written, where is the salt? this cookie cannot stand by itself without 3 things: a good vanilla, good quality butter, and 1/2 tsp salt. salt enhances flavor. I added 1/2 tsp since I use unsalted butter. This is a very versatile recipe with options of extracts and extras. would like to do these with lemon and vanilla extract, or a bit of grated citrus zests. This made 26 cookies using the large size pampered chef cookie scoop.
Wow. I just baked these sugar cookies and am totally blown away! Slightly crunchy on the outside, warm and soft on the inside... They taste way better than the boxed sugar cookie mixes and I am proud to have made these cookies from scratch. I can not wait to share it with my family and friends. It was so easy to make and I will definitely this again!
the mixture was impossible to work with it was so dry....they never did make it
am going to try these again USING THE RIGHT AMOUNT OF BUTTER! lol
I love this recipe! It was so easy and so simple to do. I followed it exactly and it made such a nice simple cookie that my kids and I both loved. Even though it appears to be "plain", give it a try. It really hit the mark for when you're craving a cookie to go with that tall glass of milk!
Easy and delicious! I don't think I'll ever use another recipe for drop sugar cookies. Even with substituting baking powder and soda for the cream of tartar they were fantastic. I admit I was a little nervous when the dough came together so crumbly (think pie crust) but they turned out perfectly and disappeared quickly.
I just made these cookies. They are delicious buttery, soft and sweet. Almost exactly what I was looking for - and very rare flavoring! This is definitely a recipe worth trying at home, unless you prefer you cookies not to be so sweet. I made the 2 dozens and in the 1st one i left out the baking soda and cream of tartar on accident. It still turned out good though! MAybe even better than with them in. This would be a good way to try it if you rolled out the dough and cut shapes, etc. because it didn't flatten very much during the baking of it. For me this was great...still searching for a cookie exactly like pillsbury ready-to-bake though....suggestions anyone?
Coming from the world's worst baker, these turned out fantastic for me! I did not have cream of tartar so I followed another user's review and used 1 tsp baking powder and 3/4 tsp baking soda. Rolled in cinnamon sugar before baking, baked for 12 mins in my oven. I also got 36 perfect cookies instead of 24. THANK YOU PAM for the wonderful recipe!!
YUM! I followed another reviews suggestion since I was out of cream of tartar.. I used 1 tsp baking powder and 3/4 tsp baking soda.. These cookies are really good. Chewy, Soft and they don't go flat! I hate it when cookies go flat so that they fall apart when you pick them up.. They are firm, yet chewy and soft.. SOO good.. this recipe is a keeper.
I was so happy today after baking these because I finally found the sugar recipe I was looking for! This is exactly the cookie we wanted: little chewy on the outside, soft in the middle and just right on sweetness, not too much that makes you cringe or so little that it begs for frosting. My husband nodded in approval. He said all it needs is sprinkled sugar on top next time. I do suggest you examine your cookies after baking because mine needed a total of about 12 minutes to finish baking. They were super pale still at 10 minutes. I also am going to use a tablespoon or something next time to measure because the cookies were slightly off in size from one another. It's just minor details so no worries really. The important part is my memory of biting into it not expecting all that much after having made so many other sugar recipes, stopping and saying "omg, this is it!" Thanks so much Pam!
Just made these cookies and they are awesome! I made them exactly as the recipe says and they turned out perfect! I would not change a thing about this recipe aside from baking the cookies for 12 minutes rather than the 10-11, but everyone's oven is different! At the 11 minute mark, the cookies were still pale, but at the 12 minute mark they just started to turn golden on top. They are not too sweet, but just sweet enough! I will be making these again for sure! Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious and very soft sugar cookies! The dough was delicious and the cookies were too. My husband loved these cookies! I dipped them halfway in melted chocolate for a cookie exchange and they went over really well.
These were not soft at all. The baking soda taste was very overwhelming. I would cut back on it if you decide to make these ones. I make very good cookies usually but these were not to my liking.
AMAZING! these cookies are wonderful, soft sugar cookies. they are one of the best cookies I have had in a long time. The only thing I would say is that you can omit the cream of tartar if you don't want it to be cracked, and maybe add a little less flour (I had to add an extra egg). Awesome!
These are awesome and so easy. I love sugar cookies, but I do not have the time or the patience to cut, roll & decorate. I just want to drop, bake and eat. These were delish!
I tried this recipe for the first time to make tea-plate size cookies for a bake sale and they turned out fantastic! For the large cookies, use about 1/4 cup dough per cookie, roll in a ball, do not flatten, and bake 25-30 minutes. Easy to make and The Best!!!
These cookies were easy and so very good! In my opinion they need nothing else. I tried rolling the second half of the batch in sugar or cinnamon sugar and felt it was better without. I would highly recommend this recipe!
Delicious! I went ahead and rolled these out and cut them as I made them with my kids and they came out great!
NG. Not sweet enough. Also, the cookies didn't look anything like the picture. They stayed in balls.
I doubled this recipe, which worked out fine. My kids love these cookies... buttery and sugary... simple. I'd make them again for them. They are a bit boring for me, but I'm more of a chocolate chip cookie girl myself!
These were very good. Baked up nice and soft just the way I like them. Will definately make these again.
Absolutely delicious! I put eggnog frosting on them from the eggnog thumprint recipe, but this cookie needs nothing. mmmm
I just got done baking a batch of these cookies and they are WONDERFUL! They are simple, bake up nicely and taste wonderful! My new go-to sugar cookie recipe! :)
The recipe is great as-is, but if you roll the balls of dough in cinnamon and sugar before baking it makes awesome snickerdoodle cookies. Gotta love a recipe that's versatile. Oh, and I substituted 1 whole egg for the 3 egg yolks and it worked just .
The batter is delicious but beware of making the dough balls too big! I made this mistake- and had pancake cookies! The dough spreads a LOT so make the balls kind of small. Great tasting just mine are kind of ugly. I will use this recipe in the future.
These cookies are delicious! My family said they were the best cookies I have ever made. I added vanilla frosting to the top and red sugar crystals for very festive Christmas cookies. They were a big hit. I will make these cookies often! So yummy!!!!
These were good but a bit too cakelike for our taste. They just didn't remind me of the "traditional" sugar cookie. I don't think I will make these again because my family didn't seem to like them very well.
Super yummy! We rolled the balls in colored sugar, but other than that followed recipe exactly. The dough was easy to work with. We made 1" balls and got 5 dozen cookies.
I made these before dinner and my family couldn't stop eating them. I microwaved some vanilla frosting to make it more like icing and lightly drizzled it over the top as they came out of the oven. Delish!
These were very good and easy. I rolled the dough in colored sugar like one of the other reviewers and was very very pleased. All 3 kids of varying ages and a picky husband enjoyed these as well. Will definitley make again.
The perfect sugar cookie recipe.
My eleven year old daughter and her friend made these and THEY ARE INCREDIBLY DELICIOUS!! They made them just like the recipe states! They are foolproof! YUMMMMMMMMMMY!!!
Excellent ....made as written and refrigerated until I needed it. Used a couple days later as a base for a cookie bar recipe from Giada DeLaurentis. It was perfect. Thanks for a great recipe. I had all ingredients on hand and sure beats buying a roll of sugar cookie dough (as her recipe called for) for almost $4.
These were so good! Easy to make and perfect. My 3 year old even helped make them. Great cookies, and I'm not even a huge sugar cookie fan.
Some here have compared these to those bought at the grocery store....there is no comparison!! These are homemade excellant sugar cookies! I rolled in cinnamon sugar and baked 12min. and they turned out beautifully with wonderful flavor.
absolutely the best sugar cookies I have ever made. We have tried to make soft sugar cookies for years and this is the first one, that everyone loves.
What a great recipe! Yields a crispy outside and chewy inside. Only problem is that they disappear so quickly that I only got a couple!
This cookie is undeniably GOOD...just not my idea of a traditional sugar cookie. Too cake-like for me. Reminds me of the Pepperige Farm Sugar cookies out the package. I dont like the texture, as in reference to my personal desirable taste for a sugar cookie. Still a good cookie without a doubt, just not the "sugar cookie" taste I was going for. Also, make sure to blend well. Does get a bit sticky when trying to form balls, I just put a little flour on my hands and they roll perfectly. Dip in sugar before baking.
These cookies came out great! Granted I did have to use a few substitutions. I used 1 1/2 tsp of lemon juice to replace the 1/2 tsp of cream of tartar and I had to use 1 tsp of baking powder instead of soda. But they came out great anyway! Love these cookies!
Yummy and soft!
LOVE these cookies. So easy. Have a little tang in the taste but not enough to make them taste bad.
These were ok, but didn't wow me like I thought they would based on the reviews. Mine came out flat and tasted very buttery.
Gave these as part of a Christmas goodie bag for each of my tenants. Rave reviews!
We loved them. Very easy to make my 2 1/2 year old helped. I used 1/2 cup marg. and 1/2 cup butter.
I didn't really care for these. I love sugar cookies and there was something different about these ones than the ones I am used to. I mean they made a good cookie.. but I won't be trying this again..
Followed recipe exactly except that I rolled the balls in granulated sugar before placing on the cookie sheet. This is a classic sugar cookie recipe with good flavor and texture.
Love the cookies and the dough is really good too! So easy to make.
These are excellent! They taste just like a sugar cookie should taste: light and buttery and sweet! Love them! Made per the recipe, thought I opted NOT to flatten w/a knife. This yielded 38 smallish cookies for me. I made half *plain* and half I rolled in colored sugar. The dough was super easy to work with, but I'm def glad I used my KA mixer; this would be a bit of a work out to mix by hand. TY for a great sugar cookie recipe; I WILL make these again!
These are the best sugar cookies. I've been looking for a sugar cookie recipe that tastes like something you would get from the bakery. I formed my balls bigger than 'walnut size' and then rolled them in regular sugar. I may add a little lemon zest next time to give them a slight lemon falvor that some sugar cookies have.
These cookies are easy to make and look like they were store bought. They're delicious!
This cookie was too greasy and too bland. If I made it again, I'd add salt and maybe nutmeg, but I think there are better recipes to try. It was, however, easy to make and bake, and certainly wasn't inedible; the texture is nice.
WOW! These are delicious! I am 6 months pregnant and at 10:30pm I had a craving for sugar cookies. Hubby was sleeping so I decided to look for an easy recipe that used ingredients I had on hand. Boy did I hit the jackpot with this one! The only change I made was to add 1/2 tsp almond extract in addition to the vanilla. The cookies were in the oven in no time, and took about 12 min to cook. They smelled so yummy and looked so perfect I could hardly wait for them to cool before devouring a few. My dough did look a little crumbly but the cookies were nice and chewy on the inside and crispy on the outside - just like from a bakery. You've definitely got to try this recipe!
This is the BEST sugar cookie recipe I've ever found-I wanted to submit it myself but found it was already here! Instead of using 1 cup of butter I usually use 1/2 cup of butter and 1/2 cup butter flavor vegetable shortening. It makes them so soft and chewy!
I've never left a review before. These are the best sugar cookies ever! We decorated them to look like Santa. I will probably never try another sugar cookie recipe again...this is it!
Really good!
I just had to re-edit this because these are so great I wanted to say again.. they are yummy and fool proof.. skip the cream of tartor if you dont have it!!!!!The best sugar cookie recipe ever! It DOES taste like Subway's cookies. They are soft, chewy and yummy. They cook well, and strangely it's hard to over cook them. I omit the cream of tartar because I didn't have it.. no big deal, just don't flatten them. These are not "cakey or cumbley".. try this recipe!!!!!!!!!!!
AMAZING!!! Best cookies I have ever made and wouldn't change a thing.
I was really excited about this recipe after reading the reviews. I followed the recipe exactly and they were tasteless. I realize that I used unsalted butter, maybe this is why. I feel like the dough needed more moisture and they just lacked something. They came out oddly shaped also.
The only sugar cookies I've made that actually turned out. Super easy for the impatient cook.
This sugar cookie recipe is by far the best one I came across! I followed the directions of the recipe, but made a few slight changes: I didnt have real butter, so I used margarine.(I followed the advice, from another reviewer on here who used it: chilled the cookie dough for 30 mins in the fridge, before baking them. I added more vanilla extract, than what was called for (2 tbs), for more flavor. I mixed it in with the egg yolks. I mixed the dry ingredients well with a spoon once, and then sifted all the dry ingredients once, before adding it to the wet. This made the dough soft & managable, to shape. It also made the cookies turn out tender-soft, and slighty chewy. I rolled the dough in walnut size balls & coated them in white sugar first, before flatting them slightly (with the bottom of a glass cup) on slightly greased, cookie sheets. IF you like your sugar cookies topped with sprinkled sugar, and/or for them to be more flat shaped, than poofy...then do this, before baking them. They were still soft & tender in center, and delicious! I baked them, until the edges were barely slightly golden. They turned out PERFECT! My husband is picky about how his sugar cookies are made, said these were VERY good. He and his buddies, ate them all up! I thought they were the best home-made sugar cookies I made, and I am not even a sugar cookie lover. This recipe is a keeper! (Next time, I think I am going to try lemon extact, in this recipe.)
They are soft and they look great. Sugar cookies are my all-time favorite cookie, but these just lacked flavor to me. I thought they were much better once I added cinnamon and sugar to the outside. The cookies flattened out perfectly on their own. This makes sense since the batter is very heavy on the butter. Don't overbake.
Easy to make and good. Remind me of my grandma, that is for sure.
I followed this recipe to the letter and the cookies bombed. Unable to roll the dough and they flattened out like pancakes.
Sugary, buttery goodness! Nice and crisp on the sides and soft in the middle.
