Old Fashion Oatmeal Cookies II
My family's favorite and I can't show up for Christmas without them! If you're a chocolate lover, you can use chocolate chips in place of the raisins.
It is important to mix all wet ingredents first. Then add dry slowly. Do not over work mix. Add a tad of salt or 1/2 tsp. more cinnamon for extra zip.Read More
I found these cookies to be fairly easy to make, although it seemed to have alot of ingredients. I did not think they were sweet enough. I would try using 1/2 butter and 1/2 shortning next time.Read More
These did not last very long around our house. It was impressive that they remained fresh tasting and crisp, even after a day or two. I used dried cranberries instead of raisins because I prefer them....and it's a nice holiday color. Carol Cyr
Soft cookies. OK but prefer crisp.
Oatmeal cookies must be chewy! Too much flour and not enough oatmeal, the texture is too thick and doesn't flatten out on the cookie sheets when cooked. I reduced the flour to 1 cup and used 3 cups of oatmeal and then they were much better. I also used dried cranberries because I can't get my family to eat a raisin. That worked great!
I'm not a fan of oatmeal cookies usually, but this turned out very well. I used chocochips instead of raisins, which might have helped.
They tasted ok, but were very cake-like and dry.
These cookies were not very good! They puffed up in the middle, and were dry and brittle around the edges. They didn't have much taste. Maybe it would help to add the ingredients in a different order.
So bummed, wanted a nice chewy cookie and got a dry caky, tastless one. So disappointed, still looking for the chewy kind...
Usually when I bake cookies they come out flat and I can barely taste the sugar but I tried this recipe and they come out smelling and tasting delicious the only thing I did differently was add a cup of flavored instant oats and a cup of quick oats it really helped bring out the flavor in the cookie
Boiled raisins for 3 minutes, used approximately 2 tsp of raisin water instead of milk. Used approximately 1/4 cup more flour as we do not like our cookies to spread out so much.
Not enough sugar or oats. Texture and taste was all flour.
