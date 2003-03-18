No Bake Cookies I

Tasty no-bake cookies made with oatmeal, peanut butter and cocoa. Start timing when mixture reaches a full rolling boil; this is the trick to successful cookies. If you boil too long the cookies will be dry and crumbly. If you don't boil long enough, the cookies won't form properly.

prep:
10 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, combine sugar, milk, butter, and cocoa. Bring to a boil, and cook for 1 1/2 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in peanut butter, oats, and vanilla. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto wax paper. Let cool until hardened.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 15.6g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 37.5mg. Full Nutrition
