Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies

A chocolate version of the Mexican Wedding Cookie.

By Karen Ginnis

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
16 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • In a large bowl, cream the butter and 1/3 cup confectioner's sugar until light and fluffy. Add the vanilla extract.

  • In a separate bowl, combine the flour, ground pecans, 1/2 cup ground chocolate, cinnamon and salt; mix well.

  • Gradually add the dry ingredients to the creamed mixture.

  • Wrap dough in plastic wrap and chill 1 to 2 hours, or until firm.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Shape the dough into 1-inch balls. Place balls 1 inch apart on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake 15 to 18 minutes, or until the cookies are firm to the touch. Cool 1 minute on the baking sheet, then transfer to a wire rack.

  • For the coating, sift 1/2 cup of the confectioner's sugar and 1/4 cup of the ground cocoa into a shallow bowl. While cookies are still warm, roll them in the coating.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
517 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 45.7g; fat 36.9g; cholesterol 61mg; sodium 167.1mg. Full Nutrition
