Rating: 5 stars These are EXCELLENT!!! Some of the best cookies I have ever made. I did make a few changes--half margarine/half shortening (I do this with all of my cookies...for some reason my cookies can turn out flat as frisbees, this prevents that from happening), and I did half brown sugar/half white sugar. The end result? OMG, cookies of divine chocolaty-ness, to die for. Better than the local bakery's chocolate chocolate chip cookies. I'd give it more stars if I could. Happy eating! Helpful (959)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe just as written. Whenever a cookie recipe calls for butter I always chill the dough for an hour or so before baking as this prevents a flat cookie. The taste of butter can't be beat! The chocolate chips and nuts can be substituted with any variety of options...this time I used two King Size Hershey Bars with almonds, but vanilla chips, dried cherries, etc. could also be fun to try. Great recipe, great cookie. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (743)

Rating: 5 stars Ooo-ooo-oooh! Marvelous little bites of chocolate heaven. After reading previous reviews I was concerned about dryness after the first day so I used half butter and half butter-flavored shortening for the fat. Since I was using a small cookie scoop, I used mini chocolate chips (baked for 8 minutes)...all I can say is they are perfect for a chocoholic like me. For those who don't know this tip: Line your baking sheet with regular old aluminum foil and you'll have no problem with cookies sticking. Use a new sheet each time then slide the foil onto newspapers to cool slightly before removing cookies to wire racks. Thank you for the perfect recipe! Helpful (497)

Rating: 5 stars Long review alert! Yes, even after 1000+ reviews, I am going to leave one! Deep chocolate flavor, pleasantly (but not overly) sweet, soft texture but not too gooey, perfect height(not flat) and just downright irresistible! I read through 100's of reviews and made the following tweaks to this recipe: 1/2 cup butter & 1/2 cup solid shortening instead of 1 c butter, 3/4 c white sugar & 3/4 c dark brown sugar instead of 1 1/2 c white sugar, 1 T vanilla instead of 2 t vanilla, used dutch processed cocoa, 1 t baking soda instead of 3/4 t, and added 1 t baking powder and 1 t instant coffee. In addition I used aluminum foil to line the pans and that eliminated any sticking. The dough was not sticky at all and it held together well without spreading (I didn't even refrigerate the batter between batches!). Several tips for cookie novices (I learned from previous reviewers): Mix the butter & shortening until fluffy, then add the eggs and vanilla and beat with a mixer until blended to death! When you think it's ready, do an extra minute. Mix(by hand, not mixer) the dry ingredients before adding to the wet ingredients. Mix the wet and dry ingredients with a wooden spoon until the dry ingredients are just mixed in. THEN, using a hand mixer, continue to blend the ingredients until you don't see a speck of dry material! At this point add the chips and nuts by hand. I made 40 cookies at about 2 1/2 inches across. Death by Chocolate! Whoo-hoo! Helpful (374)

Rating: 4 stars A little update - it has now been more than three days, and the cookies are still wonderfully soft and chewy in my airtight cookie jar. Also, if your cookies do dry out, try putting a slice of raw apple in there with them. They'll soften up soon. This apple trick also works for gingersnaps or any other cookie that gets hard quickly. It also works for brown sugar that has hardened. Don't leave the apple in there so long that it spoils, of course! Helpful (360)

Rating: 5 stars I used 1/2 cup butter and 1/2c shortening instead of the 1 cup of butter and they came out similiar to the wonderful 'Otis Spunkmeyer' cookies! Very tasty...be sure to use the lesser cooking time as they continue to cook on the sheet. Helpful (174)

Rating: 5 stars These cookies are great! They are very soft and chewy with a nice rich chocolate flavor. In fact, they taste just like little brownies. I was concerned they would not turn out because the dough seemed thick and sticky, but baking at 350 degrees for exactly 8 min produced a perfectly plump and shiny cookie! Using half chocolate and half white chips makes these so cute! I will probably add chopped nuts next time I bake these which is sure to be soon! Helpful (164)

Rating: 5 stars These are so chocolatey it's ridiculous! Not a bad thing but I'm definitely going to add more nuts next time. They aren't dense and they stay very soft. The only change I made to this recipe was to follow the suggestion to use 1 cup white and 1/2 cup brown sugar (light brown very lightly packed) and it's perfect. Co-workers are giving thumbs-up! Helpful (128)

Rating: 5 stars I thought that these cookies were really good. Great flavor my boyfriend loved them. Just make sure that you underbake them or they will get a bit hard. Helpful (97)