Great Grandpa's Garlic Pickles
These pickles have a really great kick to them! This is a recipe of my great grandpa's who is 96.
I am the poster of this recipe and I am not sure why an important step was taken out of the publishing. The pickles and other ingredients should be stirred together in a large bowl, refrigerated and stirred every few hours for about a day and then added to the jar after the sugar has dissolved. I know it seems like a large amount of sugar, I thought the same when I was first given the recipe but all the sugar should dissolve if you stir every few hours. I see some posting that they changed the recipe and give a lower start rating, maybe don't rate the recipe unless you try it as it's written.Read More
good. would make again.Read More
I have been making a very similar recipe to this for years. I don't care much for dill so I use sour pickles that I have to buy from Best Maid over the 'net' because they are hard to come by where I live. I do use minced garlic then let them set for a week stirring once a day, then again, I make a greater volume than this using a 5 lb bag of sugar so it takes some time to get all the sugar desolved. Try chopping some of these pickles into a relish and add to deviled eggs, tuna salad, chicken salad, etc. We love using these pickles every chance we get! Even adds a nice touch to a big ole juicy brat.
Great Grandpas pickles are fabulous! I did make a small change in that I threw in a few slices of pickled jalapenos and about 2 tablespoons of the pickling juice from the jalapenos. All of the adults in my house declared these the "best pickles" they ever had and they asked me to keep them on hand all the time. We eat them with dinner every night we eat at home.... With Mexican food, italian food, any kind as these pickles are good with everything.
These were really good - I ended up using a 24 oz. jar of pickles because I couldn't find the 16 oz. size, but used the original ingredient amounts. They're delicious - and, I didn't have the pepper flakes on hand, but the tabasco added the perfect amount of zing. Lov 'em and sooo easy!
These were very good! Nice blend of sweet and spicy! I had some sugar that did not disovle though on the bottom of the jar, next time I think I may cut the sugar a bit. My 17 year old daughter loved them!
Ridiculously easy to make and so delicious! These pickles are a great addition to tomato sandwiches. I used half the sugar just to save a few calories. The full amount would have been awesome too.
Excellent! My daughter eats these with her grilled cheese. Everyone I have made these for go nuts for them. If you like pickles and a little spice give them a try. You can also adjust the recipe to your taste. Thanks
These are excellent!!! We now always have them in the refrigerator. Thanks for sharing your Great Grandpa's recipe :)
Yum with a kick! I made this as directed but chopped the pickle spears into bite size pieces and served with a straining spoon and toothpicks. I was surprised at how many got eaten at my party. It's one of those things you try and then have to go back and get another. The flavor was more sweet n sour with a little heat than garlic.
I made a few changes to this to fit my taste and what I had on hand. I used a 32oz jar of generic brand whole dill pickles. I took them out and sliced them into half inch chunks. I put the chunks back and added 6 halved garlic cloves within the slices. I mixed the brine with 2 cups of sugar and maybe a teaspoon or two of hot sauce. They were a delicious sweet and spicy dill.
These are so delicious - I can't stop eating them. They taste even better after a week. Many friends have asked me for the "repickling" recipe. Mmmmm!
the best pickles ever
Everybody loved these pickles! They were a hit! I did make a few changes for my taste. I used a 32 oz jar of whole pickles and cut them into 1" chunks and only used 2 cups of sugar. I also added 3/4 tsp of red pepper flakes because I didn't have any Tabasco. Plenty sweet for me and the spiciness was great. You have to try this recipe!
My boss made these and brought them to work and I could not stop eating them!! Best pickles ever!! Will make over and over!
I've had a jar of dills sitting around for a while and have wanted to try this recipe for a while, so last night I made these pickles. When I made lunch I remembered them in the fridge and ate some with my meal. At first they just seemed good, but then I couldn't stop eating them! They are delicious and I'm going to make some for gifts this Christmas. Thank you for this wonderful sweet and spicy pickle recipe!
These are really good. My mom has been making these for years now ever since she came across the recipe in a newspaper article. I made some today using sliced hamburger dill chips (store brand). My measuring cup is only 1-1/2 cups so that is all the sugar I used but I added lots of red pepper flakes, minced fresh garlic, and I had some jalapenos that had started to dry and turn red so I chopped them up and added to the jar. They will be good and hot and sweet in a day or two.
BEST PICKLES EVER !!!! THANKS FOR SHARING.. YUMMMMMM !!!!!!
7.19.22 We all have different tastes, and we tend to not care for foods that are overly sweet. I knew that 2 cups of sugar for a 16-oz jar of dill pickles would ruin this for us and, admittedly, this is 100% personal taste. We like sweet pickles and we like dill pickles, and I was looking for a good combination of both flavors. I doubt I could have even tasted the dill flavor with that much sugar, so I cut that in half, and in the future, I’ll probably try 3/4 cup of sugar. The spiciness level was just about perfect for us. I mixed this up, put in back into a jar, just shook the jar every couple hours, the sugar dissolved, and we had a tasty jar of sweet-dill-spicy pickle slices. I firmly believe that this is one of those recipes that may need to be adapted to one’s taste preference. I read the recipe submitter’s comment, and she shouldn’t be offended when people make a modification to her recipe. If I’d made as written, I’d probably have given it 1 or 2 stars, but with one modification, it turned out to be a 5 star rating based on our taste preference.
Absolutely delicious! My grandmother made these all the time, only she called them Fire and Ice Pickles. I always add more pepper flakes, also if I have some red jalapeno peppers left over from the garden I throw one of those in each jar. I use the generic WalMart GV dill pickle slices. I've noticed that if you use a refrigerated pickle (such as Claussen ) it doesn't turn out as well, only because the flavor is so strong. I make these as often as possible!!
Great pickles. Does anyone know if they can be waterbathed, and for how long. so you could keep them on the shelf?
