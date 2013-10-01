Chocolate Scotcheroo Bars

367 Ratings
  • 5 283
  • 4 64
  • 3 15
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

A very sweet bar cookie that can be made with Special K™ or crispy rice cereal.

By Debbie

Gallery
25 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Butter a 9x13 inch baking pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the sugar and corn syrup, and bring to a rolling boil. Remove from heat, and stir in peanut butter. Mix in the rice cereal until evenly coated. Press the mixture into the prepared pan.

  • In a glass bowl in the microwave, melt the chocolate and butterscotch chips, stirring occasionally until smooth and well blended. Spread over the top of the bars. Chill until set, then cut into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 4.8g; sodium 59.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022