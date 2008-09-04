Pfeffernuesse Cookie Mix
Spicy German cookie
I have been making these for years and everyone adores them, the only change I have made is to only cook them 8-9 minutes, 12 is much too long, you want to take them out when they are still somewhat soft as they will harden a bit as they cool. This way you will have a softer, chewier cookie.Read More
Not at all like traditional Pfeffernuesse. Dry, not very much spice flavor, and much too much molasses. Would not make again, will continue to look for better recipe.Read More
My mother is pure german and the Pfeffernuesse cookies she made were different then these, but these are good and easy compared to my mother's. Besides my mother's they were made then put in an airtight container till they hardened. Great for dunking in coffee or hot chocolate.
The dough is a bit stiff to work with but the results are excellent! This is a spice cookie with a wonderful little "bite" that develops the main spice flavor. Excellent with a cup of hot tea.
Good, but nothing special. Neither spicy nor traditional. Molasses Crinkle recipe is much better than this molasses-based cookie!
These were so good. I loved the spice and loved the low sugar. It was so delicious.
