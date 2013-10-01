Chocolate Scotcheroo Bars
A very sweet bar cookie that can be made with Special K™ or crispy rice cereal.
This recipe is super! I have been making this one for years. When you press the cereal mixture into pan, use a flat metal lasagna spatula sprayed lightly with cooking spray and press mixture down firmly. Another good tip is to spray cooking spray into measuring cup for adding corn syrup! It slides right out! Also, line measuring cup for peanut butter with plastic wrap and there is no mess!Read More
This is a decent start for this dessert but I think the following changes make the bars gooey-er (softer and chewier) and the "frosting" to bar ratio more proportionate: For the Bar: ~Use 2 c. of peanut butter ~Add additional corn syrup as needed because the extra peanut butter can dry out the bar For the "Frosting": ~Use 2 c. of chocolate chips ~Use 2 c. of butterscotch chips ~Use 1 c. of peanut butter (this will improve the peanut butter taste even more and help make microwave melting easier)Read More
I have been making this recipe for years. It is extremely sweet! I only gave it 4 stars because my recipe differs just a bit. I use 1-1/2 cups peanut butter which makes it far less hard. For the topping, 2 cups chocolate chips and 2 cups butterscotch chips (doubling this recipe). Makes a nice thick topping! Make sure you use a double boiler for melting as the butterscotch chips just don't melt very well in the microwave. Very good but try my version!
Exactly what I was looking for!! Be careful not to cook the syrup & sugar any longer than just reaching a rollign boil though -- they get HARD if yo ulet it boil too long. I had walked away to answer the phone and the first batch I made were like ROCKS!!
I use 1 1/2 c of peanut butter, add 2 tsp of vanilla as I stir in the peanut butter, and use 10 c of Special K. On a tip from my grandma, I used 12 oz of chocolate chips and 12 oz of butterscotch chips. With those changes these are my favorite bars ever!
Delicious! I was paranoid about letting the corn syrup mixture boil too long, so I didn't even let it reach a rolling boil. As soon as it started to boil, I removed it from the stove and added the peanut butter. It's perfect. Not too chewy and definitely not too hard. I'm having a hard time saving some for my kids to eat!
These are an old family favorite and super easy but DO NOT let the corn syrup come to a bubbling all-over boil. That's what makes them hard! Just let the sugar melt with tiny bubbles around the edge of the pan then remove from heat & stir in peanut butter. I always use super crunchy peanut butter and 2 C. semisweet chips and whole bag of butterscotch chips for the topping. Don't pack it too hard in the pan either or they will be a challenge to cut. Thanks for posting this "oldie and goodie" recipe.
These bars are spectacular. The first time I made them, I pressed them in the pan too hard and it was torture to cut them! Make sure to lightly press so that they're easier to cut. Great recipe!
I've been making these from my own recipe (which is pretty much identical) for over 20 years. A few of my own tips: add the peanut butter with the syrup and sugar BEFORE you turn on the heat and then just barely bring to a boil (this ensures you don't make rock candy), use pam for baking to grease the dish, use waxed paper to press the mixture into the pan, and, lastly, use a double boiler to melt the chocolate. These all guarantee a perfect result every time.
This is my favorite desert bar recipe! I found that melting the chips in a double boiler results in a smoother topping than melting them in the microwave.
These were so good, so quick and so easy. I love no bakes! I used all rice krispie cereal. Instead of using all corn syrup, I did about 50/50 with honey. Also used about 50/50 Splenda with the white sugar. Then when I was stirring in the peanut butter I also stirred in about 2 Tbsp. of cocoa powder. I had only one bag of chocolate chips, they were actually the chocolate/caramel swirl type. I microwaved them and drizzled it back and forth on top of the bars. This recipe is not too different than the No-bake granola bars I make all the time, the only difference being there's no quick cook oatmeal in them. Definitely Yum Yum Yummy!
Fantastic recipe! My only suggestion would be to let the butterscotch melt a little before mixing in the chocolate chips, as the butterscotch seems to have a slightly higher melting point.
I love this recipe! Have made several times. I have made changes based on my lazy cooking ethics: I melt the chips & added the syrup & sugar (all in one pan). I wait for this to boil, then add the peanut butter, take off the heat & add the cereal. I also added pecans this time around (1 cup of sugar coated pecan pieces, recipe from this site), and used only 5 cups of cereal. Reduced sugar to 1/2 a cup also. Love, love, love this recipe! Thanks so much for the post! PS Made this time around for a teacher luncheon. Really well-received & easy to transport!
One of husband's favorites!
I love this recipe! I've been making this for more that 40 yrs. The only differences in my recipe is mine calls for 3/4 c white corn syrup and 2T butter and 1c sugar. 1 1/2 c peanut butter 6 c Special K. One package chocolate chips( 2 cups) and 1 c butterscotch chips. Directions are the same. These are always a huge hit!
These have been my favorite dessert since I was young. To avoid the problem of overheating, I never let the corn syrup/sugar mixture get to a boil. Once it reaches the simmer stage, the concoction is warm enough.
This is the best Scotcheroo/Scotcharoo recipe on this website! Simply amazing. I always melt my chocolate chips in a pan on low heat.
These were awesome! I actually combined two other reviews. I put the sugar and syrup in together, stirred, then turned the stove on. While it was heating up, I added the peanut butter. Once I saw it boil, I immediately took it off the heat and added the rice crispies. I then doubled the chocolate/butterscotch mixture. These were soft even after I took them out of the fridge! Excellent way to wow your guests or your fiance, as I did!
Finally! I found this recipe! I used to make these a LONG time ago and they sounded good recently, so I'm so glad you posted it. I ate these growing up and used to make them around Christmas time. I always used the entire bag of both chips. More frosting = more yummier! LOL Thank you for posting! :)
These were delicious. I got this recipe from the dessert department of a fancy steakhouse! I used only 3/4 cup white sugar the first time around and they tasted great. This 2nd time around I used only 2/3 cups sugar and 2/3 cup corn syrup and they still taste great! Everyone LOVES these. Clean up tip: I line my pan with foil and then after I put in the mix, I put plastic wrap on top and press on it with my hands to pack it in. No clean up on the pan needed and you can remove the whole thing to cut it more easilyl too.
I LOVE these. My mom used to make them when I was young and I love making them now. They are very very sweet and you only need a small amount to satisfy that sugar craving.
quick simple and always a favorite... the trick here is to remove from heat as soon as the corn syrup starts to boil... otherwise they will end up hard.. good recipe... as recommended by a friend who owns a catering company I will try using brown sugar instead of white sugar for better flavor!!
This is the same recipe I always use, and it is the best! I get the same comments every time I make it, "I don't know what you do, but your scotcheroos are the best". The ingredients are perfect as they are. I think the key is take the sugar/corn syrup mixture off the heat as soon as it comes to a boil. If you let it boil too long, your bars will be a little hard. I also don't press the rice krispie mixture real hard into the pan; just even them out and press them a lightly. This is a family favorite!!
I have been making scotcheroos for years, and this recipe is by far a simple best!! At the suggestion of other reviewers, I increased the Peanut Butter and removed the corn syrup mixture from the heat when I first saw bubbles around the edges of the pot. I also doubled the choc and butterscotch chips for the topping (2 cups of each). I thought 1.5 cups for each would be sufficient next time, However, everyone that enjoyed one thought the top was nice and thick. These were soft, chewy and gone quickly!! Great recipe!!
This is a recipe that my family has been making for at least 15 years. We love it and so does everyone else. If you really like peanut butter you can add a little more. I usually use Kelloggs Rice Krispies, I find it tastes better as well as Nestle chips. I make them in the microwave, 3 min for the sugar and corn syrup, stirring 1/2 way through and then 2 minutes for the chips, also stirring 1/2 way through. They are a great hit for any gathering and very easy to make.
I've made this for several years and lost my original recipe, though this one is close. So glad I found this one!
I doubled the topping for mine (a bag each of chocolate chips and butterscotch chips). It turned out great...just the recipe I was searching for.
These tasted good but were hard as rocks. I followed the directions and don't know what went wrong. Next time I will try a different recipe.
I have been making these for years, but never thought to put butterscotch chips with the chocolate. So tasty!!! Stay away from reduced fat peanut butter for this recipe - bad consistency.
The secret to not having hard as rock scotcheroos is to not boil the syrup and sugar too long just to a good boil then REMOVE from the heat and stir in peanut butter. They do have to be refrigerated to harden then you can take them out of the fridge for awhile before serving so they soften again. I use all kinds of leftover cereal, corn flakes, chex, rice krispies, or Special K whatever you have such as these is good and several of the same types mixed together work well too.
Excellent recipe. Been making these for years and the kids just gobble them up! Word of caution - don't neglect the pot when cooking the sugar/corn syrup combo. If you cook this mixture too long, you will get very tasty paperweights. Been there!
I couldn't believe how fast these are. Boiled in no time flat. I used up the odds and ends leftover cereals in the pantry and finished the measure with cheerios. I sandwiched chocolate chips between two layers of the warm cereal candy and they melted themselves. Next time I'll try it when I have butterscotch chips on hand.
My family has used this recipe forever! Yes, definitely don't boil the sugar and syrup, they will end up too hard, just enough heating so the mixture is clear and warm, you can do this in the microwave too, just heat it 1 minute at a time till it's clear. Tip to save on the pots and pans cleaning--I sprinkle the chips on the top of the rice krispie mixture and put in a warm oven-300 degrees or so and watch until the chips all get that shiny look-then they are easy to spread around and you get every last bit of the topping too.
Yummy!!! These are essentially candy bars. My family's been making them since before I was born, and they only rarely last until the morning after they're made. We used to fight over who ate more than his/her share. (Did I say "used to"? Who am I kidding? We still do.) Be careful with the sugar/corn syrup though: as soon as the mixture is boiling, remove it from the heat. Otherwise, as it cools, it becomes too solid and makes cutting difficult and chewing even more so.
I made these for an anniversary party and I should have made two times as much. They were the most popular food. Everything else I made was so complicated. These are so easy and always a crowd pleaser.
My mom has been making this recipe (sort of) for years, but cuts down on the sugar, PB, and choc topping to decrease calories. When I make it, I follow this recipe to a tee (and say forget the calories!), because it is so yummy sweet and delicious. I don't know anyone that doesn't love these!
I give it five stars only because the chocolate mixture does not spread over the entire pan easily.
I used Special K for these. They are SOOOOOOOO wonderful!!!
This is a favorite recipe from childhood. It's easy to make and almost everyone loves it. The only difference from my childhood recipe is to subsitute peanut butter for the butterscotch chips in the frosting.
My 20 year-old son is going on a camping trip this weekend and requested that I make these. They are so delicious and loved by everyone!
These are sooooooooo delicious! I usually make these to bring over someone's house for dinner or cookout. Both kids and adults love them! Always a winner in my book!
I make these all the time for my husband and they are sooo addicting! I make them on a sheet pan so they are a little thinner and easier to eat. DELICIOUS!
Very sweet and tasty. Probably my favorite use for butterscotch chips. I use a piece of buttered waxed paper to press the cereal mixture into the pan and a pizza cutter to cut the bars when the chocolate/butterscotch mixture has cooled, if everyone can wait that long. I have also used 1/4 or 1/2 cup peanutbutter with great results.
great recipe !!!!! I used almond butter in place of peanut butter and added a touch more corn syrup for my mother in law`that has a peanut allergy.They were amazing!! An instant hit!!!!!
I've been making scotcheros for years and I love them!!! Super easy and very yummy.
AMAZING!
These are one of my favorite snacks! I've made them using Special K or Rice Krispies. :p
These are Bomps
ALWAYS a hit when i take these to gatherings. MUCH better than your typical rice krispies treats
Wow! these are great and so easy to make!! Would be perfect for a potluck so you dont eat them all yourself ;) I used about half a cup to a cup less of cereal to make them a bit gooey. I also only put them in the fridge long enough to cool a bit (15 min) cut them, then left them on the counter covered with plastic wrap so they dont get too hard.
These are so heavenly - the butterscotch and chocolate chips melted on top are SO good. They turn out better for me if I melt in a double boiler or in a big heat-safe bowl over top a pot of boiling water on the stove. It heats more evenly and is really easy to spread. I would suggest letting this cool for at least an hour or two to let the topping set. Never met a person who didn't LOVE this - kids and adults alike!
4 stars only because I felt it wasn't enough chocolate topping--I had to make another batch of it to sufficiently cover the pan. Other than that, excellent!
This recipe is awesome and one of my son's favorites. I did make a double batch and did add more chocolate and butterscotch chips. Either way they are great!
I got rave reviews from everyone who tried these. They were also very quick to make. One way to make it easier is to microwave the sugar/corn syrup (but be sure not to let it boil too much). After pouring it into the pan, melt the chocolate/butterscotch in the same microwave-safe bowl.
These are yummy! My peanut-butter addicts love them. A friend of mine makes them with Peanut Butter Cap'n Crunch cereal too... very sweet!
My kids enjoyed this treat. Easy to make.
So easy and really good! :-))))) A+++++
Whatever you do DO NOT over boil!!! I went to cut them after they cooled and couldn't even get a knife through them! I finally pried 1 out and microwaved it and the flavor was awesome but they're not eatable when they're concrete. Great recipe as long as you don't over boil.
Wonderful bars! I didn't change the ingredients; however, I did not bring the sugar/syrup to a boil. Bars had a great consistency; they were not hard at all. Thanks for sharing!
These are really good! I have made it as written and have also used it as a "crust" for an ice cream cake. I sprayed a spring form pan with pam, spread a thin layer of the chocolate schotcheroo on the bottom, spread a layer of soft ice cream on top, placed the spring form pan in the frezzer for about 15 minutes until the layer set. I then sprinkled another layer of the chocolate schotcharoos over the ice cream and spread a second layer of a different ice cream on top. I used the remaining chocolate schotcheroo to decorate the top of the cake, placed it in the freezer for 24 hours. the cake was amazing and the chocolate schotcheroos were delicious and added a really nice crunch to the ice cream cake! yumm!!!
Awesome!! If you like Rice Kripy treats, these are far BETTER! Once you try these you'll be hooked. I would definately use rice cereal, though I haven't tried Special K. YUMMY!!! An absolute keeper.
Excellent! I made these for a bake sale which was a huge disappointment to my husband, because I had to keep smacking his hand so he would stay out of them!
Scotcheroos are always a staple at every BBQ or get together I have. Everyone loves these!
I have been making these for years, got the recipe from a co-worker. I make these for family parties a lot, and they are always gone in no time. Love them!!!
Very addicting and super sweet treat. Best eaten the same day they are made, but that hasn't usually been a problem for us. I have made these successfully with less peanutbutter - 1/4 to 1/3 cup.
Absolutely delicious! Whole family loves these so much Ive made them 3 times in the last 3 months.
EXACTLY the recipe I was looking for. I have had these bars at potlucks and other functions before, but could never find the recipe. It is unbelievably easy and quick to make, and is so sweet and delicious. My husband could barely wait for them to cool!
OMG!!!!!!!!! Soooooo good! I made a double batch and put in a jelly roll pan. Only had 1 bag choc. chips and 1/2 bag choc./peanut butter swirl chips. So could have used some more topping on a double batch, but still great. Can't wait to mke these with the butterscotch!
I loved this recipe and ate way too much of my own dessert! I did follow the advice of others and doubled the chocolate. It was a huge hit and very tasty! I will make this again and again!
Came out great! I may add some more peanut butter next time. Thanks!
These are great--just like Mom's. Exactly what I was looking for, thanks. :)
My mother-in-law has been making this one for my husband for years. Glad I found it... Amazing!!!
Very yummy, sweet bar. I found it kind of hard to chew, though, so I just added more peanut butter and less corn syrup and that seemed to do the trick. Definitely a fun, delicious concoction!
Okay, I wasn't sure whether to rate this a 4 or 5, but since everyone loves them, I'll go with 5 stars. I'll admit, I didn't think I'd like them, let alone anyone else, when I tasted the bits left over from making them (you know you do it too--licking the bowl!) I thought they'd be too rich. Then, I was distracted by my kids while melting the topping, so instead of one cup each, I use a WHOLE BAG of each, chocolate and butterscotch chips! After sitting in the fridge to firm up a bit, DH tried them first. Let's just say, they're a hit! I cut them into 1 inch squares (since they are rich), but the kids and I each had two, and DH, who cut his own first, had the equivalent of 6! The next time I try them, I might try just chocolate on top, or corn flakes instead of rice krispies. Oh, and the extra topping--worth it!!
This recipe was great my husband loved it. Peanut butter, chocolate and Butterscotch how can you go wrong. I must warn after eating a few my jaw got a work out these are very chewy.
Such a guilty pleasure, be careful as willpower is needed to prevent eating the whole tray in one day
MMM best snack ever
I made these for a family get together. My nephews devoured them in no time flat!
This recipe has been around since the early 1960's. My mother made them every single year when we were growing up, it is part of our Christmas tradition. I have been making them for 26 years. My 18 year old son has to have them. We love them! I also double the topping recipe ?? Delish!! Merry Christmas everybody ??
This was just what I was looking for! Delicious, even tho I had to sub some honey for the syrup, as I was low. I lined my pan with foil and then lifted the hardened candy onto my cutting board, which made the cutting job much easier. Thanks for the recipe!
Followed the recipe exactly and it came out great! Very easy to make.
Absolutely perfect! Loved it!
Yum! Sometimes I think it could use more chocolate. It must depend on my mood.
"Very sweet" was an understatement in describing this. It was way too sweet for my taste, and way too firm of a texture. I was expecting Rice krispie treats that tasted butterscotchy. Instead of a light treat I came out with a pan of rock hard sugar bombs. I guess they would have been ok served as a candy, not a real dessert, but that's just me. I took about three bites and didnt eat the rest. I'll stick to the normal rice krispie treats with chocolate drizzled on them. These just aren't what I expected at all.
This is a great basic recipe. However, for me it is much too sweet. I cut down the sugar to 3/4 cup, added 2 tbsp of butter and a dash of salt. In my opinion, the salt really adds to a better flavor. To further make it less sweet, next time I will make the majority of the topping semi-sweet chocolate chips, and add in lesser amounts of milk chocolate and butterscotch chips.
Yum! I love the texture of these in comparison to regular Rice Krispie treats. I usually double it for a nice, thick bar but I don't think that you need to double the chocolate topping.
I used rice chex instead, very yummy!
These were good and I used all butterscotch chips for the top. My chips did not melt very well, so I added some Crisco to make it more spreadable.
This was one of my favorite treats as a little girl back in the early 60's. The original recipe called for Kix cereal. I've also used Reese's Peanut Butter cereal!! It is incredibley delicious for the peanutbutter-aholic in me!! YUMalicious!!!
I've been making this for years too (found this when making sure there weren't duplicates of my recipe), but I call them Kris Kringles. My whole family raves abt them. I usually end up making 3 or more pans of them at Christmas, and am told I have to have them w/ me on Christmas Day in order to get through the door, lol.
YUM!! If you have never tried these before....you need to!! Also, if you want to experiment with other cereals, they are all good! I have used Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Raisin Bran. All good!! This is a keeper!!
Delicious! But I do wonder why mine don't ever look like the pictures--mine always crumble! :-(
be very careful that you dont pack these down into the pan very much or else they will be like rocks. good taste, esp. if someone else makes them for you and you dont know every unhealthy ingredient in it :) thanks for the recipe.
Simple, chewy, and tasty. I recommend doubling the chocolate and butterscotch topping however. And best to eat when at room temperature.
Delicious, simple and fast. Made with 1.5 c PB in bars, used 1/2 rice krispies and 1/2 special K. Good texture. Doubled ingredients for the topping (1 bag of each) and added vanilla and 1/2 c PB to the topping. Also have made with reeces pieces in the bar-amazing!
Way too sweet, and I like sweet. I even cut the sugar in half. This just wasn't my favorite.
Just the same as I remember them growing up!
Delicious!
I was a little dissappointed. They were VERY hard to cut so leave extra time for that. They weren't as crewy as I expected, but still good.
