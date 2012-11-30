Cracked Sugar Cookies I

This sugar cookie recipe is by far the best one I came across! I followed the directions of the recipe, but made a few slight changes: I didnt have real butter, so I used margarine.(I followed the advice, from another reviewer on here who used it: chilled the cookie dough for 30 mins in the fridge, before baking them. I added more vanilla extract, than what was called for (2 tbs), for more flavor. I mixed it in with the egg yolks. I mixed the dry ingredients well with a spoon once, and then sifted all the dry ingredients once, before adding it to the wet. This made the dough soft & managable, to shape. It also made the cookies turn out tender-soft, and slighty chewy. I rolled the dough in walnut size balls & coated them in white sugar first, before flatting them slightly (with the bottom of a glass cup) on slightly greased, cookie sheets. IF you like your sugar cookies topped with sprinkled sugar, and/or for them to be more flat shaped, than poofy...then do this, before baking them. They were still soft & tender in center, and delicious! I baked them, until the edges were barely slightly golden. They turned out PERFECT! My husband is picky about how his sugar cookies are made, said these were VERY good. He and his buddies, ate them all up! I thought they were the best home-made sugar cookies I made, and I am not even a sugar cookie lover. This recipe is a keeper! (Next time, I think I am going to try lemon extact, in this recipe.)