Mrs. Fields Cookie Recipe I

Given to me my a friend, who knows a friend, etc........way back in 1987. The grinding of the oatmeal is critical. Bake these cookies on the second level from the bottom of the oven.

Recipe by Rhonda

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets or line with parchment paper.

  • Cream butter, sugars, eggs and vanilla until very smooth and fluffy.

  • In a separate bowl, mix together flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. In a food processor, blend oatmeal until fine. Add to flour mixture.

  • Stir butter mixture into flour/oatmeal mixture. Blend well.

  • Add chocolate chips and walnuts. Stir until blended. Roll into golf balls size and bake for 8-10 minutes. You do not want to over bake these.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
416 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 54.3g; fat 21.6g; cholesterol 47.8mg; sodium 248.7mg. Full Nutrition
