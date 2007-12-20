Special K Cookies

68 Ratings
  • 5 51
  • 4 9
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 5

No bake peanut butter and cereal cookies.

By Mardie Ussery

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
50
Yield:
100 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

50
Original recipe yields 50 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend syrup, sugar, vanilla and salt in a 2 quart microwave-safe dish. Cook on high 4 minutes, or until mixture boils and sugar dissolves.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in peanut butter, then add the cereal.

  • Drop by teaspoonfuls onto waxed paper. Let cool before storing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
84 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 3.5g; sodium 56.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022