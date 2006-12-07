Lemon Bars

Lemon bars on a shortbread base.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Servings:
16
Yield:
16 squares
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • To make Bottom Layer: Mix one cup flour and 1/4 cup confectioners sugar. Melt the butter and stir into flour mixture.

  • Press flat and even into an 8x8 inch baking dish. Bake for 20 minutes.

  • While baking, make the top layer: Mix 1 cup sugar, 2 tablespoons flour, and the baking powder.

  • Beat eggs and add to mixture, stirring well. Add lemon juice and rind, mix again.

  • Pour over bottom layer; Bake at 350 for 25 minutes. Cool a little, cut into squares while warm; dust with confectioners sugar.

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 24g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 30.9mg; sodium 44.7mg. Full Nutrition
