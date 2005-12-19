Unbaked Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies
Sweet & chewy cookies that are not baked.
Sweet & chewy cookies that are not baked.
This recipe was wonderful! Tasted just like the ones I made when I was little. I did make a few changes to the recipe though, I added a tablespoon of vanilla and I put the cocoa in when the butter and sugar had disolved into the milk. I added the peanut butter when the pot was boiling, and I boiled for two minutes, then poured over the oats in a mixing bowl. You can add the oats in if you want, but I prefer this way. I dropped them with a ice cream scop onto wax paper and left uncovered for an hour to harden. The cookies turned out well, not too hard and not too soft. PERFECT!Read More
Wouldn't get firmRead More
This recipe was wonderful! Tasted just like the ones I made when I was little. I did make a few changes to the recipe though, I added a tablespoon of vanilla and I put the cocoa in when the butter and sugar had disolved into the milk. I added the peanut butter when the pot was boiling, and I boiled for two minutes, then poured over the oats in a mixing bowl. You can add the oats in if you want, but I prefer this way. I dropped them with a ice cream scop onto wax paper and left uncovered for an hour to harden. The cookies turned out well, not too hard and not too soft. PERFECT!
Very much like the cookies I remember from my childhood, but these were not firm enough at room temperature. I had to refrigerate them to turn a gooey mess into actual cookies. It also did not call for enough oatmeal. I had to increase the oatmeal by 1 cup to get this to work. Before adding the extra cup, it was like soup. Some have commented that these are too sweet, but I don't think such a thing exists. I love sugar, and these definitely satisfied my sweet tooth. They were incredibly quick and easy to make. I did not add raisins, walnuts, or any other optional ingredients. I think that would have detracted from the overall flavor. I made 2 batches of these. With the first batch, I started dropping them onto wax paper within a couple of minutes of adding the oatmeal. I found that the oatmeal needed to cook a little longer in the hot sugar/butter/milk mixture. So the first batch came out a little tougher than I would have preferred. With the 2nd batch, I left the oatmeal in the hot sugar/butter/milk mixture for about 5-7 minutes and the texture was much better.
I am hooked! My favorite sweet treat is oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, and desperate to have some with no eggs and sleeping children in the house (so no way to get to the store), I came across this recipe. I was hesitant because it sounded hard (I have bad luck boiling milk), however, it was so super easy, fast, and they turned out AWESOME. I didn't even wait for them to cool. After reading the reviews, I used only one cup of brown sugar (instead of 2 cups white) and added 1 Tablespoon vanilla. The only thing I'd love to see is maybe how to get the oats chewier (I did use quick cook oats). I followed Sarah's review to a T, except I added the oats to the pot after I turned off the heat (to eliminate more dirty bowls). Thanks for sharing this recipe, I'm thrilled to have it!!
My grandmother in North Carolina made these for us when we were little, and now I make them for my grandchild. Strangely, they often won't get firm if it's a rainy day -- but they're always good to eat with a spoon! Put any leftover cookies in ziplock bags in the freezer and they will stay good for days, otherwise they get stale tasting pretty quick. We make them without any coconut or nuts, but I do add a teaspoon of vanilla after I take them off the burner and before I add the oats. Also, I mix the sugar and cocoa together in the pan before I turn on the burner or add any milk or butter. The cocoa mixes in easily that way.
This was so easy and turned out really great...at first i put them in the fridge to cool and saw that it just made them gooey, so i took them back out and let them cool at room temp. and they were great!
excellent cookie recipe. I altered it to fit my family's taste! No PB, added 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips, and used 1 cup brown sugar in place of the white sugar! Oh, and cuz my husband likes it chewier, I used old fashioned oatmeal. These were gone in a day!
I use this same recipe with a bit different proportions. I add 5 C of instant oats and only 2 Tbsp of cocoa powder. I also add 1/2 tsp of vanilla. The only other change I make is to heat everything except the vanilla and oats. This recipe is super easy & the cookies are always a hit!
So quick to make and everyone loves them! I add another cup or so of oatmeal to thicken them up. Also, rather than making them drop cookies I like to shape them into a roll and slice them.
um, put these in the freezer...aaarrgggghhh so good! i used one cup of sugar instead of two and hardly noticed a difference.
I won my husband's heart with these cookies almost 30 years ago. I've been making them for him and now my three sons ever since. I don't (and didn't this time either) add walnuts, raisins, or coconut. To me the secret is to add more PB instead of more oats if you feel that the mixture is too runny. I usually double the amount of PB called for. Actually I don't even measure it. I keep adding it till the dark chocolate mixture turns more milk chocolate looking. Then add the oats. I also add vanilla before the PB. Drop on wax paper and in less than hour they're ready. If your family is like mine though they won't wait for them to set up. I just made a batch for tonight's company. Hopefully there will be some left when company gets here. :)
This is the best recipe I've tried for these cookies!
THANK YOU! I lost my recipe for this in a move, we have made it since I was little (you'd think I'd have it memorized but..)my kids love it, and too soon they will make it for their kids.
YUMMY! I cut the butter by 2 tbsp and they were fine. I also added walnuts & coconut. These are so good, and my 5 year old declared them "the best cookies ever!"
I frequently hesitate before making recipes of this nature because my timing is terrible; whether making fudge or frosting, I usually end up with the end product being overcooked or runny. That being said, these cookies turned out perfectly. I did use Sarah's modifications (brown sugar, adding peanut butter once the milk is boiling, etc.) and found that they helped a great deal. This is the perfect when you need a chocolate fix but don't have any chocolate chips to make your normal recipes!
Wouldn't get firm
my daughter and I made these, they turned out great.
Love this recipe! I actually only had 2 cups of oatmeal so I used a cup of Rice Crispies too. It gave the cookie a crunchy texture which I love! I was going to take a picture of these but they were gone before I could take it!
So easy and so tasty. We made these cookies when I was little. Make sure you cook at a rolling boil for 1 and 1/2 minutes. I had been looking for the recipe, THANKS Debbie.
Woah! This is a good variation of an old classic with the addition of peanut butter, but next time I'll use half as much sugar (making it 1 cup). Less sugar will bring out the cocoa flavor more. Be sure to use the QUICK OATS (not instant or 5 minute type). I've added 1/2 tsp vanilla in the past to the basic recipe and that's good too.Thanks for the recipe.
Very good but I made a lot of changes. I added a cup of oatmeal, a teaspoon of vanilla, and 1/2 cup of coconut. I also decreased the sugar by 1/2 cup. I will make these again.
1030 in the evening when I remembered I had to make a snack for my son's tennis match the next morning. These were on the counter and cooling in about 15 min...perfect! I did cook the cocoa in with the milk, butter and sugar and it made a nice syrup. Also used 1/2 c white and 1/2 c brown sugar and the result was just the right amount of sweetness; otherwise would have been too sweet for our taste. Definitely add coconut! Great kids snack.
These cookies were SO GOOD! They were easy to make and tasted fantastic. They are a great holiday cookie and I will definitely make them again.
They were perfect! Follow the directions exactly and do not change a thing. Sometimes these type cookies do not set up right, but I cooked these and they were the perfect consisity. My family loved then. There were not any left over to take to work the next day!
Wow, these are so good! I followed reviews and threw in an extra "handful" of oatmeal. Don't know if I would've had to, but I did...also,I only had 3 tbsp of cocoa, so I used that and then threw in some chocolate chips. They are plenty sweet, but sooooo good. I just made them as directed and they are firming up fine. I haven't had to refridgerate or anything.
Delicious. My only complaint is the way the ingredient list is written. I am used to using ingredients in a recipe as they are listed. This one jumps all around and when that happens it's easy to overlook something.
These are fantastic! I get requests for them. The only thing I do differently to make them more firm is add 1 cup of coconut insteat of 1/2 cup.
AWESOME!!! Needed a project to do, so I made these with the 3yo that I nanny. She loved making worm and ball shapes with the mixture. I altered just a bit, as suggestions said it would be gooey: We added an extra cup of oatmeal, and for personal taste used 1c. of splenda brown sugar in place of the 2c. white sugar, 2c. white sugar would have been too sweet for us! For our optional ingredients we used 1/2c. chopped pecans and 1/4c. chocolate chips...She was so proud of her plate of cookies and got a kick out of the fact that they "bake" in the fridge, lol. Came out delish!!
great cookies. Always a hit when i make them.
These tasted great, but they made more of a crumble than a cookie - it looked sort of like granola, albeit sweeter than I'd want to give my boys for breakfast. Admittedly, it (a) started to rain while I was making them (which another reviewer said made them fall apart) and (b) I followed another reviewers advice and used less sugar (1/2 c. brown + 3/4 c. white). If I could get these to stick together I'd make them again, otherwise I think we'll finish the sweet granola and look for a new recipe.
This Is Wonderful For Sure. A Great Fix For The Sweet Tooth. I Was So Glad When I Found This Recipe. Because When I Was A Young Girl , My Great GrandMother Use To Make Them. Thank You!!
These turned out perfectly! These have a stronger peanut butter flavor than the recipe I have used for several years. Both are fantastic, however.
I haven't tried this recipe yet, but I have one that is very similar, only without the peanut butter. The trick is you MUST bring everything to a boil before adding the oatmeal. Otherwise they will not come out. They are sweet (my recipe calls for 3 cups sugar, 6 T Cocoa, and 1 T Vanilla), but for someone with a sweet tooth, they are awesome.
Just like my great aunt use to make...awsome cookies
Great cookies! Based on others' advice, I also used less sugar (1/2 c white + 1/2 c brown). I would probably add 1/4 cup of each next time! They are still very sweet. I followed the reviewers advice and added 1T of vanilla, and I ended up using 6 cups of oats. I don't think they would have held any kind of a shape with less oats. I used 1 cup of mini semi-sweet chips and that was great. They sort of melted into the cookies a bit, but it added to the flavor! I also used very finely chopped walnuts which were indetectable to my kids. :) Great "one-pot" no-bake cookie!
I have always loved no-bake cookies. I mixed the cocoa powder in with the sugar to avoid any clumps before heating it, and I added about 2 tbsp. corn syrup before boiling. I also learned in the past that you have to make sure not to under-cook these.
Simply and easy. My 3 year old had lots of fun helping make these.
These are great! I added a 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla. Just like mom used to make!
I made these exactly as written...turned out well. Oh, I only use natural peanut butter, so that made these a little healthier. My 3 year old loved these!
Tonight I learned INSTANT OATMEAL is *NOT* the same as the oatmeal called for in this recipe. I tried using the regular flavor Quaker Instant Oatmeal (individual packets...all I had on hand). THIS DOES NOT WORK! The taste is great. I just made a mistake that caused them not to get firm.
5 STARS for Quick and Easy. Taste was good and kids love them. Personally they are too sweet for me but I don't make them for me, I make them for my kids, husband and daycare kids and maybe for Christmas goodie presents. Thanks!!
I always made these cookies with my mom when I was growing up. They are my absolute favorite! I don't put in walnuts, raisins or coconut. Our original recipe called them "Priest Cookies".
What a wonderful recipe: quick, easy, and oh so yummy. I have made these cookies twice in the past 2 weeks. I prepared them without any of the optional ingredients and they came out even better than I remembered from childhood.
oh my wowness! made with coconut and wow! these are so good... i had a friend make these for me a long time ago..and they taste the same.. so good.. the kids loved them..and my hubby was impressed..gone to quick... :)
My mom made these growing up, still one of my favorite deserts!
These are fabulous! I make a batch at least twice a month and my family eats them up at record speed. I follow the recipe exactly (not adding any optional ingredients) except that I add a pinch of salt. Perfect results every time.
My Kids Enjoyed them. I gave them a 4 because I didn't like them too much.
brings me back to my childhood. there's nothing better!
These came out great. Thank You.
These are my favorite cookies of all time! My kids love them!
These are just like the ones my aunt used to make when I was a kid. They were great and my wife had her first experience with them when I made them. She was surprised at how good they tasted.
My version of these had the oats, cocoa, PB, walnut and coconut, basically a full mouth and I still would have liked some raisins. We had trouble finding the perfect temperature for the best taste, but overall we liked the combo of flavors and texture. Next time I'll try raisins instead of coconut.
Excellent!! I love how quick and easy these are. I didn't have enough oats for a full batch so I halved it and they turned out a bit too dry. Will make a full batch next time...otherwise they disappear within minutes!
Mmm. These were really good. I used 1 cup of raw sugar, fresh-ground peanut butter, and coconut.
I love these cookies. They are so much better than the store bought one's and easy to make. I added more oats and left out the nuts and raisins.
Wonderful, I did add another 1/2 c oats,tablespoon vanilla, and used 1/2c sugar,1/2 cup brown sugar. Will make again.
These cookies are wonderful!!!!!!!!!
I've been making a version of these since I was a child (with the help of mom of course!) Lately though, I've found them too dry; despite reducing the boiling time. I tried this recipe and I must say, I am impressed! The addition of the peanut butter is just what these cookies needed! It's a subtle flavour and not too overpowering. I followed the recipe exactly (boiling for 1.5 min and using coconut as 1 optional ingredient) and these turned out beautifully. THANK YOU!
I make these cookies every Christmas. I never add any of the optional things listed, just keep to the basic recipe. So good!!
I made this recipes without the optional walnuts, raisins, or coconut, and I loved it! All my guy friends raved about it too, and the entire batch was gone in a day (college guys know how to eat!)
I love these and they are one of my daughter's favorites! I use 1 1/2 cups sugar, stir in the cocoa after the sugar dissolves and boil. I also add a little vanilla. YUM!
Yummy!!!!!
Couldn't find my recipe and knew that Allrecipes would have it. Favorite around here for 20 years. And..they travel well. Sending this batch to my daughter's best friend who is a camp director this summer in Rhode Island.
In our family this has become know as my daughter's cookies. She is 10 and has been making these by herself for several years. They are quick and easy! She made them for our church Thanksgiving and one of the older men had several and said they tasted just like the cookies his mom used to make. When his mother passed away, the recipe had been lost in their family!
My grade school used to make these. They were called "Fudgies". I'm sure glad I found this recipe. Yum!
Absolutely delicious and in my case, 100% irresistable. This past Christmas I made about 4 batches and as long as they were in the house, I couldn't stop thinking about them (and eating them). I also made a batch with soy milk and non-dairy magarine instead of regular milk and butter for my dairy allergic son and they turned out great! Can't tell the difference.
Excellent! They were a bit too dry to begin with so I added another 1/2 cup of milk and 1/2 a cup of mini chocolate chips, melted.
So good and super easy. Only things I changed was added about a half cup more oatmeal to it and about a tbls of vanilla extract.
My family has used this recipe for years! AWESOME and incredibly easy!
Someone did something nice for me and I wanted to pay him. He told me that he would rather I made his son some chocolate oatmeal cookies because they were his favorite. I'd never heard of them but used this recipe, without the nuts, raisins or coconut. I may have done something really wrong but they seemed too sugary and not so much chewy as grainy. My hubby tasted one and declared them too sweet. Did I not cook the sugar long enough? I do not know, I thought I did! I thought they could use less sugar, some vanilla and more butter. So, now I am sure they think I am a lousy cook. LOL.. maybe I am!
Like most others, I add some vanilla and mix the cocoa in with the sugar when it starts to boil. Also, if your cookies don't seem to set up, then you need to boil the sugar mixture a bit longer-the cookies wil set up every time.
Just made these, still licking the spoon. Not set yet, but they taste fantastic! Used vanilla soy milk for the milk, substituted 1 cup brown sugar for the 2 cups of white sugar as suggested by other reviewers. After milk mixture was finished boiling I added the other ingredients to the pot to keep from dirtying another bowl. A true one pan wonder!
cook the cocoa with the butter/milk/sugar mixture. it makes a chocolaty syrup thats really easy to handle.
Just like I remembered, I added the coconut. I'm not sure what the other reviewers did, but the consistancy was perfect and they set up just right. No adjustments needed!
These were good. However, mine turned out a bit hard instead of soft and chewy.
My family and I loved these cookies!!! They were easy and fast. I made the changes recommended in the review by Sarah, and found the resulting cookies perfect, moist and absolutely addictive. Thanks for this recipe, I will certainly make it again.
The flavor in this was very good. However, the dough was a bit dry and I really had to press hard to make the cookies (they did stay together when cool). I did use cashew butter in place of peanut butter because I was sending them into my kids school and the school is peanut free. I used the coconut option and 1tsp vanilla as well. I think that those who said these were too sweet might have been using a heavily sweetened peanut butter, with the unsweetened cashew butter the sweetness was just on the verge of too much but still good. If I used sweetened peanut butter I would cut down the sugar. YUM!
Very easy and quick...very sweet- can only eat a few...kids loved them!
My husband LOVES "no bake cookies" and I've been searching for years to find just the right recipe. He thought this one was PERFECT, just like he remembered them from childhood. I added 1/4c of the optional coconut, but none of the others. My search is over, I can throw away all the other no-bake recipes I've been collecting!
Great recipe! Quick and easy. I skipped the optional ingredients and these cookies turned out perfectly.
Just like I remembered from grade school. I used half brown sugar and half white, about 1-1/2 cups total, and I added a cup of coconut. The only oats I had on hand were the old fashioned, I think they worked great, the cookies are probably just a bit chewier.
Delicious!
Hey there: This recipe is really close to my grandma's! There are just a few things differently about yours & mine. TERRY53
Very easy to make. Rich and yummy.
Yummy goodness! Thanks for the easily veganized recipe! The raisins and coconut are fantastic in here and I also put a 1/4c of seed mix (flax, pumpkin, sunflower, chia, sesame hemp) in there as well for some added healthy fats. I think I will also add a little cinnamon and cayenne for some spice next time!
They turned out wonderfully, No one could stay out of them. Some time in the near future I'll have to do some experimenting with them.
I am not very experienced in the no-bake world. I'd only ever had them once before, as a child, so this was a true experiment for me. I found it to be like super sweet fudge with raw oats stuck in it. I was slightly disappointed. I will make these again, because they are a great starting point. I will probably halve the sugar next time though, and perhaps even cook the oats with the sugar/milk/butter mixture. I found them nut chewy enough. It certainly wasn't a bad recipe though.
Made these exactly as specified with none of the additions. Used skim milk, and they still setup just fine. Great, easy and quick.
I was lloking for a cookie that mother had called her "boiled ccokie." I made these cookies exactly according to the recipe but I was very disappointed with the results. The texture is grainy & flavor is not what I had remembered. I think that I will try boiling the oatmeal according to the directions on the container, and maked another bath. Maybe they will turn out better. I wish that I could find my mother's orgnal recipe, but she never wrote anything done. She just made thinks from memory.
Just made this. Added 1 tsp vanilla to the recipe. Smoothed milk, butter and sugar on medium. Then raised heat to medium-high and brought to boil for 2 minutes, stirring continuously.
I wanted to cut back on the butter, so I only used 1/4 cup and then added 3T of pear sauce (I didn't have applesauce). It was homemade pear sauce with no sugar just a dash of nutmeg. I also added 1/2 t of vanilla and a dash of cinnamon. I also did not have cocoa powder. Cookies were delicious even with all these changes!
My mom used to make these for me when I was a kid. I have never been able to find her recipe for these and was very excited to find this one! I just made them and there are a few differences. I'm guessing she used less cocoa as her's were always a light brown instead of dark like these ones and her's were not chewy. They were pretty solid, but not hard as they did not bend. This recipe does taste great though!
This was an "Outstanding" recipe. It will satisfy any sweet tooth. Fast and easy to make this recipe is a definite keeper, especially when it is to hot to turn the oven on in the summer and you don't want to heat up the house. I did make 2 adjustments. I cut the sugar down to 1 and a half cups because I used Nesquik Double Chocolate milk powder (the kind you use to make chocolate milk). And since the Nesquik had sugar in it all ready I didn't want to have too much of a sugar rush.The result was still sweet and chewy. I did a raisins to one of the batches that I made. I have made this recipe 3 times in the last week and I am about to make another batch now. These cookies do not last long at all.I will try adding butterscotch and toffee chips next time. Thanks!!!
Really Good Chocolate Cookie, I have been making these cookies for many years now, I usually don't add the walnuts or raisins but I love the way it tastes with the coconut flakes. They are really rich in chocolate flavor. They are really easy to make & they turn out great every time! They are similar to the no bake cookie recipe only they don't have the peanut butter & I like them better without it. I highly recommend this recipe.
Far, far too sweet.
These have always been one of my favorites!!
The oats never really softened so the cookie was a little tough. And these cookies didn't get very firm , either.
Just made these this morning and the flavor was great, but just like others have said, the cookies would not firm up at room temperature. I slid them into the fridge and it has been about 2 hours now and they still aren't firmed up. I am not sure what to do to get them to harden.
So good! Made no changes to original recipe - it was still great!
Exactly what I was hoping for! These were so simple and tasted great! I will make again for sure.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections