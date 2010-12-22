Peppermint Meringues

These are very good, light and airy. The colors are great for the holidays.

Recipe by KATHY

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
additional:
3 hrs 10 mins
total:
5 hrs
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 225 degrees F (110 degrees C). Line 2 cookie sheets with foil.

  • In a large glass or metal mixing bowl, beat egg whites, salt, and cream of tartar to soft peaks. Gradually add sugar, continuing to beat until whites form stiff peaks. Drop by spoonfuls 1 inch apart on the prepared cookie sheets. Sprinkle crushed peppermint candy over the cookies.

  • Bake for 1 1/2 hours in preheated oven. Meringues should be completely dry on the inside. Do not allow them to brown. Turn off oven. Keep oven door ajar, and let meringues sit in the oven until completely cool. Loosen from foil with metal spatula. Store loosely covered in cool dry place for up to 2 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
13 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 3.2g; sodium 8.8mg. Full Nutrition
