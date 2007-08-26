White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies II

A good cookie to serve company.

By JAMIE CARPENTER

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C). Lightly grease cookie sheets.

  • Beat butter and shortening until soft and creamy. Gradually add the sugars and beat well.

  • Add egg and vanilla and beat well.

  • Combine flour, soda and salt; gradually add to butter mixture beating well after each addition. Stir in chips and nuts.

  • Drop dough by rounded teaspoonfuls onto lightly greased cookie sheets. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until done. Remove to wire racks to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
342 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 32.4g; fat 23g; cholesterol 26mg; sodium 188.7mg. Full Nutrition
