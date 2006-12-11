Forgotten Cookies I

I made these just last night. Was a little nervous, as I've never done these types of cookies before, but they turned out beautifully. Crispy outside, almost marshmallow inside. A few minor things - I beat in the vanilla, just like the sugar. I used mini-chips. Made for easy folding, and placement on the cookie sheet (they're very close set cookies). I'm not sure I would have had the same ease with regular chips, so I'm gunna go out on a limb, and reccommend you use mini-chips. I also used an air-bake cookie sheet - for those that don't know about them their purpose is to, more or less, get a consistent browning all around a cookie. But to accomplish this cookies bake a little longer on this type of cookie sheet by about 2 to 5 minutes. So .. I set the timer for 3 minutes, not 2, and then turned the oven off. And, thankfully, the browning was consistent, and not overdone. :) Happy baking!