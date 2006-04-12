1 of 31

Rating: 5 stars I love these cookies. They remind me of my grandmother's cookies from Germany. I make the recipe exactly as is BUT after I pull them from the oven I put them in a bag of powdered sugar and coat them. Then I let them sit for 3 - 5 days. Sometimes I coat them again with powdered sugar before serving. Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars My favorite of the Pfeffernusse recipes... it tastes like the ones my grandmother makes. I did both a normal batch and following another reviewer's suggestion a batch with double the spices (except pepper). I like it better with the stronger spices and flavors. Helpful (25)

Rating: 4 stars Nice crunchy cookie great for the holidays. I did double the spices (except the pepper) and was still wishing for more spiced flavor so I'd probably triple them next time. I also cut the sugar down to 1 c. and it was still just the right amount of sweetness. Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars Very unusual flavor for a cookie- very spicy and not especially sweet. I enjoyed them for breakfast with a cup of tea. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I am a firm believer in trying the original recipe before making modifications unless of course there is an obvious error in the ingredients. I followed the recipe exactly and really enjoyed the flavor of these cookies. I didn't add the almonds because I'm not a big fan of nuts in desserts. If you are not a fan of cardamom you probably won't like these cookies. The cardamom flavor was definitely present but not overpowering. Definitely follow the instructions and only add 1/2 cup of the flour mixture at a time. The last 1/2 cup to Cup of flour you will probably want to knead the dough by hand. Don't expect a very big cookie. They don't grow much bigger than the inch ball you originally rolled them into. My children and my husband really liked the cookies. It was a very easy recipe and one that I will be making again. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars These cookies are fabulous! Not a sweet treat but a wonderful spicy cookie. My husband loves Pfeffernusse and I had never made them. He raved about them. Warn the readers that the dough is dry and crumbly. I was afraid I had put too much flour in and made a second batch! But they came out great. Took the second dough and froze it to bake them off for when my adult kids come for a visit. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I loved these! I ran out of cardamom so I used some nutmeg and cloves in place. I also added vanilla and about 1 tablespoon of honey. These are great with black coffee! I later thought adding in orange or lemon zest would be a lovely variation. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for a recipe that had a different unique taste to it. These sounded good so I made them according to the recipe adding in the optional almonds. (I toasted them first in the oven before I added them and it made a wonderful difference) This recipe was GREAT. I didn't want to give any of them away! If you like exotic different flavors with a little pinch of spice you will love these. AWESOME! Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars These cookies are unlike any I've ever had before. The flavor takes some getting used to. They are not sweet but they're loaded with flavor. Don't make these if you don't like Cardamom that's what I thought dominated the cookies. Helpful (9)