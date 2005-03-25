Italian Cookies I

I started a holiday home bakery last year and chose these little cookies as one of the recipes because of it's rating, and everyone raving about it's authentic Italian taste. However, I had the hardest time baking them to taste consistently delicious. One batch would be perfect, the next burnt, and the next would take twice as long to cook. 9/10 the dough was so dry and crumbly it was hard to form anything out of it. This year, I decided to do some research and I found a few specific instructions to follow. It may be common baking sense, but I am a bit of a beginning. First of all, I tried Almond and Anise extract for the cookies, and it didn't taste as good. Vanilla extract is THE BEST for the cookies and icing. Secondly, the recipe says to "cream" the eggs and sugar. To do this, cube the softened butter and mix it until there are "peaks" in the butter. About 1-1.5 minutes medium on the mixer. Slowly add in the sugar until the mixture has almost doubled in mass, it is a light yellow color and you can see the peaks. Beat in the eggs one at a time, as well as the vanilla extract. Sift the flour and baking powder together and SLOWLY mix it into the wet ingredients, making sure it mixes well. Leave mixing until the dough is moist and very well mixed. Make sure there are no ingredients left behind. With the icing, dip the whole cookie in the icing and let them dry. To me, they taste best when they are completely cooled and the icing is set. Enjoy!