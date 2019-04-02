Barbie's Tuna Salad

This is a really great tuna salad recipe I got from a friend who used it in her catering service business many years ago. The secret ingredients are the curry and Parmesan cheese! Odd combinations but this makes a terrific tuna sandwich! She used it for an appetizer with gourmet crackers and people always wanted her recipe. I have never tasted another tuna salad quite like this one, and it has been my favorite recipe for tuna salad for many, many years.

By TANAQUIL

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the tuna, mayonnaise, relish, Parmesan cheese, and onion flakes. Season with parsley, dill, curry powder, and garlic powder. Mix well and serve with crackers or on a sandwich.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 13.4g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 17.3g; cholesterol 23.7mg; sodium 254.6mg. Full Nutrition
