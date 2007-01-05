Anzac Biscuits (Australian Coconut-Oat Cookies)

My 9 year old Grandson and I made these biscuits (cookies) for a class presentation on Australia. We use unsweetened coconut and added a 1/4 teaspoon salt. If your dough is crumbly, just add more water, 1 teaspoon at a time, until the dough holds together. We used a small cookie scoop (about 1-1/2” across) and flattened the biscuits a bit. After baking they came out about 3 inches across. Our biscuits were smaller, so we baked them 10 minutes @ 350F. They came out crispy but a bit tough and chewy in the middle. After they cooled for half an hour, they crisped up more. We also found them a bit greasy; next time we’ll try 1/3 cup butter and add 1/4 cup more flour, for a softer cookie (personal preference). UPDATE: I used 1 cup coconut, 1-1/4 cup flour, 1/4 tsp. salt, and 1/3 cup butter, on my second attempt; and baked them @300F, 13 minutes. They were softer, as I had hoped. Either way the flavor of these biscuit is great A Google search found the original recipe on the Australian Government Department of Veterans’ Affairs website. Sharon’s recipe is spot on, except the original recipe calls for 1 cup coconut. NOTE: The Australian Tablespoon is actually about 1 teaspoon larger than the US Tablespoon; 1 (US) Tablespoon PLUS 1 (US) teaspoon is equal to 1 (Australian) Tablespoon. Adjust teaspoon measurements, using just slightly rounded teaspoons (or fractions of teaspoon) in Australian recipes; unless it is noted that measurements have been converted to US measurements.