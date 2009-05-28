No Bake Peanut Butter Cookies I

These are really simple, yet good cookies. Great when you are in a bind and need something quick !!

By Mollie Nagel

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine sugar, milk, butter and cocoa in a saucepan and bring to a boil, cooking 1 minute.

  • Remove from heat and add remaining ingredients. Stir and mix well.

  • Drop by teaspoons onto wax paper, letting stand 30 minutes or when dry and cool. Store in well-sealed container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
375 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 51.5g; fat 17.3g; cholesterol 11mg; sodium 82.4mg. Full Nutrition
