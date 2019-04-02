Barbie's Tuna Salad

This is a really great tuna salad recipe I got from a friend who used it in her catering service business many years ago. The secret ingredients are the curry and Parmesan cheese! Odd combinations but this makes a terrific tuna sandwich! She used it for an appetizer with gourmet crackers and people always wanted her recipe. I have never tasted another tuna salad quite like this one, and it has been my favorite recipe for tuna salad for many, many years.
Just thought I'd share my twist to this wonderfully flavored salad!!! I used only 1 T. lite Miracle Whip just to give moisture and The Pampered Chef Dill seasoning mix for the dill and garlic. It was JUST the VERY low fat change I wanted so I could add more healthy tuna to my diet. Thanks soooo much!!!
I searched for a tuna salad recipe that was a little different from the norm. I doubled this recipe and found that the taste was just ok, but easily modified to be GREAT! First of all, I would cut down on the amount of relish and parsley and add a little more cheese. I used fresh onion since I don't keep minced dried onion in the house. It took about 2 Tbl of the onion to make it "show up" in the taste of this recipe. That's 2T total for this recipe DOUBLED. I know I will make this again, but with a few little tweaks that I mentioned. Also, don't be afraid of the curry. It is excellent in this dish!
I've prepared this a few times for several different people and everyone loves it. I do use less mayo in mine, fresh, finely diced onion (maybe 2 Tbsp., more than a pinch of garlic powder, half the parsley and I have taken to adding a bit of diced cucumber, as well. Customize to suit your own taste... the basic recipe is a winner. Highly recommended. Thanks, TANAQUIL!
Barbie I have to hand it to ya - you've taken tuna salad to whole new level. This stuff is really, really good. I normally don't like sweet pickle relish in tuna salad, but for some reason it works here. I used 1/4 tsp. of dried minced onion flakes and was a bit liberal with the garlic powder. I also added a bit of salt and pepper. I have to say, this is probably one of the best tuna salads on this site. It was so good I whipped up a second batch and made a sandwich for my husband to take to work tomorrow. He's not a huge tuna salad fan, but I bet this will turn him into one. Thanks for a great recipe!
Very good tuna salad recipe! I cannot understand why some people don't follow the recipe or don't like an ingredient or two, then give the recipe a poor rating. I changed a few things because of mine and my family's tastes. I added some hard boiled eggs, more onion, a dash of yellow mustard and a pinch of tarragon. I usually do a little tweaking to most recipes I as I've been cooking for 40 years and know what my family likes. But if a recipe I've seen here doesn't turn out well and I have altered it, I would NEVER come here and give it a poor rating since I changed it! We LOVE this tuna salad and I would never have thought to use some of the ingredients in it (such as Parmesan and curry powder), so THANK YOU TANAQUIL!
This is my one of my favorite sandwiches. I can't eat the tuna plain anymore after this recipe. I ran out of dill weed so I just made it without it the other day and I liked it even better without it. I make this recipe regularly now.
This is a great unique take on traditional boring tuna salad. I LOVED the curry addition. As most have stated, I used quite a bit less mayo, 2 TBL, and replaced with Mircale Whip, as I like the flavor better. I also decreased the relish to 2TBL, as I wanted the tuna flavor to be more recognizable. Fantastic!
Thanks so much for this great recipe! The only change I made was to use less mayo (about 4T.) My husband and I love curry so this was a match made in heaven for us. I use the tuna in the pouch which I think is moister and has a better flavor. This is the tuna salad I'll make from now on!
To me, when I imagine what tuna should taste like, THIS is it. The ingredients in this recipe just seem to compliment tuna perfectly. The only change I make is using Miracle Whip instead of mayo (but that's just a personal taste preference... I don't like mayo). Like several other reviewers, I usually double this recipe, which then fits perfectly into a medium bowl. I highly recommend using the Starkist Chunk Light PACKETS (in water) when doubling this recipe. The texture of the tuna is perfect for this recipe, you can buy 1 large packet (11 oz.) and 1 small packet (2.6 oz) which is the perfect amount of tuna for a double batch (0.4 oz does not make a difference), and all you have to do is dump the packets directly into the bowl (no draining). Another useful tip when doubling this recipe is to just use 3/4 cup of mayo (or Miracle Whip) instead of taking the time to measure out 12 tablespoons... this will save you a lot of time. I'm not trying to insult anyone's intelligence with a lesson in conversions or anything... just trying to be helpful!
Try it with chickpeas! Make a vegetarian version by draining and rinsing a can of chickpeas instead of tuna. Mash with a potato masher and follow the recipe as written or however you have adjusted it to your tastes. Sooo yummy!
Wow. This is the best! Thanks for divulging this secret recipe. Now I know why your sister would be mad. I just finished making this for the kids and husbands lunches but after licking the spoon I almost polished it off myself right out of the bowl I prepared it in. Thanks again for a fresh spin on plain old boring tuna sandwiches.
Excellent combination of ingredients. Easy to make and done with items one usually has on hand! The pickle relish, dill and curry powder really made this version stand out. I followed it to the "T"! Thanks for sharing Barbie! I will use this recipe over and over.
1 word- Yummy!!!! The comb of curry and parm are new to me for tuna. But I will be making this tuna recipe instead my old one for now. Now I was a little notty, and added tablespoon of bacon bits pieces that you buy at the store to it, and I added a little salt and pepper to taste, and little lemon juice for brightness. Instead of dried parsley for color i had real parsley. And instead of dried onion flakes I used a half of a shallot, it is milder than onion and also the color was nice. I used dill relish instead of sweet, because I was going for more savory flavor. I scaled back on the mayo and just added it until i got a lite mayo consistency. It was the best Tuna I ever made. YUM! My friends went nuts for it.
I'm not a big fan of tuna salad but tried this and it tasted great! I omitted the onions and added golden raisins. The only thing I'd change for myself next time is to use less mayonnaise as the salad was a little too wet.
I honestly don't understand all the rave reviews on this one. I made it as written except for using real onion and less mayo and I thought it was barely palatable. I thought the ingredients sounded a bit odd together but I had to try it since so many people loved it. I thought the dill to be an overwhelming flavor (and I love dill) and the only thing the parsley did was add more green funky color.. maybe fresh would add more flavor? The addition of parmesan did nothing for this but add more calories.. again maybe a good quality fresh grated parm would've added the zip I was expecting. I couldn't even taste the curry in this because my taste buds were overwhelmed with dill and sweet pickle. I wouldn't even attempt this again even with some changes. I didn't like it at all!
My can of tuna was 6 ounces. I used the 6 oz can but halved all the other ingredients. I just couldn't do 6 T of mayo...too fattening. It came out fabulous...made 2 very nice sized sandwiches. I did add a bit of seasoned salt. I toasted on the griddle with a slice of havarti....yummy.
I love tuna, and wanted to find a good tuna salad recipe. After seeing the overwhelmingly great reviews and watching the video, I knew I'd love this. I do add chopped celery to mine. I just like the crunch. This was absolutely delicious. Since I love "extra" everything, I do double all the measurements (except the tuna and the mayo). I've made this so many times, I've lost count. I eat it plain. No lettuce, no bread, and no crackers.
Thanks so much for sharing this Tanaquil!!!! This is delicious! This is a nice change to tired tuna salad. I used 4 TBS of Mayo and I think I would have been happy with 3 TBS. Also, I want to add that I think that this is better after it has sat in the refrigerator overnight, giving the flavors a chance to marry. See submitted photo. Thanks again!
This is an EXCELLENT base recipe. I made a couple modifications. I added 1 boiled egg per can of tuna. I also sauteed celery,onion and garlic in place of the onion flakes and garlic powder. The amount to use of the three depends on your preferred tastes. I also added a 1 cup of pepperjack cheese (or your preferred kind of SPICY cheese).
The flavor of this tuna salad is unparalleled. However, the amount of mayonnaise called for places it just at the border of "soupy." I suggest adding mayo slowly to the other ingredients, in order to obtain the texture you most like.
I just made this for the first time today and it was great. It has such a wonderful taste and when you keep in the frig for a couple a hours its even better. I used 2 (5oz.) cans of tuna and drained well, and used recipe as is, and it comes out very chuncky. Thanks for a great recipe Barbie
Wow! This is delicious, definitely our favorite, and we enjoy it every few weeks! I was hesitant about the curry at first, (and my husband thinks he doesn’t like it!) but mixed with the sweet relish, dill, etc. it adds a unique and excellent flavor. I make a triple batch and use two cans of red tuna and one of albacore. I also adjust the seasonings and use double the curry and garlic, and about two tablespoon of the onion flakes (triple batch) which have the perfect flavor for this tuna salad. I also add some sliced green onions and do cut down on the mayo a bit. Thanks for sharing this great recipe! It makes it easy to add more fish to our diet.
One word: YUMMY This is the best tuna salad I've had. Made a minor sub as my hubby is not a fan of mayo. I did have the mayo and supplemented the other half with mustard (it worked). I found myself adding a pinch more of the spices (I love super flavor in my food). Overall it was delicious and will never follow any other Tuna Salad recipe! This was a great recipe contribution !!!
It was great but the sweet pickle relish and the dill over powered the tuna to were i could not taste the tuna or any other ingredient. i will only use half next time and will add hard boiled eggs. it felt naked without them.
Ok, no offense, but this was not good. I was surprised as I have never given less than 4 stars for something so highly rated by others. I work with a all men who will eat anything & even they said this was awful. I followed the recipe exactly and was very disappointed in the overall flavor of this. I will stick to the standard from now on...onion, sweet relish & mayo.
I don't understand how this recipe works for some people. I used a standard can of tuna which was 5 oz (recipe calls for 7 oz can, but our cans aren't that size) and only 4 T mayo. It reached a soup-like consistency (and yes, I drained the tuna) to the point where I had to add another 5 oz can of tuna just to thicken it up to a normal texture, and it was still too runny for my taste. The parmesan was overwhelming. I did like the curry/dill combination and plan to use that in my tuna in the future, but otherwise this recipe wasn't so great for me.
Delicious--also tasted great after a few days in the fridge because the spices all came together. I agree it's easier (and better) to eye the ingredients and add more/less of what you like. In addition, hard boiled eggs and/or little noodles add a great more salad-y treat. It also tastes great on a croissant as a fantastic light lunch.
This is awesome! I was a little skeptical about dill and curry together, but I absolutely love both spices and it's a very delicious combination. However, I did only use 6 tablespoons of mayo and added more curry because I less mayo and I love curry. I suggest you try this! It's delicious!
Wow! Outta control good! If you want to take it totally over-the-top, use fresh dill and parsley, finely chopped red onion, a little more garlic, and fresh grilled Ahi tuna instead of canned (great way to use left-overs because Ahi isn't so great the next day by itself). The only thing I added that the recipe didn't call for was a splash of lemon. Served on rye with romaine lettuce, baby swiss and tomato. THANK YOU BARBIE!!!
Always hate to write a bad review, but I am afraid that I must. We really did not like this. I used a 12 oz. can of tuna and it was drowning in the 6 T. of mayo. Had to add an entire additional 12 oz can and it was still a bit too moist for us. And we did not think that the seasonings complemented the tuna. Sorry. With all of the great reviews this has received, we are certainly in the minority in our opinion. But there you are.
Tuna salad is one of my favorites. THIS tuna salad is my VERY FAVORITE. So, so yummy! We made double the recipe, and the only change we made, is that we added 4 chopped eggs. This is the recipe that I will use from now on. Thanks for the recipe :-)
Excellent recipe. I was looking for a way to make a curried tuna salad that wasn't bitter. I used a little less mayo and pickle relish and a touch more curry powder. Chopped half an apple and threw a handful of cashews and raisins in there, too. This easily stretches one 6 oz can of tuna into two generous sandwiches. Thanks for sharing.
I really enjoyed this tuna salad! I've eaten tuna a lot over the years with just mayo and recently switched to low fat ranch dressing. I think I'll use this recipe for tuna when not making tuna salad using pesto!
I love tuna salad! I make mine so different, but this was real good and different, I didn't use onions flakes, I chopped red onion instead and used fresh parsley and my own canned green pepper relish. It was so good. Thanks for posting, I never would have thought to put these ingredients in tuna salad.
This was an excellent recipe. My changes were - mayo to our taste, no dill, and a little onion powder instead of the flakes. I used solid white tuna and added a little dill relish instead of the sweet. We made tuna melts, on broiled garlic french bread, with a slice of baby swiss. The whole family loved it.
i changed the relish to dill instead of sweet since i dislike sweet relish, and i usually sub 1/2 of the mayo with sour cream. but, the flavors in this recipe are awesome, and i love it with either tuna or chicken. thanks for a great recipe!
I really enjoyed this recipe, thank you! I made a few adjustments as previously suggested, but I also added this base to some spiral pasta - and put together a tuna pasta salad. Absolutely scrumptious! I added a bit of fresh garlic, cayenne pepper, chopped celery, and rather than sweet relish, I substituted with just regular dill pickle, chopped in circles. Once done, I placed chopped avocado on top of the salad.. and viola! A wonderful summertime lunch or dinner. :) This will be such a fun recipe to play around with - but the main spices/herbs should definitely remain.. as they are what make this tuna salad so unique and tasty.
I thought this tuna salad recipe was good, but unremarkable. I was really hoping the curry and parmesan would give it a unique "grown-up" twist but those flavors virtually disappeared and if I hadn't made it myself I wouldn't have questioned the addition of any unique ingredients. I must admit that I was forced to tweak it slightly by what I had on hand: I used dill relish instead of sweet and just 1/4 tsp of dillweed, finely chopped fresh onion instead of flakes, and omitted the parsley. Still, it was the curry and parmesan that I was really counting on to give it some kick. It just wasn't there.
Yay!!! Found a tuna salad I really like! Very good. Made it for the secnd time today,and decided it is going to be my, go-to good sandwich or fork, for a quick lunch for my 2yr old daughter. (she just ate it without the bread today, and dogged it) Didn't use the onion flakes,since the bottle we have is at least 7 yrs old (ya,toss it) used a little onion powder instead. Was really leary about all the ingredients..but it rocked! Thanks! Oh..and there were no ill effects from the curry. ;)
I made this and it was delicious! Also, I didn't have any curry so I left it out, and it was great! Next time I will have to try it with the curry. Overall this is an excellent recipe and I will definitely use it again!
This was really great! I modified it a bit: 2 cans of tuna, 1 tsp of creole seasoning, left out curry, dill, parsley, and kept the rest the same. Very good. I served this in a green pepper for dinner and it was a hit.
A wonderful blend of ingredients to produce an excellent tuna salad. Tweaked one thing by reducing 6 tablespoons mayo to 2 tablespoons and subbing 2 tablespoons Hidden Valley Lite Ranch dressing and adding some sweet pickle juice. We made flour tortilla wraps with romaine lettuce leaves and tuna salad. Makes for a quick and yummy lunch!!
I made this for my dad today (he's the only one that likes tuna salad) and he loved it! I used Miracle Whip (his favorite) and only used 3 tablespoons...which was the perfect amount. Also, didn't have any parsley so I used dried basil instead...thanks, will be making often.
Excellent tuna Tanaquil!! Never thought of putting curry in tuna and wowee, what a taste sensation! Didn't measure the mayo, just eyeballed it and added a bit of cayenne for a kick. Thanks so much and YUMMO!!!!
I just made this and it's really nice! I was longing for more crunch.. like onion or pickles.. I also added some boiled eggs. Stretched it further, but I'd double the spices if I did it again.. and maybe add scallions or onions. Really was a nice twist though. Gotta give you that!
I really wanted to love this recipe based on the reviews, but I just don't :( Followed the recipe exactly. You need the full 6 tablespoon of mayo if you properly drain your tuna. Not too moist at all. I think one full tsp of dill is too much. That's all I can taste. It's defiantly edible, just not the best tuna salad I've ever had. I think the reason for such high ratings is because just about everyone tweaks the recipe for their own taste. How can you properly rate something when you're not following the original recipe? I think the flavors might mix a little after it sits in the fridge a bit and it will taste better. But based on my first taste I can only give it 2 stars.
I was hesitant to try this recipe the first time as it does not contain the more traditional ingredients of chopped onion (fresh), celery and egg. But this is not your traditional tuna salad! It is WONDERFUL. I made it exactly as listed the first time (5 stars as is!!) but did find it a but heavy on the mayo for our taste. The following times I made it, I cut back on the mayo. I would highly recommend trying this just as it is though...as you will want to make this again! Then tweak it according to your preferences! SO GOOD! Don't be afraid of the curry and parmesan cheese - everything melds together beautifully!
FAN..TAS...TIC!! This was wonderful. The curry makes a ton of difference. I added chopped celery for crunch and since I had an onion that needed to be used, I substituted that for dried. This was wonderful on crunchy, freshly toasted French bread.
Where do you find a 7 oz can of tuna? In the USA, they have reduced them all down to 5 oz !! Incredible! The reason that so many members are having trouble with the amount of mayo is because of this fact. I adjusted the amount by putting in a small amount & adding to it until I got the correct consistency. I used the other ingredients as listed without changing anything & it was delicious.
This makes a great meal when combined with pasta to make a "cold tuna pasta salad" which I made last night. I love curry in my egg salad so I thought I try it in tuna-so glad I did. Used 3 5oz cans of tuna with approximately 1 1/2 pounds of dried pasta and tripled the rest of the ingredients, It fed 4 of us plus enough for leftovers for another meal. Thank you Tanaquil for a quick easy recipe on a HOT summer day!
It is somewhat soupy - definitely needs less salad dressing/mayo or more tuna. And wow! That is just way too much dried green herbs! Green tuna salad? It looked like some kind of St. Patrick's Day version of tuna salad. Sorry but I can't figure out what other people like about this... Off to try another recipe.
I'm not impressed (sorry!). Made this earlier in the week for this week's lunches. Don't know what I did wrong.... Maybe I used too much mayo (I just squirted Miracle Whip into my tablespoon, but didn't level off for an EXACT measurement). Or, I could have done the same with the sweet rellish??? My tuna salad had a wierd yellow tint to it (maybe from the curry - but everyone's pics don't seem to appear yellow...). My mixture was also very thin, not thick like the tuna salad I am used to (i.e. mom's). Used 1 (6 oz.) can of white chunk tuna since all I could find were 6 or 12 oz. cans. My only other change was to add a pinch more minced onion and garlic powder than called for. Served spread on wheat crackers with a side of carrot sticks. Sorry, won't be making this ever again. So diasppointing (and this is all I brought for lunch today). It seemed to be a winning combination. Thanks anyways!
This is a really good tuna salad. I used a large (12oz) can of tuna - and kept all of the other ingredients the same. I liked that balance - any less tuna and I think the other things would have overpowered it...It was a little too dill-y for my personal taste - so next time I will reduce the amount of dill a bit...
Since my cans of tuna were 5 ounces, I had to adjust the ingredient proportions a bit, but this was delicious! For 10 oz of tuna, well drained, I added 4 tbsp of mayo, 1.5 tbsp Parmesan, 5 tbsp sweet relish, no onion flakes because I didn't have any, 1/4 plus 1/8 tsp curry, no parsley, 1.5 tsp dill and some garlic powder. YUM!
This is the best! Not your traditional tuna salad at all so if your partial to your traditional tuna salad skip this recipe because it is quite different. I however am very picky about tuna and rarely do I order it when I'm out. I usually find tuna bland, too fishy, dry and plain. This is perfect and I don't change a thing. I put it on french bread and melt cheddar on top in the oven to make tuna loafes. So Yummy!
This recipe is nothing less then amazing! I was going to stop eating tuna fish, After a last effort to eat up the last can of tuna in my pantry I decided to make this recipe. I AM SO GLAD I DID! Needless to say, Tuna fish is back on the grocery list :) Thanks Barbie! Oh one more thing :) I did cut back on the mayo but thats about it. I left the rest of it as is. Super great tuna fish - good enough to eat plain!
Try this recipe. Don't be afraid. The curry is subtle. I have been loving tuna salad sandwiches forever - this recipe has brought me so much joy! I am going to try this with chicken next. C'mon, try it!
I am not a huge fan of sweet pickle relish nor am I a fan of dried parsley, dried dill, or curry. So, what made me decide to try this recipe? I guess the 97 degree heat went right to my head and I just decided to branch out a bit, take a walk on the wild side, and try a totally new tuna recipe. I am glad that I did! I used fresh parsley, fresh green onion instead of onion flakes, less dried dill than the recipe calls for, about two tablespoons of sweet relish, and just slightly less than ¼ teaspoon of curry. The parmesan cheese was so subtle and so good with the other flavors. I cut back the mayo since I do not like a lot of mayonnaise and the cans of tuna today are only six ounces. I found that two Tablespoons ended up being the perfect amount for our personal tastes. This was good enough that I will buy fresh dill specifically for this recipe when I make it again. My friend declared this to be the best tuna she had ever had!
