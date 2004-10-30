Chocolate Crinkles II

First time poster here. I will start by saying that I've always wanted a (insert obvious brand name) mixer. After some personal struggle over the last couple of years, I was finally in a position to purchase said mixer. This was the first recipe made with this magical machine. Anyhoo... I am an experienced baker. But I still follow directions with unfamiliar recipes. As I did in this case. To the letter. Carefully following the recipe, I made what looked more like a thick batter. Similar to how my brownie batter used to look (and taste for that matter). I made the cookie dough the night before, so I assumed it would set up. The next day I pulled the bowl out of the fridge and behold! it had firmed up quite nicely. If you don't have a cookie scoop get one. This dough was so scoopable. You can find online for a lot cheaper than the kitchen gadget places sell them for. I scooped a few balls into some icing sugar and was surprised and how much sugar adhered. You can knock some off if you want, but the dough itself isn't that sweet, so the added sweetness the sugar brings to the finished product is nice. From here on out, slap 'em on a cookie sheet and bake. They come out exactly the way they are shown in the pics I've seen. Really nice presentation with the cracked surface. And they taste fantastic. Real nice heavy hit of chocolate in a nice very soft almost chewy consistency / texture. And they stay that way for a solid few days. Two words Yuh Mee.