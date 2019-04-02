Barbie's Tuna Salad

I am not a huge fan of sweet pickle relish nor am I a fan of dried parsley, dried dill, or curry. So, what made me decide to try this recipe? I guess the 97 degree heat went right to my head and I just decided to branch out a bit, take a walk on the wild side, and try a totally new tuna recipe. I am glad that I did! I used fresh parsley, fresh green onion instead of onion flakes, less dried dill than the recipe calls for, about two tablespoons of sweet relish, and just slightly less than ¼ teaspoon of curry. The parmesan cheese was so subtle and so good with the other flavors. I cut back the mayo since I do not like a lot of mayonnaise and the cans of tuna today are only six ounces. I found that two Tablespoons ended up being the perfect amount for our personal tastes. This was good enough that I will buy fresh dill specifically for this recipe when I make it again. My friend declared this to be the best tuna she had ever had!