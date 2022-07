Chocolate Scotcheroo Bars

Okay, I wasn't sure whether to rate this a 4 or 5, but since everyone loves them, I'll go with 5 stars. I'll admit, I didn't think I'd like them, let alone anyone else, when I tasted the bits left over from making them (you know you do it too--licking the bowl!) I thought they'd be too rich. Then, I was distracted by my kids while melting the topping, so instead of one cup each, I use a WHOLE BAG of each, chocolate and butterscotch chips! After sitting in the fridge to firm up a bit, DH tried them first. Let's just say, they're a hit! I cut them into 1 inch squares (since they are rich), but the kids and I each had two, and DH, who cut his own first, had the equivalent of 6! The next time I try them, I might try just chocolate on top, or corn flakes instead of rice krispies. Oh, and the extra topping--worth it!!