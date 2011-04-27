One and a Half Minute Cookies

26 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

I got this recipe from a father of one of my Girl Scouts in Mississippi in 1973. It's a favorite at my house and the Girl Scout is now the mother of my four grandchildren. Enjoy!

By Dorothy Hodges

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring margarine, sugar, milk and cocoa to boil. Let boil for exactly 1 minute and 30 seconds.

    Advertisement

  • Remove from heat, stir in vanilla and peanut butter. Then stir in oats.

  • Quickly drop by large tablespoon onto wax paper laid on top of newpaper. Let cool, peel from paper and turn over to finish drying.

  • Store in closed container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 50.6g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 21.1mg; sodium 109.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022