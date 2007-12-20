Special K Cookies

OMG, what a beautiful thing ;0) No-bake caught my attention, as I'm not an accomplished baker. These cookies are so scrump that I could barely get them out of the house to bring to our potluck lunch at the office. I can tell you, very few will make it to lunch, we're all picking at them! I made them just as the recipe states, except that I used Special K with Chocolate Chunks. It looked like a match made in heaven, and it is! One thing, you might want to double the recipe, no way you can get 100 cookies out of this, unless they are button sized. I used about a tablespoon for each cookie, and they made about 50 smallish medium sized cookies. I also crunched down the cereal a bit in the measuring cup and added a bit more and crunched that down before stirring into the mixture. These are soft set, more like confections that cookies--think pralines. I was afraid they'd be hard to transport, so I put a layer of wax paper between each dozen in my container. By morning they were set just right for handling & eating. BIG HIT, thanks for the awesome recipe!