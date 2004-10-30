Chocolate Crinkles II

Chocolate cookies coated in confectioners' sugar...very good!

prep:
20 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
4 hrs 28 mins
total:
5 hrs
Servings:
72
Yield:
6 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together cocoa, white sugar, and vegetable oil. Beat in eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder, and salt; stir into the cocoa mixture. Cover dough, and chill for at least 4 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Roll dough into one inch balls. I like to use a number 50 size scoop. Coat each ball in confectioners' sugar before placing onto prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 10 to 12 minutes. Let stand on the cookie sheet for a minute before transferring to wire racks to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
58 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 2g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 33.9mg. Full Nutrition
