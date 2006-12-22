Chocolate Crinkles I
These chocolate cookies are rolled in powdered sugar and "crack" when you bake them.
These cookies are great! They are easy and yummy. The only thing I did differently, was I cooked them 12 minutes instead of the 15-18 minutes. They came out chewy and delicious.Read More
These were a little too dry for us. If you like a very chocolatey, but not moist cookie, this would be it.Read More
These are so good they should be illegal. A brownie. A cookie. Omigosh, so delicious! My husband is in heaven on earth right now eating these. I had to walk away after having two. Thanks, these are terrific!
Delicious! We did add extra butter to the melted chocolate...probably 1/4 cup more. But will defiantly make these again!! :)
Love this recipe, very close to my grandmother's. I use a melon baller to make my cookies all the same size.
I did not care for this recipe. It is a very dry and hard cookie. The first 2 batches (30 cookies) were burned to the pan b/c I did not grease it, per the instructions. The cookies were a lot bigger than the picture even though we made one inch balls so the first two batches had all run into each other and looked awful.
I think something is wrong with the way this is written. They tasted off, and I couldn't figure out why until I discovered that all of the other similar recipes call for 2t. of vanilla extract, and this one doesn't. The walnuts seemed a little odd, so I didn't use them. Anyway, they weren't horrible, but something just didn't taste right.
Added a drizzle of melted butter and milk chocolate chips into the batter and they were out of this world. Take out at minute 11 and let sit on the cookie sheet for about 10 minutes. Melt-in your mouth amazing!
Good chocolaty flavor. Moist, chewy. One review said these were dry, but we found them moist and chewy. I did add vanilla, as it would be unusual to leave that out. I followed the proportions exactly. I mixed the yolks first with the chocolate butter mixture, then the sugar, then the whites. I mixed this very thoroughly until smooth and silky. Then I mixed with the flower mixture. Finally, I added chocolate chips ...... uuuummmmmmm. I baked at 325, because I was afraid they'd spread too much otherwise. They really don't "crinkle" but have large fissures ... thus, I'm giving them a 4. Overall very tasty.
Very easy bake! Needed to bring a dish for a potluck why not bring dessert?! Good way to hit that spot! I added more butter instead. Adjust chocolate to the consistency of the batter didnt want it to dry. In the end product i added more powdered sugar on top! Why not!! :)
Taste was good, but they came out too flat, like pancakes! Will add more flour next time.
