Easy Chocolate Butterscotch Cookies

I needed something sweet, something quick with minimal cleanup, and something reasonably delicious for the effort. Knowing this would be for children who would just enjoy rather than scrutinize, this was just what I was after. Still, this begins with a cake mix which I always try to camouflage to hide the telltale cake mix taste. In this case I added a teaspoon each of vanilla and chocolate extract. I’m not a butterscotch chip fan (too sweet in my opinion, and not the most tasty either), so I substituted Nestle’s milk chocolate and peanut butter swirl chips – and only HALF the amount called for, which was plenty. I’ve made similar cake mix cookies before, but with butter rather than oil, so of course I was curious to compare the difference. I must confess that after I mixed these up I was a little turned off by the greasy look of the dough. Once baked, however, they were just fine. In fact, they baked up real pretty, with minimal spreading. They are sort of crispy on the outside, but bite into them and it’s almost like a soft, fudgy brownie. Not bad! I think it’s safe to say the kids I baked these for will scarf them up appreciatively – and so will their parents…