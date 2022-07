Great Grandpa's Garlic Pickles

7.19.22 We all have different tastes, and we tend to not care for foods that are overly sweet. I knew that 2 cups of sugar for a 16-oz jar of dill pickles would ruin this for us and, admittedly, this is 100% personal taste. We like sweet pickles and we like dill pickles, and I was looking for a good combination of both flavors. I doubt I could have even tasted the dill flavor with that much sugar, so I cut that in half, and in the future, I’ll probably try 3/4 cup of sugar. The spiciness level was just about perfect for us. I mixed this up, put in back into a jar, just shook the jar every couple hours, the sugar dissolved, and we had a tasty jar of sweet-dill-spicy pickle slices. I firmly believe that this is one of those recipes that may need to be adapted to one’s taste preference. I read the recipe submitter’s comment, and she shouldn’t be offended when people make a modification to her recipe. If I’d made as written, I’d probably have given it 1 or 2 stars, but with one modification, it turned out to be a 5 star rating based on our taste preference.