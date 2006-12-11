Forgotten Cookies I

These cookies are left overnight in the oven.

Recipe by Pat Kersteter

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (170 degrees C).

  • Beat egg whites with the salt until foamy. Slowly add sugar, one tablespoonful at a time, beating after each addition until the meringue stands in stiff peaks.

  • Stir in vanilla and fold in chocolate chips. Drop by teaspoonfuls on a lined baking sheet and place in preheated oven.

  • After 2 minutes, turn off oven. Leave meringues in oven overnight. Remove from pan and store in cookie tin lined with paper towel.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
58 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 8.7g; fat 2.8g; sodium 15.8mg. Full Nutrition
