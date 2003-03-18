No Bake Cookies I

I have always had crumbly cookies, but this recipe was perfect!! The only thing I did different was add creamy peanut butter because I don't like chunky. I found it really helpful to have all the ingredients ready to dump in. I tried this recipe last night and again this mormomg. The first time I made them (last night), it took a little longer for them to set up. When I made them again this morning, they set up within a few minutes. My hubby said this mornings cookies were better, that the chocolate tasted like candy bar chocolate. Since he liked them so much better, here is how I made them this morning. I started my pan on low and added butter (it was cold, right from the fridge). I mixed the milk and cocoa together first, so the wasn't clumpy, and then poured it in. I didn't add the sugar all at once. As the butter melted more, I would added a little bit of the measured sugar (just enough to make it thick again). After the butter was all melted and the sugar was in. I turned up the heat (gas stove) and stirred as it boiled for the 1 1/2 minutes (this is where I had always gone wrong before). I turned off the heat and moved the pan to a different burner, added the peanut butter and when it was mostly melted in, I added the vanilla and finally the oats. It was just so simple, that this is now our only No Bake Cookie recipe. Thanks for sharing!!