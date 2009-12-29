Mrs. Fields Cookie Recipe I

These are ok- IF you don't overbake them! Trust me, they will harden plenty as they cool. Error on the side of too early rather than too late and you won't be sorry. The recipe I have used for years is identical except for two things: it adds 4oz of a Hershey's chocolate bar, grated, and 1 and 1 half cups chopped nuts (your choice). I do like the mixture of the milk chocolate in with the darker ( I almost always use ghiradelli bittersweet chocolate chips because they are so delicious and stay soft in the finished cookies). One more thing I do: reverse the amounts of flour and oatmeal. I did this after making them the regular way for years. I often cut this in half. I get close to 30 one ounce cookies this way (with the extra goodie). Still, one of my least favorite cookie recipes in my recipe box. My father, who eats my cookies as soon as he sees one (and a very indiscriminate eater) had little to say about these.