Old Fashion Oatmeal Cookies II

My family's favorite and I can't show up for Christmas without them! If you're a chocolate lover, you can use chocolate chips in place of the raisins.

Recipe by Dianne B

Servings:
36
Yield:
6 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (or 190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • Put all ingredients except raisins (or chips) and walnuts in food processor. Mix well.

  • Put in bowl and add raisins and walnuts, stir.

  • Drop by teaspoons onto greased cookie sheets. Bake for 12-15 minutes. NOTE: Can use parchment paper instead of grease on cookie sheet.

Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 8g; cholesterol 10.6mg; sodium 42mg. Full Nutrition
