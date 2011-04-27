One and a Half Minute Cookies
I got this recipe from a father of one of my Girl Scouts in Mississippi in 1973. It's a favorite at my house and the Girl Scout is now the mother of my four grandchildren. Enjoy!
my family loves these! I do them a little differently though. I pour the whole batch into a 9x13 in pan with plastic wrap on the bottom, then cut them into squares once they're cooled. It just works better for usRead More
For ease and simplicity, certainly 5*; for taste, however - well, you get about what you'd expect for a quick minute and a half cookie. Will definately keep as it's a no brainer and would be great when you're hit with unexpected company. Thanks so much for recipe.Read More
This recipe was origanally known as Preacher Cookies. In the country you could see the preacher coming up the road and this cookie could be prepared before he arrived.
I made these last night with my two boys. We only made one change, we used super chunk peanut butter instead of smooth. As we made this together, I told the kids about how I had made this as a child with my Grandmother and how it seemed like forever waiting for these cookies to set up so I could have one. To hurry up the cooling process for a few, I dropped a couple on a dinner plate covered with wax paper and stuck them in the fridge. We had a good time together, they set up perfectly and taste just like I remember.
Creamy peanut butter works fine in Minute Cookies, but crunchy peanut butter is the best! Those little bits of peanuts really send the yum-o-meter through the roof!
It's so many of my family and friends favorite cookie. One key is to make sure the mixture is at a full rolling boil before you begin your time, otherwise they can either end up gooey or crumbly and using real butter helps. Make these with the exact ingredients stated and directions given and you will have a great cookie every time. Thanks again!!!
Yikes, these are addictive. Also seriously heavy. This was my first experiment with no-bake cookies, and I may be hooked.
Followed the recipe. Timing is very important. Came out great. These get eaten up. Even by the teen who doesn't eat oatmeal! Great.
Excellent!! You definitely DO NOT need the entire amount of sugar. I used just less than one cup of brown sugar(that's all I had on hand)and it was PLENTY sweet, I also added about 3 TBL of wheat germ. This is a great recipe when the kids want something quick and sweet. Thanks!
This is one of my favorite recipes. They're so easy to whip up, and they don't have a ton of expensive ingredients (a major consideration for a poor college student)! My flatmates beg me to make these when they need a chocolate fix.
not at all what I was expecting. The taste was ok, but they never dried out. Looked nothing like the picture. Mine were moist and I had to roll them into a ball and cover with powdered sugar just to keep them from falling apart. I will not attempt these again.
I make these tasty cookies when I need a super fast, low mess dessert that's portable. I'm about to make a small batch for a midnight snack!
This recipe fixed my craving for chocolate and peanut butter, but it was way too sweet! I'd add less sugar and also perhaps throw in some chopped nuts to break up the flavour a bit.
These are great crumbled on vanilla ice cream!
I am a huge fan of no bake cookies. These are the best I have made so far. The recipe is simple and can be made with ingredients you already have on hand. Terrific!
I LOVE these cookies. My mom used to make these all the while i was a kid. Recently I had a craving for them but didn't have the recipe! I searched everywhere on AllRecipes and found it!! She got the recipe from my babysitter when i was a baby (in the 70's). They'll always be a family favorite!
Just made these for a Christmas party! I used unsalted real butter, and unsweetened almond milk, since that's what I had... they turned out great! They set up quickly and taste Delish! These were perfect Esp since I had one hour before party to throw something together!
Loved these when I was a kid. It was always a treat when Mom made them. I can't have dairy (or gluten), so now I use certified GF oats and a vegan "buttery spread" to replace the butter. Mom always made them with water rather than milk -- still good! You could probably use a dairy-free "milk", too, to make these more allergy/special diet friendly. :)
These are pretty good. I liked that they were quite easy and I had all the ingredients on hand. I really wasn't in the mood to make a mess of the kitchen so these were a perfect fit.
I used coconut sugar and half almond milk and half cream
