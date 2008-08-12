White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies I

I had this recipe and lost it last year. I was panicking, If I did not make these for Christmas my family wold have withdrawl s/s. However, my original recipe included oatmeal, that I remember very well, so I tweeked it a little by adding 1cup of oatmeal, well sure enough that was what they needed. I dsid try them without, by following the recipe exactly and discovered they just were not the same, that is why I added the oatmeal and sure enough that was what was missing, from "our" recipe memory. Thank you. I love these cookies and so does everyone else. I made about 100 cookies and there was not one left by New Years Day!!!!