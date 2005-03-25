Italian Cookies I
This cookie recipe has been handed down to me from my grandmother. It has been in the family for at least four generations.
This is exactly the recipe that has been in my family for over 100 years. There is one difference that could make this one the VERY BEST.....ADD ANICE instead of Vanilla.. Then you will Not think they are bland. Use a drop in the powdered sugar for the frosting as well. NOW they are the best..lolRead More
Everyone calls these Italian cookies but from our part of Italy you don't roll them into balls. That's the lazy way of making them. You roll them into thin ropes ( about 6 inches long) and swirl then into a spiral then bake them. The flavor will definitely be alot different.Read More
Great, simple recipe. Sometimes we use lemon flavoring, sometimes anise. Our customers love these, and get upset with us if we run out of them. We make up a runny confection sugar glaze in a large bowl with 10x sugar, milk and flavoring. We dump a bunch of the cookies in, place them briefly on racks to drain most of the excess glaze, and then place them on wax paper sheets to dry. After a couple hours, we turn them over to let the bottom dry. Greeeaaattt cookies!
tHESE COOKIES ARE JUST SUPERB!!! THEY WERE EASY TO MAKE AND I JUST DROPPED THEM WITH A MELON BALLER ON THE GREASED COOKIE SHEET. THEY ARE LIGHT AND NOT TOO SWEET. GREAT WITH COFFEE OR STRONG TEA. JUST THE BEST ITALIAN RECIPE I HAVE EVER MADE. THANK YOU FOR SHARING THIS WITH THE WORLD. WE LOVE YOU.
I have asked around for years for this recipe! An Italian neighbor used to give these to me as a child. I glazed them with confectioner's sugar and milk, then added sprinkles. Wonderful!
My grandma, mother and aunt (all now deceased) used to make cookies like these all the time, but I never made them. I just made a batch of these for a party, and they were a BIG hit.. and my sister thought they even tasted better and lighter than my mom's! (a VERY big compliment!). I used anise flavoring and a little vanilla since that's the taste I remember growing up on. And after rolling dough with my hands into a rope about 6" long, I put one end over the other (like a ribbon). 10 min on parchment paper worked perfectly each time. (just a light golden brown on bottom and cookie top is very white-- which is deceiving. Glad I wasn't tempted to continue baking them!) After cooling, I mixed conf. sugar, milk, and anise extract (a little lemon extract too) and put a light glaze on 'em using my fingers..then colored sprinkles. They looked great and tasted even better.. THANKS SOOOO much for this recipe that I intend to use for many years to come!
The best cookies I have ever made, my whole family loved them. I just added some cream after they had been baked (milk and sugar mixed together untill creamy) and sprinkles to make it an official italian cookie. Made my mouth water.
Tastes just like my grandmothers! We called them tra-la-la's. Just e-mailed the recipe to my sisters. I used parchment paper and mine took more like 9-10 minutes. Thankyou - Thankyou!
These were AMAZING! I made them for my italian grandma and she loved them. I used anise extract instead, and they tasted just like I remember. I dipped the cookies in a confectioner's sugar glaze and added sprinkles on top, too, and they were a hit!
LOVE this recipe! Instead of vanilla extract, I use TAHITIAN VANILLA, which has a cherry-like, licorice, or raisiny taste not unlike anise (seen in other recipes for Italian cookies.) I bought the sample vanillas from vanilla.com and got Tahitian, Mexican (best in uncooked recipes such as chocolate truffles, etc) and classic Bourbon) The Tahitian is perfect in this recipe! I used a glaze of 2 TB milk, 1 cup confectioners and 1/2 tsp Tahitian vanilla: dipped cookies in and flipped back over to dry on a cookie rack with parchment underneath to catch the drippings.) Sprinkled with multicolored non-pareils while still wet, but great without as well.
This cookie recipe is EXCELLENT!! Thank-you for posting it. I have been wanting this recipe for the longest time but my relative said it was her top secret recipe and she would not share. I cant wait to see her face when she comes over and sees these cookies in my cookie platter. They are so easy and sooo delicious. Both my husband and daughter love them. Thank-you so much for sharing!!
Just like I remember! I've been yearning for this recipe for years. These cookies are perfect--lightly sweet, soft with just the right ammount of tooth. I made a glaze of powdered sugar, melted butter, milk, a wee pinch of salt, and vanilla. mmm.
I started a holiday home bakery last year and chose these little cookies as one of the recipes because of it's rating, and everyone raving about it's authentic Italian taste. However, I had the hardest time baking them to taste consistently delicious. One batch would be perfect, the next burnt, and the next would take twice as long to cook. 9/10 the dough was so dry and crumbly it was hard to form anything out of it. This year, I decided to do some research and I found a few specific instructions to follow. It may be common baking sense, but I am a bit of a beginning. First of all, I tried Almond and Anise extract for the cookies, and it didn't taste as good. Vanilla extract is THE BEST for the cookies and icing. Secondly, the recipe says to "cream" the eggs and sugar. To do this, cube the softened butter and mix it until there are "peaks" in the butter. About 1-1.5 minutes medium on the mixer. Slowly add in the sugar until the mixture has almost doubled in mass, it is a light yellow color and you can see the peaks. Beat in the eggs one at a time, as well as the vanilla extract. Sift the flour and baking powder together and SLOWLY mix it into the wet ingredients, making sure it mixes well. Leave mixing until the dough is moist and very well mixed. Make sure there are no ingredients left behind. With the icing, dip the whole cookie in the icing and let them dry. To me, they taste best when they are completely cooled and the icing is set. Enjoy!
Thank you, thank you!!! Perfect! These are EXACTLY the cookies my grandmother Angelina use to make for me and my sister at Easter. I asked my mother for it a few years ago but it was nowhere to be found. I used lemon extract instead of vanilla (still traditional) and I am sure the anise ones would be delicious too..maybe even orange. Yum. This recipe yielded exactly 52 cookies using a small tbsp scooper and the dough turns out the perfect consistency for shaping by hand - and it doesn't stick! I iced mine using 3 cups powdered sugar, 4tbsp milk, 2 tsp extract (I used lemon). The consistency looked like Elmer's white school glue and dried in less than an hour. These are so basic yet so delicious! Ignore the bad reviews! Finding this recipe made my day. :)
To answer the reader's question regarding how to loop the dough. After it is rolled out about the width of your pinky take both ends and bring them together so you have a round cookie with the center open (a loop - not like the picture above, although you can make balls as shown). Gently pinch the ends so it stays together while still maintaining the pinky width shape. My family uses milk, so our recipe must be slightly different. Like other contributors mentioned, we also glazed the cookie with powdered sugar thinned with milk and a little vanilla. I remember my mom teaching me to only use as much flour so the dough was not sticky. We kneaded it for a long time too. A full batch used 5lbs of flour, so we made cookies all day long!! As kids, we would make S's for Santa and even figure 8's. Let the kids get involved with the making and decorating (sprinkles) DO NOT OVERCOOK these cookies. They should be a light golden brown. Once cooled, they will be somewhat moist and tender, not cruchy. I would not say these cookies are bland. They are a delightful treat in the purest form and are best enjoyed with coffee or tea. Long live the tradition of Italian Cookies at Christmas!!!
I make these every year for my uncle's birthday (they are his favorite) I frost them with a powdered sugar/cinamon/milk glaze. Great with coffee.
Thank you SO much, C. Davis! This past Christmas, I wanted to make my Italian grandmother's cookies. I always called them her "Italian cookies." She passed away years ago and my mother passed in 2007. I thought my mother had the recipe in her collection, but she didn't. My aunt also didn't have the recipe although she said she'd look. Meanwhile, I did a search here just for the heck of it and found yours. Quick summary: I replaced the vanilla with anise and mixed a little milk with confectioner's sugar and a drop of anise for a glaze. On Christmas, I gave one immediately to my aunt for a "taste test." Her eyes got really big as she said, "You did it! That's the recipe!" Both her and my brother said how good they tasted! Also: for those wondering, this type of cookie is not supposed to be sweet. It's perfect with a cup of good coffee. These were fabulous and they brought back many happy memories. Thank you!
LOVE IT!!! this was a good cookie to tell you the truth i was hesitant about making them i thought they would b eplain!!!A+++
These are not an overly sweet cookie, but are very good. I made them for my son to take to an Italian themed celebration at school (you know, "Mom, I need to take something for the party TOMORROW.") The kids devoured them. What puzzles me is that every other picture submitted shows round cookies. The recipe does say to form the dough into walnut-sized balls, but it then says to roll it out and form it into a loop. Did anyone else notice this? Seems they all stopped before the final step.
This recipe has been a favorite in our family for generations. I am excited to find out that others love it too. We call them Taratalucci Cookies. My family recipe is slightly different so I will try them this way too. Try replacing 1 t of vanilla extract with lemon or orange in the batter, they rock this way and give them more flavor. Then I use the alternate flavor in the icing. For lemon or orange I mix a little orange juice with the powdered sugar add the lemon or orange extract, the stronger the taste the better I also put food coloring to match. For vanilla or chocolate flavor I mix the sugar with a little milk add cocoa or vanilla extract. Top with a candied cherry or a walnut. Yummy!!
The cookies are very, very good. Great for dipping in coffee, or eating while having a tea party :)! I used one teaspoon anise extract and one teaspoon vanilla extract instead of the two vanilla to give it a twist. You can actually use about half of a walnut (unless my walnut size estimate was just too big), and roll out into a very long skinny cigar, then twist to fold over. Very nice. Great plain or mix up a little orange juice and confectioner's sugar to dip for a light glaze.
I have been trying to get this recipe from my Mother in Law for 7 years. She is "old school" and never measures anything so it was hard to figure out how much of anything to use. I tried them this evening and they are just like hers!
Wow these were delicious! Everyone enjoyed them! I used the icing from the iced pumpkin cookies recipe -Do not change this recipe at all! Its perfect. I plan on making more for xmas to give away. :)
Perhaps I"ve done something wrong, since everyone says these are so good, but nobody who ate mine liked them. first off, I added far more flavoring than it calls for and they still were very bland. Second when i first made them I forgot the baking powder, and I almost think they were better hard, instead of soft. (with the baking powder.) Also, I can't understand why the recipe says to shape them in loops. All in all not a cookie I would make again.
Very bland, not what I had hoped for.
Ok, for me they werent bad but they werent great.They tasted like a sweet biscuit. I will keep searching for an italian cookie like my mom use to make thank you for sharing!
Very easy to make. I let my pre-k kids roll them into snakes and then shape. A great recipe when you don't want a cookie with lots of sugar but have a snowy afternoon to entertain the kids with a snack they made themselves.
The first time I had these were on an Easter mornings. The dough was rolled into ropes which were formed into a circle that held an egg...sometimes dyed...and smaller ropes formed a cross over it. They were iced and sprinkled with the colored tiny sprinkles. To this day I only use the very tiny colored sprinkles! The adults had the plain cookies, I think,but we kids focused on the huge ones....imagine...cookies for breakfast! My kids grew up on the cookies, we make them into balls, or crossed ribbons, square knots for scouts, wreaths at Christmas, we have even braided them if the kids had the patience. Once the dough is kneaded it is easy to manipulate. We usually use anise but lemon and almond work too. I find that people who aren't used to anise prefer the vanilla...or I'd sneak in anise 50/50. And...if you use anise they are better the next day when it gets ripened a bit...put them in a cookie tin. They keep amazingly well and freeze beautifully!
i make them all the time! I add both anise and vanilla in both the cookies and the sugar coating.
I made these with 1tsp of anise and 1tsp of vanilla (instead of just vanilla), with icing made of 10x sugar and milk, sprinkled some of those colored ball things on it, they turned out PERFECT, just like my great aunts that everyone loves.
This is very similar to my great grandmas recipe....she used Orange Juice in them instead of vanilla extract though
Thank you so very much for this wonderful I've been looking for this exact base for the longest time. Delicate texture and flavor. I just added the zest of one orange and exchange 1 tsp vanilla extract for 1 tsp almond extract. I dunked them in a glaze of 1 cup powder sugar, 2 tbs milk, 1 tbs orange juice! Fabulous cookie....
We make these the traditional way, with Anise and they are called Torrell- (pronounced ta-DELL) pink frosting or pink frosting with sprinkles is a must!
The only thing I do differently is that I add the juice and zest of one orange just before I add the flour. The orange adds a little bit of flavor to the cookie. You can also use lemon if you prefer, especially the juice in the glaze.
Awesome cookie! I was initially surprised that they were not that sweet. They kind of tasted like a sweet biscuit. I then added the glaze from the Italian Cookies II recipe on this website. These were devoured and everyone raved!!! Thanks!
Been looking for this recipient and finally found it. MMMM just like Nonna. I glaze mine with icing sugar with milk and a touch of almond extract.
Each holiday season I select a new cookie recipe, drop an old one, and keep favorites. This season I started off with your Italian cookie recipe and added a glaze with orange extract. Delicious! Thank you for posting this recipe.
Best "new" - for me - cookie recipe I've come across in quite a while. Love it. I used 1 tsp. vanilla extract and 1 tsp. anise extract for just a subtle amount of flavor. As suggested, frosted with 1 1/2 c powdered sugar (1 cup was not enough) 3 tbls. milk, 2 tbls. soft butter and 1/2 tsp. anise extract. Divided in small bowls and added blue, yellow. green (left some white) food coloring. Dipped in nonpariels and chocolate sprinkle. Came out great. A keeper.
The dough was very sticky. My rolled up balls weren't perfect because the dough was sticking so bad to my hands. Should I chill the dough beforehand? I do this with other cookies dough, but do not know if it is okay to do it with this dough. The cookies were not dry, which was good. I have to make them again because I used almond extract in place of vanilla and should have realized the extract was 20 years old and imitation, so I didn't have any flavor. I used egg whites instead of the entire egg. Also, I made a glaze of powdered sugar and milk. I dipped it in the glaze after they came out of the oven, and the glaze later melted into the cookie. Anyone know the secret of a perfect glaze on a cookie? Do I cool the cookie and then refridgerate the cookie with the glaze on it? The cookies in the pic are round, yet the directions talk about something a rope. I rolled the dough into small balls. I did a walnut sized ball at first, but I found that the cookie was really big after baking.
Excellent
easy and delicious. I topped these with a confectioner's sugar/milk glaze and added some more anise extract and they were very good. I'll definitely make these again.
I think this cookie is really good the only problem i have is that its lacking a little more flavor and i bake it WAY longer then it states on the recipe and they still could go longer! But their good!
Thank you so much for posting this recipe! These cookies are just like the ones my Great-Grandmother used to make when I was a child and I've been searching for the recipe for many years! FYI to those who find them bland, they are usually dunked in coffee, although I love the subtle, not-too-sweet flavor of these wonderful cookies, even without frosting.
I followed the recipe and my cookies tasted bitter.
These were ok...didn't really love them
I loved the simplicity of the recipe & the flavor& texture of the cookie. I used almond extract & vanilla.
I have made these 3 times now and they are always wonderful. I can't praise them enough. They disappear and that is the best review anyone can give!! I love them with confectioners sugar glaze and those adorable colored sprinkles. I have a 7 month old son and I can't wait til he is old enough so I can make these for him!
I dont understand the part after shaping the cookies into a ball that you roll it into a loop? Can anyone explain?
JUST SUPERB AND EXACTLY WHY I LOVE ITALIAN COOKIES BETTER!! (AND I AM UKRANIAN BUT VERY PARTIAL TO THESE ITALIAN BEAUTIES. IT IS A GREAT DESSERT BUT NOT SO SWEET IT IS SICKENING AND YOU WISH YOU NEVER ATE IT. I DID DIP THEM IN CONFECTIONARY SUGAR WITH ORANGE JUICE ONLY IN IT TO MAKE IT WATERY RIGHT OUT OF THE OVEN AND THEN SPRINKLED THEM WITH EITHER COLORED SUGAR OR CRUSHED WALNUTS WHICH WERE REALLY GOOD TOO!! GREAT TO HAVE WITH TEA/COFFEE AFTER A MEAL AND NOT FEEL LIKE YOU ATE TOO MUCH!!!! UNDERSTATED BEAUTY!!!!!! THANKS FOR SHARING.
Great cookies - kids love them. Added 1/2 teaspoon almond extract to cookies otherwise followed recipe to he letter. Thanks for great recipe.
Very good cookie and easy to make! I followed Patsiola's recommendation and added anise extract instead of vanilla. I also frosted with 1 cup powdered sugar mixed with 2 Tblsp milk and added 1/4 tsp anise extract. Then I dunked cookie in multi colored nonpariels. Cookies were almost too pretty to eat. Gave cookie a hint of licorice. Will definately make again. Thank you for sharing.
Very good and very easy cookie. These are not meant to be sweet (even though I accidently added more sugar to the first batch!) I remember eating these when I was young - forgot what I was missing!
This recipe was very easy to make and best of all required ingredients I had in my pantry. I have never tried these cookies before, so I am not sure how this one stacks up against others and am still getting used to the cookie itself. Still a great recipe!
I must have done something wrong because these came out horrible. I was hoping they would be like the ones my grandmother used to make but these were actually tasteless.
These were very good, but needed more vanilla extract. I will add a lemon glaze on top for the next batch.
these were pretty good. But not sweet.
Cookies tasted like sweet biscuits, not like cookies!
YUMMY!! SOOOOOOO GOOOOOOD.. These cookies were incredible they reminded me of the cookies I used to get back home in NY. This is a sure keeper. Living in Alaska there's no real authentic Italian bakeries (help!) All I need is a cup of espresso and your delicious cookies and I'm good to go.. Do you by any chance have any recipes for cannolis? hee hee.. Thank you for sharing your awesome recipe.
Great !! We add a hershey drop to it and the kids love them !
Perfect! I added orange extract and made a glaze with confectioners sugar and orange juice... so good. thanks
Came out as expected, only I'd never use Anise again...most likely Vanilla in the future. Older members of the household enjoyed them, but was too licoricey for the younger crowd. Used powdered sugar as well.
awsome!!! They were bread and cookies mixed together!!
super bland...don't waist your time
These are a little bland even after adding extra vanilla (and cherry flavoring once )but the kids still seem to love them.It may be the colored sprinkles that attract them though. =)
I must have done something wrong because these cookies were pretty blah. The best part about them was the icing -- it at least added flavor. I am a shortbread/butter cookie fan but these did nothing for me (or the guests to whom they were served).
These have been in my family for generations as well. We add rum flavoring and walnuts they are a favorite with all.
Delicious! Brought back memories of my grandmother. I used anise instead of vanilla extract.
Just like my grandma makes. Amazing!
the DOUGH itself is dangerously delicious!... seriously just ate practically half the batch before popping them into the oven lol such an awesome and simple cookie recipe, has left me more than satisfied for my italian cookie craving :)
these were the best for coffee cookies!!! And yes i noticed that all the pictures show round cookies. I made them the way the whole recipe says and to me they looked like ribbons. very good and easy to make will make again very soon, like tonight!!
I was just wondering if there was another name for this cookie? They look just like the ones my grandma used to make at christmastime, only she called them sucadines (SOOK-A-DEENS). Just wondering if anyone's heard of them?
I enjoyed working with this recipe - thank you for sharing. They are time consuming, but the finished product is a soft, not-too sweet, cookie that holds it shape well for decorating. As a person with an Italian heritage, I was looking for some italian cookies to make for christmas time, and these worked out great.
They should be made with anise, not vanilla. The ones I remember were not this bland or dry. These taste more like dry drop biscuits with frosting.
Hi there...........I am so happy to have found this recipe.......i have a similar one but can't find it! Brings back memories of my childhood......gramma's house! Thanks again.
these are great one of my favorite italian cookies. When we make them we use a cooked sugar glaze flavored with a small amount of anise oil. they are great.
Love this recipe. Very easy to make and you can make them any shape you want and add an almond or dried fruit on top.
These were very good. Not EXACTLY what I was looking for that my grandmother used to make, but still they were great and enjoyed by all. Thanks for posting.
These cookies are incredibly easy and delicous! I made them for my family in what seemed only 10 minutes. It took longer to cook them then it did for everyone to gobble them up. I made a glaze out of powdered sugar and whole milk and drizzled it on top of them. Everyone should make these!
Love the recipe! My authentic Italian "taste testers" said every aspect of the cookie was right on the money! They've rated them better then their own Italian grandmothers and aunts! Instead of 2 tsp vanilla, I used 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp almond extract. I then used icing for the topping. 1 cup of powdered sugar, 1/4 tsp of lemon extract & enough milk to make a thicker dipping consistency (not runny).
I finally found the Italian Cookie recipe that I've been looking for. I tried other recipes and was disappointed. I added almond extract to the dough and frosting.
I think this recipe uses about a 1/2 c. too much flour- probably to compensate for the soft butter.
I've been using the recipe for Italian Anisette Cookies from this site and finally got around to trying this recipe. I don't know if it's the butter, or what it is, but the texture and taste of these were amazing. I added anise instead of the vanilla extract and coated them with a mixture of powdered sugar/milk.
These are so good. I substituted canola oil for the butter and used almond flavoring. I was hoping to use almond oil the next time, but with the high price of that, I think I'll stick with the canola oil and just increase the almond flavoring the next time. My husband thoroughly enjoys these.
Oh My Yum! My teenage sister, and baby daughter (4 yrs old) had a blast doing these!!! They came out perfect! Thank you so much for sharing, a new Christmas tradition for our little Italian family! :)
These came out GREAT!!!I will be making these again for sure!
Luv them!!!! u should try cream filling or pudding. (ya pudding...)
Great recipe! Baking these for a Breast Cancer bake sale to help out a friend. (This was my practice run) Hope they will sell! I might add a bit more sugar next time. Easy to make and form the ribbons with. Thank you!
Took longer than the stated time to bake, but that may have been because we made smaller cookies that did not have the spacing the recipe suggested. Covered with some icing and red sugar and still weren't too sweet.
I'm not a baker, This recipe was easy and the cookies turn out very good. I will make them again.
Was looking for a recipe for Italian cookies and came across this one. Believe adding 3 tsp anise (rather than vanilla) really makes the cookie taste oh-so-good. Make an icing with confectioner's sugar, milk and 1/2 tsp anise mixture, then sprinkle with red sugar and you'll have great cookies.
These were not what I expected, and I am glad to say I was pleasantly surprised. Having never tasted and having no idea what an italian cookie or even a tea cake was, I thought the amount of sugar added was a little sparse. However, the flavor of the cookie was perfect after a nice, spicey dinner, and its mildness went very well with my after dinner tea.
These are very delicious, they have the authentic flavor and texture that I remember from my childhood.
I did this recipe exactly except instead of Vanilla Extract I used Anise Extract which is what I thought was normal for these cookies as my family always called these Anise Cookies. For the icing I just used confectioners sugar and some milk and of course the signature sprinkles, turned out delicious and soft and moist!
This is my favorite recipe, it's the best. I used anise flavoring in the dough and in the glaze.
These are really nice cookies! Very light barely sweet cookie. Perfect with coffee in the morning. I made a double batch as directed and after 1/2 the batter was used I then added crushed anise seed to the rest of the batter. The cookies with the anise seed turned out awesome!
I followed the recipe and took others' suggestions to ice the cookies with a mix of powdered sugar, milk and a little butter and vanilla. They taste pretty good and I will be serving them as part of the dessert for an Italian themed dinner party.
This recipes is very good. I had my grandmothes recipe and this year I couldn't find it in my recipe box. This recipe was the closest and the cookies came out fantastic. This one is a keeper.
This is a good cookie, although they don't brown in the oven so they are easy to over bake. If you over bake them, they will be dry. The first time I made them I used half vanilla and half anise flavoring and they had a very mild anise flavor. The second time I used all anise and it was NOT overpowering. I experimented with different shapes and decided I liked them rolled between my hands and shaped into a pinwheel shape. They definitely benefit from glaze and sprinkles.
These are wonderful, not too sweet.
