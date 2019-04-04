Brazilian Cheese Bread (Pao de Queijo)

Turned out good, however, I almost didn't continue after adding the tapioca flour and garlic. It said to mix until smooth and it immediately got thick and tough to mix (as though I didn't add enough liquid). I used butter (not oil) and will add a little additional milk next time. Since I was working with the consistency of a moist dough ball after adding the eggs and cheese, I made round balls and put them on a cookie sheet and had to bake approx. 25 min. They cooked the same size and shape as they were placed on the sheet. They were a bit gooey on the inside but fully cooked so I think they turned out as intended. I just had a hard time with what I expected when mixing and what actually happened. I'm glad I stuck with it and cooked them anyway. You could definitely taste the garlic, so eliminate it if you don't want the extra richness. Others had mentioned the mix being too thin? Since mine was just the opposite, I can only assume that using oil instead of butter may be the only factor that could have made the difference. Regardless, my husband and I liked them and my 15 year old couldn't stop eating them (and they were the size of large meatballs!).