White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies I
Rich, slightly crunchy dropped cookies bursting with macadamia nuts and white chocolate chunks.
As I read through the recipe, I noticed two ingredients that are usually in cookies were missing... salt and baking soda. I added 1/4 tsp. salt and 1 tsp. baking soda. The cookies were wonderful! They have a soft, tender texture, not to mention, they make your house smell awesome! I also reduced the amount of white chocolate chips, but that was mainly for personal preference. I thought baking them at a lower temperature for a little longer worked very well for this particular cookie. I will be adding this recipe to my "favorite cookie collection"! YUMMY!Read More
These cookies are alright, I do like them better than all the other simular recipes on this site. They just were not the taste we were looking for.Read More
My husband asked me to never make these cookies again! I sent him to work with a dozen of these and he ate every single one! My husband does not care for sweets and he said that this was his favorite cookie. Anyway.. he ended up asking me to make more for him. Great recipe.
I pulled the recipe yesterday and made the cookies yesterday and brought them to some friends, we meet every Monday night. They all said that the cookies were awesome.
Turned out well by taking another viewer's suggestion. Used 1/2 c. butter, & 1/2 c. Crisco, increased vanilla to 1 t. and decreased almond extract to 1/4 t.
I also used the 1/2 butter, 1/2 crisco and increased the amount of vanilla. This really helped with having a fluffier, rounder cookie as opposed to a flat cookie. I took them to work, and was asked all day how I got them so fluffy!
So....this recipe says it makes 12 (one dozen) I wanted to make 3 dozen so I tripled the recipe. We wound up with way more than expected, at over 6 dozen, but well worth it cause these cookies are delicious!! Plus they were to send to my mom, now I have plenty left for myself!
These cookies were eaten up so fast, I was lucky to snapped this photo of them before they disappeared! 5 Stars!
Very good! I added extra vanilla and nuts and made with callebaut chocolate! I would make these again. they looked perfect out of the oven.
I used milk chocolate chips instead but the cookies taste just like the bakery. Will certainlu be making these quick easy cookies again!
I had this recipe and lost it last year. I was panicking, If I did not make these for Christmas my family wold have withdrawl s/s. However, my original recipe included oatmeal, that I remember very well, so I tweeked it a little by adding 1cup of oatmeal, well sure enough that was what they needed. I dsid try them without, by following the recipe exactly and discovered they just were not the same, that is why I added the oatmeal and sure enough that was what was missing, from "our" recipe memory. Thank you. I love these cookies and so does everyone else. I made about 100 cookies and there was not one left by New Years Day!!!!
This were so good. I took them into my work and not one was left after 5 minutes and then was asked for the recipe by everyone. Thanks for the great recipe. ~lauren
I followed this recipe to the letter and was disappointed in the fragile texture. I also felt it needed salt. To the remaining mixture after cooking these, I added a little salt, a little baking powder, and more flour. That corrected the problems I had with it.
This is so good!! In my oven they only needed to cook for 12 min. Other than that I followed the recipe excactly and they were great!
I made these tonight and as someone else pointed out they were missing salt and baking soda so I added some too. They were amazing! Sweeter than I thought but thats fine for my family! My husband loved these. Its been 2 hours since they came out of the oven and they are all gone already! Wonderful!
Decent cookies...easy recipe and lovely taste. Thanks for posting.
These aren't quite as crunchy as I'd like but that may be the way I cooked them. Overall, pretty ok.
This is the most simple yet *effective* cookie recipe I've ever tried! I followed it to the tee and it yielded an absolutely delicious batch of homemade cookies! I admit, I made 1 teensy-weensy adjustment and that is, I added a pinch of salt. I absolutely cannot make any cake or cookie recipe without a pinch of salt. Nevertheless, this particular combination of ingredients gave me exactly what i was looking for: Sweet & salty, balanced btw crunchy & semi-soft, chunky, good-looking snack! Better than any store name brand...PROMISE!! Now the only problem is my husband & I CANT STOP EATING THEM!!!
These cookies were ABSOLUTELY delicious!! I made these for a house of five people, and we ate them all up in just one night. I ended up just buying the whole macadamias and crushed them with a spatula. I also used the white chocolate bars instead of the chips, because the store I went to didn't have the chips available. The cookies had somewhat of a cake-like constistancy, which I didn't mind, but other may not like so much. Overall these cookies were great!
Fabulous. And White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies are my favorite. These had the consistency of Subway's old ones before they got smaller/cakey. Followed directions exactly. My neighbor and boyfriend had about 20 cookies each! The recipe makes about 2 dozen, maybe a little over. I used the 1 in cookie scoop and baked for about 18 min.
Excellent cookies. Followed other reviewers lead with a couple of other ingrediants normally found in cookies. I am sure they would be good either way.
OHHH! I can't wait to make this recipe. These are by far my favorite cookies! Thanks for sharing!
I think you should add 1 tsp of baking powder and 1 tsp of salt I order for it make a proper cookie.
My wife is Celiac so we made these with pamela's bread mix. Very quick and easy. I had to cook an extra 5 min not sure if that was the low temp or the bread mix flour... Very tasty dense cookies...
This recipe was easy to mix up! I reduced the cooking time to 10 minutes for a softer cookie, but otherwise, they turned out great!
I only use butter. Using margarine instead greatly affects the taste. I have been making this recipe for over 30 years. It was in a magazine in the late 1980s. I always get compliments.
