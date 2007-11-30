Peanut Butter Shortbread Cookies
Enjoy the most peanuttiest peanut butter cookie you'll ever taste, cuz, it's all peanut butter.
The name of this cookie is misleading. It's a PB cookie, not a shortbread... And as PB cookies go, I have never had a better one. I had been looking for a good recipe for a few years but every one I made didn't have enough peanut butter flavor. I figured this was a good one because it had no flour to dull the taste. Found it a little sweet so I halved the sugar the second time around. After my husband (the PB cookie monster) tried this one, he said I'm not to look any more. This is it!!!! The batch only lasts a few days (if that) but that could be because my teen and my hubby eats 3-5 at a timeRead More
These were not as good as I thought they would be. I guess I should of figured after reading the ingredient AND THERE WAS no flour. Nothing at all like shortbread and too peanuty.Read More
I have made this once before but it was called flourless peanut butter cookies. By any name it is the best and most peanut buttery. No need for flour and the most important thing to know is that you need to let the cookies rest on the cookie sheet for about 5 minutes before you transfer to cooling rack. It is delicate at that point. I have many at my boyfriends workplace complimenting this cookie.
I really enjoyed this recipe, it is so easy to toss together and cook and is so chewy with an incredible taste.
Incredibly good cookie. Don't even try it if you don't like peanut butter. So simple and yet so good.
It's not like other shortbread in that it is all peanutbutter but it is delish especially for an easy quick recipe. If you love peanut butter or know a peanut butter lover. this is your recipe.
I'm having trouble keeping these cookies around; they keep vanishing. You'd think with no flour they'd be bland, but they are not. They are FULL of peanut butter flavor - not dulled by flour. The sugar gives them a slightly grainy texture that may disappear if baked longer - I pulled mine out at the golden stage (12 minutes) as I don't like browned cookies. I also halved the recipe (easy to do) and ended up with 26 2-bite cookies.
These were okay, but I didn't taste anything that was shortbread, a little heavy.
amazing and easy peanut butter cookies! Yes although not shortbread cookies, they were the easiest peanut butter cookies with the best taste. I love that they are chewy and not crunchy. I used crunchy peanut butter instead of creamy and did put a chocolate in the middle of some. Came out great!
This recipe has been floating around awhile going by various names (flourless peanut butter cookies is one), but by any name it's delicious. It really doesn't resemble shortbread if you ask me. I tried this recipe last year when I made the switch to gluten free and my husband thought it was the most amazing thing he had ever tasted. I honestly don't know why anyone would want to add flour to peanut butter cookies after trying these. This really is the best peanut butter cookie around!
I love peanut butter cookies and was excited to try this recipe. I didn't have natural peanut butter, so I used regular smooth peanut butter. I don't know if that was the problem, but I will try again using Natural. I also used dark brown sugar, so will try regular brown sugar next time. There was an overpowering brown sugar flavor, and not as much peanut butter flavor as I would have liked. I also think I over baked them because I couldn't tell when they were done, they never got "golden" brown because they started off dark brown.
I just made these & ate the first one still warm. Very tasty! I only had regular creamy peanut butter,& I added about 1/4 cup of milk chocolate chips,will add 1/2 cup next time. Tastes lots like Reeses peanut butter cups! The only thing is they seem just a little dry,(maybe because of not using natural PB,or cooked a little too long?) so will eat them with cold soy milk. Anyway,they are super easy & taste wonderful! I think next time since they are chewy,I'll add some peanuts too for a little crunch.
Very tasty, cut the sugar in 1/2 after reading other reviews....trust me you don't miss the flour. We had to cut the bake time down to 8 minutes. Yum yum Yummy
Only so, so. Not at all like shortbread.
Love these!!! My kids and I had a blast making them. We used Peanut Butter & Co's Mighty Maple Peanut Butter and rolled them in red and green sugar crystals. They will be hiding in the trunk of my car so they won't disappear before Christmas.
I absolutely LOVED these cookies. I added oats the first time for added nutrition, but making again today without. I like that there is no flour and no butter. How much easier can it get? YUM..definitely a keeper :)
Yummy! Easy and fast
I halved the recipe but added unsweetened dark chocolate chips
Overall, great recipe. However, when I made it, the cookies came out crumbly and fell apart some. I did halve the sugar in the recipe, but I don't think that would change the consistency.
Won second prize in a bake sale. Everyone loved them would definitely make again.
Fantastic and simple!
I followed the directions as stated. The cookies turned out great. They were all eaten within 24 hours. Warning: these are heavy on the peanut butter taste. True PB enthusiasts will enjoy.
Although tasty, these are not shortbread cookies. They are the standard no flour PB cookies. having said that, I added a quarter cup of chopped unsalted peanuts, a dash of salt and a teaspoon of vanilla. These cookies come together quickly but not some thing I would make regularly.
