Great Grandpa's Garlic Pickles

4.7
24 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These pickles have a really great kick to them! This is a recipe of my great grandpa's who is 96.

Recipe by Jenni

Gallery

Credit: lutzflcat

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 (16 ounce) jar
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour the jar of pickles and the liquid into a large bowl. Stir in the sugar, hot pepper sauce, garlic and red pepper. Return to the pickle jar and refrigerate for at least 1 day before serving to soak up the flavors.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
104 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 0.1g; sodium 364.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/20/2022