Special K Cookies
No bake peanut butter and cereal cookies.
No bake peanut butter and cereal cookies.
I have fond memories of these cookies from the bakery in the Indiana University Student Union back in the late 70's and couldn't believe that possibly it was the same cookie! It is! I used 5 cups of cereal instead of 4 to get it to the consistency I remember and they are terrific! I also used 2 tsp. of vanilla and made them on the stove instead of microwave. Once the sugar and syrup boiled for about one minute, I added vanilla and pb and it turned out perfectly.Read More
Literally could not bite into these.Read More
I have fond memories of these cookies from the bakery in the Indiana University Student Union back in the late 70's and couldn't believe that possibly it was the same cookie! It is! I used 5 cups of cereal instead of 4 to get it to the consistency I remember and they are terrific! I also used 2 tsp. of vanilla and made them on the stove instead of microwave. Once the sugar and syrup boiled for about one minute, I added vanilla and pb and it turned out perfectly.
I am a gastric bypass patient so I needed to make these sugar free. I used Splenda in place of the sugar, sf syrup for the corn syrup, natural peanut butter, and Special K Protein Plus for the cereal. Very easy and turned out delicious.
These are fantastic!! Great as bars too! I usually spread the mix into a cake pan and pour melted semi-sweet chocolate chips over it. Then drop melted butterscotch chips and swirl into the chocolate and let harden. Cut into squares and serve, FABULOUS!!!
These are my favorite treat! I have used an array of cereals for this recipe but have found that Golden Grahams are my ultimate favorite in this recipe!
These were so easy to make and delicious! Having made rice krispies the same way, the key is to not over cook your syrup and sugar! Over cooking leads to rock hard cookies! I added another cup of cereal to get a better consistency and some small semi sweet chocolate chips (about a cup). For cook timing, I used my 700W microwave and only cooked the mixture for 2 minutes. Keep in mind that if you can do this quickly the mixture won't be too hard to stir together and much easier to spoon out onto your wax paper.
Very Good. I remember these from when I went to Indiana University in Bloomington and would get them at the Student Union between classes. They taste better if you add 1/2 cup more cereal. Make sure you use good quality peanut butter.
Literally could not bite into these.
My grandmother used to make this, our family was surprised when I made it... we love them
This was very quick and easy and could be made with ingredients I had on hand. I used the Special K with Chocolate. These are good, but almost too sweet. I used low fat peanut butter, and will use splenda next time, just to make it a little more diet friendly.
I made mine on the stovetop (only simmered it for 2 minutes) and threw in some chocolate chips at the last minute and they were fabulous! Love how crunchy they were and that there was no a lot of saturated fat yet felt very sinful thanks to all the sugar. Big hit with friends too. A great summer treat that really feeds a crowd.
I too found this recipe when looking for "Special K Chewies like they had at the Student Union at Indiana University (in the late 70's early 80's). Can't say enough how much we all love them. I am asked for the recipe everytime I take them to a pitch-in. We don't use any chocolate and I also use 5 cups cereal. I find Specail K cereal works the best for the right amount of "chewyness" (if that's a word). I have made these hundreds of times and they are always a huge hit!!!!
These were awesome!! And so, so easy to make. My husband made these in about 10 minutes! And everyone loved them!!
I was a bit disappointed by this recipe, because the mixture got dry and hard while I was still forming the cookies and they tasted a bit too salty when cool. Maybe I did something wrong, but I am not going to try this again.
My Grandmother made these for every Christmas Eve. These were exactly like hers. Excellent and easy to make.
Everyone at work LOVES these and asks for them all the time. I did not change a thing!!
I made these for a cookie swap. Everyone raved! I added salted peanuts and semi-sweet chocolate chips to the mixture.
I add extra cereal but always get rave reviews when I make these cookies. Chewy and cripsy. So easy to make!
These are quick and easy to make and the guys in my house told me I needed to make more already (they've only had one a piece). My batch made 2 1/2 dozen.
I made these with splenda and reduced fat peanut butter. I also mixed in some cocoa powder. For being a lower fat/sugar version, they were pretty darn good!
Yummy! I was just looking for a way to use up old Special K, but it looks like I'll be making many more since they are my fiances new favorite cookie!! Thanks! Oh and I made mine with Splenda in place of sugar to cut back on calories a bit...my fiance had no idea!
I was very disapointed in this recipe,It was hard as a rock,couldn't eat it. I will never try this again.
We love these! I make them as bar cookies by placing in lightly greased 9x13 pan. I then melt 6 oz chocolate chips and 6 oz butterscotch chips and spread mixture over top. Refrigerate for 20 min. then cut into bars. Delicious!!!
I didn't think these would be anything special, but they are really yummy. and so quick! It took less than 5 minutes for everything.
I just made these with some low fat granola cereal my family wasn't too fond of. Wow! They like them, they really like them. I halved the recipe and left out the salt (on purpose) and vanilla (accidentally) and they still taste great.
These turned out great! I may drizzle with chocolate to dress them up. I used rice krispies for the cereal. Everything else was as printed. Please be careful with your microwave times. My microwave boiled in 2 minutes. I cooked it for 30 seconds longer, to make sure the sugar was melted, and the consistency is perfect. If you have a powerful microwave and cook it for 4 minutes, it will be too long, and will be hard or chalky as some reviewers have mentioned. Great, easy recipe!!
Very VERY easy to make, and tastes great!! Will make them again for sure!
Made half recipe since 2 cups Special K Original was all I had. Used Smuckers natural chunky peanut butter, that's all I use. Next time I'll make the full recipe. It's very rich, very delicious.
Great! Quick & Easy also. Make sure to boil syrup & sugar til dissolved.
This is the recipe I have been searching for to use for christmas wreaths cookies. Add green paste coloring to the mixture before adding cereal. Drop by large spoonfuls on buttered waxed paper, then shape into a wreath using 2 forks and top with red hot candies. They are my family's favorite and easiest christmas cookies. Thank you so much for posting this recipe!
This is recipe is super simple and really great! I needed to make some cookies and didn't want to bake and ran across these! Yea!!! Kid's loved 'em! (I did too!) I accidentally added the peanut butter with the sugar and syrup (duh!) and they still turned out great. The only change I made was to use Optimum Power Breakfast cereal with bluberries! They are awesome. What a great high fiber afternoon snack these will be. I may try to cut down the sugar a little! :) But still fantastic & yummy!!!! Thanks for the recipe!
Pretty good! I changed a few things, mainly because I don't like cereal. I used rolled oats in place of special K, and I put in some cocoa powder while I was waiting for the sugar to melt. It turned out great! It was like caramel oatmeal cookies.
Warning: These are addicting! I took the advice of other reviewers and only microwaved the mixture for two minutes instead of four to avoid over cooking. Others claim the cookies will be rock hard if you over cook the mixture. The texture is soft, like a firm caramel. I used Special K cereal, but you can use other kinds of cereal. My husband took them to work and his coworkers asked for the recipe. They are super easy to make. This is a good recipe for summer time when you want cookies but don't want to use the oven to avoid heating up the house.
Easy to make, although sticky. A treat that the kids & adults loved!
Easy Easy Easy. . . I managed to make these for my work cookie exchange, the thing was i made them on my lunch break. I just special K Satisfaction and a low-calorie peanut butter. They were a hit!!!
I made these today for my son and they turned out perfectly! I doubled the recipe and still cooked it for only abour 4 minutes in the microwave. I think that may be the problem for the users who had trouble with the cookies getting too hard was that the mixture was overcooked in the microwave either due to high wattage microwave or cooking too long, which would make the sugar's temp. reach more of a hard candy stage versus the soft ball/caramely stage that these are supposed to be. <<< I hope that made sense. lol These are super easy, super delish and a super big hit with our whole family! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!
My grandmother made these for my sisters and I every summer when we came to visit. Felt really special to make them now as an adult - plus, they're so easy to make! Didn't change a thing this go-round, but may add mini chocolate chips in the next batch.
These did not turn out for me at all. The end consistency was chalky and the cereal became almost stale.
I've been looking for this recipe for years! Its nearly identical in taste to a cookie I was in love with one year at camp. I didn't have special K on hand, so I used cornflakes, and was still delicious. I'm sure any type of grain cereal could be substituted and they would still be amazing! (I remember at camp there were sometimes cheerios or rice crispies) Thanks for the amazing recipe!
This is very similar to a recipe my Mom made for my Camp Fire Girl's Group when we were young. We always begged for more. I read the previous suggestions before trying it. I did use the microwave but checked it at 2 minutes and cooked it for an additional 30 seconds. I also used 5 cups of cereal and used 2 tsp of vanilla. Like another had suggested I too buttered my hands and rolled into balls purely for sentimental reasons - my Mom had shaped hers into balls - the recipe she used was called "Goof Balls". Thanks for the recipe and for the great memories of my Mom, sister and my Camp Fire Girl's Group!
I added a little cocoa powder and then put the melted product into a 9x9 baking dish. Then I added chocolate chips on the top and melted them. Very yummy bars! Note:the stovetop works just as fine, for people who do not want to use a microwave
I added raw organic pumpkin seeds and low fat peanut butter (better n' peanut butter) to mine. I then dipped them half way into melted choclate and stuck them in the fridge to harden. My husband hates no bakes & loved these. Thanks!
My mom taught me how to make these when I was a kid... So good!!! Only thing I do different is coat my hands in butter and roll em into balls instead of dropping em by spoonfuls.. Butter flavor tops em off and puts em over the top!!! Great recipe!!
If the cookies come out really hard then you have probably over cooked in the first step - I do this step in a pan on the stove rather than the microwave to control it better. Also, tried doubling the recipe but that also produced rock hard cookies - better to make 2 separate batches and they'll come out perfect.
I grew up on this recipe and absolutely LOVE these cookies! So incredible- always get the most attention and people begging for the recipe when I make them. I make mine over the stove top. If they turn out hard on you it's because you over or under cooked the sugar- it's the most important part of the process NOT to do that. Usually about 1 minute once it starts to boil over stove top.
I saw where someone said they used graham cereal so I did a 50/50 with the graham and Special K and it was amazing
Followed the recipe except I did add a few chocolate chips before scooping them. Family loved them and they didn't last long??
Very tasty! So I could test the recipe,I changed it and only made 12 cookies. I used original Special K because I didn't have the multigrain kind on hand.I also didn't boil the sugar and syrup,I heated it until it was warm.I will make these again and maybe try them with chocolate peanut butter.
ok. Not amazing but exactly what you would expect
I made this last night for the office. It's getting rave reviews. The VP of HR where I work ( said she usually avoids the goodies ) not this time. She commented how yummy they were. This recipe is a KEEPER !!!!!
Quick, easy and tasty - thanks!
i loved these &so did everyone that tried them. i used special k red berries &the strawberries added something a little extra &made them taste practically perfect. =]
OMG, what a beautiful thing ;0) No-bake caught my attention, as I'm not an accomplished baker. These cookies are so scrump that I could barely get them out of the house to bring to our potluck lunch at the office. I can tell you, very few will make it to lunch, we're all picking at them! I made them just as the recipe states, except that I used Special K with Chocolate Chunks. It looked like a match made in heaven, and it is! One thing, you might want to double the recipe, no way you can get 100 cookies out of this, unless they are button sized. I used about a tablespoon for each cookie, and they made about 50 smallish medium sized cookies. I also crunched down the cereal a bit in the measuring cup and added a bit more and crunched that down before stirring into the mixture. These are soft set, more like confections that cookies--think pralines. I was afraid they'd be hard to transport, so I put a layer of wax paper between each dozen in my container. By morning they were set just right for handling & eating. BIG HIT, thanks for the awesome recipe!
My review11/17/2018 Used 5 cups cereal. Microwave combined sugar and corn syrup for 2 1/2 minutes. Quickly add 1 cup PB, 1 tsp vanilla and dash salt, mix well and add cereal. Gently combine and place on parchment paper in “cookies”
I also used the Special K with chocolate, and these were a big hit with my family! Very quick and easy to make, which is a huge bonus in our busy lives. Also great for younger cookie-makers who maybe can't use the oven unsupervised.
Wouldn't set up, just gooey and a mess, tried while still warm and just stuck in my teeth. So then I tried to put them in the fridge, probably 15 to 30 minutes, and they were like peanut brittle!
I’ve made one version or another of these cookies for decades but while visiting grandies I didn’t have my trusty recipe. I thought 4 minutes of boiling sounded screwy but did it anyway. THEY TURN OUT LIKE CONCRETE IF YOU BOIL IT THAT LONG!!!! Ingredients are correct. Don’t stir until sugar is dissolved. And only boil it for 1 1/2 - 2 minutes at a slow, soft boil. They turn out like caramel that way!
I made this recipe with corn flakes and it turned out spectacular! I did not add any chocolate and it was great as it was.
I added 1/4 cup of brown sugar
Nice change but not that great.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections