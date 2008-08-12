White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies I

Rich, slightly crunchy dropped cookies bursting with macadamia nuts and white chocolate chunks.

By Carol Egan

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
17 mins
total:
32 mins
Servings: 12
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (170 degrees C). Lightly grease baking sheets.

  • Beat butter, sugars, egg, and vanilla at medium speed of electric mixer until fluffy.

  • At low speed, gradually beat in flour, just until blended. By hand, stir in nuts and chocolate.

  • Drop by heaping tablespoonfuls, 2 1/2 inches apart, onto lightly greased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 17 minutes or until edges of cookies are lightly browned and tops look dry. Allow to cool on baking sheets five minutes, then remove to racks to cool completely.

Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 38.5g; fat 22.1g; cholesterol 45.6mg; sodium 96.7mg. Full Nutrition
