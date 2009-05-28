No Bake Peanut Butter Cookies I
These are really simple, yet good cookies. Great when you are in a bind and need something quick !!
This has been a classic in my house for years. For those who's cookies didn't harden, try them again. They need to be "dryish" not super gloppy when you put them on the waxed paper. If they are too wet, just add 1/4 cup or so more oats. I always use regular oatmeal, never quick cook as they seem to absorb more moisture and I don't usually have consistency issues. The sugar can be cut back just a bit too, if you find them too sweet.Read More
its an easy to do recipe but it has a tendency to be too sweet , you kinda get sick of it after a while so controll the sugar and the cocoa and it'll be fineRead More
I read the recipe wrong and used rolled oats instead (I'm a beginner!) quick cooking oats but they still turned out nicely. Very yummy and rich--easy to make too!
This recipie works perfectly I've tried others and the consistancy never turned out right but these were perfect just like my granny use to make for me. My whole family and all my friends love this recipie!!!
These were exactly what I was looking for! I substituted old fashioned oats for the quick (if you like them a little chewier), and omitted the nuts and chocolate. If you make them big & wrap them individually, they're just like they sell in all the convenience stores! What a hit, thanks!
I love these cookies! Chocolate and peanut butter without the baking - what can be better or easier! I made them for my husband and he thought these were too sweet. My grandmother called these Chocolate Candy cookies when I was growing up. I usually melt the butter in the sugar and milk plus I use 1/4 cup of cocoa. I also add in an optional 1 cup of coconut to mine. That makes them form better. It's hard to let these chill in the fridge, you want to eat them right away.
These cookies ended up tasting like mushy gooshy cookie dough. They did not get hard and were way too sweet.
I'm giving these 4 stars. I think the recipe as written is 3 stars, but with a little tweaking it tastes like 5 stars. When I made this recipe as written I found it to be incredibly sweet and a lacking some flavor. So I upped the cocoa to 3T, cut the sugar back to about 1 1/2 cups and threw in a pinch of salt. That made it worth 5 stars!!!!
I used mixed cooking oats and added coconut and they were delicious, needless to say they did not last long in my house
The missing ingredient in these cookies is SALT - that's why they taste too sweet. I cut the sugar to 1 1/2 cups, used old fashioned oats, adding another 1/2 cup to make the mixture more dry, and added salt to taste. The salt made a HUGE difference (what cookie recipe do you know of that doesn't have salt added????). I also added raw sunflower seeds. The salted kind would have been even better. For a more chocolate taste, mix in either semi-sweet or dark chocolate morsels after you have mixed in the oatmeal. Instead of dropping by teaspoons full, I rolled them into balls the size of walnuts. I ended up with 36 balls plus a few.
This is a great recipe. They disappear as fast as I can make them.
These did not taste like peanut butter no-bakes! They have an instant oatmeal breakfast taste and texture. I won't try these again-ever!
Quick cook oats ruin this recipe.
This recipe is very similar to one that my great grandmom made during the great depression and sold them to make ends meet. They were so quick and easy to make and taste delicious!
my mother always made the best no bakes and she is now passed. so me and my wife made these they are just Delicious. great recipe!!! just like mommas, thank you very much.
Yummy! I used old fashioned oats and was short of white sugar so I threw in dark brown to equal the 2 cups. I left out the cocoa too. They are very good! They should say store in tummy!
Alittle to sweet,next time I will reduce sugar to 1 3/4 cup and add a pinch of salt. I also rolled these into balls and rolled them in coconut and flatened them to make them look like cookies on parchment paper,this is a very good recipe!!!! LOVE THEM!!!
This recipe did not work for me. They did not get hard. I even put them in the fridge and they still did not get hard. I will look for a new recipe.
A new favorite! I had to put them in the freezer so I could try them faster:) I was worried about substituting the peanut butter for sunflower butter, but they set great and tasted even better:) They'll make a great snack for my son's peanut free class, thanks again for sharing:)
The "batter" was a bit too gloppy so I had to add more oats. They were also way too sweet. I wish I could find my mom's old recie for these.
These are so good, and so easy! I meant to take the advise of many and use less sugar but when I made them I had forgotten that. I'll have to try to use less sugar next time, they are very sweet - but I love the peanut butter in these, it's not overwhelming at all. DH doesn't care for peanut butter at all but he really liked these too. I did have to use a little more oats, maybe 1/2c to get them to stay in a shape rather than to spread out in a big mess lol but definitely worth trying these! YUM!
These are great! Can be done as a bar cookie for saving time. I used 1C Coconut instead of the nuts! SO yummy!
These were the best version of these I had ever made. I added almost 4 Tbs of Cocoa and a little extra peanut butter. My husband and I have ate nearly the whole batch in two days.
These were great! the were sooooooo yummy!!
Loved them! Easy to make.
This was a very easy recipe. I would have added just i bit more peanutbutter but i like peanut butter. Made them with the kids and you have to work fast cause they start setting up fast i will use this one again thank you
This was delicious and very low maintenance! :)
Great recipe!
Yummy! You can't beat cookies that are this easy to make and are so tasty!
These were easy to make and delicious. I reduced the sugar to 1 1/2 cups and used Old Fashion Oats since that was what I had on hand. They were a bit too chewy. Next time, and there will be a next time, I will get some Quick Oats and try to reduce the sugar some more. I might need to cut the recipe in half since I can't help but eat them until their gone!
No I fallowed it completely
I made HALF a recipe, and they were delicious! I rolled them into ~ 1" round balls and got exactly a dozen. I could not wait for them to set up so I had one right after I rolled it. I saw a similar recipe that called for HALF of the amount of sugar called for here. I also reduced the sugar by half, and the sweetness was just right for me (good call to cut back). I added 1 full tsp of vanilla and used crunchy peanut butter. I had exactly 1 cup of regular oats that needed to be used; it seemed slightly wet, so I also added a few tblsp of quick oats. I let them sit on the waxed paper for 1 hour and then transferred in a small container to the fridge. In the future, I'm going to try adding wheat germ (saw that in the other recipe), as well as ground up flaxseed, protein powder or coconut. I really liked these, and they will be good for snacking both at home and on-the-go. Thanks for the recipe!
These cookies did not last long in my house at all
These are so easy and super yummy! Big hit in my house! I let them set a couple hours and then put them in the fridge for another two, perfection!
I made this for the kids one day and they want them all the time now. They never fail me when I make them.
I used natural peanut butter and old fashioned oates and they turned out great. Not too sweet, since the PB didn't have any added sugar!
Always a hit! I add ~1 tbsp of espresso to Step 1 and use old fashioned oats.
YUmmy and easy!
These cookies bring back memories from my childhood. My sister use to make these for us. I reduced the sugar to 1 3/4 cups any more than that and it would of been too sweet. I also left out the cocoa powder.
Just as I remember them! These are so quick and easy to make. I followed the recipe to the letter, I always do the first time through and they were very good. Next time I think I'll try cutting back the sugar a bit, they are very sweet but who can complain when you have chocolate and peanut butter in a cookie?
yes i will make it again
It was fantastic. I used evaporated milk. The pic represents a small batch of the others which I made larger.
I used the recipe I’ve had for years which is just like this only uses a whole stick of margarine. I also substituted 1/2 the sugar for Splenda and used unsweetened almond milk, trying to cut calories and sugar for my diabetic husband. I would have used all Splenda but forgot I had it. They turned out exactly like the “regular” ones. Yum.
