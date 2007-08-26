White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies II

I made it as-is last year, and they turned out fabulous!! After reading some reviews this year, I decided to change it up a bit. I added about 1/8c LESS flour, a few extra chips (just my liking), and subbed 1/8c white sugar for 1/8c extra brown sugar to make them chewier. I always add an extra splash of vanilla too. They turned out wonderful. 10 minutes in the oven and they were exactly perfect. Not too brown, but just enough to be done and golden. If you like your cookies crispier, sub a little white sugar for some of the brown and let them go for about 12 minutes instead of 10. This is by far the best recipe I have found for some of the best cookies ever.