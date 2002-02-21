Sugarless Cookies II
Applesauce and spices make these sugarless cookies tasty.
I made these for a friend who is a diabetic. I found them to be perfectly acceptable, too. They're chocked full of good ingredients. I did not find the dough to be thin as the recipe stated. This is a very good chunky cookie.Read More
Cake-like texture left me less that satisfied. I'm used to healthier baked goods so I enjoyed the flavor. They stick to the cookie sheet so recipe could indicate to spray sheet with non-stick spray. I got better baking/browning when flattening slightly with the back of a spatula (sprayed with cooking spray) or oiled fingertips. I was testing this recipe as a possible gift for a friend with diabetes and I don't think the result is gift-worthy. However, I will enjoy these with tea in the morning without regrets. They are certainly a healthy option.Read More
A good recipe, but needed more spices (I upped it to 2.5 tsp cinnamon, 1.5 tsp allspice), more raisins (1 1/4 c. to 1 1/2 c.), and more vanilla (1.5 tsp). My recipe yielded 36 cookies - they did not spread, so drop them close together. I also used flat flake oats. The cookies are best warm, and good with jam.
I kept adding dried fruits-even some dates to give a sweeter taste. My only complaint is that I can't stop eating these. Breakfast in a cookie. Put a little honey on top if you want sweeter.
My diabetic coworkers loved this! Wonderful taste with the spices!! I will make these again!
These cookies were okay. I substituted chopped apples for the raisins. I also added more seasonings and vanilla. I am not use to sugarless cookies, so it is hard for me to rate them.
I've been trying to get away from sugar and thought this recipe would satisfy my craving for cookies. I made a few changes: used twice the amount of cinnamon and also kicked up the nutmeg and cloves. Didn't have walnuts on hand but did add about 1 cup chopped up prunes along with the cup of raisins. I used cinnamon applesauce and margarine instead of the oil. Because someone said they are not really sweet, I added 1 T honey for good measure. The batter was thin so I decided to bake them like I would brownies, in a cookie sheet (for about 20 minutes). The aroma that came from the oven was heavenly. They fit the bill for what I was wanting. Best thing about this recipe is you can add whatever suits your tastes.
I read all the prior reviews before deciding to try this recipe. My husband is diabetic and these turned out GREAT -- He loved them! People who don't like this recipe may not be used to home-baked sugarless goodies. They are not designed to be very "sweet". I doubled all the spices, added 4 "Splenda" packets (I didn't have honey), and 1/2 tsp salt. The dough is thin, but firms up a little upon standing -- the oatmeal soaks up some of the excess moisture. No, this isn't a crunchy cookie. I flattened out my spoonfuls for a cookie shape. Baked about 8-10 minutes, then let them cool. My result was a nice soft, chewy cookie. And a healthy treat for my husband's lunch box. If you are trying to duplicate a sugar free "store bought" cookie, or get a result like Mom's, this isn't it. I'll keep making these healthy snacks every week!! Try a cookie sandwich with a small amount of peanut butter in the middle!!
These have the perfect texture but I added 4 packets of splenda and I still think it needed more.
I would look elsewhere for a sugar-free cookie. This definitely isn't the winning recipe.
My husband has always said there is no such thing as a bad cookie, some are just better than others. Well this recipe proves that saying wrong. These could be the worst cookies I have ever made. Sorry!!
I'm sorry, but as a gestational diabetic, I would not want to waste my carbs on these cookies. Very blah - The applesauce and spices definitely did NOT make these cookies tasty.
I love these "cookies" but I also don't consider them cookies I think of them more as biscuits. I also add a lot more stuff too them, like more dried fruits and nuts.
Yum! Verry healthy, verrry tasty. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
As others have said, not the recipe you are looking for if you want to replicate store bought or grandma's cookies, but definitely what my husband and I were looking for. The dough was a little thin for me, so I added more oatmeal. I also added craisins, substituted the baking soda for baking powder as it has less sodium and added some honey for a little sweetness. The result was a wonderful, cake like snack that my husband and I can take to work or have after dinner. Next time I think I will double the spices.
I pureed the applesauce with the raisins cuz I don't like to bite into raisins myself...but it came out a great, soft, cakey texture, shaped like a cookie. Greasing the sheet was a good idea, and it wouldn't hurt to add more spices to it as another rater said. I also substituted flax meal for the walnuts and it came out great. Initially they are not terribly sweet, but they leave such a pleasantly sweet aftertaste, I wanted to go back and get more and more. Great option for folks with sugar, milk (and if you substitute the flax seed) nut allergies. Even using whole wheat flour, these came out soft and edible :)
The cookie was bland and it was a better biscuit rather than an oatmeal cookie.
This cookie was more like a cookie shaped muffin. I did add more of the spices than the recipe called for. If I bake them again, I will add artificial sweetener, hoping to give them more "cookie" like taste.
Rookie in the Galley. First try I misread the spice bottle and used cumin instead of cinnamon. BIG OOPS! But I ate them anyway. Second, correct spices, attempt was much better. I'm cutting WAY BACK on added sugars and I like the subtle cinnamon-raisin sweetness and the nutty flavor (I used pecans instead of walnuts.) I know they will taste even better with a blob of unsulphured blackstrap molasses!
This recipe needs SALT! It would be pretty good if the author had remembered to add salt. I didn't notice the omission until I tried the first one out of the oven.
With the addition of 1/2 cup of marachino cherries(cut up)and using vegetable spray on the pans, I had the cookie I have been looking since my grandmother passed away. That is a good many years ago and I am now a grandmother. This is definately a keeper!
Not so good.
I cut the recipe in half and used Old Fashioned Oats because I didn't realize the specific ones this recipe called for until I had already begun putting ingredients together. I don't think there was any adverse effect at all. I used a cookie scoop that holds 2 T. It made 17 cookies and I cooked them for 12 minutes. I added a little stevia because so many reviewers said they weren't sweet enough. These cookies have a cake-like texture and are a dark brown color which isn't that appealing. These cookies certainly don't compare to sugar-laden ones, but for someone who can't have sugar, they are pretty good!
