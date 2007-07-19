Easy Chocolate Butterscotch Cookies

59 Ratings
  • 5 35
  • 4 15
  • 3 8
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Quick and easy cookie mix.

By Tamee

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • Combine cake mix, oil and eggs in a large bowl. Add butterscotch chips and mix well.

  • Drop dough by tablespoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes until the center is just set. Let stand 2 minutes.

  • Remove to wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
439 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 49.7g; fat 24.8g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 397.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022