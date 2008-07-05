Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies from Heaven

In my opinion alone this is a 4 star recipe, but because of my family I went with 5. All four kids loved these and my husband absolutely adored them. He is who I made the cookies for in the first place, peanut butter chocolate chip cookies are his favorite, so I guess it's fair to go with his rating and not mine. I did use less flour and more peanut butter, 2 1/2 flour and 1 1/4 peanut butter like the other reviewers suggested. I think the peanut butter taste was just right this way. The cookies are a bit dry, I think that's why I only rate them 4 stars. They are soft, though, not hard or crumbly. The dough is too yummy, much better then the cookie in my opinion. I had a hard time resisting the urge to gobble it up when rolling the cookies. All in all, it’s a great recipe that I will make again.