Italian Cookies I

This cookie recipe has been handed down to me from my grandmother. It has been in the family for at least four generations.

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until smooth. Mix in the egg and vanilla. Combine the flour and baking powder; stir into the creamed mixture until blended. Divide dough into walnut sized portions. Roll each piece into a rope and then shape into a loop. Place cookies 2 inches apart on the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, until firm and golden at the edges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 44.6mg; sodium 129.7mg. Full Nutrition
