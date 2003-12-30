Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies

A REAL hit with all of my family and friends. This was my annual "new" Christmas cookie, and everyone raved, although I got a few frowns at the richness and obvious level of fat and calories. After four batches, it was a bit too much grating of chocolate (hint: you do not need to purchase expensive German baking chocolate, but a large,firm and thick Hershey's Special Dark bar works just as well and costs $1.00 at WalMart...try freezing it for an hour before grating...all chocolate gets mushy when you're grating down to the last teensy bit, unless you have a food processor that can be cleaned after doing chocolate). I used unsalted butter and added one-fourth tsp. salt. I didn't taste any noticeable difference with the cinnammon, but I kept putting it in there. I had to bake 22 minutes to get a bit more crunch to the outside, yet the inside was still nice. At 18 minutes the cookie was quite soft and crumbly. The chocolate powdered sugar coating was really the best part of the recipe. Thanks for a great new hit!

Read More