White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies II
A good cookie to serve company.
A good cookie to serve company.
I come from a long line of cookie bakers, and this was a very good recipe! I made a few revisions myself, such as blending all ingredients in a glass bowl with a wooden spoon (I'm old school). I also used 1 c. butter-flavored shortening instead of butter/ shortening combo - it helps the cookies set without spreading too much. I also baked for 10 minutes and let rest on the cookie sheet (lined with aluminum foil, not greased) for an additional minute. The cookies were perfect, and my brother-in-law in Iraq absolutely LOVED them.Read More
These cookies have far too much flour in them, when i made them up, 2 cups of flour to only 1 cup of chips is too much and it was obvious in tasting them.Read More
I come from a long line of cookie bakers, and this was a very good recipe! I made a few revisions myself, such as blending all ingredients in a glass bowl with a wooden spoon (I'm old school). I also used 1 c. butter-flavored shortening instead of butter/ shortening combo - it helps the cookies set without spreading too much. I also baked for 10 minutes and let rest on the cookie sheet (lined with aluminum foil, not greased) for an additional minute. The cookies were perfect, and my brother-in-law in Iraq absolutely LOVED them.
I thought these cookies were very good. I lightly greased one cookie sheet and not the other and there was no difference. The cookies on the ungreased sheet did not stick. Loved 'em.
I made and LOVE this recipe, the cookies were soft and delicious!! I baked them for 10 minutes, also left them on the cookie sheet for one minute. I also used white baking squares, chopped of course and they worked great!!
I followed the recipe with two exceptions: I added a 10 oz. bag of white chocolate chips (almost 2 cups) and only added 5 oz. macadamia nuts. I baked for 9 minutes and they came out perfect! Will definitely make these again. Thanks!
excellent recipe and the cookies turn out chewy..I baked about 9 to 10 min and let set on pan for another 1 min to cool,then remove to wire rack to cool. they trun out perfect! I'm surprised not more people have tried this recipe! its a keeper for me!
I use this recipe all the time and usually just use whatever nuts and chocolate I have around the house. A great basic recipe! Thanks!
This cookie is outstanding! I baked them for a little less than the time suggested because I love chewy cookies :) I will definitely save this recipe!
These cookies have far too much flour in them, when i made them up, 2 cups of flour to only 1 cup of chips is too much and it was obvious in tasting them.
I'd also suggest cutting back on the butter or shortening.. although I didn't have a problem with spreading, grease seeped out as the cookies were cooking, which caused some of the edges to be slightly "crispy" and burnt, even with decreased cooking time. Otherwise, the cookie was good; soft and chewy.
Not the type of cookie I'm used to. This cookie didn't melt in my mouth; it crumbled in my hands.
This one would be in the gourmet cookie category. My only complaint is that the recipe doesn't make enough cookies. Admittedly, I make a thick cookie, but only ended up with about thirty. This is one of my favorite cookies and this recipe does perfect justice to my best recollections of Macadamia nut cookies. You can't go wrong with this one!
OMG - absoluely YUMMY cookie! I could have eaten a dozen all by myself. I increased the vanilla to 2 teaspoons (my philosophy in life - you can never have too much vanilla, and you can never have too much cinnamon!) and I used half butter, half margerine instead of shortening. I used a whole package of white chocolate chips, which is 1 1/2 cups. I used macadamia nuts but don't see why walnuts wouldn't work too. Be careful not to overcook - they get dark around the edges really quickly. I'm at high altitude, which might have affected the bake time. This is a cookie that will definitely fill grandma's cookie jar when the little ones come to visit. Thank you, Jamie for a wonderful recipe!
Excellent recipe! Just made these this morning with my kids. Only changes I made were I used a little less macadamia nuts and a little more white chocolate chips. I also refrigerated the dough for about 10 min while I waited for the oven to preheat and did not grease the baking sheet. I cooked them for 9 min and took them out right when the edges started to turn brown. They looked underdone but when they cooled, they were PERFECT! Had some friends over and they adored them, asking for a third and fourth cookie. I was even told by one friend that it was the best cookie he'd ever had!
I have made these for the second time and my husband says they get better each time. Since I love to experiment, I have made only minor additions. I add few extra nuts and chips. Also leave in frig about 1-hour. Also add 1-tsp. almond flavoring. My oven requires about 15-minutes. These cookies will be added as one of "our" favorites. Thanks again for a "winner" "Tough 'Ole Lady"
Buttery, melt in your mouth, sooooo good... My best friends daughter made these, and they are wonderful. Can't wait to make myself.
Delicious! I made a few changes: I used a whole cup of butter instead of half shortening. I also added a teaspoon of almond extract. For me, this is really key in a good white choc macadamia cookie. Highly recommend adding the almond extract!
I made these today. I didn't have to grease the cookie sheets after the first batch which I did. The only thing different I did was add 2 tsp vanilla and cut the cooking to 9 minutes after 10 for the first batch. Very very good. Will use this recipe as staple recipe for chip cookies, which I think any chips and nuts will work.
Just what I was looking for for the Holidays! My entire family absolutely LOVED these cookies! Even my sister, whom dispises nuts, indulged in them! I only had 1/2 cup of macadamia nuts for this recipe, and believe me that was plenty! Each cookie had enough nuts to compliment the white morsels. Also I made sure they only stayed in the oven 10 minutes... as I see they are easily over-baked in some of these pictures. (very easy thing to do) This recipe is one I will be making every year, for holidays as well as just for snacks!
These are fantastic. No need to change a thing about the recipe. Watch them very carefully while baking ... just a light golden brown is all that's needed for these babies to be ever slightly crunchy tops and redic most in the centers.
This is one of my favorite cookies. I used this recipe to make them for the first time and I absolutely love it. I can't stop eating them. I did use slightly more than the cup of white choc. chips. I might use closer to 3/4 cup of white sugar next time to cut the sweet down a tad. Other than that, this recipe was perfect and I'm sure I'll be making these again.
These cookies are absolutely delicious!! I did add 1/2 more tsp of vanilla (2 tsp), a full bag of white chocolate chips (2 cups) and only had a 2oz bag of nuts, but I chopped them into smaller pieces. PERFECT!
These turned out very yummy. I added more nuts and white chips than the recipe called for since I like a more chunky cookie. Also, I only baked for the minimum time (10 min) to make sure they stayed soft.
I made these the other day to take to my inlaws house because my brother in-law passed away. I have NEVER ever received more oohs and ahhs and OMG'S and wide eyes of love after taking one bite of these. I vow to make these a LOT more. Thank you so much for sharing. People literally from ages 8-80 ate these and cherished every bite. These delicious cookies gave many sorrowful people moments of joy...and as a baker, there is no better compliment than that!
Perfect! This recipe was easy and the cookies were exactly what I was hoping for, moist and beautiful
Delicious! My husband's favorite cookie and this recipe is great.
Delicious! Didn't change a thing.
Over all pretty good. Be careful not to over bake them, as they will (as with any cookie) will get hard and crunchy. Will make again
what a delicious cookie! i did make a few alterations though, i used 2/3c splenda white sugar, and then 2/3c of brown sugar. i found that the nuts already had enough salt on them so i omitted the salt as well. other than that they perfectly rose to a golden brown, thanks for the great recipe!
Amazing cookies! I used 1 cup of butter instead of 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup shortening and they still turned out delicious! Also, they took about 13 mins to bake instead of the 10 suggested, but that could just be because my oven is old. Wonderful recipe!
Excellent Recipe will definitely make again. thank you
These cookies were perfect...my family really enjoyed them!
These are wonderful! 12 minutes to the perfect white chocolate macadamia nut cookies! I made the recipe as is except I just dumped the whole bag of white chocolate chips in. My husband, who usually has amazing self control when it comes to cookies, inhaled the first 2 dozen that came out of the oven. The recipe says that it yields 3 dozen cookies, but I got 7 dozen out of it. The cookies will look....not quite done, let them sit for a bit & then once the next batch of cookies come out of the oven, THEN switch them to a wire rack to cool. they lets them set up enough, but not overcook. Anything over 12 minutes made my cookies on the crispy side. not burnt, just crispy. Enjoy!
The taste was good, used a medium ice cream scoop to make them uniform. But, not as chewy as I like. Other than that, easy to make.
Wonderful! I was concerned because everyone was either 5 stars or 1 star....but they are NOT too floury. I followed the recipe to a T and they came out perfectly! They aren't crumbly or floury tasting as some reviewers state. Just measure your flour carefully, and don't put in more chips or nuts than the recipe calls for and they'll be lovely! OH and DO NOT overbake! Cookies are done when the edges start to brown, even if the middle looks a little less done. Good luck, this recipe is great...keep trying! :-)
Ok I love these cooking! The are soft, and have the crunch of the nuts! It is excellent. My hubby doenst eat Macadamia nuts, so I split the dough in half and put semi sweet chocolate chips in it to make ordinary chocolate chip cookies... He said they are the best I've ever made! Woot!
Don't change a thing, this recipe is fantastic! I always get compliments and there are never leftovers. Everyone wants my recipe, but I think I'll keep this one a secret ;)
These are so good! I had a ton of white chocolate chips in my pantry to use up and I've been wanting a recipe for these cookies for years and never tried to make them till now, so glad I stumbled upon this recipe! tastes similiar to the ones at subway which I can never resist when I go to get a sandwich! I didn't have macadamia nuts on hand but still good without them, can't wait to try it with!
Gorgeous and buttery!
ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS! WOULDNT CHANGE A THING!!
Thanks for the recipe! Very good, soft and chewy. I made exactly as the recipe stated, and they turned out great.
These are absolutely delicious. I was looking for a recipe that tasted very similar to the ones from Subway, and these are identical, if not better. The key for me was to bake them only for 8 minutes; they turned out nice and soft. My favorite cookie ever.
Absolutely the best! Perfectly browned and chewey - didn't spread at all and looked like they could have come from a bakery at 3.99/dozen! Definitely making these a staple in my house from now on. Thanks much!
These cookies were amazing! I used white chocolate chips because that's what I had. I bake all my cookies on parchment paper, so I didn't use a greased cookie sheet. My husband likes his cookies more on the crispy side so I baked them until the edges became brown, about 14 minutes. They came out perfect. My husband said these are his new favorite cookies and believe me, he is a cookie expert!
Great cookie recipe..I am not much of a fan of White Choc. Mac cookies, but the fans I made them for...LOVED them. Said they were the best! I made some small modifications that are similar to other recipes on this site... I cut down on brown sugar slightly (very sweet cookies to begin with). I used a tsp of Vanilla and 1/4 tsp of almond extract and I added a bit more flour to the second half of the batter before I baked and it was fine. Baked for 11 min..and perfect..chewy cookies! Thanks for the recipe!
I love these cookies, I have used this recipe more than once and it has alway turned out great.
I've tried several different White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie recipies and I thought this one was the best yet. I followed the recipe exactly as written. They were excellent!!
This is an excellent recipe. These are melt in your mouth good. I followed the recipe exactly and they are perfect. WOW
These were delicious! The only thing I did differently was to add fewer macadamia nuts...4 oz instead of 7. Would definitely made these again.
Excellent recipe! I didn't have white chocolate chips so just chopped the chocolate bar instead. Also, added Walnuts instead of Macademia nuts since these are not very easily available in India. Cookies turned out very good...loved by all! definitely will bake more of them.
So I have a mixed review for this recipe. On the one hand they tasted like heaven....literally! Crunchy outside and melt in your mouth delicious baked cookie on the inside. 10 out of 10 for the taste. However, I feel this recipe is missing some more baking soda or perhaps some baking powder as all of my cookies fell flatter than pancakes! I'm definately keeping the recipe for the future but will remember to try about 1/4 ts of baking powder next time to keep them fluffy. Or maybe just less shortening......
this is a great recipe. taste just like store bought! i used my tablespoon sized scoop and got nearly 4 dozen cookies. the only issue i have is that the dough itself was pretty crumbly and i can't decide what to add to make it more "doughy". any suggestions?
These were amazing! I followed the recipe, except used a baking stone, and they were perfect- cripsy edges, chewy middle!
Great cookies, just i used about half the nuts and chocolate chips...(i had made a double recipe and there was WAY too many nuts)
Oh my god! this is the first time i have ever made white choclate macadamia nut cookies and they are not my favorite but i absolutly love them ! they are chewy and delightful! i defenitly recomend this recipe to any cookie lover!
Exactly what we were looking for in a cookie recipe featuring macadamia nuts. Delicious! Had to cook a bit longer than specified... but I probably made them larger, too. :)
I'm very grateful for this recipe and so is my husband... I had to bake mine a bit longer to get them to not spread too thin. I will be making these plenty more times.
Great recipe! Made about 3 dozen and they are being gobbled up at this very moment!
I just made these cookies and they are fabulous! I used semi sweet choc. chips instead of the white chocolate and it works! The recipe made 46 cookies (2") Try this recipe, you'll like it.
Tasted like a true bakery cookie. I followed the recipe exactly. The house smelled wonderful and the cookies were eaten quickly.
Trying this for the first time- cookies are soft and delicious Little too sweet for my taste, but that's an easy fix. This is a good one!
Very good recipe! I previously made the version III and I do have to say that this version: using shortening and butter made them hold their shape a bit better and added a nice crispness around the edge. I only made a couple minor modifications. I added 1/2 tsp lemon extract..I felt it gave it a nice hint of added flavour. I also used chocolate chunks (Callabeaut) instead of chocolate chips, for a bit more white chocolate flavour. As well, I used dark brown sugar, while not specified..I love using dark brown sugar (not demerara) as it gives baking a nice rich flavour.
Omigosh, so good! This is the third white chocolate macadamia nut cookie recipe I've tried...and, I'm keeping this one! These cookies are amazing. I take mine out a minute or two earlier so they're a bit more chewy. Sooo good, that's all I can say.
I used recipe as written and they were a very big hit. Thanks for the share!
These cookies are THE BEST! I followed this recipe to the letter and they were perfect. I'm definitely adding this to my recipe box!
I made it as-is last year, and they turned out fabulous!! After reading some reviews this year, I decided to change it up a bit. I added about 1/8c LESS flour, a few extra chips (just my liking), and subbed 1/8c white sugar for 1/8c extra brown sugar to make them chewier. I always add an extra splash of vanilla too. They turned out wonderful. 10 minutes in the oven and they were exactly perfect. Not too brown, but just enough to be done and golden. If you like your cookies crispier, sub a little white sugar for some of the brown and let them go for about 12 minutes instead of 10. This is by far the best recipe I have found for some of the best cookies ever.
I love this recipe!! I doubled the batch and added white chocolate, chocolate chip and peanut butter chips! My kids loved them!
I was one who bought White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie Dough every year....but. never again! This recipe is much better!
Perfect! My daughter and I love white chocolate and macadamia nut cookies and wanted to make some from scratch. We both agree that these are the best we have tasted! I put in half of the nuts that the recipe called for, only due to the outrageous price, but they were still delicious!!
These were perfect!
I've never made these cookies before and they turned out delicious! I did use 3/4 tsp vanilla and 3/4 tsp almond extract and only 6 oz. of macadamia nuts. When cooked for 8 1/2 min the cookies were crunchy on the outside edges and chewy in the middle.
These were really good, moist but not gooey.
I love Subway's cookies and these are soft and delicious like them! Great Recipe! I used 1/2 crisco and 1/2 butter, a little more chips, and a little less nuts.
A pretty good cookie. It does not stay together well.
Made these for a family picnic-they were amazing! My dad especially loved them. I will make these again.
Yum!!
Made these tonight...and WOW...the best cookies, simple and almost gone already. Thanks for sharing!
pretty good! followed recipe!
These cookies are so very tasty and easy to make! One of my husbands favorites.
Cookies are my specialty. The cookies turned out flat as a pancake, and were a greasy mess. I have never seen anything like it. I suggest moving on to a different recipe if these are the cookies you want to make.
Outstanding! Made no changes and they came out perfect.
These were very good... but as my husband said, I think they could be better. I am going to search for another recipe, but will keep this one in mind in case I can't find another. Thanks for sharing!
These were ok - they weren't quite what I was looking for. Not sure if I will make again. They weren't terrible, but they weren't "I can't stop eating them" good either. Thanks for the recipe!
I made these cookies and they were excellent, so good! and easy. Followed directions just as printed except used margarine instead of butter and they turned out great. Will be making these again for sure.
These were quick and easy to make, the only thing that I changed the second time around was the amount of time in the oven. 10 minutes made them crunchy but for my second batch I turned off the oven and opened the oven door at 7.5 minutes. they were definitely much softer after cooling than the first. This batch made me 30 2" cookies.
these cookies did not turn out!!! do not add the shortening . they did not bake right .
My favorite recipe! It's the base cookie recipe I use for my cookies I just vary the chips and nuts used! Everyone raves when I bake these cookies. I utilize a really good chocolate chip for special occasions. But I made these for holiday gifts in a jar with instructions to add the wet ingredients. The only issue which I will need to figure out is the brown sugar packs super tight in the jar - although the layers are "pretty" I may mix the two sugars the next time to ease removal from the jar. Oh - but I did not place the nuts in the jar - 1 they can go rancid quickly and 2 they will not fit!
I made these cookies and took them to work. Got very good comments from everyone and they were gone very quickly. Will make again. Thank you.
Very good coming out of the oven. Can't wait to try them cooled and stored for a day or two. Yumm! I ground up white chocolate chunks...
These are WONDERFUL! Didn't go over 10 minutes in baking. Even the raw cookie dough is VERY tasty!
My kids and I made these cookies last night. They turned out great. I didn't have quite as many nuts as the recipe called for, but they're fine. I may add more next time. The dough seemed a little sticky at first so I added a little more flour. We will definitely make these again.
these are excellent taste way better then the store bought ones.. my husband loves them..
These cookies are YUMMY!!! It is just my husband and me, so you would think I could keep 'em around for a while....but we just can't! My hubbies favorite cookie! I never really did like Macadamia Nut Cookies but, with the recipe it is different! SOOOOOOOOO YUMMMMMY!!!
These cookies were a hit. I did use half butter and half butter flavored shortening. I will definitely make the again.
Good recipe, but it spreads out too much, so it was literally flat and I needed to cook it longer than suggested. I think you may have to reduce the butter and shortening.
Made the recipe the exact same way it is listed and I loved it. Everyone I shared them with loved them as well. Will definitely use this recipe from now on. Thank you!!
I love this recipe. The cookies came out really nice and moist. I used a medium ice cream scoop to drop the cookies and was able to yield three dozen out of this batch. Thanks so much!
Blizzard Jonas inspired baking at my home. My 11 yr old Boy Scout made these as part of his Cooking Merit badge. Key things are they should cool 2 minutes on the rack before removing from cookie sheet. They will crumble otherwise. Also, I refuse to use shortening and used coconut oil instead. Take care when chopping whole macadamia nuts, they crumble easily. They were delectable and easy to make.
This is the cookie I've been craving! I made it exactly as the recipe said, and turned out 36 3 1/2 - 4 inch cookies. My hubby, who isn't a huge fan of cookies gave this rave reviews. Definitely going into my Keeper BOX. Thanks for a wonderful cookie! I will never buy those "gourmet" cookies again!
Amazing every time!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections