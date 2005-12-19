Unbaked Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

Very much like the cookies I remember from my childhood, but these were not firm enough at room temperature. I had to refrigerate them to turn a gooey mess into actual cookies. It also did not call for enough oatmeal. I had to increase the oatmeal by 1 cup to get this to work. Before adding the extra cup, it was like soup. Some have commented that these are too sweet, but I don't think such a thing exists. I love sugar, and these definitely satisfied my sweet tooth. They were incredibly quick and easy to make. I did not add raisins, walnuts, or any other optional ingredients. I think that would have detracted from the overall flavor. I made 2 batches of these. With the first batch, I started dropping them onto wax paper within a couple of minutes of adding the oatmeal. I found that the oatmeal needed to cook a little longer in the hot sugar/butter/milk mixture. So the first batch came out a little tougher than I would have preferred. With the 2nd batch, I left the oatmeal in the hot sugar/butter/milk mixture for about 5-7 minutes and the texture was much better.