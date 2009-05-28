No Bake Peanut Butter Cookies I

I made HALF a recipe, and they were delicious! I rolled them into ~ 1" round balls and got exactly a dozen. I could not wait for them to set up so I had one right after I rolled it. I saw a similar recipe that called for HALF of the amount of sugar called for here. I also reduced the sugar by half, and the sweetness was just right for me (good call to cut back). I added 1 full tsp of vanilla and used crunchy peanut butter. I had exactly 1 cup of regular oats that needed to be used; it seemed slightly wet, so I also added a few tblsp of quick oats. I let them sit on the waxed paper for 1 hour and then transferred in a small container to the fridge. In the future, I'm going to try adding wheat germ (saw that in the other recipe), as well as ground up flaxseed, protein powder or coconut. I really liked these, and they will be good for snacking both at home and on-the-go. Thanks for the recipe!