Peppermint Meringues

My first shot at anything meringue. I tested out my skills using only 1 egg white at first to make sure I could identify the different stages of meringue (foam, soft peaks, stiff peaks). I highly suggest this test run for meringue newbies out there. Once I figured that out I started in with this recipe. Looking back I am glad I did the test run as I don’t think I would have beaten the “real” mixture as long as I needed to. The only change I made was to add 1/8 tsp of peppermint extract. I am currently sans stand mixer, so I used the trusty ol' hand held. I first beat the egg whites on low until they were foamy. At this point I added in the salt, cream of tartar & peppermint extract. I then beat the mixture some more, gradually increasing the mixer speed until I was at medium speed when the mixture hit the very beginning of the soft peak stage. At that time I began adding the sugar in (not all at once, work in a little at a time). By the time the firm peak stage was beginning all the sugar was incorporated and the mixer was up to high speed. I read somewhere online that once you have the sugar added that you can't overbeat the meringue - comforting to know. It took 10-15 minutes or so with the hand held mixer to get from the foam to the firm peak stage. After piping them onto the baking sheet, I dusted with crushed candy canes and a mixture of red & green decorating sugar. Baked exactly as directed, came out amazing! Will definitely make again - chocolate mint next time!