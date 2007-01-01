Meringue Cookies

Love it! These are amazing, and taste remarkably like marshmallows. I'm only 12 years old, so that just counts for how simple these are! I love to bake, though, and I do at least once a week, so maybe not every kid could make them. Anyway, if you have no cream of tartar, for every eighth teaspoon you can add a half teaspoon of lemon juice. It actually improves the flavor! Besides that, I just have two suggestions: 1) Blend the granulated sugar in a food processor before adding it to the other ingredients, and add it VERY slowly, just a tablespoon at a time, or you will have grainy meringues. Mix for a LONG time after adding the sugar! 2) If you like them to be crispy all the way through, let them sit in the oven, turned off. Leave them for a few hours or overnight. Personally, I like to just eat them straight out of the oven. The chewy center makes them even more marshmallow-like. If they look small on the pan before they are baked, don't worry! They will puff up in the oven! I would definitely recommend these! I am 100 percent making them again!