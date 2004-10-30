Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

This is a yummy-foolproof cookie recipe. To intensify the chocolate "experience," I added 1/2 cup melted bittersweet chocolate and used dutch-processed cocoa powder. For those who are having trouble with the top cracking, here's a tip: Place your cookie sheet on the second to-the-top rack and only bake one cookie sheet at a time. The hot heat at the top of the oven enables the cookie to crack. This trick also works for ginger snaps.
I've made these so many times and they always turn out! Make sure to coat them with enough powdered sugar to get them to "crinkle." Here are some suggestions: Divide the dough into two and spread it out in a plate. Put it in the freezer for 30-45 minutes. Before forming them into balls, get your hands wet so they won't stick to them. You might have to pop them back in the freezer if it's a hot day just DON'T try to handle them when they're warm because you will just be wasting your time. Also, get creative with them! I've made them with cinnamon one time and I coated them with powdered sugar mixed with cinnamon and those turned out GREAT :)
This is a very good recipe. I'm so glad I found it. Since parchment paper is way too valuable in my kitchen for so many cookies, I find a light oiling of the cookie sheet works better for me. The cookies come off much easier than the parchment paper.
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2012
To make these more intensely chocolate I used part black cocoa for about a third of the cocoa called for. The parchment worked like a dream and the cookies, which I coated heavily with powdered sugar, were beautiful. However, hubs said this wasn't his favorite cookie because it tasted like a moist, fudgey brownie. I guess that makes these 5-star cookies.
After mixing up this dough, I was sure I had made a mistake because it was so thin, more like cake batter. Double-checked the recipe and I had done it correctly. I thought to myself that I'd never be able to make cookies out of THAT. I was sure wrong about that! It makes very lovely cookies and not only do they look good, they taste good! They make quite a striking presentation on a holiday cookie tray.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2002
Great recipe! I added 1 cup chocolate chips and substituted 1 teaspoon peppermint extract for the vanilla. My kids liked them better than Girl Scouts Thin Mints, which is high praise in my house. Yummy!
These cookies were a delight to make. They were simple, moist and delicious. Doubling the recipe and using a 1 Tablespoon measure per cookie, I yielded about 80 cookies. As a side note: I noticed that a few people had troubles with getting these cookies to "crinkle". Therefore, I made sure to coat them with enough powdered sugar and then baked them for the full time indicated to ensure a good "crinkle". They turned out perfectly. I hope this helps! Enjoy!
This is one of the few recipes I would give a 10 if I could.. chewy, moist brownie type cookie.. Dont be fooled and let them bake 10 minutes, they will look done before, but learn from my mistake. I took them out at 8 minutes and they were raw in the middle. So 10 minutes does the trick! I have 2 things to say: one is i cant imagine why these dont "crinkle" for some people, its impossible for them not to crinkle, because as they spread the sugar spreads and well, they will crinkle! LOL. And 2, after spraying the sheet and using parchment paper i learned whats important is to transfer these to a wire rack after one minute.. NO MORE THAN 2 MINUTES! as they cool they will stick to whatever they are on!. good luck!
This is by far the best cookie recipe I've ever made and for many, many reasons. All the ingredients are things I already have laying around. It's a very simple recipe, the steps are pretty basic. But the kicker is the versatility! I have made the recipe as-written several times and each time they are spectacular. Other variations: roll the dough in dark chocolate cocoa powder instead of confectioner's sugar then drizzle icing in a pretty pattern once they've cooled.. very chic looking. I've also rolled them in granulated sugar and then popped a frozen Hershey's Candy Cane Hug (OMG.. this is incredible.. the mint and chocolate and creaminess.. just OMG). Play around with the recipe! Thank you so much for sharing this!!
These are delicious, rich cookies that remind me of tiny brownies. I have been making these cookies for years, every Christmas. These are like mini fudgy brownies, and I always make this dough the day before I plan to bake these. I found that the more chilled/cold the dough is, the easier it is to roll in balls, and since I heavily coat these with the powdered sugar, they are beautiful after baking. The sugar doesn't absorb into the cookie at all. Be sure to use the parchment paper too, it really makes a difference. Everyone loves these :)
These tasted just like a brownie to me- chewy, moist and fudgy; delicious! My three year old daughter helped roll them in sugar and we both had fun. I used half whole-wheat pastry flour but kept everything else the same. Used a cookie scoop to "roll" them and got only 3 dozen. Took another reviewer's advice and used the second from the top oven rack, and they turned out crinkly and beautiful.
Should be called "Brownie Crinkles." Used canola oil and added 1/2 tsp soda to alkalize the acidity of the Hershey's cocoa - would not add soda if using Dutch cocoa, as it is already alkalized. Baked for 10 minutes exactly and texture was like fudgy, mini brownies. Added 1 cup chopped white chocolate. Excellent in every way!
These are the best cookies I've ever eaten. Seriously. I would buy them from myself. I took someone elses advice and reduced the sugar by 1/4 cup for a more chocolatey flavor and I put the batter in the freezer for 45 minutes and they turned out great. The sticky batter was annoying but well worth it. I sprayed the cookie sheet too since I didn't have parchment paper. My husband loved these. He closed his eyes while eating them! That never happens! Anyway, thanks for the great recipe!
This was the first time I had tried making these cookies, but still I decided to tweek the recipe just a bit by adding 2 tsp peppermint extract in addition to the vanilla extract. They turned out fantastic! Make them small and they turn out firm on the outside while still soft in the middle. And use LOTS of powdered sugar.
This is a great recipe. Keep the dough refrigerated and take out only enough to workwith. I found that once the dough gets warm it gets quite sticky and the cookies don't hold their shape well when baked. The cooler the dough is while shaping the nicer the cookies look when baked. I used a melon baller for size.
These cookies are chewy, chocolatey goodness. The ONLY reason I gave them 4 stars instead of 5 is because I was hoping for a thicker cookie. They baked fairly thin and I was hoping for something like my grandma used to make that was thicker. I did put the dough in the freezer for a little while before scooping with my smallest ice cream scoop and dropping directly into the powdered sugar. Then I didn't have a gooey mess on my hands. Very yummy cookie over all just wish they were thicker.
Deliciously moist cookie! Do not shake off the excess powdered sugar, it needs a that little extra sweetness. Secondly, this recipes does NOT make 72 cookies! I made it and got 24 cookies using a tablespoon size scoop, which would mean to get 72 you would need a teaspoon size scoop.
amazing cookies! I made these yesterday for a party, and was asked for the recipe. I followed the recipe exactly, except I didn't have time to let them chill for 4 hours. Instead I placed half the dough into the freezer for 45 mins-1 hour, and made those for the party. The other half went into the fridge and I baked them today--no difference in the two, both are delicious and look beautiful! I ended up with about 4 dozen total.
Very good! This was just about the stickiest dough I've ever worked with. 45 minutes in the freezer got it solid enough to continue. Made into large balls for two sheets of 16. Perfect at 14 minutes. Yummmmmm.
soooooo deliciously good. I wish I hadn't halved the recipe now. I might just have to make another batch. They taste like little brownie bites. I froze my batter for 45 minutes prior to making balls, as per reviewers' suggestions. I used my cookie scoop and plopped them right in the powdered sugar and then rolled them into balls. I had no problems whatsoever with stickiness. I coated them heavily in the powdered sugar and was rewarded with a beautiful crackly-top! I will most definitely make these again...probably tomorrow, in fact! ;)
These are just like the ones I used to bake with my mother! I've made this recipe twice now, and the second time I replaced half of the oil with some fat free strawberry yogurt and they turned out great. Plus, these seem incredibly healthy in the fat department as far as cookies go!
I use to make these with my mom when I was young. They were one of my favorites. I am so glad I found this recipe. Delicious. I put in the fridge over nite & the dough was easiers to roll into balls. Delicious!!
These were the BEST cookies! My hubby and I both loved them. They taste like cookie brownies. Mine crinkled fine. I put them in the freezer for about an hour and a half and scooped directly into the powdered sugar. I had no trouble handling them. I added some mini chocolate chips to mine. I made sure to coat them with quite a bit of powdered sugar. A delightful new addition to my Christmas baking!
First time poster here. I will start by saying that I've always wanted a (insert obvious brand name) mixer. After some personal struggle over the last couple of years, I was finally in a position to purchase said mixer. This was the first recipe made with this magical machine. Anyhoo... I am an experienced baker. But I still follow directions with unfamiliar recipes. As I did in this case. To the letter. Carefully following the recipe, I made what looked more like a thick batter. Similar to how my brownie batter used to look (and taste for that matter). I made the cookie dough the night before, so I assumed it would set up. The next day I pulled the bowl out of the fridge and behold! it had firmed up quite nicely. If you don't have a cookie scoop get one. This dough was so scoopable. You can find online for a lot cheaper than the kitchen gadget places sell them for. I scooped a few balls into some icing sugar and was surprised and how much sugar adhered. You can knock some off if you want, but the dough itself isn't that sweet, so the added sweetness the sugar brings to the finished product is nice. From here on out, slap 'em on a cookie sheet and bake. They come out exactly the way they are shown in the pics I've seen. Really nice presentation with the cracked surface. And they taste fantastic. Real nice heavy hit of chocolate in a nice very soft almost chewy consistency / texture. And they stay that way for a solid few days. Two words Yuh Mee.
Wow, delicious and so easy! I totally skipped the chilling step, and they still turned out perfectly! As another reviewer said, they look just like the picture. I also added a little bit of orange zest, which was tasty and added a nice contrast. Next time I might skip the powdered sugar since the cookies are already so sweet. Maybe give them a roll in cinnamon-sugar, instead. I also really like that I could use a heart-healthy oil instead of butter. Thanks for such a GREAT and EASY recipe!
I made these for a black and white party. These cookies aren't overly sweet and they have a chewy texture. Make sure the dough is thoroughly chilled, or your results will vary, Give it a nice coating of the powdered sugar or you won't get the dramatic effect. People asked for the recipe that night!
Terrific! I only had 1/4 cup oil so I melted 1/4 cup shortening and added the two together. Placed the dough in the freezer for an hour. Baked up nice and fluffy. Nice chewy consistency. Thank you for the recipe!!
Great cookies! Very much like a brownie in taste and quite chewy as well. I coated my cookies in a lot of powdered sugar and also baked on the 2nd highest rack in the oven as suggested by others. I was able to make about 54 cookies. They's so pretty too!
Yum ! So I made these and for some reason only added two egss; realized my mistake when the batter was EXTREMELY dry! Added the other two eggs afterward (and prayed they would turn out okay) The batter was thick and not at all sticky! I went ahead and chilled the dough- but really didnt need to! They turned out perfect, more like brownies then cookies, but I made a whole batch 2 hours ago and took them to the inlaws for dinner, and have less than half remaining already! This will be a Christmas regular in out household!!
I was so excited to try this recipe but was VERY disappointed. The cookies seem to have too much vanilla and were not that flavorful. I think the cookies that are made with melted chocolate are better even though they are more work.
Excellent cookie! We really liked the more intense chocolate flavor of Ghirardelli Cocoa in the past so that is what I used in these. Followed the recipe and the result is a deep, dark, moist, very chocolate cookie. Remember to allow at least 4 hours in the fridge for the correct shape and texture. These are going on the holiday baking list. Thanks for sharing!
My mom has had this recipe for years, and I'd never made it. I'd always made them using boxed cake mix, but hated all the chemicals. These are SO good! I made them for a huge family holiday party, and they were gone right away, with lots of compliments. If you chill them overnight, and then "flour" your hands with powdered sugar, they aren't overly sticky. Take them out of the oven when just the edges are set, and let them sit on the pan to finish for a minute or so. DO NOT bake them through in the oven, or they will be overdone. No boxed mix cookies for me anymore. Wish I'd used my mom's recipe years ago!
I saved these months ago when they were featured on the front page to make for Christmas. The cookies looked beautiful.. just like the picture! However, they were an absolute PAIN to make. After only a couple of minutes, they were turning to complete goo. They were almost impossible to roll. After we managed to get them all on the cookie sheet, I was hoping they were the best cookies ever, but the simply tasted alright. If I were to make again (which I won't), I would freeze the batter/dough before rolling. It might help it stay manageable longer. I do it with my peanut butter cookies every year with much success.
What an easy recipe! I was able to toss all the ingredients while talking on the phone. Fridged the dough overnight. You have to work with it pretty quickly since it gets soft and sticky pretty fast. But that won't deter me from making this again. The cookies came out with a little crust and were soft on the inside. I cut down the sugar from 2 cups to 1.5 cups.
Perfect, easy cookie. On a whim, decided to bake these at 8 pm so I hurried the chilling process along by placing the batter in the freezer for 45 minutes. Baked for 11 minutes and they came out great! Will definitely use this recipe on a frequent basis. Thanks for sharing :)
This is the second time I'm rating this recipe. After having tried several other cookie recipes from this site with even more reviews, I've concluded that this is by far the best. If you're the type of person who loves to bake and loves to get rave reviews from friends, this is the cookie recipe to end all cookie recipes. Much kudos to you, Ingrid!
My tips- don't skimp on the confectioners sugar. And roll them around good to make the sugar stick. The dough is very sticky; I ended up sticking my hands in ice water, drying them quickly and then rolling about 5 cookies at a time. Make sure you dry them, otherwise the outside is too damp and the sugar ended up looking like icing. Otherwise the dough stuck to my hands a lot. I did one sheet at a time, on the top shelf and used the convection setting on my oven. Very good, like eating cooked fudge.
i might have done something wrong because the dough was more like a batter even when left in the fridge for over a day. and they flattened badly in the oven. and it was a bit too sweet... but with the ingredients listed, i think they made up fairly nice cookies
What a marvelous little recipe! I've never made these before & wasn't sure what to expect. To me they are a round, snowy brownie. After cooling, I dropped the individual spoonfuls of dough directly onto a saucer of icing sugar. Then I dusted my palms with icing sugar when I rolled them to keep from sticking & heating up in my hands. Worked perfectly! Off to a cookie exchange tomorrow, happily taking my Crinkles. Thanks Ingrid.
I have made these for many many (29) years. I just don't cook them as long 9 min. we like soft cookies. These taiste like brownies when cooked this way. I also freeze them on wax paper nad in a zippy bag take out extra air
If there's a word or phrase that means "Way better than perfect!" it's the only way to describe these cookies! My only "change" to the directions was, I didn't measure the dough as I rolled each cookie out. Somehow, it worked out to exactly ten dozen. My wife and I are tapping each other on the wrist so we don't eat 'em all in one day...
Yum!!!! These were very good! I cut the sugar down to 1 3/4 cups, and stuck them in the freezer for an hour instead of the fridge for 4 hours. Worked out great! Very chocolaty, and therefore very good!
I DON'T bake, so when I try to make cookies from scratch it better be simple.... this recipe was great! I made them for Christmas Eve. got the mix done, chilled for about 3 hrs and baked perfectly with very little effort. I used an ice cream scooper and rolled them into semi-tight little balls and didn't have a problem with too much sticking. you just gotta roll fast and plop into sugar. I this used those large foil type cookie trays (the dollar store type) so I can't speak on the need to grease the sheet, I didn't and they slid off without a spatula. I baked them on the second from top rack for 11 min. every one loved them and I have some picky people here. I'd say they are like a cookie/brownie.
What a very pretty looking cookie! And, the recipe was quite easy to make to. Very little clean-up. I did half the recipe to try it out and got 23 cookies using a standard 1 Tablespoon cookie scoop. I also still had to refridgerate the full 4 hours. Mine took about 14 minutes to bake, but must have been slightly larger than the original recipe size. I will probably make next Christmas. Thanks!
Wow! I loved these.... They really melt in your mouth and were pretty simple. I took others advise and added chocolate chips for extra chocolate flavor and chilled the dough for longer. It was sticky but the end product is sooooo worth it. I also rolled the cookies twice and my crinkles were perfect. This is a staple for our cookie cravings!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2010
These are really tasty!! I've been meaning to make these forever and I am so glad that I finally did! Other than halving the recipe, I made these as written. Super yum!
These look great. They were perfectly crinkled and puffy for me. I can taste the unsweetened chocolate, so personally I would like them a bit sweeter I guess. Maybe next time I'll add chocolate chips. 12 minutes seemed perfect for my oven.
As per some reviews, this batter is on the thin side, but after refridgerating it's not bad. The dough is sticky and hard to handle with a scoop. Definately use parchment paper to save yourself clean up. I baked these more like 15-17 min. Touch the top lightly before you take out of the oven. If it still feels soft and like its not done, add like 3 more minutes. I also had to let these rest on the sheet after taking out of the oven, so they wouldn't come apart upon transferring to a cooling rack. As far as flavor,and moistness they're pretty good, but they flatten out upon baking, they don't look like the pic. I'll probably look for a better recipe in the future of chocolate crinkle cookie baking.
I've made these for many years. They are so good. I roll the dough in my hands into a ball before coating in the powdered sugar. This gives you a really nicely shaped cookie. Make sure you refrigerate the dough for the time specified or it will be too soft in your hands.
The batter was looking a bit dry so I added a couple dashes of milk. The batter then turned cake like which made it impossible to form into balls. So when they we finished they looked nothing like the picture. I expected them to be incredibly moist but they were still dry! They also had a bland taste.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2001
Well, I tried to get tricky and sub. applesauce for the oil. Even after freezing overnite, the dough wasn't hard enough to handle. I just used a scoop and dumped it right into the powdered sugar. The sub. didn't affect the taste- wonderful, super good! They are nice and chewy and cakey and chocolatey. Thanks!
Okay my family really liked these... They were lots like a fudgy brownie instead of a cookie. Don't be alarmed by the pre-baking consistency, it ends up fine. I did use butter instead of oil, and added a cup of chocolate chips. Very nice!
Delicious!!! This recipes is great. Tried it with 1 tsp peppermint extract as one person suggested and they are like little pieces of heaven! I like my cookies soft so I left them a little undercooked and they are almost a brownie consistency. This is definitely a keeper, will be making for Christmas presents!
A little piece of cookie perfection!! We baked them just as written. Not only were these DELICIOUS....we loved how they looked when they came out of the oven. Devoured by my 3 children and myself. So, so pleased. A definite Christmas cookie keeper. Thank you for this recipe!!
Oh my god these were so delicious without any changes! I love how these cookies utilize the 2:1 ratio of sugar to cocoa powder. It is my favourite ratio when using cocoa powder for baking, you get lots of rich chocolate flavour without your dessert getting too sweet. I made 1/4 the full recipe and ended up with 12 cookies. Chilled the dough in the freezer for about 15mins. I baked my cookies on a sheet of parchment paper, set my oven rack to second rack below the top heating element. Cookies crackled perfectly and were done baking in 10mins. Beautiful and yummy!
Amazing and very simple! For my dad's birthday, I wanted to make him these but his baking supplies were very limited. I had to beat everything with a fork and really doubted that they'd turn out. I was completely wrong, they turned out very nicely, and hardly took any effort at all. I read the reviews first, and put them in the freezer for 45 minutes instead of 4 hours in the fridge, dropping them in the icing sugar before rolling into balls. Thank you so much for this recipe and I'll definitely be making them again. Easier AND better tasting than chocolate chip cookies, that says a lot :)
this recipe is great! and my family and boyfriend love them!! and i also found out that it was unnecessary to grease the pans. using ungreased aluminum foil to line the pan or just simply using a nonstick pan is best. greasing the pan (like with butter) just mixes with the powdered sugar and thus caramelizes the sugar.
Easy recipe creates a beautiful and delicious cookie. They looked absolutely perfect! Nice and chewy in the center and a bit crispy on the outside, they were one of the most popular Christmas cookies I made this year. But they don't keep long, even in an airtight container- they started to get stale after about 5 days.
I'm not understanding all the 5-star ratings. These tasted "OK", but the batter, even after setting up in the freezer for 1.5 hours, was still extremely soft and difficult to work with. I had to use one spoon to scoop out the batter and another to scrape the batter off the spoon into the powdered sugar (I used rounded tablespoon. Have no idea what a "#50 scoop" is.) Only after each blob had some sugar on it could I roll it into a ball without it sticking all over my hands, then I recoated in the sugar before placing on the pan. This process took so long that by the time it went into the oven, the balls had begun to flatten out on their own. Seriously, these were a lot of work for cookies that taste a whole lot like I took a brownie mix and turned it into an extremely soft cookie dough!
Very tasty little cookie! I usually try to cut the fat and sugar, so I made the following modifications. I used 1C sugar and 1C Splenda, 1/4C oil and 1/4C unsweetened applesauce, and I used 1C Better n'Eggs instead of actual eggs. I didn't have confectioner's sugar, so I rolled them in granulated sugar, and I greased the cookie sheet instead of using parchment. At the suggestion of another reviewer, I replaced half of the vanilla with peppermint extract, which was great. I highly recommend keeping a small bowl of water by the mixing bowl so you can dip your fingers in the water when taking the chilled mix out of the bowl to put in the sugar so it doesn't stick to your hands. I also put the batter in the freezer for 45 minutes instead of the fridge so I would have my cookies sooner! :-)
I've made these several times but realized yesterday I'd never reviewed them. Every time I make these cookies they're a hit. Everyone raves about them. The only change I've made is I use butter instead of vegetable oil and I don't bother chilling for 4 hours. I chill in the freezer for an hour then roll and bake as directed.
