Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies from Heaven
These peanut butter cookies with cornstarch are great... The name says it all.
These cookies are easy to through together and yummy! After reading the reviews, I decided to try it with 2-1/2 cups of flour and add a 1/4 cup of additional peanut butter. Our cookies were absolutely PERFECT. I used a cookie scoop and slightly smooshed them with the back of a spoon - added an extra couple of minutes to cook since they're a bit larger using the scoop. One thing I've noticed with peanut butter cookies - the pb taste is not that strong when they're warm and that they have more flavor the next day. Three days later these cookies are still soft in the middle, slight crunch around the center and have a delicious peanut butter taste - and you just got to love those chocolate chips - I used mini's!Read More
These cookies are inviting because they look absolutely beautiful. Once in your mouth, however, they're a letdown. The cornstarch makes them too tender and soft - I like my peanut butter cookies more substantial. They weren't sweet enough or peanut buttery enough. Too bad they don't taste as good as they look!Read More
Really great cookies. I followed others advice and used 2 1/2 cups flour and 1 1/4 cups of peanut butter. The recipe does yield a lot of cookies so be prepared to be baking for a while. My husband liked them cooked 10 mins (chewy) I prefered 13 mins, a little crispy around the edges.
I feel like I should defend these cookies after some of the reviews. I thought they were really good! I used M&M's instead of chocolate chips. I also mixed my dry ingredients together before adding them to the creamed mixture. The dough wasn't stiff enough to roll into a ball, so I just used a cookie scoop and then used the back of a spoon to smoosh them down a little. I had to cook mine a little longer, about 13 minutes was just right. Thanks for the recipe!
this is the most wonderful recipe in the world. I love cookies and these are the best. I could taste the peanut butter and the chocolate chips. dont listen to the reviews that say they are to dry or i didnt like this or that. they are the ones who changed the recipe. If you are going to rate a recipe at least follow it before you do.
theise cookies are to die for. Try them
i make these all the time and they are always a hit! I usually add more peanut butter and a little less flour. also the last couple of times i used whole wheat flour and that was tasty
Peanut butter cookies have never been my favorite but these are outstanding! Very nice texture; not too soft, not too crunchy. I guess corn starch really makes a difference.
I would definitely agree with some of the other comments that say it's a bit dry/floury. I just made these following the exact measurements and they're not as moist as I would like. Next time I will try it with less flour and more peanut butter and sugar. But you should definitely try it this way first - it's good as it is!
The only change I made was using milk chocolate chips. I thought they were pretty good, just thought that they could have used more chocolate chips. That may be a preference thing too. I would have given 4.5 if I could have.
These did not turn out well for me at all. I double-checked the recipe to make sure I followed it correctly and I did. I did, however, use freshly ground peanut butter that was very dense in texture. Perhaps that was a bad idea. These turned out very heavy. Not flakey. Not moist/chewy. Even the flavor was not the greatest. Very disappointing.
This was absolutely delicious! I did put more peanut butter in it but everyone loved it! These have to be the most delicious peanut butter cookies I have ever made
Just finished baking these and I think they taste really good. The texture is not what I expected, more like a shortbread, but they have good flavor.
Yuuuuummmmm! Best peanut butter cookies I have ever made hands down.
Tender, sable texture, aided along with the addition of cornstarch. As a result, these are more delicate than classic peanut butter cookies, so know ahead of time that they break and crumble easily. This accounts for the 4 star rating. Since I firmly believe that you can't have too much of a good thing, I added Reese's Pieces and chopped up Snickers to the chocolate chips. There was just enough cookie to tie everything together. The caramel in the Snickers partially melted, then added a lot of chewiness when cool. No way can you stop at one. Don't forget to flatten significantly before they go into the oven, because with this dough, what you see is what you get, i.e. no spreading whatsoever. These freeze very successfully, and, unfortunately, they were even wonderful directly from the freezer. Not good for weight management...
I made a few modifications to this recipe and the result was fantastic! I used cold, cubed unsalted butter (this keeps the cookies from spreading during baking and created a great, fluffy texture). I also increased the amount of peanut butter to 1 1/4 cups and the amount of chocolate chips to 2 1/2 cups (1 whole 12oz. bag and about 1/4 of another). Using a 1 1/2 tablespoon cookie scoop, I got 40 cookies out of the batch with the above modifications and baked the cookies for 14-16 minutes. The cookies were absolutely delicious and I'll be adding this to my favorite cookie recipes.
These were pretty good. I liked the dense texture. I agree with many others, that something seemed to be missing in the flavor. I think the corn syrup dulls the other flavors somehow. I did add an extra 1/4 C peanut butter after reading other reviews.
I made these exactly as written. I was somewhat disappointed in them. The texture is extremley soft and almost cake like ( probably due to the cornstarch), after all flour + cornstarch = cake flour. The flavor also was a bit of a letdown, not as peanut buttery as I'd imagined. I may try them again with 1/4 c. of additional peanut butter. Also I think they need 2-3 mins more baking time; at least in my oven. I will continue looking for a good recipe for this type of cookie.
Amazingly delicious
I have been baking cookies for 45 years. I made these today with my youngest gradchild helping. They were easy and came out wonderful. I have tried many peanut butter chocolate chip recipes over the years that didn't cut it. I am so happy to have found this one finally! I can clearly taste the peanut butter anf the texture is perfect. For those of you who thought they were dry ...these are easy to overbake because they do not change color much in the oven. Check your oven temp and watch your time on these closely.
Excellent! Rave reviews from my family. I made them with mini-chips and used my small cookie scoop - better than my standard recipe by far!!
I didn't like the cookies AT ALL... the texture was more like cake than a cookie - I like cookies crips on the outside and soft on the inside. The flavor wasn't worth writing home over either. It seemed I could almost taste the baking soda or maybe it was the corn starch. Ewwww, nasty!
Tried these cookies with high expectations. They were dry! I was very disappointed. If I make them again, I'll try adding more oil...
I love these cookies very much, and they where gone very fast after I made them! :D
These are absolutely delicious! I ran out of creamy peanut butter so I ended up using crunchy peanut butter. My kids said this made them even better and we used chocolate chunks instead of chips. We followed the advice of others to up the peanut butter and down the flour and they were perfect.
I found these extremely dry. Not sure if I did something wrong, but I didn't like them at all :(
These cookies were great! Make sure that you don't over cook them, (they will set a little as they cool). I whipped the eggs with a little bit of the creamy mixture. They were very soft and fluffy.
I thought these were good but not great. They definitely need more peanut butter, as the flavor was not strong enough and got overpowered by the chocolate chips.
These cookies are delicious. Anyone who only gave this recipe 1 or 2 stars either messed something up, or were just in a bad mood. I took some contructive advice from other reviews, and increased the peanut butter to 1 & 1/2 cups. I also reduced the flour a little to 2 & 1/4 cups. Next time I might reduce the brown sugar to 1 cup, but only because my personal preference is that I don't like my cookies too sweet (the chocolate chips add enough lovely sweetness for me)! In the end, these cookies were soft, chewy and delightful - I will definitely make them again....It's the next day, and I'm adding to my review. these cookies are even better the next day (not too sweet after all). They are the exact chewy, dense, rich peanutbuttery cookies I was looking for. Almost forgot to add that I had to cook them a little longer (13-15 mins), but maybe it's my oven. Thanks!
I have to say I was really excited to try this recipe but in my opinion is that they are very dry in texture and not very tasty and I even made mine with the reccomended adjustments. Not something I will make again.
amazing cookies, I only changed the type of PB to honeynut to add that little bit of spice and I use mini chocochips so I can portion smaller cookies.
These reviews are SOOO differing. I'm skipping this recipe! Some of you loved them, some of you hated it! How am I supposed to know!
Best cookies I've ever tasted/baked! What an appropriate name!!!!
Not bad. Note: if you use salted butter, omit the salt in the recipe (unless you like salty cookies). I also recommend adding another 1/2 to whole cup more chocolate chips. Original recipe only yielded about 3 chips per cookie.
My 9 and 7 year old daughters made these. My 9 year old says, "These are definitely heavenly!!" These are one of the few cookies I've had where the cookie tastes better than the raw dough.
This is the best Peanut butter cookie recipe ever!! They dissappeared at home and work. It makes more cookies than i thought at first and i'm glad! Thanks so much for this awesome recipe!
I did not find these cookies to be good at all. I found them flavorless, and a tad bit salty. Not at all what I expected chocolate peanut butter cookies to taste like. I will keep looking for an amazing recipe.
Very cakey cookies. Not a fan. The only substitution I made in the recipe was using crunchy peanut butter. Won't be making these again.
Just made these last night - what a rich and yummy cookie! I followed the advice of other reviewers and used 2 1/2 cups of flour, and 1 1/4 cups peanut butter - the texture turned out great.
Amazing, these cookies turned out perfect! They really are from heaven
Okay, so for this recipe I noted a few things, that might help others. When creaming the butter brown sugar do it only few a few seconds so its blended, then add in the eggs, peanut butter and vanilla and beat again but only for a few seconds, til mixed, you don't want it runny, that never makes for good cookies, add all your dry ingredients, fold into wet mixture, and then take off any rings, and use your hands to mix up the dough it works far better then any wooden spoon. After all is said and done, make your balls and place on baking sheet. I suggest not actually rolling them, as they crumble, instead squish between both hands to form ball shape. hope it helps~ but as for the actual recipe, I didn't like it, its to crumbley
I found at first that this recipe didn't have enough peanut butter flavor for my taste, so I substituted 1/2 cup of the peanut butter with 3/4 cup extra crunchy. Yummy! It really gave them something extra. I gave them as a gift, and they were a big hit!
I substituted flax meal and a little water for the eggs and used vegan friendly margarine for baking. The dough was irresistable..so hard to stay out of! I checked them at 10 min. and they were not ready. Added 3 more minutes and they were still soft, but after cooling they firmed. Great peanut buttery taste!
These were pretty delicious - would make again for sure. Although Anna Olsen from the show Sugar has the BEST chocolate chip cookie I've ever tasted and you can just add some PB to it.
These cookies are INSANE good! I am being completely honest when I say that they are the best PB CC Cookies I have ever had. I followed the recipe to the letter and they are wonderful!
Definitely a good cookie. It really is better the next day though. Some of the other reviews mentioned that it was a really big recipe, which in my house is never really a problem, however, if your tired of baking them, the dough is to die for. Before my daughter knew what they were called she actually said "this dough is like heaven". We also followed the suggestion of less flour and more PB. :)
Soft, tasty cookie followed the recipe exactly would make again.
Agreed, the name says it all! I did use less flour, and more peanut butter as other reviewers recommended. Thanks so much for sharing!
I did not care for this recipe. They are so heavy they taste like your eating a mouthful of peanut butter but they have know flavor. These cookies are not from Heaven.
I found this a very tasty cookie. I will be making again. I followed the recipe as is except i added 2 tblp of molasses.
Very delicious. They were a bit dry at first, but after a day or two sitting out uncovered, they seemed to draw moisture from the atmosphere and were very good. I know because they didn't last long.
In my opinion alone this is a 4 star recipe, but because of my family I went with 5. All four kids loved these and my husband absolutely adored them. He is who I made the cookies for in the first place, peanut butter chocolate chip cookies are his favorite, so I guess it's fair to go with his rating and not mine. I did use less flour and more peanut butter, 2 1/2 flour and 1 1/4 peanut butter like the other reviewers suggested. I think the peanut butter taste was just right this way. The cookies are a bit dry, I think that's why I only rate them 4 stars. They are soft, though, not hard or crumbly. The dough is too yummy, much better then the cookie in my opinion. I had a hard time resisting the urge to gobble it up when rolling the cookies. All in all, it’s a great recipe that I will make again.
good soft cookie- but something was missing. Next time I would add more peanut butter and more brown sugar.
I am trying this recipe today. The texture of the cookie look good. The taste is very good. My daughter loves peanut butter even though she is an adult, I still like baking cookies for her. She really liked them very much.
These are good peanut butter cookies, but not the best from this site. I am not sure the purpose of the cornstarch in the recipe and probably won't make these again, just because we have had better.
These cookies were great, just like it says in the description! Very easy and quick to mix up the dough, and it uses items that I always have in my pantry. So no special trip to the store for these! It was pretty humid when I mixed up the dough so it was pretty sticky and the dough even looked kind of greasy, which made me a little nervous about how they would turn out. However, once they were baked the greasiness went away. Tasted really good - very peanut buttery. These will be made again in my house! Thanks for the recipe, Kathy!
Ohh NO! I forgot the peanut butter! Awesome cookies. We are a little high in elevation and always have flat choco-chip cookies. These turned out better than any we've made before and when we made them with the p.b., they were also great! Again, fluffy cookies even with our high altitude. Good name for the recipe!
Good, good, good, good , good. My sister exclaimed they were as addictive as a drug. Absolutely the best pb chocolate chip cookies I've ever had! Follow the recipe exactly. It's perfect, and to die for (which is why I guess they are from heaven!).
To enjoy these cookies you would need ALOT of milk, i dont believe i have ever known any cookie recipe that calls for corn starch.Iwould omit this ingredient from this recipe.
Excellent recipe; just what I was looking for. Easy-to-find ingredients and great cookie! I used margarine instead of buttter and a whole bag of milk chocolate chips instead of just one cup of semi-sweet chips. One cup of peanut butter was plenty, despite what other reviewers stated. I just dropped the cookies onto the sheet without flattening and they turned out wonderfully! I love this recipe and will be making them again and again, I'm sure.
I did not like these at all. It a strange day in my house when cookies are not eaten. I think it might be the absence of any white sugar. They just don't taste very good.
This recipe is a winner and it has earned it name. It does call for only 1 cup of chocolate chips, but since we all love chocolate I just put the whole bag in. They just melt in your mouth and so very good and just the right amount of peanut butter.
By far the best cookie ever, I made a batch and took to work, they were gone in less than 1/2 hour. Great texture and flavor. I recommend that you follow the recipeexact and you will have no problems. LOVE IT!!!!
Yummy.....I used 1 stick of butter and 1 of margarine. The cookies turned out very good. Also, I used the mini chips. These will definitely be one of our favorites and tomorrow when our grandson comes over I am sure I won't have many left. Easy and quick to make.
Yum! These cookies didn't last long. I added a little extra peanut butter according to other people's suggestion. My only criticism is that they didn't stay together vey well after they were cooked. I will definetely be making these again.
Whew.....this recipe makes a lot! No big changes, just used a whole bag of semi sweet chocolate chips and a half bag of Reese's baking chips. (We like a lot of "stuff" in our cookies. These held up real well and didn't spread. My husband loves these, for me, it could use more peanut butter. I loved how they didn't spread. NOTE: Next time, I might use chunky peanut butter or add a half cup of chopped peanuts. I think that would be a good addition.
I made the changes suggested by previous reviewers, but still wanted a more hearty (and healthy) cookie. I added 2 cups of multigrain hot cereal (could also use plain oatmeal) and they turned out great! Chewy, hearty, not too oily (a problem with peanut butter cookies in my opinion), and delicious! Thanks for all the great recipes!
My wife, my brother, and I loved these! I made them just like the recipe except I used 1/4 cup more peanut butter and 1/4 cup less flour. They seem to stay the same shape as the they are put on the sheet, so I recommend smooshing them down with a fork and rounding the edges by hand before baking for the best look.
These are now my signature cookies. They always turns out! Sometimes I add a couple of tablespoons of molasses and extra chocolate chips... mmmmmm.
These were ok. Not heavensent but good. I used 1 1/2 cup PB and 2 1/4 cups flour per previous reviewers. Had I used only 1 cup PB and the addtional flour they would definitley not have been peanut buttery enough. I'm going to keep looking.
Very dry. Not much flavor. I was very dissapointed after reading all the positive reviews. Next time I will stick with the good old plain chocolate chip cookies. I will not make these again.
This is a great recipe. The cookies tasted great, had a really nice texture and looked beautiful. After they were all gone, my husband saw the name of the recipe and said, "No wonder they were so good!"
These cookies are SO GOOD!! At first we were thinking cornstarch was an odd ingredient, but we went for it, anyway and they are AMAZING!!!! I've never reviewed anything before, but the people need to know!!!!
quick and easy...simply delicious. I like moist cookies and these were perfect.
I did not enjoy these cookies at all. They were okay, but these cookies were too rich. I tried a few other peanut butter chocolate chip cookies from this site and they weren't that good either. My family and neighbors didn't really enjoy them either. Just a few bites from this cookie made my tastebuds sick. I'm definitely never, ever, going to make another peanut butter chocolate chip cookie again. I'm sticking with normal chocolate chip cookies.
I just made these last night, they are GONE! :O they are/were soo good. They were nice and soft on the inside, a slight crunch on the outside. I followed other reviews and used less flour and more PB. I also used peanut butter chips vs choc chips. mmmmmm-delicious!
WONDERFUL!!! The cookies not only looked great but the texture and taste were great too. I will make again and again. These would be good for a bake sale--something out of the ordinary. Thanks for the awesome recipe.
It needs more peanut butter.
these didn't really have much flavor...maybe too much flour?
I don't know what recipe the bad reviews refer to, although I guess it's possible for anyone to mess up a perfectly good recipe. After all, that's why there are good cooks and bad cooks, eh? This is one of THE BEST peanut butter chocolate chip cookie recipes around, hands down. I add a little extra peanut butter. My oldest son loved them so much, we made them for Santa Claus last Christmas, and this year we will do the same. Thanks, Kathy, for a great submission!
Sorry I meant I only used 1/2 tsp of salt instead of 3/4.
made these cookies with my daughter and it was so easy. I just put all of the ingredients into a bowl and took my handheld beater using the dough hooks and blended it all with that. I also didn't flatten them either and they turned out just fine. No need to do all that extra mixing...Got compliments on these cookies at a family gathering last weekend...
OMG!!!!!!! amazing cookies, these should be illegal!! yum yum yum!!! Does yield more, I got 42 cookies. If you are a peanut butter & chocolate lover you must make these!!!
These are great! I changed the quantity to 6 and used an egg and butter substitute because we don't eat dairy. I also used whole wheat pastry flour because we don't use AP flour. I scooped them with a tablespoon and didn't bother to flatten them. It's make 'em much softer this way. The flatter they are the harder/crunchier they can get. I love the amount of peanut butter in it, it's not too overwhelming. I'll make these again. Thanks! UPDATE: I used olive oil instead and rolled them into 2" balls and flattened them just a teeny bit. They were perfect! These are probably my favorite cookies to bake.
I made these for my boyfriend's birthday by request, and we really enjoyed them. I smuggled a bunch in my purse to the bar for his birthday night out, and I didn't get one complaint. The peanut butter flavor was nice and pronounced too. These cookies definitely have a lighter, more cake-like texture than the chewy/moist cookies we prefer. Among these thick types of cookies I've found the best ones come from a secret ingredient of dry pudding mix in the dough: the cornstarch made these a little too dry. We still really liked these though: the obligatory glass of milk was just that much more refreshing :) Thanks for sharing.
I had to alter this a little bit because we didn't have enough brown sugar, or chocolate chips. So, instead, I used molasses, and I used semi-sweet baking chocolate. I think that doing this just made it a little bit sweeter, but that's it! :D My mom wanted peanut butter cookies, but I didn't, so she suggested peanut butter chocolate chip cookies. I think these truly *are* cookies from heaven! Thank for posting them! *thumbs up*
This is the BEST cookie recipe I have ever tried!! I made some for my neighbors and they were all wanting the recipe!! And my husband and kids loved it as well!! Will make again and again!!
I admit, the title caught my attention. These were great cookies! I used shortening instead of butter, added the full quantity of flour, and added two TSBP of milk since the dough looked a little crumbly. (Being at high altitude, I usually add an extra 1/4 c. of flour and reduce leavening by 1/4 tsp. when baking.) They were perfect after 10 minutes-- golden on the tips and not too gooey in the middle.
I take these to work, and they get rave reviews. I added macadamia nuts to the last batch....and they turned out great!
My husband and I found similar cookies in San Francisco. I really liked them and wanted to duplicate them and although I mixed the soda measurements, they still tasted great, they were just a little flat.
These turned out very crumbly when I baked them for the recommended time and doughy when I decreased it. I even followed other reviewers' suggestions and adjusted the ingredients. Not sure I will make these again.
I just made this recipe and it is from heaven! I agree with other posters that most of the people who are unhappy with this recipe are the ones who tweaked it and I think it is terribly rude to pan a recipe that you have altered. This recipe should have a solid 5 star rating.
I just made the peanut butter chocolate chip "cookies from heaven". There is not enough of a peanut butter flavor for my taste.
Good cookies. I used milk chocolate chips.
Followed the directions exactly and they were delicious!
My family thought the taste of this cookie was really good. However, the texture was too crumbly. I feel like the cornstarch may have been the reason why. I'm sure some people might like their cookies like this, but it was not to our family's preference. Thanks for sharing!
This recipe was easy to follow and the cookies came out very yummy. I added a cup of peanut butter chips and I also used crunchy peanut butter. The recipe mentions to flatten them slightly, make sure you do this because they do not flatten at all while baking.
these cookies were great! I was stupid and didnt realize we didnt have corn starch until i needed it so i subistuted it with a little less than1/4 cup of flour. it still tasted great, they are just a little flat. Also, i did what the other reviews said, which is to only use 1 1/2 cups of flour {but then again i added more later} and i used an extra fourth of a cup of peanut butter. they were amazing and i will be making these again soon for christmas
This is the very first time that i have actually made cookies from 'scratch' and they came out fantastic...WOW
