Peppermint Meringues
These are very good, light and airy. The colors are great for the holidays.
As a long time meringue maker and daughter of professional bakers, let me share a few tips. First of all, check your oven temperature. Put a thermometer in your oven and see if it's running hotter than your set temp. Never put meringues on foil, always use parchment paper. They slide right off. Never, ever let any egg yolk get into your egg whites. They will not stiffen properly if even the smallest amount of egg yolk gets into your egg whites. Make sure you add the sugar slowly, beating well in between each addition. Don't try to beat egg whites by hand, always use a mixer. You need that extra speed and the air that gets into your whites with a mixer. Using a whisk will not achieve that result and a mixer is so much easier and quicker, too. Bring your eggs to room temp before trying to beat them. It just works better. Adjust the baking time based on the size of your meringues. Never take the meringues out until they're completely cool. Once they're cool, humidity shouldn't affect them at all. Meringues are so versatile and you can play with the flavors which makes them so much fun to make. They're really one of the easiest cookies you can make but you do have to be careful and you do have to follow the directions or they will be a flop.Read More
These turned out flat as pancakesRead More
This is a great recipe, but I just had to clarify one of the suggestions made by another reviewer. Meringue CANNOT be made with Splenda. It won't set correctly and will be a waste of your time, promise.
Very easy to make, and turned out perfect! Next time I might add a drop of peppermint extract to the egg whites. By adding a little food coloring, you can make these year-round (green for St. Patrick's Day, red for Valentine's Day, etc.) Instead of lining the cookie sheets with foil, I used parchment paper with great results. A regular meringue cookie maker told me to never make meringues on a humid or rainy day because they will flop. You may want to keep this in mind when making them. I'll be making these again. They were impressive, yet so simple (and inexpensive) to make!!! Great for low-fat dieters also!!
THESE MERINGUES ARE VERY GOOD. DID MAKE WITH 8 EGG YOLKS AND 2 CUPS OF SUGAR. CUT THE SUGAR IN HALF AND USED "SPLENDA - MEASURES THE SAME AS SUGAR" FOR THE OTHER HALF. CUTS WAY DOWN ON THE CALORIES. YOU CAN ADD ANY TYPE OF EXTRACT, VANILLA, MAPLE, ETC...OR EVEN COCOA POWDER TO THESE TO CHANGE THE FLAVOR, BUT REMEMBER TO ADD ALITTLE EXTRA SUGAR IF ADDING THE EXTRACT TO KEEP UP THE CONSISTENCY OF THE MERINGUES. THE MORE SUGAR THAT YOU ADD THE CRISPIER THEY BECOME. ALSO YOU CAN SPINKLE THESE WITH COLORED SUGAR, CINNAMON AND SUGAR, OR EVEN FLAVORED JELLO (ALSO YOU CAN PUT JELLO IN THEM FOR FRUIT FLAVORED MERINGUES) FOR FUN COLORS AND TASTE, ADD MINI CHOCOLATE CHIPS, KIDS LOVE THEM. ALLOW TO BAKE FOR THE FULL 90 MINUTES AND THEM SHUT THE OVEN OFF AND LEAVE IN OVEN FOR ANOTHER HOUR. IF COOKING MORE THAN ONE TRAY ADD ABOUT 10 MINUTES COOKING TIME FOR EACH TRAY AND ROTATE TRAYS 1/2 WAY THROUGH COOKING. THIS HELPS FOR ALL THE MOISTURE TO BE EVAPORATED. MERINGUES ARE SUPPOSED TO BE CRISP ALL THE WAY THROUGH, NOT CHEWY IN THE CENTER. CAN PIPE THESE THROUGH A PASTRY PAG WITH LARGE DECORATIVE TIP TO MAKE FANCY MERINGUES. BEST TO BAKE ON PARCHMENT PAPER.
This was a fast and easy recipe. If you do want to add peppermint extract, only 1/2 tea. is needed. any more makes the egg whites fall. Trust me. It took me 2 times to get it right.
These are delicous and so pretty! I made the first batch as it stated, then made one batch with about 1 tsp. of peppermint extract. You have to fold it in after everything else is done. I tried to add it when I was whipping the egg whites and it fell.
These were a nice light treat. I put my eggs in a bowl of warm water to bring them to room temp. faster. My egg whites whipped up lickety split. I crushed the candy canes to a fine powder and mixed it in. Then I topped each one with a chocolate chip. Mmmm. And so easy too.
Just as i remembered as a kid. I did add in mini choc chips as well, which made these great. Once warning if you are adding to a plate of cookies for serving make sure you add them last. I made up a few trays the evening before and found that these cookies pulled moisture from other cookies and became a little chewy. Before being added to the trays they were not that way.
This was my first time EVER making meringue-anything, and it went pretty well! My only (very mild) hang-up: I used a dark cookie sheet lined w/foil. When I piped the mixture onto the foil, it left a hollow space inside the meringue. I believe that because of the dark cookie sheet, it toasted the insides just a tiny bit; causing the candies to taste a little like toasted marshmallows. Simple solution: I used a previous user's suggestion and sprinkled hot cocoa mix on top. Mint-cocoa meringues! They disappeared in minutes. Thanks very much for sharing your recipe!
These are excellent as a holiday candy! It's best to add a few drops of green food coloring while beating, then once stiff peaks are formed fold in the crushed candy cane and about a 1/4 bag of mini chocolate chips. I then put the mixture into a ziploc bag and cut a corner out to put onto the trays before baking-it definitely looks better (make the whole large enough to fit the chocolate chips through). They look like mini scoops of mint chocolate chip ice cream and they're delicious!
This is the first time I have made the peppermint version...I added a little bit of red food coloring. I make another version of this at Christmas time (minus the peppermint use vanilla instead) and I add chocolate chips. My version is called Nighty Nights...instead of 200 degrees you preheat the oven to 350 put your trays in the oven, tell your cookies "nighty night" then turn OFF the oven and go to bed. Your cookies will be done in the morning when you get up.
People that don't follow directions in a recipe and then post their displeasure really annoy me. If you can't follow a simple recipe why do you expect it to turn out correctly and why complain about your stupidity? Anyway, this recipe is great. I do the usual piping, with two bags. One with stripes of red food coloring painted in it and the other with green. I also add a little drop of peppermint oil in the meringue as well as topping with crushed candy canes. It’s also fun to shape the meringue into candy canes. Get creative!
I live on the rainy coast so I was worried that these meringues wouldn't work--but they were fine. They make 48 if you make them very small-- they are more like candies than cookies. The peppermint of the candy cane was pepperminty enough. I stored these in a tin with two little dessicant canisters from vitamin bottles and they stayed perfectly dry & crisp. The first time I made them with farm eggs and the second time with store-bought eggs and noticed that the fresh farm eggs whip up a lot quicker and thicker than store eggs. The second time I omitted the candy cane on some and dipped the tops in melted chocolate-- a very good variation.
We doubled the recipe and added a little less than 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract. Then we sprinkled a little powder from our hot cocoa mix on top before baking. Absolutely delicious!
This almost ended up with one star... I followed the directions and couldn't seem to form any kind of peak for the meringue. I eventually tossed that batch out and unwilling to be defeated (even at 2 a.m.), I started a new one. I left out the salt because I only have kosher and I didn't know if it was part of what kept my meringues from succeeding, and used regular granulated sugar instead of the baker's sugar that I use for baking. After about 30 minutes of beating with my handheld mixer I finally reached a stiff peak. I used a small tip on my pastry bag and piped out little dollops of meringue onto parchment paper. Next time I'll have to color them green, so they look like little christmas trees, and I sprinkled them with red and white nonpareils, like little christmas ornaments. I flavored it with a couple drops of peppermint extract, put them in the oven for an hour and a half, then after 1 1/2 hours, I shut off the oven, left them inside and went to bed. The result this morning was awesome! They look like little snow covered christmas trees and are soooo light and fluffy. Definitely worth learning to do meringue for!
Really simple, fun cookie. If you don't like sugar, you can substitute "Splenda". I used a pastry bag with a large star tip to pipe them on the foil. If you'd like, you can also add 1/2t of pure peppermint extract to the egg whites as you whip them.
This is very similar to my family recipe which we just love. Ensure you beat in the sugar until the granules disappear for the perfect meringue. We always dye ours green for Christmas and add mint flavouring and chocolate chips. Yum! Those are the best and what my grandma is famous for. I've also seen these left white to make as ghosts for halloween. Then use choc chips or icing for eyes.
I put two red stripes in the bag using past food color. They turned out very pretty... :)
This is a really nice recipe. For anyone who had trouble with beating the egg whites...egg whites, unlike whipping cream actually whip up better and more quickly when at room temp, so DON'T chill your bowl and beaters, and do let your eggs come to room temp before beating. I never remember to take eggs out ahead, so I just put them in a bowl of warm water for 5 minutes or so.
I made them according to directions. I added a few drops of min flavoring and used holiday sprinkles. They turned out very well.
Quick, simple and delicious but I think there's a learning curve to dealing with the wet meringue. I'll definitely make these again.
Delicious and light. Just made these and I added about 1/4 tsp. of lemon extract to the egg mixture after at the very end and added about 1/4 cup of sugar. Beated on kitchenaid mixer on high speed till blended. Baked for about 80 minutes. Next time will place all 3/4 cup of sugar together. Delicious. thank you for the recipe. Will be making these again and again. Will be giving an update on the next batch.
Fun and tasty
Very good and simple to make. I gave them as Christmas gifts to my coworkers and everyone loved them. I did add about 1/4 tsp of vanilla extract, though because I love vanilla.
Yummy!!! I have never made meringues before and these turned out delicious! I am making a second batch to hide right now, because there is no way these will make it to Christmas with my family!
Loved this recipe! I made them exactly as written, thinking I might add some peppermint extract the next time, but they are perfect as they are. I doubled the recipe except for the candy canes (2 was plenty) These will be a yearly tradition for our family!
Yummy! I've done these w/o peppermint and used different flavored extracts. All were great. People loves these because they are light, fluffy, and just melt in your mouth. My dad couldn't get enough of them at Christmas a few years ago.
SO GOOD! I didn't have candy canes so I just added about 1/4 tsp vanilla extract. Other than that, I followed the recipe to a T and they turned out great. Next time, I might add just a tiny bit less sugar and reduce the baking time slightly (my oven tends to be on the hot side). Definitely will be making these again.
Great recipe!! Soooo easy!
Very easy!! Followed the recipe exactly and they came out perfect and delicous!
Yum Yum Yum! These came out nice and light and airy, just like you want a meringue to be. Thanks to the reviewer for the baking tip of heating oven to 350 degrees, shut off oven, put cookies in oven and go to sleep-they were perfect the next morning! I thought these might need peppermint extract but found they were just right without it. These will be a great addition to my Christmas cookie plate.
I, too, used 1/2 tsp. of peppermint extract in place of the candy canes and it worked beautifully. I put my kitchen aid mixer on high, and after I added the sugar I walked away for about ten minutes and came back. I let it go a bit longer and they turned out great!
These are a lot sweeter than I expected, but definitely tasty. I didn't have any crushed peppermint, so I just made them plain (with the vanilla extract, though). My second batch was topped with sugar and cinnamon, but I think I prefer them plain. One note for those of you upset with cracking... I refrigerated the batter for the second batch while the first was baking, and the cold batch cracked a lot more. The first batch was tasty, fluffy, fully cooked, and didn't stick while batch #2 wasn't fully crisped, stuck to the pan, and didn't taste as good. In short, don't use cold egg whites! This is a good recipe, though... will try it again with different flavored extracts.
I'm a big fan of these light, airy meringues. I made two batches - the first one following the recipe as given except I used Betty Crocker peppermint sugar crystals to sprinkle on top instead of the candy canes. The second batch I tried with Splenda for baking. I read in a review that they wouldn't set up correctly with Splenda, but I couldn't tell the difference between the two batches! I think the secrect is to use the Splenda that is specifically designed for baking. With the Splenda instead of sugar, these cookies are almost calorie free and perfect for someone who is watching their sugar intake or fat. I made mine very small and they are the perfect bite-sized snack. I'm adding some extra information to my review - I tried yet another batch using 1/2 cup of Splenda for Baking and after I had stiff peaks, I gently folded in 1/4 cup sifted unsweetened cocoa powder. The trick is to fold very gently; if its not completely mixed it's OK. Then I piped them into very small kiss shapes and topped with the peppermint sugar crystals. They were wonderful, with just enough of a chocolate taste to satisfy a craving and virtually no calories at all! The Splenda for Baking works fine, just don't use regualr Splenda!
Someone asked if it is possible to make these with Splenda. I have good results by adding 2 tsp dry egg white powder to partially make up for the body that sugar adds to the meringue. At first the egg white powder looks as if it will not work but gradually it will blend into the liquid egg whites. Reduce the speed of the mixer when adding the Splenda or it will fly everywhere! The yield will be less than when made with sugar but the cookies are excellent if one is on a low carb diet. These also are good variations adding other ingredients such as chocolate chips and/or chopped nuts. Finely chopped dried cranberries are also good. Use your imagination to make different flavors of cookies. If not adding peppermint I like to add 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract. For a more rustic appearance drop batter onto foil or parchment paper using two spoons. For the reviewer who said that meringue did not form probably the bowl or beaters had grease on them. When beating egg whites make sure that the bowl and beaters are grease- free. Do not use a plastic bowl for beating egg whites as they usually have a film of grease no matter how thoroughly they are washed.
Recipe was great, instead of peppermint i used rum extract and top it of with a sprinkle of hot coco.
This is a favourite. Quick and easy to make - especially if you buy your egg whites in a carton. I bake them in the evening and at the end of the baking time turn off the oven and leave them unitl morning. You can use different coloured/flavoured candy canes for different effects.
Very delicious. They are hard to stop eating because they are so light and delicious! I made these twice this week because the first time they ended up too big, and therefore not enough. I had spooned them onto the cookie sheets, and ended up with only 12 (and had to cook them for 2 hours). The second time I made them, I used others suggestion of piping them out of a ziploc baggie. Much easier! I was also able to make them look more uniform and therefore look nicer. I stuck by the recipe for this batch, but I'm excited to try some variations that others suggested. I had to really watch them to make sure they didn't brown and rotated them several times and even moved them up a level in my oven at one point, but overall pretty easy.
Always a perfect winter treat, light and puffy easy to make.
My first shot at anything meringue. I tested out my skills using only 1 egg white at first to make sure I could identify the different stages of meringue (foam, soft peaks, stiff peaks). I highly suggest this test run for meringue newbies out there. Once I figured that out I started in with this recipe. Looking back I am glad I did the test run as I don’t think I would have beaten the “real” mixture as long as I needed to. The only change I made was to add 1/8 tsp of peppermint extract. I am currently sans stand mixer, so I used the trusty ol' hand held. I first beat the egg whites on low until they were foamy. At this point I added in the salt, cream of tartar & peppermint extract. I then beat the mixture some more, gradually increasing the mixer speed until I was at medium speed when the mixture hit the very beginning of the soft peak stage. At that time I began adding the sugar in (not all at once, work in a little at a time). By the time the firm peak stage was beginning all the sugar was incorporated and the mixer was up to high speed. I read somewhere online that once you have the sugar added that you can't overbeat the meringue - comforting to know. It took 10-15 minutes or so with the hand held mixer to get from the foam to the firm peak stage. After piping them onto the baking sheet, I dusted with crushed candy canes and a mixture of red & green decorating sugar. Baked exactly as directed, came out amazing! Will definitely make again - chocolate mint next time!
The only hard part about this is the cooking time. Very easy and light. I did add peppermint extract to the egg whites after they were whipped. I cannot imagine NOT adding this extra step. Also, remember not to put these on the same plate as other goodies. They will absorb all the moisture from the other goodies and become gummy (which is not good). These need to be by themselves. Awesome recipe and will make again.
Big hit! And easy to make.
Recipe as written a 4, I thought they needed some peppermint extract so I added it. Also just for some visual intrest I painted my ziplock piping bag with red food gel stripes so that the meringues had a candy cane appearance. turned out very cute! Check out the picture. And not hard at all! I'll make these every Christmas season.
These are an adorable holiday treat! Super easy to make (my first time making meringue) and easy to modify with sprinkles, cocoa powder, food coloring...etc. I didn't really have trouble with the meringue, but I did add a bit more sugar to make it stiffer. I also would prefer them a bit chewy, so I'll back off the cooking time next time. What a great recipe with minimal ingredients to suit ANY holiday or event!
Adding some peppermint extract to the egg whites is a huge plus, but aside from that, leave it as is.
This is a great recipe for meringues, and the crushed peppermint candy was a nice touch for the holiday. I baked them as indicated in the recipe, and then left them in the oven overnight...they came out nice, light and airy! AAAA++++
This were good. I like the taste a lot. Everyone is right, the texture is kinda weird. I used room temp egg whites and it still seemed like it took forEVER to peek, which caused me to get bored, which caused me to get curious. So I added 2 drops of pink food coloring and about 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla. I put the mix in a ziplock bag, cut the corner and piped them onto my foil lined cookie sheet, all the while talking about how I needed pastry bag for Christmas! I cooked them for the specified time, shut off the oven and let them stay there overnight. They came out picture perfect and very tasty. A simple recipe that I will use again and again!
Great Cookie! Very easy to make. I added a several drops of peppermint extract. Depending on the size of the cookies you may need to adjust the baking time. Mine took longer than the time stated to dry.
Very happy with this recipe. For anyone having issues getting their eggs white to peak- the key is to separate the yolk and the whites while they are still cold (right out the fridge). Then you can wait for the eggs whites to come to room temperature. If you try to separate the eggs if they've been on the counter awhile, there's a good chance the yolk will mix in. You may not notice even notice it, but even the tiniest amount of yolk will prevent the whites from forming peaks.
My best tip for an even easier recipe: Make these as the last of your baking at night. Preheat the oven to 350. Put the cookies in, shut the oven door, TURN OFF the oven, go to bed. In the morning they are perfect. I also recommend a large ziplock bag with the corner cut to squeeze out kiss shapes. Use a large bag because it's messy if you have to refill. I had soft peppermint candy that I crushed and folded in at the end, and it's delicious. I have also had this recipe with nuts and chocolate chips. You can mix in whatever you desire if you fold it in gently at the end.
These were awesome! I used Spenda instead of sugar to help avoid some calories. Some are posting that this recipe will not set correctly with Splenda, but I have used it several times and it works perfectly. Make sure the egg whites are at room temperature and the bowl (must be glass) and beaters are absolutely clean. Any remnant of egg yolk will also hurt the recipe. Hope this helps.
These were wonderful. I made two batches yesterday, one with peppermint like the recipe-except that I stirred some in and sprinkled some on top; and a second batch with lemon zest sprinkled with sugar (omitted the peppermints). Both came out beautifully, and they're nearly gone. Will use again . . . and again
These were very easy and good! I didn't have candy canes (I know...bizzare at Christmas) so I used 1/4 tsp of peppermint extract instead. They were just minty enough! I piped little drops out of a piping bag, so I got a lot of little meringues. I think next time I'll dip the bottoms in chocolate.
Turned out well although they were somewhat runny, granted I hand mixed the egg whites. Rather than crushing up candy canes I bought "peppermint sprinkles" from bulk barn. same thing :)
This is my very favorite! It's best with crushed peppermint candy and chocolate chips together--FANTASTIC!!! It's easiest to use the jumbo canes.
After multiple tries these finally turned out good. I must say, egg whites are very temperamental. Once I mastered my technique they were actually quite easy to make. I beat the egg whited until frothy (30s) then added the cream of tartar and salt. I then continued to beat them and added the sugar just a little at a time while I kept the mixer on. I folded in approx. 1/2 tsp of peppermint extract at the end. I used a ziploc bag snipped at the corner to pipe perfect little mounds onto parchment paper. Just before putting in the oven I sprinkled a little crushed candy on top. They turned out light and airy with the perfect hint of peppermint. Everyone loved them. Thanks for the recipe. I will be making every year for Christmas.
These came out perfectly...followed recipe exactly. I see that some people add peppermint extract - don't do that, the peppermint oil can collapse the egg whites and your meringues could fall. I snipped the corner of a Ziploc bag and used that to pipe the meringues. P.S. Thought I'd add this, since I've read that some people have had difficulty crushing the candy canes: I place both candy canes (unwrapped in a ziploc bag), then place a kitchen towel over the bag & crush the candy canes with an ice crusher (using the smooth side, not the 'sharp'/'pointy' side that is used to crush ice).
I'm giving this 2 stars (versus 1 or none) even though mine turned out to be completely unedible - there must have been something I did wrong. I have made meringues many times in the past and I don't know what happened with these! Problem #1: The candy cane pieces stuck together, making it challenging to sprinkle the top of the cookies. Problem #2: The Meringues stuck to the foil and were literally IMPOSSIBLE to unattach. Problem #3: The meringues came out chewy like taffy, not the meringues should be. I live in Texas, and although it was winter when I made these, it was hot & humid in my house, so that may have something to do with the condition of these cookies; however, I have made meringues in the heat of the summer before too, so not sure where I went wrong. All I know is I won't be making them again!!!
These are really quick & easy.I made one batch with mint extract, another with almond extract, and a third with black walnut extract. I also used green coloring on one & red in the other for Christmas.
These taste great and are very versatile. I've subbed toffee bits for the peppermint-so good. Also, this can be made with Splenda instead of sugar if you want to cut even more carbs.
delish! i substituted the cream of tartar with a 1:1 ratio of lemon juice. distilled white vinegar can also be used in place of cream of tartar
I don't really have anything to compare these to, as I've never had a meringue before, but these are just lovely. I was intimidated and hesitant to make them, but they looked so cute and who doesn't want a low-fat treat? I wasn't quite sure if I'd beat my egg whites enough, so I kept going for a few more minutes (probably 12-15 in all) and they turned out perfectly. I thought about adding peppermint extract as others said they had done, but I'm glad I didn't. The crushed candy canes on top were just the right amount of mint for this sweet treat. I can't wait to make variations of this; these are definitely going on my cookie trays next year. :)
These are such addictive little things! I fold in crushed candy canes to make them even better. These are a must have every Christmas!
Very easy to make..despite my pipping fiasco. I tried using a pipping bag but found it oh so difficult to get the merinque inside the bag. Though I doubled the recipe, I lost a bit of the batter due to the mess. I ultimately ended up using a spoon - which is a tad more difficult in trying to make them uniformly attractive. I will try again with a large plastic bag (so I can seal up the batter) and snip a corner. I used a touch of red food coloring to give a candy cane swipe of color thoughout the cookie - very pretty with the dusting of crushed candy canes. I may try to add a touch of green food coloring next time (w/ the red).
Made these for Christmas, they were great. Make sure you whip the meringue enough or the cookies don't hold their shape well.
I put chocolate chips, small m&m's, toffee pieces, or pecan pieces in these. They are so easy and are usually the first to fly off my cookie trays. Also food coloring to go with the holiday.
I was in the mood for some meringues, and these guys delivered! Yum! I was kind of worried because it was fairly humid out, but they were fine. I added a few drops of peppermint extract and some vanilla extract. The candy topping was quite festive. I'm going to make these for christmas. One batch made probably 50 1 inch cookies. I piped them onto the foil-lined pan with a ziploc, but I plan on getting a star tip to make them extra fancy for the holidays.
I made these with Splenda (less than 1/2 cup) in two batches... one peppermint extract and one coconut flavoring, neither with candy. Put mini chips on top of the coconut ones. They taste great, but getting them off the foil intact was nearly impossible. Parchment would probably work better.
ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS!!! Wonderful taste and they just melt in your mouth. I highly recommend. Several people from my party asked for the recipe. Thank you for a great recipe. Again they are FANTASTIC!!!
It was tasty, fun and easy to make.
The taste was ok - made better by the crushed candy cane ... but the texture really was like styrofoam. I didn't believe the other reviewers before I made them. But they look nice and very easy to make - so good for a party.
I made these with Splenda (well, okay, off-brand Splenda) and they did set up. The batter was not as thick as normal meringue batter, but I used a ziplock baggie to drop them and they managed to keep their shape fairly well. Rather than sprinkle the candy canes on top, I just ground them finely in a food processor, and added them after the sugar. The meringues got a nice, pale pink color, and the peppermint was a nice hint of flavor, not overwhelming.
I have always been afraid of trying to make meringue but they turned out wonderful - in spite of a rainy winter day! I folded ¼ tsp of peppermint in at the very end and used a quart size bag to make well over 50 bite size treats. I did 1 pan in the 225 oven just as the directions say and for the other I preheated an oven to 350 and turned it off right after I put my pan in. Both pans taste the same and are light and crispy. Very excited to find this simple treat!
I had no cream of tartar so instead I used 1/4 teaspoon of lime juice. Whipped up perfectly in 5-10 minutes. I was worried at first because it was only bubbly, but a bit of patience got it to a very silky and fluffy consistency. I also added less than 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract. Following the tips in another meringue recipe, I piped them from a cut ziploc bag, on a greased and lightly floured foil sheet lining a baking tray. The meringues came off easily and were very tasty! What I like about this food is how easy they are to tweak- I topped mine with crushed oreos, hot cocoa powder, cinnamon, and shredded coconut (separately of course) instead of peppermints. Trying other candies, colors, and extracts next time!
Loved making these for Christmas, they came out so cute, little Disneyland Matterhorns. I recently made them again a couple of days ago with orange zest instead of the crushed candy canes. Completely changed it and some have said it was better than the peppermint ones since they weren't big fans of the mint. I will always be making this but substituting the candy canes with zests and other things to get different results. :)
I would add the peppermint extract & food colloring to the sugar and mix well, before adding to the beaten egg whites. sometimes additives to egg whites will keep them from beating up properly. Also, if you chill the bowl and beaters for an hour before beating the egg whites, it will go faster.
I love these meringues, and always make them around the holiday season. I add a few drops of peppermint extract, always. I have never had a problem doubling the recipe, and today I tripled it without issue. When doubling, I have not changed the bake time. We'll see how it works for the triple.
Everyone loved these meringues!! They were very easy to make and they didn't stick around for very long. This will definitely be added to my Christmas cookie list :)
The easiest recipe ever! These turn out to be delightful treats that are wonderful Christmas gifts and perfect to dip in chocolate fondue for New Years! I will definetly make these again!
I have made meringues before, but for whatever reason I was not able to get the stiff peaks. So, rather than starting over i just went with it. I poured the meringue on to a cookie sheet so that it spread to a thin sheet and cooked it according to the recipe. After it cooled I broke it up like peanut brittle and diped the pieces half way into chocolate. This was a wonderfull solution for my failed mixing!
These cookies are absolutely fantastic!!! The make up so easily I was finished in a few minutes. I did leave out the crushed candy and instead mixed a 1/4 cup of crushed semi-sweet choc. chips in. Delicious and as light as air! You HAVE to try these!
These are simple & so very good. I have made Lemon Meringue Drops using lemon extract and yellow food coloring. Delicious! And have used rose extract and red food coloring to make them pink. It has to be Extract not rose water, it's not the same. I had trouble finding mine it is made by Star Kay White, Inc. I also use it instead of vanilla for some sugar cookies & sprinkle them with red or pink sugar. They taste like roses smell.
These were awesome! I added them to the gift of Christmas treats that I gave to friends and family and they were a great addition to all the other rich treats I made. I altered the recipe slightly by adding peppermint extract. I followed the suggestions and folded the extract in after the egg whites were whipped. I didn't do that the first time and the egg whites fell flat. It doesn't seem like the recipe makes as much as it says, but it really does. I also put the mixture in a baggie, cut the corner, and piped it through onto the wax paper and each one came out beautiful.
This is delicious, perfect meringue. I ended up making this recipe because I ended up with 8 egg whites from a soup I was making and thought it was wasteful to throw out the eggs. The slow cook on these is perfect in the oven. I ended up adding a splash of peppermint extract since I didn't have candy canes on hand (all in all maybe 1/4 tsp of peppermint). This resulted in a definite peppermint flavor that wasn't overwhelming -- more like a butter mint. I ended up with 50 or so meringues -- but I was making them rather large (1.5" to 2") and they cooked perfectly.
These turned out light and melted in your mouth. Would love to make them again. Caution, cut way back on the peppermint, everyone thought it was overwhelming (and I even reduced it to begin with).
I followed the recipe to the letter, and they came out hard (I even had help with the meringue part, since I had never done it before). Didn't taste nearly as good as I had imagined. :(
Typical meringue recipe - quick to make and easy. Like the idea of addding peppermint extract. However, doesn't make anywhere near 48 unless they are very small.
The meringues are my son's favorite cookies -I've been making them for over 30 years. Instead of putting in the candy cane, put in 1 cup of mini chocolate chips. You can use the chocolate chip version all year round. Enjoy!I'm going to make some peppermint ones right now.
This was a really good recipe to add to my holiday collection! Although I did make some changes (I like to personalize recipes). 1. Eggs room temperature (Try putting them in a bowl of warm water. Someone else suggested this and it was a very smart way to speed up the process) 2. I use parchment paper on a light cookie sheet. 3. After whipping in a machine I folded in a bit of extract. I used 1/4 teaspoon almond this time, but vanilla and peppermint would be just as good. 4. I didn't use the crushed peppermint, however I believe that folding them in with the meringue is a good idea. 5. I used the old sandwhich bag as a piping bag trick to create perfectly sized treats. 6. Because mine were rather small I only baked roughly an hour. 7. I then turned off the over and left them in for half an hour. Then I went and cracked the oven open for another half an hour and Viola! Beautiful Meringues!!
I made these today and they turned out delicious. However they were barely starting to brown after only 1/2 an hour... so I turned my oven down to 170 and that seemed to solve the problem. They also weren't the prettiest, partially my fault, I was having issues with my piping bag, and the spoon drop wasn't working too well either. They are very tasty though and I will be making more and trying to pipe them differently. Thanks for sharing such a sweet and simple recipe! I didn't change a thing except the baking temp.
This was my first time making a meringue, but it looked so simple - I had to try it! They were done moments after I opened the oven to let them cool. Next time I will mix the candycane in, as the pieces melted on the sheet. Soooo yummy! I can't wait to try other kinds!
The recipe/directions alone I would probably give 3 stars. With just adding about 1/4 tsp. of peppermint extract I would give them 4 stars. Also, the meringues can be much prettier by just piping them through a baggie. Nothing to difficult. I used Andes peppermint baking chips that I had on hand instead of candy canes, and I added just a couple drops of green food coloring. That turned out fine.
These are fantastic! Not to mention easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly. I did use parchment paper instead of foil and the cookies popped right off. I also used an icing bag and tip and piped the cookies out instead of spooning them out. I will definitely be making these again in the future.
Made these and they were great! They melted in my mouth.
This is a fantastic meringue recipe! This recipe is a go to for me when my family for meringues. I usually add a drop of red or green food coloring to make it look festive. I'm only 11 and they are still amazing for me to make on my own! ... thanks Kathy!
These are fantastic! Got rave reviews fromthe entire family and easy enough for my 5 yr old daughter to make!
These were tasty! The only thing i didn't understand was why they were somewhat hollow inside. It was as if they kinda deflated and I followed the directions to a tee. But will mess around with different toppings next time for a unique taste!. Good recipe.
These were a perfect light option on the holiday sweets table. I added 1/8 t. of peppermint extract to the mixure. Baked for 90 minutes then turned the oven off and left them inside as the oven cooled. Then after they had cooled I melted dark chocolate chips and drizzled over the tops. Yummy.
