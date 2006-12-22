Chocolate Crinkles I

17 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

These chocolate cookies are rolled in powdered sugar and "crack" when you bake them.

By Laria Tabul

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter and chocolate either in a microwave or over low heat on the stove. Allow to cool slightly.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in remaining ingredients, except powdered sugar. Mix well.

  • Cover dough and chill for 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Shape dough into 1 inch balls. Roll in powdered sugar to coat heavily. Place 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until edges are set. Remove from cookie sheet and cool on rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 28.3mg; sodium 112.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022