Mrs. Fields Cookie Recipe I
Given to me my a friend, who knows a friend, etc........way back in 1987. The grinding of the oatmeal is critical. Bake these cookies on the second level from the bottom of the oven.
I wanted a recipe to mimic the flavor of Mrs. Field's because I needed to make a 12" round cookie cake for a family function, and they always rave about Mrs. Fields cookies. This recipe yielded a 12" "cake" and 20 extra cookies. The cookie "cake" was perfectly cooked in 20 minutes. Thanks for the delicious recipe. January 28, 2010: I made this again using a 17.25'x11.5'x1' cookie sheet/jelly roll pan and it came out great. I used parchment paper instead of greasing the pan. Cooking time remained the same at 22 minutes.Read More
I just finished making these. They are a so-so chocolate chip oatmeal cookie. My 9-yr-old said they taste "icky" and threw hers away. Mrs. Field's recipe? No way! I bought some real Mrs. Field's cookies yesterday and these are nothing like them. At all!Read More
well, not exactly Mrs. Fields - but I do like the texture of this cookie. I don't know why people are saying they taste funny - they taste like whats in them - oatmeal choc chip cookies! I recommend baking them 12 minutes (although I am high altitude) and letting them cool for at least 5 minutes on the pan before removing them. I took my first batch out after 10 minutes and the cookies still had a big raw looking mound in the middle. After tasting both once they cooled I thought the texture and flavor was much better when cooked 12 min.
YUM YUM YUM!!!! Everyone is right, DO NOT overbake! I thought about what this meant, and I concluded it means it's alright to underbake. You may think they are not done but do not despair, an underbaked cookie is scrumptious!
I made these one time and was hooked!!! Better than store bought! This recipe is great for smaller batches of cookies. The other recipe for Mrs.Field's Cookie II is great for a bigger batch. Both recipes are winners!!!.
I make cookies very similar to this recipe.They are always a huge hit. Try them with macadamia nuts as well. One thing I do differently from this recipe is I only grind half the oatmeal and leave the rest whole. It makes for a nice hearty cookie. My husband, who is a chef, loves these.
Perfect chocolate chip cookie! Same as "Mrs Fields Cookie Recipe II" except this one is a single batch vs. a double in II. I use pecans instead of walnuts, and bake 12 minutes.
YUM!!! This is a great chocolate cookie recipe. Grinding the oats is KEY. They will not be the same if you don't.
This is the cookie that my mother always made when I was growing up and my brothers and I always loved them, and the friends I make it for love them now too. The only exception we make is that we don't add the nuts. This is a good recipe to form into balls and freeze so when you want fresh cookies, all you have to do is put the dough on a sheet and bake it.
mmmmmmm this sounds delicious and i have to do a latin recipe for my spanish class and you better believe im using this thank you for posting this awsome recipe
These are the best cookies!! I usually substitute the chocolate chips and nuts for 3 large hershey bars with almonds, chopped coarsely. This is a delicious variation!
This is a great recipe, however I believe its Neiman Marcus with the expresso omitted. Lol I have to same receipe at home and these cookies are so good!
This is an awesome recipe! Just as good as Mrs. Feilds!!
I really like this recipe. I tried it with adding 1 cup of oatmeal(place in blender till more of a powder & less chunks) as well and it tasted even better!
This recipe made a delicious, chewy oatmeal cookie. I used white chocolate chips with some mini semi-sweet ones, and a splash of pecans. An extra step of grinding the oats, and rolling into golf balls, but worth the effort.
I made these gluten free by substituting Better Batter gluten free all purpose flour and Trader Joe's gluten free oats. They worked perfectly and were a hit by everyone, even the non-gluten restricted guests said they were stellar!
I love the texture of the blended oatmeal. My husbands coworker loved these and begs for me to make more! A keeper!
These were too try. For a true Mrs. Fields' cookie recipe, use the back of chocolate chip morsel bag. Instead of 2-1/2 cups flour, use 1-1/2 cups flour and 1 cup old fashion rolled oats ground up into flour (NOT instant oats). Along with the morsels, also rough chop a 10 oz. chocolate bar. Adding 1/2 teas extra vanilla extract also adds more flavor. These don't even come close to tasting like a Mrs. Field cookie. The reason for 1 star is due to the name of the cookie. Without the Mrs. Field name attached, it was a good cookie.
The complaint was that they were too mealy although I pulverised the oatmeal thoroughly. One of my sons called it an interestingly strange cookie. They stayed high though but had to throw out what was not eaten the first two days as they went stale. In comparison, Ashley's chocolate chip cookies which I baked a week later were a tremendous success and were consumed to the last crumb.
Two happy grandsons can attest that these cookies are fantastic!
These were a HUGE hit! I replaced the chocolate chips with raisins and added 1 1/2 teaspoons of cinnamon and they were the best most delectable oatmeal raisin cookies anyone who tried them has ever had. You will think they are not done after 10 minutes but, trust me, they will be perfect.
These are fantastic!! The ground oatmeal is a wonderful addition. I omit the nuts because I don't like them and I add one finely chopped Hershey bar with the choc chips. I also increase the salt a little (I eyeball an extra 1/8 to 1/4 tsp) because of the added chocolate Also, it is a must to use butter and not margarine. Thanks!
I have been making this recipe for years and everyone loves it! The best chocolate cookies ever!! Years ago my son was in boarding school and I would bake a double batch (100 cookies) and send them off with him. A week later he is phoning me asking for more cookies... Well I found out that he was selling them to his schoolmates!! They were begging him for more!!
Really good! Doesn't taste like the original store-bought cookie, but I couldn't stop eating them... and neither could my family.
These are not Mrs Field's. They are a lot of work for an average chocolate chip cookie. I made these several times over the last ten years without success. There is something missing.
These are good. Certainly not the best I've ever had but decent. I used macadamia nuts and a bar of dark chocolate. I also recommend cooking these for 12 minutes as opposed to 10.
I also got this recipe in the late 80s from a "friend of a friend of a friend." It was actually a pre internet equivalent of a viral email, part of the instruction upon receiving it was that you share it with as many people as possible. Mine was distributed to a class of students including myself by a psych professor. Was it ever an authentic Mrs. Fields recipe? Probably not. But it was a favorite of mine for the longest time and always a hit whenever I made them. I was so happy to find the recipe again, just as I remember it. Thanks!
These are ok- IF you don't overbake them! Trust me, they will harden plenty as they cool. Error on the side of too early rather than too late and you won't be sorry. The recipe I have used for years is identical except for two things: it adds 4oz of a Hershey's chocolate bar, grated, and 1 and 1 half cups chopped nuts (your choice). I do like the mixture of the milk chocolate in with the darker ( I almost always use ghiradelli bittersweet chocolate chips because they are so delicious and stay soft in the finished cookies). One more thing I do: reverse the amounts of flour and oatmeal. I did this after making them the regular way for years. I often cut this in half. I get close to 30 one ounce cookies this way (with the extra goodie). Still, one of my least favorite cookie recipes in my recipe box. My father, who eats my cookies as soon as he sees one (and a very indiscriminate eater) had little to say about these.
I rate this a 3 star. Don't like the dryness of the finished cookie. Made no changes but did make individual cookies not a large one. I am afraid that they will only be good for "dunking" after about two days and I mailed them in my first Care Package to a grandson in college:-(
Very yummy cookies. The batter is very thick! They disappeared when I took them to work!
Thick & chewy.
This is a wonderful melt-in-your-mouth chocolate chip cookie recipe. Tastes a lot like the Mrs. Field cookie from what I remember. They are soft and mushy when you take out of the oven. I think I should have waited for them to cool on the baking sheet before putting them on a cooling rack so I didn't squish them. But after cooling a bit they hardened up and were wonderful!!! My family loved them, they are a wonderful, very rich, and easy to make cookie.
The taste was okay, but the cookies turned out FLAT!
I've been making this recipe for years and they're the best chocolate chip cookies I've ever had. Hands down.
I found my choco-chip cookie recipe! The cookies were very soft out of the oven. I cooled them on the cookie sheet for a couple minutes before transferring to a rack. I ended up baking them a bit longer, ~14 minutes. They didn't flatten out like other recipes I've tried. I brought them to work and everyone loved them. Someone said the texture is like Mrs. Fields cookies. I haven't had one in a long time, so I wouldn't know. I like these cookies cold rather than warm out of the oven. Also loved that the dough was easy to handle, no need to refrigerate first.
I guess I’m not a mushy cookie type of gal. I like my cookies to have a little crunch to them. Please note that I had no idea why Mrs. Field’s cookies taste like. I had just under the required amount of oats, so I substituted the remainder with flour. This may be why they didn’t spread as I would have liked, so halfway during baking I pressed them down with a spatula and they came out fine. I baked the first pan as directed in the recipe and found them to be too soft for our tastes. The second batch I baked longer and they had the texture that we prefer.
They are wonderful, everyone loved them
Very good: Remember the rolled oats must be ground to the consistency of oat flour. I used a gluten free flour mix purchased at grocer and this recipe turned out great.
Fresh out of the oven, these cookies were a bit of a disappointment; they tasted a bit odd. However, the next day they were pretty good... thick and chewy. When they say do not overbake, DON'T! These don't really brown on top and still look raw when done. I'm puzzled as to why they are called a Mrs. Field's cookie, though. Anyone who has ever eaten a Mrs. F chocolate chip cookie would tell you that this cookie is far, far different. There isn't even any oatmeal in the Mrs. F version! That being said, I would still make them again. Now to continue my search for a REAL Mrs. Field's cookie recipe!
Delicious. I used pecans in mine.
Lost this recipe so happy it is on Allrecipes.
no way is this the original mrs. Fields recipe. I love the mrs. Fields oatmeal raisin cookies so much that I went on the website to try and purchase them as the area that I now live in does not have mrs. Fields shops. on the website they do not sell the oatmeal cookies by themselves you have to buy a variety which I did not want to do. I digress. they do have photos of the cookies though and there are lots of oats visible in the cookies so no way is this an accurate recipe since all the oats are ground. these cookies are delicious and if I could get my hands a mrs. Fields oatmeal cookie I can tell how close they are. I would love to find the actual mrs. Fields recipe I haven't found it yet. until I do, this recipe is good.
I can’t find my chocolate chip cookie recipe so I looked for one as close to mine as I could and this was it.These turned out delicious.Its not quite the same but close enough.Thank you very much for sharing..You made my family happy
These are great and reminded me of Mrs Field's cookies. You have to eat them fresh. The next day they weren't the same anymore.
Awesome!
I have the copyrighted version of Mrs. Field's recipe. This version is exactly half of that. The person that said it was not, may have done something wrong. I add extra chips. Peanut butter, or butterscotch, what ever I have on hand.
These cookies are the closest to the real thing I've ever had. It is critical to breakdown the oats to dust. Also, I recommend using parchment paper and cooking for 12 minutes then cooling in pan for at least 15 minutes. Enjoy!!
One of the BEST cookie recipes I have ever made!
This is one of my favorite cookie recipes. I've had to adjust the cooking times and temperature over the years to suit my stoves. I also substitute the chocolate chips for raisins and send them with my husband to work. They guys all love them and are always asking me for the recipe so that they can have them more often. When using chocolate chips, I use regular chocolate chips, rather then breaking up a chocolate bar. You can also use peanut butter chips or butterscotch chips to make a delicious treat for your entire family or special gathering. Trust me, your cookies will be the best at any event with this recipe.
My family, and everyone I've shared them with ADORED these! We like the oatmeal texture and taste, and although some say they are hard to make, I don't know what they're talking about! Cookies don't get much easier than these. And believe me, because cookies are my specialty for almost 50 years! Here's a secret I learned long ago: To the dough, add 2 regular sized Hershey bars, broken or crushed into small pieces. Outstanding!
I love this recipe I don't grind the oatmeal I like the texture of the oatmeal. They are my favorite I make them all the time and even taught my grand daughter how to make them
I do a lot of baking and this recipe is definately the best choc. chip cookie yet.
Mrs. Fields I believe if you check the ingredients given to you at a store does not use oatmeal in her chocolate chipe cookie recipe.
I received this recipe over 25 years ago and it is the ONLY chocolate chip cookie I make. The recipe I have doubles this one and uses mini choc chips. EVERY SINGLE TIME I make these they are devoured! I've made them for funerals, work, birthdays, holidays, for neighbors, etc. and EVERYONE has always loved them and asked for the recipe. READ THE INSTRUCTIONS - you have to grind the oatmeal in the blender until it's the consistency of flour. If you do this, no one will even realize there is oatmeal in them (until you tell them). Best chocolate chip cookie recipe and I'll never go to another again.
Easy and my kids have voted it the best cookie I have ever made for them... and I've made ALOT of cookies!
I had misplaced my original, hand-written recipe given to me sometime in the early nineties (??) That original recipe made a double batch and included a grated Hershey bar. This recipe makes the perfect amount - I use my one inch melon baller and take them out at nine minutes. Since they come out so soft, I let them cool down in the pan (which is always lined with parchment paper) and then they are moved to the counter where there is another good-sized sheet of parchment laid out. These cookies are, in my opinion, the best chocolate chip cookies to make. The finely ground oatmeal adds that extra level of yummy to what is already, most people’s favorite cookie to begin with!
Fantastic recipe!
Very good and easy to make though not like Mrs. Fields cookies. I subsituted pecans for the walnuts and added just a little almond extract because I ran out of vanilla. They're very tasty.
My boyfriend LOVES these cookies! He's pretty picky, so I consider this a high compliment. These cookies store well in a sealed tupperware.
