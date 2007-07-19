Easy Chocolate Butterscotch Cookies
Quick and easy cookie mix.
I made these last night just because I wanted something butterscotch and I love chocolate. The cookies were great -- very, very rich and soft. My brother loved them. And, I would've pigged out on them with a glass of milk if I weren't dieting. So, I'm giving 5 stars for the finished product. I have to say that the cookie dough was kind of gross -- way, way too oily. I was wringing the oil out as I rolled them. I have a couple of cake mix cookbooks and many of the recipes require 1/3 c. oil, 2 eggs, the cake mix, and whatever. Next time, I may cut back on the oil a little bit and see if the cookies still turn out as good. Also, I baked the cookies on parchment paper which may have helped in soaking up some of the excess oil during baking.Read More
I agree these cookies are easy to make. However, they are very rich. The cake mix and butterscotch chips don't mix well.Read More
This is a great recipe, I've been using it since I was little. I use it so many different ways. Yellow Cake mix with Chocolate Chips is the most common. Any cake mix with any bag of chips or candies works great. People rave about them whenever I make them. My boyfriends favorite is the chocolate with butterscotch but my roomates is Lemon cake with white chocolate chips. The possibilities are endless. I'm glad to see other people using it as well.
VERY quick and easy, however I suggest using 1/2 the chips.
This was a very easy recipe. I tried the lemon with white chocolate chips and it was very good. Instead of the 1/2 of oil, I melted a half of a stick of butter in 1/2 cup measuring cup and filled the rest with applesauce. The cookies were still delicious with a little less fat.
These were pretty good, a little sweet for my taste but still yummy! I think 2 cups of buttersctoch was a bit much though; I ended up using a whole bag of the chip. Next time I think I'll just use 1 cup. :) They turned out a bit hard but that's my own fault. I couldn't really tell if they had cooked enough because they were chocolate, so I'll cut the cooking time a bit when I make these again. These seem like they would also be good with peanut butter chips. Thanks for the recipe!
I made the cookies with lemon cake mix and white choc chips. They need to be pretty small balls of dough because they bake up pretty large. Also, I didn't need near as many chips. But, overall, pretty good! I can't wait to try choc cake w/ pb chips!
This recipe is amazing for a 4-ingredient cookie! I modified it by adding 1 1/2 tsp. peppermint extract and substituting chocolate chips for the butterscotch chips. A real keeper! Next time I make it, however, I will cut the chips down to 1 1/2 cups as the dough was a bit "unwieldy".
great, super easy recipe!! I made a batch for our spring break road trip, hoping they would last, but they were gone before we reached our destination. The kids claimed "they were just so good!" when asked where the cookies were!! Thanks!! Next time I'll try the lemon and white chocolate.
Wow! This was so easy and delicious. I made them for my daughters piano recital reception. I didn't change a thing and they were wonderful.
This is the easiest and best cookie recipe I have come across! I used it with chocolate cake mix but added Andes peppermint chips to make Christmas cookies and they were FANTASTIC! Can't wait to experiment with other kinds of chips and cake mixes. I didn't think they were too sweet or used too much oil as other reviewers complained. Perfect.
SUPER! did pretty much as stated but cut back oil by a tiny bit and added applesauce to make them moister. I did cut back on chips by just a tad and added some sweetened coconut on top of some. It toasted up and was DELICIOUS!!
These are excellent! Don't use as many chips as it says though. I doubled the recipe and used one bag and it was perfect! Super easy and yummy!
Super easy and great for cookie exchanges! Can't wait to try them with peanut butter chips instead of toffee bits!
These are VERY easy and VERY yummy! I found them to work best with Milk Chocolate cake mix as opposed to a darker variety. I think the flavors just mesh better. These are always a hit and my daughter loves to help make them!
This was good for last minute baking needs. I didn't have the butterscotch chips, so I form them into small balls and dipped in walnuts and some in coconut before baking. They aren't as great as my choc chip recipe from KitchenAid, but they were quite tasty.
Wow! I made these twice today for the holiday season! The first batch I made I used a butter cake and milk chocolate chips, they were like mini cakes, yummy! But then I made them using a carrot cake mix and raisins, OH MY GOSH, out of this world, yummy! Thanks for the recipe, it's a definate keeper in my box!
I thought this recipe was ok, but another version which tastes delicious is white cake mix and chocolate chips.
I needed something sweet, something quick with minimal cleanup, and something reasonably delicious for the effort. Knowing this would be for children who would just enjoy rather than scrutinize, this was just what I was after. Still, this begins with a cake mix which I always try to camouflage to hide the telltale cake mix taste. In this case I added a teaspoon each of vanilla and chocolate extract. I’m not a butterscotch chip fan (too sweet in my opinion, and not the most tasty either), so I substituted Nestle’s milk chocolate and peanut butter swirl chips – and only HALF the amount called for, which was plenty. I’ve made similar cake mix cookies before, but with butter rather than oil, so of course I was curious to compare the difference. I must confess that after I mixed these up I was a little turned off by the greasy look of the dough. Once baked, however, they were just fine. In fact, they baked up real pretty, with minimal spreading. They are sort of crispy on the outside, but bite into them and it’s almost like a soft, fudgy brownie. Not bad! I think it’s safe to say the kids I baked these for will scarf them up appreciatively – and so will their parents…
Turned this recipe into a cookie pizza! Super easy and delicious~~Thanks!
Easy but VERY sweet. We used less than 2 cups butterscotch chips; could have used even less to help tone down sweetness. Our yield: 36.
wow i like it !!!!!!!!!!! and it sounds most fan tabulous
Easy! I used peanut butter chips (about 1 1/2 cups) & they were so tasty.
This recipe is so simple, it felt as if I was forgetting something! I didn't measure out the butterscotch chips, just added by preference. My husband LOVED these cookies. I think I would like to try them with peanut butter chips next time!
Many options Yellow w/ choc. chips Yellow w/ pecans
From start to nibblin' on cookies in 15 minutes. I love this recipe for yummy, quick cookies. I can't agree with others that have said the batter is oily though - mine was almost too dry to work with. I added an extra tablespoon of oil & a tiny splash of water to make it workable. I also used less than half of the chips called for - it was plenty and the cookies were totally delish!
EXCELLENT! I needed a quick recipe for a last minute bake sale and I had all of these ingredients on hand. They were so YUMMY and super easy to make! I'll definitely be bookmarking this recipe! Thank you--you saved the day.
AWESOME! My nephews say this is their fav of all the cookies I have made them!
These are really good. I think they taste better when you use a stick of softened butter instead of the oil. I use red velvet cake, white chips, and mint extract for Christmas cookies.
Yummy and super easy!
good, but way too many chips for the recipe. could hardly form the cookie dough balls b/c of all those extra chips! anyway, quick and easy and a nice flexible recipe, but nothing extra special.
Yummy cookies. Used 1/3 cup of oil. Used milk chocolate cake mix. Used 1/4 cup Ground up Hershy's milk chocolate with toffee and almond nuggets & 1/4 cup of white chocolate chips. I'm not big on sweets, and these were just perfect!
Made this recipe with yellow cake mix (what i had around) and added some coconut. The best, easiest cookies i've had in a long time!! Thanks!
Excellent!! YUMMMM!! As per some of the other reviews, I did use a little less than 1/2 cup oil. Also, 2 cups chips is a bit much. Otherwise, DELICIOUS!! This recipe is definately a keeper! Super simple!
Very good and very easy!! I look forward to trying more combinations. Thanks!! :)
I made these cookies last night. I used a devil foods cake and cut back on the butterscotch chips to 1 cup. They are very sweet but oh so yummy. I would cut back on the oil a smidge and let them cool on the cookie sheet before moving them to a wire rack. They are very soft after cooking 10 mins. I didn't want to cook them longer for fear of burning them. Once cooled they are so soft and very good. Not to mention EASY!!
I can't bake but even I can make these and they turned out great. I used olive oil and 1 1/2 cups butterscotch morsels which was more than enough for me. I may even cut back on the morsels next time. They puff up alot and may burn a bit on the bottom if you make your tablespoons too big. I ended up using slightly rounded 1/2 tablespoons and it worked out fine. They firm up nice as they cool so don't leave them in longer than 10 minutes.
These are simple & fun! Even my kids enjoy making them.You can also experiment w/ different cake mixes for different flavors.
I love these! Super easy! Very unique cookies! If you've never used butterscotch chips, try this recipe and give 'em a whirl!
I love butterscotch, but was not crazy about these cookies. It might have been that there were too many butterscotch chips for the recipe. Butterscotch overload
I agree with those who said the dough was greasy and unappetizing. I also felt there were too many chips. I'm going to try this again but with less chips and applesauce instead of oil (maybe a little butter). I also think a splash of some kind of complementary liqueur (such as Amaretto or Kahlua) would add a nice dimension to these cookies.
I took this cookie to a cookie swap and got great reviews. To make them festive for Christmas, I switch the butterscotch for the Andes' Peppermint Crunch. Thumbs up!
This is a wonderful recipe! It is so easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly except I used 1 1/2 cups of semi-sweet chocoloate chips and 1/2 cup of pecan pieces. My co-workers loved them. I will definetly make these again.
Tried these last night but had no butterscotch chips. Used Reese's peanut butter pieces and they are wonderful. My kids absolutely love them although they are a bit too sweet for my taste. Great recipe.
I needed a quick dessert and tried this recipe. I used Chocolate Fudge cake mix and, instead of oil, used 1 stick butter. They were yummy. Although, 8-10 min wasn't long enough....I had to bake them 12-13. Another suggestion is to use peanut butter chips and some walnuts. I would probably like that combo better.
These cookies were quick and easy. I used Devil's Food cake mix instead of chocolate, and they turned out great! Also, I only used 1 1/2 cups of butterscotch chips, and it seemed to be enough.
These are the easiest cookies to make and you can replace the chips with Skor pieces or any other flavour of chips. Best last minute recipe too.
I stumbled upon this looking for something sweet one night. I had a few things for each recipe that I saw and this seemed to be quick and easy and had the right combination of ingredients that I needed to use.They were a huge hit with everyone who tried them! I keep the ingredients on hand now just in case I need a quick fix!
Very good. Has the consistency of a brownie, only in a cookie. Next time I'll try them with yellow cake mix and maybe a combo of peanut butter chips and chocolate chips. This is a very versatile recipe, just change your flavor of cake mix and add what ever kind of chips you want. It's a keeper! (I did have to add just a splash of water when mixing.)
Great recipe!!! I have tried several variations of cake mixes and chips and candy. They all turned out great! I especially liked the lemon cake with white chocolate chips. Just ask someone special what their favorite cookie is and you can come up with a special recipe just for them..they are impressed.
After reading other reviews..I subbed the oil for applesauce and used only 1 cup of chips! Very Good and Easy!!! and mine are "Lowfat" now! I always sub applesauce for oil in baking whenever possible! It's a old WW secret!
I just made these. I had made a homemade trail mix because I dislike raisins (they always have raisins). My trail mix had way too much butterscotch chips. I made these. I started by picking out the butterscotch chips and finally scooped 2 cups of the trail mix (nuts, granola and different morsels) into the batter. It was a bit dry so I added a splash of milk. Turned out great but still too much butterscotch. I think I will use up my homemade trail mix by using this recipe again.
They were incredibly easy to make and the guys at work loved them.
