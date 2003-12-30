Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies
A chocolate version of the Mexican Wedding Cookie.
A REAL hit with all of my family and friends. This was my annual "new" Christmas cookie, and everyone raved, although I got a few frowns at the richness and obvious level of fat and calories. After four batches, it was a bit too much grating of chocolate (hint: you do not need to purchase expensive German baking chocolate, but a large,firm and thick Hershey's Special Dark bar works just as well and costs $1.00 at WalMart...try freezing it for an hour before grating...all chocolate gets mushy when you're grating down to the last teensy bit, unless you have a food processor that can be cleaned after doing chocolate). I used unsalted butter and added one-fourth tsp. salt. I didn't taste any noticeable difference with the cinnammon, but I kept putting it in there. I had to bake 22 minutes to get a bit more crunch to the outside, yet the inside was still nice. At 18 minutes the cookie was quite soft and crumbly. The chocolate powdered sugar coating was really the best part of the recipe. Thanks for a great new hit!Read More
I made this for my sister in law's bridal shower. She's getting married in Mexico so we had a fiesta party for her. I used Hershey's Dark Chocolate as others suggested. It's ok - not my favorite cookie. All the guests at the party loved it though. It's a crumbly cookie. I like my cookies chewy.Read More
This recipe is very good, but EXTREMELY chocolatey! I found that some of the chilling time could be cut down by placing the dough in a freezer. But the recipe is not hard to make.
I made these cookies and Mexican Wedding Cookies I for a Cinco de Mayo party - the adults and kids loved them. Soft, pillowy texture if you bake on parchment paper. I will make again!
This is a very good cookie for those allergic to eggs. It isn't too sweet. I left the pecans out and it was still very good.
These were great! My family loved them, and will use this reciepe again next year if not sooner.
Made these for an "international" party. Very nice texture, light and crumbly. Different from your average cookie. I will definitely make these again.
Crumbled while I was trying to roll them at the end. Grating was too much of a hassle and didn't work out well. Not enough taste to them.
Good recipe but I prefer my regular recipe.
awesome,and so easy to make. i gave them away last christmas and all ready people are asking for them this year.
I have made these cookies for the third year in a row for Christmas and they always come out perfectly!! I use Perugina Premium Dark Chocolate, otherwise I follow the recipe exactly.
A very iterresting recipe!!!!
These cookies are delicious. I coated them with a combination confectioner's sugar, Hershey's cocoa, and a sprinkling of cinnamon. They taste a lot like a cup Mexican hot chocolate.
Tasted weird
Everybody loved it. Good with simple vanilla ice cream. Will be making again soon.
My niece and I made them together and we didn't have to make any changes to the recipe. They came out perfect. They were so delicious; they just fell apart and melted in our mouths. We will definitely be making them again!
Nothing beats the regular wedding cookie recipe. We never have any leftover. Just not a cookie my family would eat and usually if it's chocolate they will eat it. Sorry we didn't enjoy.
