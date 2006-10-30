No Bake Cereal Cookies

I make this recipe all the time and use "cheerios" instead of rice cereal. I have never had them turn out hard and I think it's because once the sugars come to a boil I add the PB immediately and take the mixture off the heat right away. If it boils too long the sugar hardens quite a bit. You also definitely do not want to refrig. these and keep them in an airtight container, instead of leaving them uncovered. I've also tried this w/the melted milk chocolate chips, as some have sugg'd. YUMM!!!
I halved this recipe and used an 8" square pan. These were very good but we like Rice Krispie Squares better. I put these in the fridge to start off with but they became hard as a rock so I had to bring them back to room temperature before I could cut and eat them. I didn't try the chocolate frosting on top but I'm sure it would make them even better.
I make this recipe all the time and use "cheerios" instead of rice cereal. I have never had them turn out hard and I think it's because once the sugars come to a boil I add the PB immediately and take the mixture off the heat right away. If it boils too long the sugar hardens quite a bit. You also definitely do not want to refrig. these and keep them in an airtight container, instead of leaving them uncovered. I've also tried this w/the melted milk chocolate chips, as some have sugg'd. YUMM!!!
This is the same recipe that my mom always made for us a kids. She would use rice krispies and corn flakes together and then drop onto wax paper or any nonstick surface. This gives you individual servings and nothing to cut - very easy!
Wow! These are very good and I love how quick they are. I did use cheerios instead of rice krispies. I also brought the corn syrup to a boil before adding in the sugar to prevent the hardness that others talked about. I made some with melted chocolate chips on top and some with raisins on top. Both varieties were good as well as just plain (I think I like them plain the best). Thanks for such a great & easy recipe! I will make these again and again.
Made these with Multigrain Cheerios and crunchy pb...yummy! I also made another batch, in which I used Wheat Chex(3 cups) and Rice Chex(3 cups). I added Raisins and Cinnamon along with crunchy pb...these were very good!
Thanks for the recipe! Everyone loves these! I'm making them again for a party next weekend. The only thing I did differently was I brought the corn syrup to a boil, then added the sugar, then once it was boiling added the peanutbutter, so they wouldn't get to hard. Otherwise great recipe!
This was so fun and easy to do with my kids. They really had fun making these and enjoyed them tremendously! My only suggestion is to garnish with caramel sauce instead of the chocolate frosting, the frosting being to rich for the cookies!
I was looking for a quick treat for our family game night and these hit the spot. They only took about 5 minutes to make. I would say they need about 10 or 15 minutes to cool by my family couldn't wait that long. They are very good when they're gooey. I used Corn Flakes (6 cups) and they were fantastic.
I also tried this recipe with cheerios and loved it! You do need to cut it right after you put it in the pan though. I have a lot of kids to babysit. And it is a good healthy snack. We love it!! I also left off the frosting.
I halved this recipe and used an 8" square pan. These were very good but we like Rice Krispie Squares better. I put these in the fridge to start off with but they became hard as a rock so I had to bring them back to room temperature before I could cut and eat them. I didn't try the chocolate frosting on top but I'm sure it would make them even better.
I've made these twice, and I love them! I ran out of butter (for shame!), so this was one of the few recipes that didn't require butter. I made a bit more "sauce" than the recipe called for the second time, and used a combo of corn syrup and honey, with a pinch of salt and a dash of vanilla and they were gone in 2 days - and it's just me eating them!
My mom made these cereal bars when I was a child. I was hoping they would taste the same as hers; however, I think she used marshmallows instead of corn syrup. I think that the corn syrup gave the bars somewhat of a stale texture/taste. Despite this, there were several people at work who liked them.
I used special K cereal and added chocolate chips. They didn't look too good but they tasted great. The next time I made them I put chocolate chips on top of the mixture once it was in the pan and they melted on top and made a great alternate for chocolate frosting. I also made a batch with splenda and light corn syrup to lessen the calorie and fat count.
These cookies are super good. I used honey nut cheerios and they tasted really good with the peanut butter. Also I drizzled semi-sweet chocolate on top and that made them even better. I havn't tried chocolate frosting on top though..
I made these with Honey Nut Cheerios and they were very good! I followed the recipe, removing the sugar/syrup mixture from heat as soon as it started boiling, then added the peanut butter. They weren't hard at all. My husband and kids loved them, too. I also tried the Cereal Treats recipe from this site (also with Honey Nut Cheerios) that uses marshmallows and butter instead of sugar and syrup and everyone agreed these were much better.
My mom always made these when I was little, and now I make them for my girls. We usually use toasted O type cereal instead of crispy rice, and I also pour it out onto wax paper, and we just break off little clumps at a time to eat it. Very good recipe!
Yummy. I didn't have enough light corn syrup si I used a little dark corn syrup. Gave it a slightly different taste, but still yummy. I added crunch peanut butter, cheerios, and a few chocolate chips. Will make again :)
This recipe was perfect for a day at the beach! I made them the night before in about 5 minutes! They kept for about a week in a pyrex dish that came with a snap on lid! They were not hard AT ALL!! They were chewy and gooey and wonderful!!
Way easier to make than rice krispie treats and pretty good too! I used Crispix cereal and boiled the corn syrup before adding the sugar (like someone else suggested). So far they haven't gotten hard. Delicious warm!
These were amazing! I put them into a 9x13 dish instead of making cookies. Otherwise I wouldn't change a thing; a great snack for when the kids come home from school. A word of caution: these are very addicting!
Very easy, fun and tasty recipe! I used 1/2 cup honey in place of corn syrup because I did not have enough and the flavor was amazing, especially if you like the peanut butter/honey combo. I also put a teaspoon of vanilla extract for more flavor. I used Rice Chex and sprinkled coconut in the mixture. Because I was too lazy to make into cookies or bars I just spooned the entire mixture onto a long piece of wax paper and we all ate it up :)
Way back when I was a kid, they served these in the school cafeteria. They were awesome then and nothing has changed! They are so easy to make and the ingredients are usually in my pantry. The recipe is delicious with corn flakes too! I like to drop them by spoonfuls onto wax paper instead of putting in 9x13 pan. They seem to be difficult to cut once cooled.
These are fantastic and so easy! I was looking for a way to use up several different granola/healthy cereals and this worked perfectly. The only thing for me is, I found them a little too sweet. I might try cutting back on the sugar next time. I also used 1/2 lite corn syrup and 1/2 honey. Excellent way to use up all those forgotten cereals in the cupboard.
These are going to be a major favorite in my house. They are very very sweet with both sugar and corn syrup, and I need to work on that. Bonus for my dentist, but a problem otherwise. They are fast and easy to put together as well. I really like them because I live in Guatemala and finding rice crispies is almost impossible, but Cheerios, or variations on the theme, are easily found.
I have been looking for this recipe for a while because my mom always made these with peanut butter instead of marshmallows like everyone else. I was very disappointed in these. The flavor was OK, certainly not great. The real problem was that they were so hard by the next day that I could barely get them out of the pan and it actually hurt my jaw to eat them. Warming them in the micrwave just made it worse.
LOVE to make and EAT this recipe, but found that the cheerios were a little hard for my sensative mouth. So I made a few adjustments which I now call "Cereal Killer Candy". I've submitted a photo & the changes which are waiting for approval. However, I wanted to thank the original submitter for the basics to get me started.
I enjoy making (and eating) this very easy and delicious recipe. I top them with melted milk chocolate chips (12 oz or so-- microvave on high for 2 minutes or so, stirring every 30 seconds). I really like the fact that they take a mere 15 minutes or so to make, and people really like them. Perfect for potlucks and bake sales.
No matter what I did i did not like this recipe. I tried the original recipe first came out rock hard. Tried some of the tricks and tips from the reviews tasted bad to me still. Even tried different cereal still not even close to what i thought was good tasting. My 6 year old didn't even eat it and she eats almost anything. So yeah not my recipe lol.
We love these bars. They were so easy to make. I am 11 years old and made them by myself. I think me and my mom "pressed" them too hard into the pan and they are a bit crunchy, but taste wonderful. Thank-you for the recipe.
Maryscookin
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2018
Quick and easy treat! I used Cheerios for the cereal. I only made half a recipe, as I only had 3 cups of Cheerios, on hand. I should have added a bit more (1/2 cup) of Cheerios...some of the syrup mixture settled to the bottom. A half of recipe worked great in an 8" square pan. I will be making these again! Thanks for the recipe!
I couldn't believe I came across this recipe! I had been looking for it since middle school. They used to serve these. When the school ran out of cheerios, they used fruit loops. Sounds awful, but SO good!
I was looking for something sweet and these it the spot. I used Cheerios and honey as I didn't have corn syrup. Dropped by spoonfuls on parchment paper to cool. These didn't need icing as they were sweet enough.
Good basic recipe that's quick and easy. Leaves room for lots of variation. I followed the recipe as directed but sprinkled a handful of choc chips on top and spread over as they melted. They became rock hard in the refrigerator, need to bring to room temperature before trying to cut into bars or eat. Grease pan first for easy removal.
make this all the time now ???? Use 1/3 cup truvia because the 1/2 of truvia was too sweet.(almost no sugar friendly) Hubby even makes it (if I put his ingredients out ??) We like to mix different cereals. Including old fashioned oats. Gives it a different chew.
Good and easy! Almost TOO sweet for my tastes, I may cut down on the sugar just a bit next time. My son LOVED this, and I loved how quick and easy it was to make "cookies"... when I didn't feel like getting the flour, butter, etc. out to make them. :)
I also used Cheerios instead of rice crispy. One thing I added, after it was pressed into the pan, I dropped some peanut butter on top and spread it as evenly as I could, really thin layer. Then after that I drizzled a little honey all over, not too much, then spread it as much as I could. It helped to warm the honey up a little first in the microwave. Sooooooo good! The fiancé hasn't tried it yet, but the kiddo and I sure like them!
These were so easy to make!!! I used Frosted Flakes (was all I had...) and instead of pouring them into a pan, I used an ice cream scoop (a small one!) and scooped hot little dollops onto waxed paper to cool. Got rave reviews from my clan. YUM!
We used cheerios like in the photo. If you love peanut butter and cheerios, it will be a hit for you. I thought the flavor was average. I kept them at room temperature and the mixture remained sticky for me.
I used plain Cheerios, and added two cups of peanuts for added texture, and still had plenty of peanut butter/sugars to coat. We’re a salty/sweet bunch, so I added a teaspoon of salt. Spread on aluminum foil sprayed with cooking spray.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.