No Bake Cereal Cookies

4.3
83 Ratings
  • 5 51
  • 4 19
  • 3 8
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

This is a no-bake cookie or bar with a good peanut butter taste. Ready-made chocolate frosting tastes good spread on the top.

Recipe by S Janssen

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring sugar and syrup to a boil. Add peanut butter and stir well. Remove from heat. Stir in cereal (see Cook's Note).

  • Pat into a lightly greased 9x13-inch pan, or drop by spoonfuls onto waxed paper.

  • Allow to cool before slicing bars.

Cook's Note:

You can use Corn Flakes, Cheerios, Rice Krispies, or any cereal with a crunch.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
319 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 53.9g; fat 11g; sodium 222.5mg. Full Nutrition
