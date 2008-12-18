Chocolate Toffee Cookies I
These are so easy to make, it is almost sinful. So rich and full of chocolate.
Not bad for a very quick recipe. The dough is so thick that you can roll it into a log, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate. We cut of a few cookies to bake individually when we want a warm, sweet snack.Read More
These cookies take 5 minutes to prep. For the speed I would have given them 5 stars, and that is what I was looking for and they aren't bad cookies. However, and maybe it's just me that notices that chemical flavor of a pre-packaged mix, but the flavor of the cookies, is much less than OMG "raving reviews." They don't taste like anything my Grandma made, naturally. I needed these in a pinch and I knew that a mix would make them, um, sort of instant flavored. But in all fairness, we are rating the "taste" of the cookie, and they seemed salty and chem-flavored to me. I did appreciate the SPEED of this option. I wouldn't bake them for people I love. Made them for Christmas cookie-packages for neighbors, I'm tolerant of.Read More
Extremely easy to make....and OH SO ADDICTING!!!!!!! Very good, will definately be making in the future. I did not have the candy bars on hand, so I used a cup of heath toffee bits
This dough is really dense. I have made this a couple of times to rave reviews from the chocoholics.
Yummy, easy recipe ! I did make a few changes though. Instead of the heath bars I used 1- 1 1/4 c. toffee peices plus Ghirardelli milk choc. chips (1/2 c.). Then I baked them on 375 degrees for 5-6 minutes. The toffee melts into the cookies better at a higher temperature and when you take them out they will look undercooked. Let them sit for 5 minutes then transfer to a cookie rack. They turn out so much more soft and gooey inside ! Thanks for the great recipe.
These cookies were delicious and so simple to make. Just 4 ingredients! They received lots of compliments. I love recipes like this.
Very good cookie. Next time I will use more toffee. I also think I'll mix it by hand - the dough is fudgy, like a brownie and kept getting stuck in the mixer.
mmmmmmmmmmmm chocolate. These cookies are about the easiest things ever and oh so good. I just used a whole bag of toffee pieces and worked out good. A little crunch on the outside and soft and gooey on the inside.
These are very good! My first batch turned out a little dry - baked them too long. Definitely keep the baking time to 9 minutes. I also had to mix with a spoon because the dough is very thick. It made a ton of cookies though. And very easy!!!
THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH FOR SHARING THIS RECIPE. Excellent, Excellent, EXCELLENT!!!!! Eveeryone loves your cookies. Definately 5 star all the way.
Followed it to a T and it was wonderful.
Very very easy amd quick recipe. I didnt just use the toffee either, we added mint chips, peanut butter chips and white chocolate chips to make a variety of types and they all came out delcious!
That is one delicious cookie! And super easy to make!
Absolutly Yummy!!! I made this gluten free by using Betty Crocker GF devil's food cake mix and the rest of the ingredients are ok. I also used 1 cup of Heath toffee bits vice the candy bars. My husband loved these cookie's and he isn't celiac!
Just made these. YUM!!!! I did use the heath toffee bits - easy and yummy. What could be better. The dough is thick, so I used a cookie scoop, worked perfect.
These cookies were to die for. It is quick and easy. The only thing I used two medium eggs. It is better to use two large eggs instead, this way the dough won't get too hard. Yummy cookies.
I used a whole bag of the Heath Bar bits and they turned out very good. Super easy recipe!
Easy and tasty! I subbed a whole package of toffee bits for the candy bars. Similar to another recipe I've used for choc toffee cookies that is MUCH more difficult to make. This may not be quite as good, but the ease of the recipe makes up for that.
OMGoshhh everyone loves leaves... make a double batch because they do not last!!!
These are really great. I substituted Andes pepermint bark baking chips for a holiday twist. I am sure they will fly off the plate at the office party tomorrow.
5 stars for the easiness of this recipe!!! (Plus, was SOOO inexpensive to gather the ingredients!) Oh, and was quite tasty & also fun to make! A great little easy project.
My sister made this first, I took one cookie and thought it was just okay, but for some reason I couldn't get it out of my mind! The second cookie was wonderful and so addicting that I had to have the recipe right then so I could go home and make more....yummy!
THese cookies came out great. But they didn't spead out much. You may need to flatten them out before they go in the oven.
They were alright...the family didn't rave over them, but they're getting nibbled on. lol I think they're good, but I don't get that "I made these from scratch" proud feeling! But in a pinch, it's a good fall-back recipe!
These were good but nothing to write home about. I used a whole cup of crushed toffee & I don't wonder if the toffee pieces were bigger if that would help. They were easy to make though.
Very easy and delicious! I also used Heath Toffee Bits like another user. I'll definitely make these again!
These are super easy to make; however, in my opinion, the flavor of these cookies is just OK. They don't really have a homemade cookie flavor - I assume that is due to using the cake mix. I also don't think that this particular cookie goes well with the toffee pieces - it seems to mask the toffee flavor which I love. I also tried using this recipe with peanut butter chips instead of toffee and my family liked those much better.
I didn't think this recipe could get any easier and then I found "Heath toffee bits" near the chocolate chip section of my local market. I didn't even have to crush the candy bars! Thanks- I found this recipe just in time for the Christmas cookie exchange!
These cookies were so easy to make that I was a little skeptical about how they would taste. But they were terrific!! Instead of toffee bits I put in Andes pieces (I thought that would be a bit more Christmasy). This tasted great. With how easy they are to make-it is a winning combo all around. Give them a try!
made these cookies for our neighbors and got rave reviews. the only things I did differently were to use fudgey chocolate cake mix instead of devils food and to add 1 1/2 cups of chopped pecans. this is a keeper!
good easy recipe.
I needed something easy to throw together for my grandson who came to visit & found these while searching cake mix cookies. These are the best cake mix cookies I've ever had & my grandson loved them. I didn't have toffee bits so I used Andes peppermint bits, they were yummy! I'll try the toffee bits next time as I'm sure they'll be amazing also. I highly recommend this recipe.
The mix was like paste and all the dry mix didn't disolve. I had to add a few tablespoons more vegetable oil and an extra egg. Turned out great after that though. Taste like brownie cookies! They would be super chocolately if milk chocolate chips were added.
Very tasty, although the batter is really sticky. Easy and worth having to lick your fingers.
