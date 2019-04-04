Brazilian Cheese Bread (Pao de Queijo)

Pao de queijo are yummy gluten-free, wheat-free breads that are good for those with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. Serve them plain or with marinara sauce. For more variety, try adding an herb seasonings, such as Italian seasoning, or try substituting other cheeses for the Parmesan.
I lived in Brazil, in the state that made this bread famous, for almost 5 years. I was so excited when I read the "bad" review that the bread was "rubbery." That is exactly the way it's supposed to be! Yeah! I did take out the garlic as that's not a normal thing for this bread, and I switched the ratio of water and oil as there was WAY too much oil in it. Overall, was great to find this recipe. My husband loves it and it helps with the home sickness!
This recipe turned out perfectly for luncheon today - crispy on the outside, almost creamy on the inside. My children loved it and decided it tastes like Cheetos only better! I used the exact proportions stated in the recipe but omitted the garlic because I wanted the cheese to predominate. If you don't let the dough rest 15 minutes before you put in the cheese and egg, it will be very runny like a crepe batter. Things I Did Differently: I used grape seed oil instead of olive oil and warmed the liquid ingredients in the microwave until a little white foam appeared on the top of the mixture. I did the rest of the mixing as instructed except I hand kneaded the dough a bit in the bowl to get a smoother mixture. I used the 1 & 1/2 inch scoop that I use to make drop cookies to put the dough on the cookie sheet. But then, I went back and rolled each little ball between my well-oiled hands to smooth them. I had to bake them a little longer, but then, my oven's always slow.
I am from Minas Gerais and since I grew up having the convenience of finding these everywhere, I never bothered to learn how to make them. It took me moving to California to finally try making my own pão de queijo from scratch, so I tried this awesome recipe and it was absolutely perfect. On a personal note, I preferred to use the butter instead of olive oil, I tried both and found that one more authentic tasting.
I am from Brazil and am so grateful to have found this recipe. A few changes to make it taste like the original dish: NO garlic whatsoever, real butter instead of oil and more cheese (about 2/3 cup more cheese). I like to add 1 cup of Italian blend shredded cheese and 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese. Now for beginner cooks like me: make sure all the butter is melted before adding the flour, the consistency of it will be way better ;)
This is the best recipe i've used to far! I would like to point out a few things to those who've had bad results: 1) heat the water/oil/milk to boiling then the tapioca will seize. 2) when it says to mix till smooth, think more like 10 mins + by hand or use a dough hook on a stand mixer for 3-4 mins...that will help the texture & the air bubbles form. 3) try a mix of parm & queso fresco for a nicer texture.
I grew up in Brazil. This is a great recipe but has one significant problem. The ingredients really need to be put into a blender, as the Brazilians do. Otherwise it is difficult for the ingredients to properly incorporate and you may find that your oil or butter does not adhere, but leaks out into the pan. Other than this I would give the recipe five stars. It is also simpler to mix in a blender, and you do not have to heat ingredients in a pan first. If you try substituting cheeses other than parmesan, make sure to use a dry cheese. Something moist like mozarella will not give the same result. I hope this helps someone.
I added probably another cup of flour because the batter was very runny and first they came out as little pancakes. Next time I will also add more cheese - I just think it could use more. Other than that, it tasted almost as good as the ones that our Brazilian friends make from store bought frozen cheese bread balls.
I took some ideas from this recipe and another one. I put more milk and another egg. I also put a lot more (cheddar) cheese. I think the garlic gave it a good flavor, but it needs a little salt. It wasn't as good as I had in Brazil. I don't know if I did something wrong, but after it baked it flattened out instead of staying in the shape of balls.
My husband grew up in Brazil, and he says these are just like the ones he used to eat there -- only much bigger. I made it mozzarella cheese. Next time I make it, I will make them maybe a quarter of the size the recipe suggested. That will also mean more of the yummy outside (I wasn't as big a fan of the rubbery inside, but my husband was!)
Made again...this time using grapeseed oil and mozzarella cheese. Fantastic. Also I found that if you pour the hot oil/milk/water mixture into a bowl that has the tapioca flour in it already it's much easier to mix. Also only used 1 tsp of minced garlic. Also used my hands when adding egg and cheese. They turned out awesome!
This has become the backbone of my gluten free breads. I substitute 1/2 cup sorghum flour with the tapioca flour, add fennel seed, and switch between parm. cheese and sharp cheddar as the mood strikes me.
This recipe was awesome! When I told my husband (who introduced me to Pao de Queijo) that someone had complained that it was chewy, he said, "that's the way it supposed to be!" I made it exactly like the recipe (used the butter instead of olive oil) for our Easter Dinner and he could not stop oohing and ahing about them. The only complaint he had was that they were TOO big! He said that the ones he's had have been about a 1/3 of that size. He thought that a 2" scooper would have been the perfect size. I will make these again and again! Quick Tip: Want to make sure that this sticky batter comes out of your scooper with ease? Spray the inside of the scoop with Pam and they'll just slide right out in nice round balls!
These are gluten free and very cheap to make. They are rubbery inside but that is the fantastic part about them. They are actually chewy which is a hard texture to reproduce without gluten! I did omit garlic added twice the salt and you have got to let theses rest at least 10 minutes after the mixture is made. The longer you let it rest the puffier they get. ALSO its a good idea to bring everything to a boil then let it all completely cool add the eggs to the cooled liquid with the cheese and flour this way you only have to knead it once. Other wise it a pain to incorporate the dough into the eggs and cheese. You can use any soft cheese you want.
You have to make some adjustments to this recipe if you want the dough to come our correctly. I experimented and researched other recipes and I increased the flour to 2 cups plus 1/3 cup and 1tbsp. After letting it sit I added the cheese and 1 egg at a time kneading the egg into the dough thoroughly each time. The dough is sticky so you will need to oil your hands before rolling into balls. I increased the cheese slightly also. They came out perfect!
The proportions in this recipe are off. 2 cups of tapioca flour resulted in soup--no way to make 1/4 cup size "balls." Plus, when it says mix will be chunky it is smooth, but where it says smooth it is chunky. The bottom line: Added another 1/2 cup of flour and still ended up with cheese flatbreads. Taste was not bad but the idea that this recipe results in fluffy "balls" is laughable.
I love pao de queijo. As a brazilian I've had it every other day my entire life. This recipe is good but I made a few changes. I did not add olive oil or garlic because traditionally those ingredients are not used. As I am in the U.S.A. right now I had to use an alternate to the ''queijo de minas'', so I used cojita cheese because I think it's a pretty good replacement. The cojita cheese can be salty depending on the one you buy so be careful with how much salt you add. Overall it's good recipe and the paes de queijo turn out great every time.
TOO MUCH OIL/BUTTER!!!! I made this recipe twice today; 1st- to the letter, 2nd- using less butter and adapting the recipe as follows: 1) Shredded Mozarella Cheese (1 & 1/2 C.) plus Grated Parmesan & Romano blend (1/3 C.) 2) 1/4 C. butter 3) No garlic My Brazilian husband approved! I will say, this recipe uses too much oil BUT the flavor and texture are good. Nice recipe to play with! Thank you SO MUCH for sharing! Now I don't have to go the Brazilian market and spend tons of $$ on ingredients. =)
I followed the recipe exactly and was not happy with the results! Not Brazilian at all. Very chewy, doughy, and too much garlic flavor. They didn't even form balls. Reminded me more of something from Red Lobster. Anyway, choose a recipe with more flour (and/or manioc) flour and only 1 egg.
We have been looking for a great Cheese bread recipe since 2 Brazilian restaurants we've been to that had these delectable munchies. The first was OK, but didn't have that unique flavor and spongy/gooey center quite right. In our 1st attempt on this recipe, they came out tastier than the restaurant ones. The garlic was a nice addition and the insides were perfect. The weird bubbly exterior also was exactly that unearthly fun look we were hoping for. This is the recipe you were looking for folks.
These were very good--flavor was fantastic. Next time, I will make them much smaller to get more of the crusty outside and less of the gooey inside. Update: I made them much smaller (2 bites) and they were much better. Tried freezing them after baking and texture suffers--very chewy. Have an unbaked batch (with Asiago instead of Parmesan) in the fridge right now to see how that works. I will update with results.
This recipe is amazing. Tastes like the real pao de queijo from Minas Gerais, and is so simple to make. I am a Brazilian living in US for over 10 years and is the first time I made a sucessful pao de queijo,..all other recipes i have tried have been a failure so far, this one is easy and is just delicious!!
I made these because my granddaughter eats gluten-free. However everyone likes them so much, they are now a regular menu item when the family comes over. They like them small and crunchy, so I have found that baking them in small muffin tins works out perfectly. Also, I bake them until well browned. They are delicious warm. I also add shredded cheddar cheese instead of parmesan, and sometimes I add chopped spinach as well.
I'm from Brazil and we love cheese bread. I'm not a good cook and I was afraid of trying this recipe but I confess it surprised me! It is easy to make and DELICIOUS!!!! You have to eat it hot though or it will taste like "rubber" when it cools off. Make sure you let the milk boil and then you add the flour. Mix very well, around 10 min until it looks like "couscous". I mixed 1 cup (or more) of Mexican cheese blend and it was fantastic!!!
This recipe must have been updated since some of the earlier comments were posted. My dough was very, very thick. I followed the directions exactly, but left out the garlic as I wanted a more traditional roll. They turned out great. I also made them smaller. I used eggs from the farmer's market, which have very yellow yolks, so my rolls turned out much "yellower".
I was dismayed that when I added the tapioca starch, a lot of the oil separated out, so I put it in an electric mixer and that made it better...although I suspect it doesn't matter. We absolutely loved these rolls, and it works fine to use garlic powder (1/4 tsp.) and parmesan cheese in a can, if you need to.
To make this recipe more versatile I omitted the garlic and the cheese. I was then able to use these tiny rolls for any kind of sandwich I wanted. The dough is very similar to what I used to use for cream puffs! It can be shaped to make little pita like pockets, too, and even an individual sized pizza crust. Yum.
I made this and it was absolutely delicious. Everyone could not stop raving about it. :) I made it because my mom can not eat gluten, so this was a great way for her to eat bread. I made it first, and then I topped it with tomatoes, chives, cheese, basil, olive oil mixture and made brushetta. Usually brushetta is on really crispy, crunchy bread... but this was great. :) It was nice with the creamy inside.
This is a wonderful recipe! For anyone eating gluten-free, this gives a wonderful, flavorful bread that is not grainy and doesn't fall apart. The texture is unique and addictive! My whole family loves it. It freezes well and is almost like fresh when you heat it a FEW seconds in the microwave. My whole family loves this! I vary the amount of garlic depending on what a batch will be used for. I also switch from Parmesan to Motzarella from time to time. I also use half olive oil and half butter to cut down on the butter content.
Very much like Yoki Bread mix that I buy in the Latin food aisle in the grocery, supposedly a taste of Colombia I think. They are rubbery and very strong cheese flavor, supposed to be that way, made with tapioca starch. Look for it in your store, I live in FL where there is a heavy south american influence.
I couldn't find tapioca flour at my near by grocery store so I substituted it with wheat flour. I mixed the ingredients together as suggested in the recipe but it seemed a bit runny so I added another cup of flour. All together the bread was delicious, but the texture of the bread ended up being more like a biscuit (with the wheat flour at least).
Used the following for this picture. 4 cups tapioca flour, 2/3 cup milk, 2/3 cup water, 2 tsps salt, 2 sticks (1 cup) melted unsalted butter. Blended these in Vitamix for 15 seconds at speed 4. Removed lid and allowed to sit for 15 mins. Added 4 beaten eggs blended for 10 seconds at speed 5. Added 2 cups Pecorino Romano cheese and blended blended for 5 seconds at speed 3. Cooked in oven at 375 F for 20 mins. Absolutely delicious!!!!
Turned out good, however, I almost didn't continue after adding the tapioca flour and garlic. It said to mix until smooth and it immediately got thick and tough to mix (as though I didn't add enough liquid). I used butter (not oil) and will add a little additional milk next time. Since I was working with the consistency of a moist dough ball after adding the eggs and cheese, I made round balls and put them on a cookie sheet and had to bake approx. 25 min. They cooked the same size and shape as they were placed on the sheet. They were a bit gooey on the inside but fully cooked so I think they turned out as intended. I just had a hard time with what I expected when mixing and what actually happened. I'm glad I stuck with it and cooked them anyway. You could definitely taste the garlic, so eliminate it if you don't want the extra richness. Others had mentioned the mix being too thin? Since mine was just the opposite, I can only assume that using oil instead of butter may be the only factor that could have made the difference. Regardless, my husband and I liked them and my 15 year old couldn't stop eating them (and they were the size of large meatballs!).
Was delicious! Used butter per reviews from the Brazilians. Everything else I followed. I did make sure all the clumps of powder were gone before I baked it. It wasn't at all watery like some other reviews said. I was worried about that, and put each scoop in a mini muffin pan, but I think that made the bread more dense, and not as round. Hard to stop eating. Be careful. ;o)
I made this for my first Gourmet Club meet (theme was Brazilian food). Everyone thought it was great! Just be prepared that it will have a rubbery texture and the dough was more doughy than cottage cheese-like. I omitted the garlic and rolled smaller balls; chose butter over oil; regular milk over soy. The only thing I would change is add more cheese...at least a full cup. Defintley will make these again.
I love this recipe! I have used it dozens of times. I make this as a gluten free pizza crust. The bread stays nice and flat if you spoon it out and flatten it with your fingers (keep a bowl of water nearby for easy spreading) Yum!
These are crispy on the outside, chewy in the middle, and a great vehicle for loads of butter. Most cheeses that can be shredded will work in the recipe, though the chewiness/dryness ratio in the final product varies depending on the type you use. With a newly developed gluten sensitivity and a longstanding passion for baking, I was ecstatic to find a no-hassle recipe that's so much like an English muffin, but even faster to make!
This gluten-free bread recipe is amazing! It is simple to bake and ready in no time at all. The only changes I made were to use half butter half olive oil and mixture of parmesan and mozarella cheese. I forgot to add some herbs. I think adding some italian herbs will enhance the smell and taste. The garlicky and buttery taste complement very well. The bread is very crusty (oh so wonderful when you tease it apart) and the inside is a but gummy (expected as the main flour ingredient is tapioca). Perhaps next time I will substitute some of the tapioca flour with millet flour (for its cornmeal like texture. This recipe is definitely a keeper! I will rate it 4.5 stars!
The flavour was amazing, and made my house smell like cheese bread for hours, but mine did not cook like the photo shows, the outside cooked perfectly and inside remained a bit rubbery and clear - though still cooked. Recipe worked better with butter than oil for me.
Yummy! i fell in love with these scrumptious rolls when we were in Brazil and was excited to find a recipe for them. I omitted the garlic like other reviewers and they turned out wonderfully. I also took them to a couple of potlucks and had everyone asking for the recipe.
Has a decent flavor, but there is something "interesting" about it. Maybe next time I'll add a different cheese or throw in some cheddar. It's never good when something tastes interesting. Maybe the flavor of the flour is coming through too well.
I'm also from Brazil and was craving for these. I LOVED it!!! I've made it countless times already and I keep getting asked for the recipe :) I did not use the garlic though, and used the oil instead of butter. Super easy to make, and fills me & my family with happiness. Thanks for sharing!
The taste was certainly close to authentic ergo a bit buttery. Mine flattened as soon as they began cooking even though they started out as balls. Will keep looking for a recipe that doesn't flatten and would certainly use much less butter in this recipe
It had a good flavor. The outside was good but the texture inside was stretchy, gooey, don't quite know how to explain it. Maybe substitute some rice flour or something for some of the tapioca next time.
This bread was wonderful. My mom's gluten intolerent and my family loved the recepie. I almost though that there was something wrong with the recipe because of the rubbery center but After looking around at the other reviews, I was relieve to find out after reading the review section that cooks from Brazil said that the rubbery texture was how it was supposed to turn out. It's definitely something to make again, though next time I'll reduce the amount of oil.
As a Celiac, I am always looking for something that resembles bread. I went to a Brazilian restaurant, and was told to try them. Labelled as "Tapioca Cheese Buns" I shied away - buns? I don't want to get sick in a restaurant. The waitress made me try them, and i fell in love! So I wanted to make them at home, and these are definitely even better than the ones in the restaurant! I have tried with mozza cheese, and cheddar, but parmesan is definitely the best tasting! I make these at least once a week since I have discovered them! Nom Nom!
I have lived in Canada for the past 15 years and greatly miss the delicious pão de queijo we have in Brazil. This is a great recipe but needs the few adjustments below to make it more solid and with an authentic taste. - use 1 and 1/3 cups of cheese (parmesan cheese gives the best flavour). Add more flour if your dough is too liquid. I DO NOT USE GARLIC FOR AN AUTHENTIC TASTE. Cooking time was 20 minutes AT 375 degrees (f).
First time using tapioca flour and the texture is delicious! I used whatever cheese I have at hand - pepper jack, feta, pecorino Romano and parmigiana reggiano - shredded and mixed it all together and they turned out great. I also increased the amount of cheese to about 1.5cup. Overall the kids loved it! Will definitely make this again!
Simple and easy recipe and turned out great each time. I left out the garlic and used half the amount of butter. I baked them in mini muffin tins for 15 mins and got 36 bite size pieces. Kids loves them so much, especially when the cheese bread are still warm.
My hubby, who is gluten free, was so excited when I made these for him. He really loved them, even reheated. I used the garlic, because we love it, and I also used Italian Blend cheese (because it is what I had). Again, he loved them and they were for him.... 5 stars! Thanks for sharing!!
Great recipe, you can omit garlic or add herbs if you want to be adventurous. If your batter ends up being runny, just scoop them into mini-muffin tins and they work just fine...and yes, the "rubbery" texture is normal.
My husband lived in Brazil for 2 years and was ecstatic to have me make this! I made it for the first time a couple of years ago as written, and he loved it but was not so into the garlic as other reviews mentioned (this is not an authentic part of a Brazilian Cheese bread). I make it now with no garlic and the water and oil ratios switched, and it is perfect. Thanks!!
I lived in Brazil with my husband for 3 months and ate alot of these. So I made Pao de Quijo yesterday with some modifications: I put just a bit of garlic because Brazilian Pao de Queijo doesn't smell like garlic. I am sure with garlic it's delicious, but I wanted authentic Brazilian bread. Also, I used veggie butter. If you are not vegetarian, use regular butter. I am not sure how it will come out with olive oil. I just know that our Brazilian housekeeper used butter when making bread. She was an awesome cook).
Amazing! Oh so wow. I omitted the garlic, used unsalted butter & 3/4 tsp of salt but kept the other proportions the same. It was already the consistency of dough after mixing in the tapioca flour. I waited 15 minutes & mixed in the eggs & cheese by hand. After a few minutes it went from a sticky mess to a more dough like consistency. I baked them for 20 minutes & they're perfect!
That is a texture I've never had before...kind of cool, but my wife didn't like it. That said, these things didn't have much in terms of flavor going on. I did like dipping them in red pasta sauce though.
Really simple, really good, and totally satisfies the bread craving. Tried it a second time with sugar and cinnamon instead of garlic and cheese...must have done something wrong because they turned to a strange sort of hard jelly inside. Maybe I'll stick to the original recipe. Lol!
Oh my goodness, these little cheese balls were out of this world! A friend was making Brazilian Fish Stew and I made these as a side dish. I followed the recipe exactly except I used garlic salt , so glad I found this recipe!
I chose to simplify the recipe to see whether a number of short cuts will be okay. The good news is that I halved the recipe across the board, and the results are an astounding success! Unfortunately, my family isn't here so I have to eat them all. My mods? No pre cooking. Add an egg and the olive oil and whisk them till blended which is easy. Add fresh garlic. Whisk milk/water mixture which is really easy. Whisk in the tapioca powder and then whisk in shredded parmasean. The mixture was a bit runny so I used a butter-coated non stick standard muffin tin, and used a 1/4 cup measurer, scooping portions into all six vessels (a whole recipe will yield 12 gorgeous mouth-watering portions). Baked at 400 degrees and watched till the tops were puffy and light brown, while the edges at the tims were colored like grilled cheese. They popped out so easy and didn't have the puffy inside but not runny-gooey but just perfectly done. And the taste was outstanding. It's now my go-to recipe because I removed the stove top step, which made me not want to try the recipe before. If you have any portions left, I would be shocked.
This recipe was incredible. I have no idea if it’s authentic but it’s delicious and super easy. My family couldn’t stop eating them, and almost immediately begged for more. They were cheesy and garlicky and the texture was just perfect. Love!!
Made these for the first time, and my family loved the flavor! Already asking me to make more, and I definitely plan to do that! I do have a question for anyone who might be able to help - I have never cooked with tapioca flour before. I found the texture of my rolls to be pretty chewy, almost a little rubbery - didn't detract from the taste at all, but I'm wondering if that is how they are intended to be, or did I have my proportions of ingredients off? Or not cook long enough?
I couldn't find tapioca flour and somewhere on the internet it said to use 1/4 cup cornstarch and 3/4 cup regular flour for 1 cup of tapioca flour. So that is the substitution I used. I also used butter instead of oil and regular milk, not soy. Added about 1/4 cup of shredded cheddar along with the parmesan. Rolled the dough into 1.5 inch balls (made about 12). Baked for just over 20 mins. Came out good but a bit dry. Maybe it would've been moister if I were able to use tapioca flour. All in all, they were really tasty!!
Really good recipe. Although i am not Brazilian and never been to Brazil, the bread tasted exactly as it does in my favorite Brazilian restaurant. I did NOT add the garlic (i prefer the taste of the butter and the cheese over the garlic).
I had never made these before, but was looking for a gluten free bread recipe for my husband. I tried them a few days ago and they were delicious!! The flavor reminded me of the cheddar bay biscuits at Red Lobster. They were a little too dense, but that might have been my fault. I substitued apple sauce for the oil and only had brown rice flour. I agree with some of the other reviews to add more cheese and if you are a garlic lover like me, add more of it too. Thanks for the recipe and I will surely make this again!!
