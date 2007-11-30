Peanut Butter Shortbread Cookies

The name of this cookie is misleading. It's a PB cookie, not a shortbread... And as PB cookies go, I have never had a better one. I had been looking for a good recipe for a few years but every one I made didn't have enough peanut butter flavor. I figured this was a good one because it had no flour to dull the taste. Found it a little sweet so I halved the sugar the second time around. After my husband (the PB cookie monster) tried this one, he said I'm not to look any more. This is it!!!! The batch only lasts a few days (if that) but that could be because my teen and my hubby eats 3-5 at a time

