Oatmeal Raisin Cookies II
Fast cookie recipe to whip up. You can also substitute your favorite dried fruit for the raisins. Total preparation time is 20 minutes, does not include 15 minutes for a 'cooling down' period.
This is a good recipe. I also used butter instead of oil though and I also added 4 Tablespoons of cinnamon to the dry ingredients. Very yummy!Read More
These were absolutely terrible. My daughter made them for our family and no-one would eat them... Even the cat! The cookies looked wonderful and turned out golden brown. Very deceiving.Read More
I was looking for a recipe to use up some egg whites and came across this one. I made some changes to the recipe, including using butter instead of corn oil spread and substituting one egg white for one regular egg. I used 1/2 c. of regular raisins, 1/2 c. of coconut and 1/2 c. of chocolate chips. My husband is enjoying them!
This is a great recipe, I followed it as directed and I was able to get 1 1/2 doz out of it. They tatsed great. Dave
I MADE THIS RECIPE GLUTEN FREE!! I put my old fashioned rolled oats into the food processor and ground them until they had a flour like texture. Super simple! It takes about a cup and a half of oats to make one cup of oat flour. OMMITTED WHITE FLOUR AND USED THIS INSTEAD. MY 10 YEAR OLD DAUGHTER THAT HAS CELIAC LOVES THIS RECIPE! MY OTHER KIDS DIDN'T KNOW THEY WERE GLUTEN FREE!
These are the ones i liked as a kid...
Added 4 tbps of cinnamon and 3 eggs. No oil but butter. Perfect looking cookies BUT they taste like no sugar was added. Sad that I now have no extra ingredients to redo this batch for my kiddies. Folks this is a great receipe but definitely add more sugar.
Cinnamon?
Not enough oats for me.
I've always been kind of paranoid when it came to buying already made and packaged food from the store so that's why I make everything from scratch. These cookies were good but not quite as good as the store's, sorry to say. I made a smaller recipe and used butter instead of oil. I also soaked the raisins before I put them in the batter which I know should've boosted them up, but the thing is this recipe is a tad bit plain. Maybe next time I'll add a tablespoon of cinnamon or maple syrup along with maybe 1/2 - 1/4 a cup of brown sugar or possibly white depending on my sweet tooth that day.
