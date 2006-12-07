Lemon Bars
Lemon bars on a shortbread base.
DELICIOUS!!! I followed the advice of the other reviews and added 1 extra tablespoon of butter to the crust mixture and only baked the crust for 15 minutes. I really love lemon so I added a HEAPING tablespoon of zest and 4 tablespoons of juice. MMmmmmmmmm perfect flavor. My 8 year old was so impressed that he said "these are better than Grandmas" but we won't tell her that ;) Thank you!!Read More
I liked the crust and enjoyed the overall taste of the bars when they were still warm. At room temp, however, there wasn't enough of the lemon filling to taste very "lemony." They tasted like shortbread with a little lemon curd on them. I may try doubling the lemon filling in the future.Read More
This recipe was really good and better yet it was quick and easy. Instead of powdered sugar on the top for decoration I added a lemon icing(1/2 can sweetened condensed milk & 1/4 cup lemon juice) for extra lemony taste. Thanks for the recipe!
Baked the crust for about 15 minutes prior to adding the lemon curd, it only baked for 20 minutes with the curd and it was really kind of overdone....I also cut the sugar in the filling down to 3/4 cup and added a tablespoon more of lemon juice, We will make these again, just the right amount of sweet and tart
This was very Yummie...Will be my only lemon bar recipe :) As per other suggestions I added 1 tbs of butter to the crust and I used 1/2 cup granulated sugar instead of 1/4 cup powdered sugar. I baked the crust for 15 min and baked it with the lemon curd a little shy of 20 minutes. Just when it started to get golden on top, I took it out. SOOOOOO Good you gotta try it!!
These had a wonderful lemon taste, not too tart, not too sweet. We will mark this recipe as a "keeper". Thanks for a great recipe.
These were fantastic! Made to take on a ski trip and half were eaten on the drive up!!! I baked the crust for only 15 minutes and it turned out perfect!
These are wonderful. Light,lemony and easy to make. Will use this recipe over and over again. Thanks for sharing it!
Excellent recipe, so easy! I used a little extra lemon juice - just used all the juice I got from the lemon used for the zest. They were gobbled up so fast I hardly got any myself! (next I want to try this recipe using a Lime!)
Very good lemon flavor. I made these and my husband and I both thought the lemon was a perfect blend of sweet and tangy, not being too sweet. I didn't care for the crust, but my husband loves it. It had the really rich buttery taste of shortbread and was just too buttery for me. I'm giving this 4 stars because I loved the lemon, and next time I will use less butter and maybe try some milk so in the crust so it doesn't get too dry. Thanks Sallie.
I've made these lemon bars for family functions and potluck lunches, and everyone loves them! What I like most about this recipe is that it uses about half the amount of butter as most lemon bar recipes. It does have a crunchier base, but that's what I like about it also. It keeps longer than others without getting soggy.
Doubled this recipe for a 9x13 pan and upped the lemon juice to 1/2 cup. Perfectly yummy lemon bars - thanks!
Excellent recipe! I added one more tablespoon of butter to crust and did not bake crust as long as recipe said. The recipe is a keeper! My family loved them!
I didn't like these at all. No lemon flavor even after adding extra lemon juice. There also wasn't enough filling for thiis. I doubled the recipe for a bigger pan, and didn't have enough filling to spread over the entire crust. 20 minutes is also too long for the crust and mine ended up overcooked. I'm embarrassed to take these to work.
the bars had a nice crispy top but were really soft on the inside. also, i had to triple the ingredient for the filling since it was wo obvious that there was too little filling at first. it was really too sweet for me, even though i'd already reduced the sugar and increased the lemon juice and added some lemon zest.
This was not to my liking, easy to make, looked beautiful, but was too sweet for my taste. My guests liked it, but I won't make it again.
OHHHHHH YUMMERS!!! These are a tasty treat. I made these and put them in my freezer as part of my Christmas baking sweets. I can't wait to share them with extended family and friends. Thanks for such a wonderful dessert. P.S. I didn't change a thing...they are perfect the way they are.
I used the juice from one lemon along with the zest. When you shop you buy whole lemons, so recipes listed that way are easier to work with. You don't use the 'rind' as indicated, I think they meant the zest. Grate some of the zest into the crust for better flavor. Do no melt the butter, mix cold butter cut up into the flour/sugar as when making a pastry crust.
The first time I had a crunchy crust. 2nd time I added 1 tbs butter and baked for 15 min like the others suggested and it turned out perfect!
Made this for friends at a study session and it was a hit! The only thing I would suggest it to spray the sides with cooking spray after the baking the shortcake and before adding the lemon. Mine stuck to the side and made the bars on the edges difficult to cut.
Delicious! Followed the recipe exactly except I did add one extra tbsp of butter to the crust as per other people's suggestion. These are really easy and really good! If you are a big fan of lemon, you might want to add more zest/juice to the filling, but it's perfectly good the way it is as well.
I like to try the recipe as written first, before I judge. I kept thinking this is not enough bottom layer...this is just not enough lemon filling...but resisted making adjustments before trying. I did remove bottom layer after 15 min. and cooked until browned (about 20 mins). It did produce a "thin" bar, but it was just perfect. I wanted light, lemon taste finish after a large Greek meal. It was a satisfying finish! A better choice than the Greek Lemon Cake I had originally planned. This I will make over and over, just the way it is written. I was impressed how easily they did come out of the pan.
OMG.... the best ever. I doubled the recipe for a 9x23 pan also added a bit more butter so the batter for first layer was easier to work with. I will make again for sure they turned out perfect..and so easy to make.
This was okay. The bottom was a little dry but the filling was fantastic
These had a perfect flavor and not too googy. However, I used a metal pan and realized later I should have reduced cooking time during the crust phase because the crust became very dry and brittle.
I used key lime juice instead and the bars were delicious. A big hit in our house.
I added the extra butter and cut down the cooking time for the crust as recommended. The crust was fine, but tasteless. The lemon filling wasn't tart enough for me. Not a fan of this recipe
Tangy, sweet and addictive! For a special event, arrange pieces of lemon bar, cherry bars and brownies on large platters. I have served this combination at showers and graduations and always receive many compliments. Enjoy!
very yummy. I took the earlier advice and made the recipe 1.5 times (for the filling). I also baked the crust 5 mins less...but found it cooked too long the second time, and got stuck to the bottom of the pan. I suggest greasing the pan beforehand. Great recipe. will make again!!
The BEST lemon bars I've ever had!
Wonderful
this recipe was fantastic! i've made it 3 times in the last month by popular demand. it's also super easy.
1st Time making lemon bars, and they turned out really good! Not too sweet and not too tart, just a nice mellow lemony treat. If you like them very lemony, you may want to increase the lemon a bit. ^_^
LOVE IT! I made these for a bake sale for my son and my family started nibbling on them right away!
Super easy and beyond delicious! My daughter and I made these for an Easter treat and I wish we wouldve made another batch. Since we love lemon we doubled the juice & zest, so refreshing!
I found that I needed to bake this for longer than specified, about 30 minutes. The filling was delicious, although I think I might add an extra tbs of lemon juice next time. Lovely recipe!
I've only had a lemon bar once, and this is my first time making them, but I loved these! My family loved them, too! The only complaint i have is that the crust was sort of hard. I'm not sure if I did something wrong or if it was supposed to be that way.
I followed recipe exactly! But did press shortbread bottom up sides. It was excellent. Cut in bars and refrigerate, untill cold, really easy to get out of pan.
This was a good recipe. I used lemon juice from a lemon and for half of the sugar I used Splenda
YUMM, these were so good. I followed recipe exactly, except i did add a bit more lemon zest, and juice as we all like lemon flav. here. it was perfect. just sweet enough, not overly sweet with a touch of tartness. great summer time dessert.
These lemon bars are easy to make and result in a nice, traditional lemon bar. The crust was a little harder/crunchier than I would prefer but it wasn't going to break a tooth or anything! ;)
Mine were 1/8 of an inch thick, i was disappointed
The best lemon bars I've ever made. I didn't change a thing. The crust is fabulous and so is the lemon topping.
Most lemon bars are too tangy or too sweet. These are perfect, just as they are. Since I only had bottled lemon juice on hand, I didn't use the zest. I will make these bars often. Thanks to Sallie for the recipe!
I prefer a lighter crust. This was hard and crunchy compared to other recipes I have tried.
Flavor was good but the crust got hard as a rock.
Yummy!!
This is a very quick and easy recipe but next time I will use less flour to make and sugar my crust thinner.
Absolutely delicious! This is now my only Lemon Bar recipe! Thanks so much!!
Baked the crust for 20 minutes and it was almost completely burned. And the extra baking for 20 minutes of the topping would have sent the fire department.
The crust was too hard! I think next time I will bake the crust for 15 mins instead of 20 mins. Also the top filling was burnt. I will also bake the filling for 20 mins. instead of 25 mins. next time I make the bars. Also I will double the filling as there wasn't enough filling for me. It was too flat. Thank you!
This is Delicious, but watch the cooking time - only 15 minutes for your base, then 20 minutes after you add your second layer.
These lemon bars were very easy to make, and they had good flavor. However, I found the texture to be a little more chewy than I would have liked. I followed all the directions as written, although I sprayed the pan to keep it from sticking. It still was very hard to dish out of the pan without falling into crumbly pieces,
A - one version. It'll be the house favourite. Easy, tangy and delish.
This is always a hit. I like the low fat low sugar crust. I also add an extra tablespoon lemon juice. Thanks
Edges burned a bit and it came out a bit crumbly when cutting, but when dusted with icing sugar, it looks pretty good!
I used fresh ingredients and followed the recipe exactly.This recipe turned out great. The crust is firm and the filling is soft and not too chewy. These will hold up nicely on a party cookie tray.
I made these for the "other" dessert at Thanksgiving. They were awesome! Everyone gave them rave reviews!!!
LOVE these! Have been looking for an easy, delicious recipe for lemon bars and this is it! As good if not better than any I've ever had. An instant family favorite. Thanks for sharing! Next time will double the recipe and use a 9 x 13 because they went too fast!
In my opinion, this is one of the best, basic Lemon Bar recipes you could possibly find. Our family (and neighbors)raved about them!
Very simple and delicious! My whole family loved it. The only thing I added was an additional tbs of lemon juice as someone else suggested. Definitely will make again!
Easy, tasty. I also added some extra lemon juice and shortened the baking time by about 5 minutes. These went over very well.
Delicious! Followed some of the recommendations by increasing the lemon mixture by 1/2 and adding 1 tablespoon of lemon juice. This recipe was quick, easy and so good!!!
Delish! I made the recipe just as it is (as you should if you are rating the recipe) for a cookie swap this year. By far the best item there!!! Everyone was raving over the sweet lemon taste. Definately easy to make. I'll be making this again and again and again!!!!
These lemon bars are a number 1 hit, for any pot luck. It's very easy and very yummy. Everyone I know who has had this loved it.
I can't say enough about this recipe! Easy to make, inexpensive and delicious! I will be adding this to my Christmas cookie box every year!
Wonderfully fun to bake! My roommate and I baked it as a present for a friend and had just as much fun making them as our friend did eating! It is a very forgiving recipe that even we did not destroy.
I'm not sure where I went wrong, but they didn't turn out right. The lemon taste was great but the consistency and shortbread were off. I'll make them again
yummy! it has a sweet and mild tart flavor- it's not a lemon bar that will make your cheeks pucker up! perfect with a cup of tea.
Mmmm-Yummy. These were really good. I made them because it made a small pan rather than a 13 x 9 pan.(This was easier as I didn't have to cut my recipe in 1/2) I still prefer my own recipe. But this sure hit the spot and was loved by my coffee crew! It will be a keeper as it just the right size. Don't like to have leftovers! They tend to expand my jeans!!!
I doubled the recipe, let's face it, 8 x 8 is just not enough for a family of 4. Cut the sugar in the doubled lemon mixture to 1 1/2 cups and just used 2 lemons for zest and juice. Came out very good and EASY!
I added extra butter, lemon juice and lemon zest to the recipe. It was a huge hit with everyone!!
not enough lemon flavor and I had added extra lemon, just wasn't my familes taste. But it is an easy receipe
I havent ever made lemon bars before, and can't really remember eating them before although I am sure I have, so I didnt have anything to compare it to, but they were very good, the recipe was easy to follow.
Served at a wake, didn't make enough. Everyone wanted more. Best served with tea, not coffee.
These were really yummy and easy to make. The only thing is I don't know how you can get 16 bars of of this receipe...unless they are really small. But you don't need a big bar because they are the perfect combination of sweet and tart.
Very nice, simple-to-make lemon bars. I whipped these up for company last week when I needed to get dessert together quickly, and my mother-in-law promptly asked for the recipe! I wish I could have claimed it as my own!
I thought the crust was extremely hard but used a shorter cooking time and then they came out nice the flavor of the lemon topping was so yummy
These were delicious and super easy to make. The only change I made was adding an extra TBSP of lemon juice and decreasing the lemon layer sugar by 1/4 cup. I was afraid they would be too sweet. The next time I make these I will double the lemon layer recipe and keep the crust as is as I love a gooey thick lemon bar. Delish!
Fun, easy, and YUMMY!!! I would recommend only backing the shortbread base for 15 minutes so it does not burn.
I thought these were great, however I would do 1.5 times the lemon layer. I don't think you need to double it, just about half more would be a good ratio of lemon topping to shortbread base.
These were delicious, don't get me wrong but I am giving it 4 out of 5 stars because I thought they were a little too flat and was missing a little something in the crust.
I added extra lemon juice and alot more zest (two large lemons worth). I was trying to make my mouth pucker like my mom's lemon icebox pie...Success. Making them again today and I will use lots of lemon and love it!!yum
It's creamy, crispy, and lemony delicious!! Super simple and quick to make!
WAAAYYYYYYYY to sweet and sticky....
I just made these. And I can tell that next time I need to add more butter to the crust. I doubled the recipe. And baked it in a 9 x 13 pan. I cannot wait to try.
Well worth it and more. Everyone who tried these, loved them!
Easy....Yummy! Never make a box lemon bar again!!
I thought this recipe was PERFECT. I followed it step by step and it turned out amazing. My boyfriend loved it. He said though that if he were making it, he would've used less zest than the tablespoon called for (although it didn't stop him from wiping the baking dish clean!) . It's all subjective but this is a perfect go-to recipe for lemon bars.
I loved this recipe!! And so did my family. My fiance had AT LEAST three servings today. My only gripe is that I got about 12 decent-sized squares out of this recipe, not the 16 it accounts for. I also have a funky oven so I didn't need as much baking time for the second round. But it was so delicious that it's still getting the full 5 stars. By the way, these were my FIRST *homemade* lemon bars, so thank you SO MUCH for this lovely recipe.
Really fantastic recipe. I actually did the following: used white sugar instead of confectioners' sugar for the base and only baked crust for 15 minutes and then added an extra large tablespoon of lemon juice. In addition, if you want to use a rectangular pan rather than a square one, just make the recipe 1.5 times the amount. It works really well. Everything came out perfect and I even made homemade lemonade. Lovely, lovely recipe.
Delicious! I was looking for a dessert that I already had all the ingredients for. The only change I made was limes for lemons, and it was DELICIOUS. I used a *bit* less sugar in the filling, it's plenty sweet. Thanks for sharing! Oh, and this id definitely for an 8x8 dish, don't let the photo fool you!
These are delicious for the first couple of days, then the shortbread crust starts to seem stale. The recipe results in very thin bars. Next time I will try doubling the filling.
Lovely! Upped the recipe because I was using a 9x13 instead of a 8x8 dish. Also added squeezed an extra lemon to make it extra tart (the way I like it), and upped the butter by a little bit as well. Also changed the confectioner's sugar to 2x granulated sugar per other comments.
Really good and tastey. These did not stay on the table long.
These lemon bars are easy to make and so good! They had just the right consistency, perfect lemon flavor and a great shortbread base. I'm not sure if it's needed but I sprayed the upper sides of the pan after the shortbread was baked just because I was afraid the lemon part would stick. Maybe not needed but they came out of the pan very easily and it didn't seem to hurt anything. Thanks for a great recipe, Sallie.
Delicious! To make these healthier, I used whole wheat flour, light butter, and reduced the sugar by half. They turned out great!
Used the zest and juice form 1 lemon to make them more lemony, they turned out great!
humm humm heavenly
