Unbaked Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

4.5
174 Ratings
Sweet & chewy cookies that are not baked.

Recipe by Debbie

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook butter or margarine, milk and sugar in kettle and boil for 1 and 1/2 minutes.

  • Add peanut butter, oatmeal, cocoa powder and any one of the optional ingredients.

  • Drop on waxed paper and allow to cool before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 29.3g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 10.6mg; sodium 59.6mg. Full Nutrition
