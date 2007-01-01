Meringue Cookies
This recipe can be doubled, but if you do, don't double the chocolate chips. Best if eaten in a few days.
There are so many versions of this cookie. The trick to avoid the chewy center is to turn the oven off and keep them in the oven for a couple of more hours. These are also called "overnght cookies" because you can preheat the oven at 350 deg., then shut it off, put in the cookies, and keep them in overnight. I sprayed my cookie sheets with generic pam and they slid off.Read More
This is a very good recipe. One reviewer had trouble, but I think it was her technique, or possibly the weather! Meringues are sometimes difficult to do. Some tips: 1) never use a plastic bowl to mix in, 2) be sure there's no oil or butter (or shortening, etc) on your utensils or bowl, 3) as the recipe says, be sure the egg whites are VERY firm before you start adding sugar, and don't stop beating the sugar/eggwhites until you can make peaks that don't fall down, 4) if you just can't get good peaks, it may be too humid in your house--put your merigue on a pie & try the cookies another day. I like to make these cookies in the evening. You can preheat your oven to 275, put the cookies in, turn the oven OFF, and leave them until morning! They'll be perfectly cooked. :o)
I made these cookies and they were wonderful! I added one packet of raspberry jello mix to the recipe so they turned out pink and had a hint of raspberry flavoring!these cookies are a great summer treat!
Wow!! This was my first time making meringues, as they always kind of intimidated me before. But the recipe was SO easy, and the cookies turned out *perfect*!! I tripled the recipe except for the chocolate chips (only put in a cup and a half). They really are just the right amount crisp and chewy. You must beat the egg whites for a long time, until they produce stiff peaks and turn glossy. But bake these with confidence -- you won't be disappointed! Thanks for sharing, Pat K.!
These cookies came out great! Parchment paper was no problem at all! My only dilemma was telling if they were done or not. I actually baked these cookies for 30-35 minutes because the first batch at 25 minutes (recommended by author)still seemed gooey inside. I know they should be somewhat chewy, but they were a bit too moist still.
My boyfriend told me he had this cookie just once or twice, but they were always his favorites, so I decided to make them one day. I'd actually tried once before, but they didn't turn out right, so I was a little nervous to try again. It turns out that you have to beat them after you put the sugar in, too! My mom told me that, after a bit of a giggle. After I remade them and beat them til they were very stiff with the sugar in it, they came out perfect.
I tried this recipe TWICE but to no avail! I don't know what the problem is. The first time, when I added the sugar after beating the whites, the batter became as creamy as pancake batter! It was useless. I cooked it anyway and scraped off what I could. The 2nd time, I VERY CAREFULLY added the sugar, and it did get visibly more creamy, but at least I could spoon it on the baking sheet. However they stuck to the baking sheet like there was no tomorrow. I use non-stick cookware too. I wasn't sure if I should spray the pan first or not, but since the recipe didn't call for it, I didn't do it. Two strikes is an 'out' for me!
These look great but are very very sweet - I think the sugar could be cut a bit. Also - I spooned the merangue into a ziplock bag, cut the corner and was able to drop the cookies onto the sheet like a pastry bag - they came out in perfect little swirls. I topped them with little non-pareil beads.
I'm pretty sure the reviewer had a problem because you specified "white sugar" which she interpreted as "confectioner's sugar" instead of "granulated sugar". Use granulated sugar in this recipe and it is perfect.
This is the exact recipe I've been using since 7th grade taught to me by a teacher in the late 60's. We were told we could use brown paper bags cut to the size of the cookie sheet. These are cookies that should be made very small about 1/2 tsp of batter, they will cook up great at 325 for 25 mins. This is a recipe I wouldn't give up for anything and always get great comments as well as people who want it. Always been happy to share it. It has served me well over these 40+ year. ENJOY
They are crispy crunchy and creamy all at the same time!!!! They are Great For everyday cooking!!!
Dang! I didn't do it right. I love these cookies but next time, I will FOLLOW directions! I used eggwhites in a carton for starters, then, Spenda instead of sugar. It looked as if they would turn out, but they are too chewy. Great recipe, I will try again!!!
These were delicious. I love meringue cookies. I did omit the chocolate chips as I like my cookies plain. They were light and crisp on the outside and soft inside and melted in your mouth. I have added a very small amount of peppermint extract in the past... also delicious (would be great with the chocolate chips)
If you do not have parchment paper, you can use plain brown paper cut out of grocery bags. Also, mini chips work best.
Great recipe, but do use parchment paper and you will have no problems getting the cookies off. Used mini choc chips. Talk about melt in your mouth cookies! Thanks so much!
This recipe was very very good! It made around 40 for me. I also used mini choco. chips and found that a whole cup was too many for the standard recipe. After being in the oven 20 min at 300 I just turned it off and they were perfectly cooked! Clean up was so easy just put hot soapy water in your bowl and wait around 2 min. When you pour it all out all the goup is gone! I will definitly make this recipe again and again!
I like this recipe because it is easy, but my cookies were to chewy in the middle. I thought they were done because they were golden brown.
My Mom made these when I was a kid and I loved them. I finally found a recipe that taste just like hers! Instead of chocolate chips, I put a half a pecan on top of each one, or you can mix in chopped pecans into the mixture. I have a question though. It says they are 119 calories per serving, but how much is in a serving? Appreciate any comments.
Please note that you should beat the egg whites on a high speed!! This is probably obvious to most people ...
When adding powdered raspberry jello for flavor and color... replace the sugar with the powdered sugar or they will be WAY to sweet
these were very good. i just shut off the oven and left them in for a few hours and the middles were cooked too
Easy and traditional meringue cookie. I had 6 egg whites left over from another recipe, so made a triple batch! This made ALOT of cookies! I did follow other reviewers and left them in the oven turned off after baking time was done for an additional 30 min. Then removed them to a cooling rack. They were crisp and melt in your mouth. My daughter took some to a friend's house who had never had meringue cookies, she said they were skeptical, but after tasting, ate the whole plateful! Oh ya, made them without chocolate chips.
This recipe is the same as one that I have been making for years but I bake them at 250F for 40 minutes. The cookies are a favourite in our house (save for my husband who called them 'chalk' cookies). It is best to start with room temperature eggs and they are hard to make on humid days.
If you have trouble making you meringues work,its usually grease on your utensils. To fix this rub lemon juice all over them,and always use a metal bowl.you don't even need to clean the lemon juice off.quick and easy :)
this look so good i made this meringue cookies in the past my mom was teach me how to make them and she forget how she add some kind flaver oil for the tast well that did not come out right so she try think what we did wrong so she try till the meringue mix was done then add flavering oil it work wonderfull but next time i will try chocolate chips i never have that way befor it sound good
Excellent recipe! I added a teaspoon ReaLemon lemon juice. Delectable must-have for parties!
This is the same recipe that I've been using for 40 years. I used brown paper bags today, as my original recipe called for, but parchment works well, also. Maybe next time I'll try my silicone baking sheet. I used mini chips. I think they mix in with the meringue better.
great recipe! they turned out fantastic. I baked them for about half an hour then turned the oven off and left them in it for 2 more hours, they came out crisp though and through.
I made these hoping they would be what I had before. I really enjoyed them, but I had a few problems. The baking was off and my cookies were either hollow on and fell a part or they were too moist. I am not sure what I did wrong..but none the less, they are worth trying.
mmmmmmmmmmmm!!!!!!!! the best!
My grandmother's were the best so tonight I attempted making them. I wanted cookies and had no butter in the house sounds perfect. They weren't like grandma's. My daughter complained the house smelled eggy and her facial expression to the first bite were disappointing. It's a fail for me!
I used this recipe but I went with the longer cook time by preheating the oven to 350 and then turning off the oven when I put the cookies in the oven for four hours. They came out brilliantly. The only gooey part is the chocolate chips.
I made these for a friend who had been asking for them for a long time. They turned out great, although I thought they were a little too sweet, but she said they were exactly like she remembered having as a kid, so a big thumbs up!!
for those of you having problems with too much gooey-ness on the inside. I think they should be left in the oven for 15 minutes after you turn the oven off. A bit of mint flavoring is also nice in this cookie.
I'm sure this would be a great recipe, but I think I did something wrong. All I came up with was a cup of multi-colored slime. My friend actually liked it and called it "Rainbow Gunk". Again, I'm pretty sure I did something wrong
I made these once when I was 14 for home ec. and they were a big hit. Tried this recipie for easter and I don't think they will make it till then! My picky eaters are gobbling them down as I type. Good thing they are so easy because I think I will have to make more!
Mixed these in my Ninja blender using small pitcher, paddle, and lowest setting. After stiff peaks, poured sugar through spout while beating. Then turned out into bowl and folded in chips. Note these are extremely sweet, and I used less sugar and fewer chips than the recipe called for. You can go with half. I also let the egg whites reach room temp before beating. Baked at stated time for 25 mins, then turned off oven and let sit another 10. Perfect. I live in northeast and it's cold here so no humidity problems.
Recipe was easy to follow and they turned out great. Also looked to other comments about adding in a jello packet for flavoring (yum!) as well as turning the oven off and leaving them in there for a while after to make sure there wasn't a sticky center. Will be adding to my list of "family" recipes.
Any suggestions?? I beat the out of these cookies & could not get stiff peaks.
My family loves these. Bake on parchment and there will be no sticking. Watch the time they should not be brown. They do not keep for more than 1 or two days, that is if there is any left.
delicious recipe...just ran out of vanilla so i simply beat the egg whites and sugar together and it turned out perfectly! Def. a sound recipe for meringue!
Way too sweet and stuck to the parchment paper--should have stayed with my old Betty Crocker cookbook recipe
I made this one day when I was craving cookies. I did not have any chocolate chips, but I did have Mini Heath bars, so I chopped them up and added instead. Yummy.
I was really skeptical about these because of the such small amount of ingredients, but these were perfect and very easy to make! I prefer these cookies much over the store boughten kind.
Tried this recipe three times, failed once. Failure due to excess humidity. DO NOT TRY THIS IN HUMID WEATHER! COOKIES COME OUT AS MUSH! Great recipe for non-humid weather!
I LOVE this recipe! It is easy and it makes plenty. Even before it's cooked, the batter is delightful.
Just made these for the first time and they came out great. The key is to beat the egg whites on high for about 15 minutes....I know it sounds like a long time but if you don't get really stiff white peeks the batter will be runny! Came out so yummy!
These are good. I should've beat them a little longer, and it is taking the "sit in the warm oven for overnight" note, cause they have too much of a moist middle, which is not as dry as they are supposed to be.
I've made meringue cookies A LOT but always did the overnight method of baking. I love this method so much more! Hot out of the oven meringues... they melt in your mouth! Plus the joy of eating them 25 minutes after mixing can't be beat. I didn't put any chocolate chips in, they were delicious without them. Used a melon-baller to drop them onto parchment paper on an airbake cookie sheet. Oh a tip for meringues - use a clean metal bowl but wipe it down with a little apple cider vinegar to make sure it's grease-free before mixing. I grew up watching my mom do that and have always done the same - have never had a meringue not turn out. Don't make them when it's raining, either.
These cookies have become a staple in our home. I make them once or twice weekly and they go quick for both adults and kids. These are also a great low-fat snack (we are doing Weight Watchers and they are less than 1/2 a point each)! I leave them in the oven with it turned off as another reviewer suggested for about an hour or two and they come out perfect every time!
I love this easy recipe! I added food coloring since I am making these for my son's cookie monster theme party!
ummm ummm good! i added mint chocoloate chips to mine and they were delicious!
I need to make a boat load of cookies.. any chance I can use egg beaters egg whites?? thanks for your input.. Cathy
Good recipe. Some helpful hints. Grease cookie sheets then lay either parchment paper or cut to fit brown grocery bag type paper and spray the paper with cooking spray. Use the mini chocolate chips for these cookies. Do not make on a humid day.
I liked it. I also included some chopped maraschino cherries and that added another dimension. Very good.
These are good and went over really well at work! I liked them, but they seemed a tad bit chewy. Maybe they're supposed to be like that, but that's not how I remembered them as a kid. BUT still very good!!!!
i love this recipe. i tried it because i was making another cookie that requires 12 egg yokes and I did not want to waste the egg whites. i will definitely make these again. i agree with the one reviewer the sugar should be cut down a bit.
i had never made meringues before and had great luck! these are very good!
Great recipe, but don't make the mistake I did - tripling the batch because I had some egg whites to use up and them realize you don't have the oven space too cook all of them at once! This recipe really does work best if you put the cookies in and the turn the oven off and leave the cookies in there for several hours. Trying to fit four trays of cookies into my single oven didn't work well. I finagled it by turning sauce pans over so I could stack two trays per oven rack, but definitely not ideal! Cookies turned out okay anyway. I leave out the chocolate chips and use a little mint extract to cut the sweetness.
Great recipe! I also had to cook mine a little longer (35ish minutes), but maybe I made them too large? I love meringue cookie recipes that allow me to make more than one batch in a night rather than having to wait a long time in the oven, so I was pleased with this one! :o)
The cookie's texture was good, but I thought they were way too sweet! I'd recommend using 1/2 cup of sugar rather than 3/4 cup. Otherwise, this is an easy recipe for meringue cookies.
I've never had a meringue before so im not sure if I made these right. I followed the directions to a T and in the end the middles were still soft after 35 minutes of baking. I added cherry flavored kool-aid mix, the kind that you just add water to, to the batter for color and flavor. They taste okay, but these remind me too much of marshmallows to enjoy them. I will have to buy a meringue next time I go to the store to compare.
Not too bad, the ones i got from a local bakery were better but these all and all were not bad. I will use the recipe again a tweek it to my liking. Thanks for sharing!
Turned out perfect! I doubled the batch, added green coloring & piped to resemble trees. I put non-pareils on them for lights. Too cute for the holidays!
Love it! These are amazing, and taste remarkably like marshmallows. I'm only 12 years old, so that just counts for how simple these are! I love to bake, though, and I do at least once a week, so maybe not every kid could make them. Anyway, if you have no cream of tartar, for every eighth teaspoon you can add a half teaspoon of lemon juice. It actually improves the flavor! Besides that, I just have two suggestions: 1) Blend the granulated sugar in a food processor before adding it to the other ingredients, and add it VERY slowly, just a tablespoon at a time, or you will have grainy meringues. Mix for a LONG time after adding the sugar! 2) If you like them to be crispy all the way through, let them sit in the oven, turned off. Leave them for a few hours or overnight. Personally, I like to just eat them straight out of the oven. The chewy center makes them even more marshmallow-like. If they look small on the pan before they are baked, don't worry! They will puff up in the oven! I would definitely recommend these! I am 100 percent making them again!
A standard meringue cookie recipe, with pretty good results. I did turn off the oven and leave the cookies in the oven for another hour or so, until they were crispy all the way through. They were a little sweet, but that's how I like them, so it worked out.
Make these every year, just love them! Instead of chocolate chips I use hershey kisses, just place one on top of each cookie, cover with the surrounding meringue, and sprinkle with red and green sugar. So good!
the meringue was good but the chocolate chips ruined it.
I had no problem with them sticking because I used Parchment paper, they slid right off. The only thing I did differently then the recipe is add Andes mint morsels instead of regular chocolate chips. They were the hit of the holidays!!! I will definitely make them again!!
Very good recipe! This recipe was simple, but so good. I made the cookies without the chcolate because 1 ) I didnt want anyone chocolate chips on them , 2) i didnt have and 3) I thought it would make them sink in. So i left them plain. Luckly for me, it was a VERY hot and dry day so they turned out great. The only thing you need to remember is dont use a greasy bowl ( plastic or any bowl with oil or butter .. etc ) and whip them long enough so u get very strong peaks ( or hard peeks ) You may want to look it up. Also, like i said before , try to make them when its dry outside, so no rain, if you really need them and it's rainy or humid, then just try to turn down the temp, to cool down the house. But overall, very good and I would make them again . tip: this makes A LOT of cookies so don't double or triple unless u REALLY need THAT much.. but great job!! :)
they really need to be in a oven a heck of a lot longer than 25 to 30 minutes. Really a learning experience.
This is my favorite cookie of ALL TIME! DO NOT CHANGE ANYTHING TO IT IS PERFECT! The only thing you might change is when your doubling the batch keep the same amount of chocolate chips. If I could I would rate this recipe 10/5. Everyone loves it!
I have made these both as vanilla and as chocolate. Instead of adding chocolate chips I melted the chocolate and after the meringue was able to hold stiff peaks, I added the melted chips right into the mixer and whipped it until mixed through. I have made 3 batches of this recipe. The first attempt at making these, I was trying to correct a mishap I had, (don't remember what that was now) however, I decided to whip the meringue over a double boiler until stiff and held peaks. Today I made the cookies exactly as the directions said and had troubles with the cookies falling during the baking process. I think moving forward I will continue following the directions exactly as the appear in the recipe with the addition of mixing over a double boiler. They were able to maintain a nice shape and never fell using the double boiler technique. They were perfect! Overall great recipe, I have trouble not eating all the cookies in one sitting
I love meringue cookies, and everything went according to plan, but i might do half the amount of vanilla it suggests next time. Unless you like the strong vanilla flavor, I'd half it.
Horrible recipe! The video is great but something is clearly wrong with the oven temp and time. The video says 200 for 3 hours and the recipe says 300 for 25 min. If I had followed the video I might not have wasted so much time and ingredients.
Followed to the letter and they turned out perfectly. They were even better/dryer the next day. I will try them again with other flavors of extract (and no chocolate chips).
Just like when I was a kid. My daughter loved them just as much.
Yuck, flat as pancakes
The cookies themselves turned out but primarily because I read the other reviews and other meringue recipes to get full instructions. 1) you need to incorporate the sugar when its still liquid so the sugar dissolves, but once its quite thick liquid because otherwise the peaks won't form. 2) The temperature was too high, and the length of time was too short for what was needed. It’s dry winter and I required close to 90 min for them to cook at 300, then they almost burnt. They are done when they are crispy (and pretty much shatter to touch) throughout- it should not be tacky/sticky at all go low and slow 3) As others warned, I'd half the vanilla far too overpowering. My husband who loves marshmallow anything loved these, I didn't care for them and will keep searching for recipes.
Easily best cookies I’ve ever had. My 10 year old cousins came up from Florida to Baltimore last month. We hadn’t seen them in 3 years, as they live so far away. They made me signs about the cookies I made from when they were 7 years old. I had to make them, and my cousins were so happy. 100% will recommend.
i made them to a T. No modifications. It like the previous reviewer, it came out like pancake batter. I've made meringues before, these are the only ones to not turn out for me. Not sure where I went wrong, but I'll stick to my other recipes!
I made a double batch. Half with vanilla, half with almond extract. I preferred the almond, personally. Mine also came out still soft in the middle, so I just put them back in a 200 degree oven until the rest of the moisture evaporated out.
I added some food coloring to make them more fun, I also left out the chocolate chips, as I like my meringues without them. I made them a bit bigger than what the recipes called for, so I cooked them for longer as well. I used a ziplock bag as a piping bag and made them look like little kisses. All in all, this recipe was amazing 10/10 would make them again.
Used a drop of peppermint. Dipped bottom in chocolate and added crushed candy cane for a cute Christmas treat.
They are amazing I put chocolate chips in the first batch and jello packet in the second one and it made it amazing and delicious
Made it with my 10 yrs old daughter .. it came out perfect .. melt in the mouth !!!
Perfect! I even added a little pumpkin spice with the sugar for funzies.
Yummy! I doubled the receipt and was pleased with the quantity.
Super simple and delicious! Especially great for those who are gluten or dairy free. It's a go-to for a quick potlatch desert that most everyone can enjoy.
Lovely recipe! I didn't have paper or a silicone mat for the pan so I heavily greased it with butter. They came off with ease so I recommend it as a substitute.
Made these and they make way more then 12 and making only 12 makes for huge gummy cookies. I recommend adding a flavor like almond rather then vanilla unless you plan to make them into cups to hold fresh fruit. I recommend parchment paper.
I made it and they were awesome. Although I will say I get a different outcome each time the last time my meringue collapsed upon cooking and I was very upset my cake had very wimpy toppers
This was the easiest dessert ever and can be whipped up with things we all keep around. I would use a bit less chocolate chips but other than that they were perfect (it was really good same day but 1-2 days later better cooked through). If you like them a little chewy in the middle bake as is. Next time I'll try the other reviewers tip and keep them in the oven once turned off to get them cooked all the way through.
While wishing eggs to stiff peaks is a pain. These are my favorite cookies ever. And the tips in the comments section is what has helped me make these successfully.
I made these tonight and they are way, way, way too sweet for me. I am giving this 1 star is that the texture of the cookie was perfect!
When making this recipe I realized that they only said to use "white sugar". Did they mean powdered or granulated. I used granulated. This made the batter turn out just fine, but when baking them, they turned out more like burnt sugar (or of a caramel taste) then a solid white cookie. I think this was because the given temperature is to low and it says to bake for to long. Over all I would definitely like to try this recipe again and I recommend for people to try it. The cookies that turned out also did not taste to bad.
The first time I made it, the whites formed thick peaks, but when I added the sugar, it turned thinner like pancake batter. The cookies tasted fine, but were flat and a bit wet/sticky on the inside. This time (the second time), I let the egg whites warm to room temperature, and I added the sugar to the whipped foam one tablespoon at a time. The beating/whipping took a long time, but the batter stayed thick. I lowered the oven temperature to 200, instead of 300 degrees. I baked with the door closed for about 3 hours. Then, I turned the oven off and let the cookies sit in the oven for another hour (for safe measure). We live in a humid environment and I feel the lower temperature and longer bake time helped the cookies have that very crisp texture. They also stayed whiter versus a browned "marshmallow" tint of my first batch. I love them! Next time I will try to add flavored jello to the batch.
