Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies from Heaven

4.2
332 Ratings
  • 5 191
  • 4 69
  • 3 38
  • 2 18
  • 1 16

These peanut butter cookies with cornstarch are great... The name says it all.

Recipe by KATHY

Gallery
39 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cream together brown sugar and butter. Beat in peanut butter, eggs, and vanilla. Add flour, cornstarch, baking soda, salt, and baking powder. Stir in chocolate chips.

  • Drop 1 1/2 teaspoonfuls of dough 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets. Flatten slightly because they do not flatten much while cooking.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 32.2g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 250mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/09/2022