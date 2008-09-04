Pfeffernuesse Cookie Mix

Spicy German cookie

Recipe by Pat Kersteter

Servings:
30
Yield:
5 dozen
30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
  • Stir together flour, sugar, baking soda, spices, and dash black pepper.

  • In large saucepan, combine molasses and butter; heat and stir until butter melts. Cool to room temperature.

  • Stir in eggs. Add dry ingredients to molasses mixture; mix well. Cover. Chill several hours or overnight.

  • Shape into 1" balls. Place on greased cookie sheet.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (180 degrees C) for 12 to 14 minutes or until cookies are done. Remove. Cool. Roll in powdered sugar.

Per Serving:
135 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 23.7g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 20.5mg; sodium 82.4mg. Full Nutrition
