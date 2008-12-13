Oatmeal Raisin Cookies II

11 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Fast cookie recipe to whip up. You can also substitute your favorite dried fruit for the raisins. Total preparation time is 20 minutes, does not include 15 minutes for a 'cooling down' period.

By Valirie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat your oven to 375 degrees F. Spray a large cookie sheet with non-stick spray.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, with a mixer set on low speed, beat corn-oil spread and brown sugar until blended. Increase speed to high; beat until well combined, about 3 minutes. At low speed, add egg whites, egg, and vanilla; beat until smooth.

  • With spoon, stir in flour, oats, raisins, baking powder, and salt until combined.

  • Drop dough by heaping tablespoons, about 2 inches apart, on cookie sheet. Flatten dough into 3-inch circles. Bake cookies 16-18 minutes or until golden brown. With a pancake turner, remove cookies to wire racks to cool for 15 minutes. Store cookies in tightly covered container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 46.4g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 16.6mg; sodium 171.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022