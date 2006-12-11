Forgotten Cookies I
These cookies are left overnight in the oven.
I love these! If they come out and are still a little sticky, you can put them in the pre-heated oven again until they are as crisp as you'd like.Read More
Tasty but needed more time in the morning to brown on top and still be chewy in the middle.Read More
IF YOU DO NOT HAVE A BEATER--DO NOT GO PAST THIS RECIPE! I made these cookies ENTIRELY by hand with a whisk. It's a bit of work but they're worth it! The trick is to ensure the whites are room temperature, the bowl is clean (and preferably metal, copper is best), and a drop of vinegar or cream of tartar will help the whites' reaction immensely. Good luck! I made these with finely crushed candy cane as per Homermc's direction. Probably only added about a quarter cup.
Great! Just like grandma used to make them!!! I added the 1/4 tsp of cream of tartar, a little more than 1/4 cup sugar, 1 tbsp cocoa powder, and 1 cup chopped peppermints. Yummy! Thanks!
I have used this recipe for years. Only use when it is not humid. Make sure bowl and beaters are grease free or egg whites do not beat up stiff. Make sure egg whites are at room temperature. I add 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar which helps make them crisp. I let them cook about 5 minutes before turning off oven
I screwed this one up good. Mine came out really, really soupy, as I wasn't sure what I was looking for when mixing till "stiff". I will try this one again but beat with a mixer until it thickens like it is supposed to (as I read on another Web site, the egg mixture should not slip and slide when tilting the bowl. Also, I will wait 20 mins to use eggs after taking eggs out of the fridge). What I had did taste good though, which is why I will try it again.
My mother and her mother made these cookies at Christmas and these additions make them 5 STARS!!! Add 1 cup rice krispies cereal, 1 cup shredded coconut, and 1 cup chocolate chips to meringue mixture and then follow baking instructions. Superb!
I've been making this recipe for over 20 years. I recently learning you can keep the oven on at 150 degrees and bake for 2 hours to hurry up the process.
Almost effortless cookie-making. Try adding crushed candy canes for a festive holiday cookie.
Just like mom and I used to make as a kid. One suggestion, we always used mini chocolate chips - they seem to almost float in these cookies.
Great recipe, use 10X powdered sugar, and mini-chocolate chips, not great in high humidity.
Yummy! Randomly made these last night....excellent taste, so easy. I left mine with the oven on about 4 minutes before turning it off, and they came out just a touch crispy and nice and soft in the middle. The chocolate chips were a nice little surprise, tucked away in the middle. Will make again!
I usually like to use a Hershey's kiss in the center of each one instead of chocolate chips.
I made these just last night. Was a little nervous, as I've never done these types of cookies before, but they turned out beautifully. Crispy outside, almost marshmallow inside. A few minor things - I beat in the vanilla, just like the sugar. I used mini-chips. Made for easy folding, and placement on the cookie sheet (they're very close set cookies). I'm not sure I would have had the same ease with regular chips, so I'm gunna go out on a limb, and reccommend you use mini-chips. I also used an air-bake cookie sheet - for those that don't know about them their purpose is to, more or less, get a consistent browning all around a cookie. But to accomplish this cookies bake a little longer on this type of cookie sheet by about 2 to 5 minutes. So .. I set the timer for 3 minutes, not 2, and then turned the oven off. And, thankfully, the browning was consistent, and not overdone. :) Happy baking!
These cookies are very good. They are easy and fun to make. My 11 year old daughter loves them. Gret recipe!
Wicked easy! I can't wait until the morning when they'll be ready! :) It's a great way to use up my extra egg whites from another recipe!
Great, easy recipe! I let my stand mixer do all the work and in the morning had a delicious treat waiting for me!
This recipe tastes very good, but I have made them two times and they came out sticky. I don't know what the problem is, maybe the high humidity of Alabama. They are very good and diet friendly, if I could just get them to not be sticky
My mom used to make these and they are wonderful!!!!!!!!
Check the humidity! My kids and I have made these several times. Half the time, they are crispy and fabulous. Half the time, they are gummy and weird. I bet the other reviewers are right -- it doesn't work well on high humidity days.
These were great! The only change I made was beating in the vanilla, not folding in with the chocolate chips. I left them in the oven overnight, and they came out perfect in the morning. A little like marshmallow in the middle. So good!
These were not as good as some I received as a gift. Can't find any that are as good as the gift.
after dolloping half of the batter, I stirred in a few milk chocolate chips (Ghirardelli are gluten-free) and then put the rest on the cookie sheet. Left them in the oven 4 minutes before turning it off, and left the cookies in there about 15 hours. They were too soft and chewy for me, so put them back in at 200 for 10 minutes or so. That worked!
It was horrible! Super sticky
These were my absolute FAVORITE cookies growing up ... I would beg my mother to make them :)
I've been looking for a recipe for forgotten cookies that works forever... biting into these babies is pure beauty. Of course, play around with the oven time/temp some as they are all different. I prefer mine totally cripsy, no gooey stuff inside... also think there might be something to the humidity of the day when you make them. Enjoy!
This has become a favorite by my kids when they have a sleepover... They love them in the morning...if they last that long...
I used this recipe last night when I was too lazy to get my recipe book down. What a disappointment! They’re too sticky and chewy. My usual recipe calls for 3/4 cup of sugar, 1/4 tsp salt and a 350 preheated oven. I won’t be using this one again!
VERY GOOD
The recipe is basically correct but I would add that the eggs should be room temperature before beating and the foil on the cookie sheets should be buttered so that they seal up in the bottom and release easily the next morning.
