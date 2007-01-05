Anzac Biscuits (Australian Coconut-Oat Cookies)
Traditional recipe from Australia and New Zealand. Associated with the joint public holiday (ANZAC Day) to commemorate the Gallipoli landings during WW1.
Hey everyone, a real true blue Aussie here. This recipe is probably one of the closest to the middle ground, of the various types we make. But just a note, **they don’t HAVE to be crunchy** In Australia, we are split. Half like them crunchy, half like them chewy. I think chewy only just wins, at least where I’m from. It is said that the women back at home in WWI wanted to make biscuits for the men at war, as they were concerned they weren’t eating well. But as they were on rations, they didn’t have eggs. So this recipe was born. Or so they say. Just remember, these biscuits are great crunchy or chewy!!!Read More
Delicious... But DO NOT cook for the full time if you don't want crunchy cookies! 10 minutes was perfect, even though they won't look done when they come out of the oven.Read More
Much different from the standard cookie mixes from my American recipes. I made these for an Aussie friend of mine. She was so excited. Although, I ended up using Karo light syrup instead of the golden. She assured me they tasted the same as what she remembered her mother making. I've tried with regular coconut and toasted. My household liked it best with the toasted coconut.
Wasn't sure which syrup here in Colorado (U.S.) was considered "golden" so I got the wrong one ("Karo Corn Syrup with real Brown Sugar") not sure how it affected the taste. Also, our first batch was SOOO super dry, we couldn't keep the cookies together at all! They were falling apart all over the cookie pans. The taste was good (or what you expect with ANZAC cookies) but all were so crumbly, and big balls as they didn't spread. So I read somewhere that in Australia the Tablespoon is bigger than here in U.S. (?) and so made a second batch and added more syrup and butter (like 2 more T. butter) and then they spread out like in the pictures. (Very greasy on the fingers, though, to drop onto cookie sheet because of all the butter, definitely use a spoon.) But they were what we had expected to get the first time. Everyone seemed to gobble them up (in my son's 7th grade class.) Also used Mound's shredded coconut; yummy.
My 9 year old Grandson and I made these biscuits (cookies) for a class presentation on Australia. We use unsweetened coconut and added a 1/4 teaspoon salt. If your dough is crumbly, just add more water, 1 teaspoon at a time, until the dough holds together. We used a small cookie scoop (about 1-1/2” across) and flattened the biscuits a bit. After baking they came out about 3 inches across. Our biscuits were smaller, so we baked them 10 minutes @ 350F. They came out crispy but a bit tough and chewy in the middle. After they cooled for half an hour, they crisped up more. We also found them a bit greasy; next time we’ll try 1/3 cup butter and add 1/4 cup more flour, for a softer cookie (personal preference). UPDATE: I used 1 cup coconut, 1-1/4 cup flour, 1/4 tsp. salt, and 1/3 cup butter, on my second attempt; and baked them @300F, 13 minutes. They were softer, as I had hoped. Either way the flavor of these biscuit is great A Google search found the original recipe on the Australian Government Department of Veterans’ Affairs website. Sharon’s recipe is spot on, except the original recipe calls for 1 cup coconut. NOTE: The Australian Tablespoon is actually about 1 teaspoon larger than the US Tablespoon; 1 (US) Tablespoon PLUS 1 (US) teaspoon is equal to 1 (Australian) Tablespoon. Adjust teaspoon measurements, using just slightly rounded teaspoons (or fractions of teaspoon) in Australian recipes; unless it is noted that measurements have been converted to US measurements.
Doesnt get more Aussie than this!! The one and only recipe i have always used to make the boys Anzac Biscuits, id have to say i like a little extra golden syrup in my mix :) yet it never fails to hit the spot everytime.
I have tried a few different Anzac biscuit recipes, and this one has the best balanced list of ingredients of all. The only downside is that the indicated cooking time will give very tough, brittle cookies. Some people like that, but we prefer chewie ones. I only baked mine for 15 minutes and they came out perfectly. They didn't spread too much.
Wonderful good "cripsy" cookies! They stay crisp, even after you dunk them in cold milk. Found "golden syrup" at a store carrying British items, the taste is well worth it to find that item. Cookies were a bit hard to remove from greased cookie sheets; switched to parchment paper and it was much easier. You can use the parchment paper over and over to cook the entire batch. The recipe made 4 dozen, but I ate over a dozen while baking them last night. Another favorite of the Key West Dessert Lover!
I followed recipe exactly. Dont overbake, they come out of the oven soft, but quickly become a very crunchy cookie. I usually prefer a softer cookie, but actually really liked the flavor. The more you eat, the better they become!
A few changes: I toasted the coconut first before adding to dry ingredients. I added 1/2 cup dried currants to the dry ingredients. I used 1/2 c + 1 T butter, substituted molasses for the golden syrup and used 2 T of it. I formed the dough into 5 logs and baked for 20 minutes. Then I let the logs cool and cut each log into 6 slices. Then I toasted the slices in the oven at 150 deg for 6 hours, flipping midway through. This way the cookies are nice and crunchy and perfect for dipping into tea. Each cookie has 4.5 g fat and 9.5 g carb. With the modifications this is a 5 star recipe.
I am not sure why everyone says these are really good and rates them a 4*. I'm giving it a 5* because I did find them really good. Easy to put together. Easy to eat one and then another and then another! :) I rolled mine into little balls and flattend with a fork to ensure uniform consistancy. They do spread a little so allow for this when putting on the cookie sheet. Watch your time as well. Mine were a nice toasty brown colour after only 13 minutes. Set your timer for 10 and just for a quick check. I'd also suggest doubling the recipe to save you having to make a second batch when your first one is gone in 30 minutes. :)
Yeah! I have been looking for this recipe!!I had it 23 years ago and lost it along the way.The "golden syrup" I used to use is MAPLE syrup! I am in trouble now as these are very addictive!HaHa
As I live in the US, I could not find golden syrup. I made a batch of Anzac bikkies using light corn syrup (and margarine instead of butter) and another batch using maple syrup (and again margarine). The corn syrup biscuits took much shorter time to cook and had a much better flavor. The maple syrup ones took a lot longer to cook and did not taste as good as the corn syrup batch, however they looked nicer since they didn't spread out over the whole pan. If you have to substitute golden syrup, use corn syrup and reduce your baking time. I also understand that using real butter makes the cookies crispier. My family likes them chewy so I use margarine. Happy baking!
I send care packages of these yummy treats to my nieces and nephews studying at University...they RAVE about these biscuits! ANZAC Bikkies became a favorite of mine when I was an exchange student in Australia, and this recipe is exactly the same as the bikkies my host moms baked. It's worth the effort to order Lyle's Golden Syrup online just for making ANZAC Biscuits I! :) Thank you, Sharon, for posting this wonderful recipe!
Really nice. I used shreaded cocconut in mine, instead of flaked, and they turned out really well. Reminds me of the ones my mother used to make as a child... Dead simple as well!
My Australian friend also add nuts and dried fruits to his biscuits. His version is really really good. One day he brought me one with golden raisins, walnuts, dried apricots and dried cranberries...yumo! I also added more of the golden syrup to the "batter" to help hold the ingredients together. The addition of the fruit and nuts makes more syrup necessary. He also reminded me that allowing the biscuits to cool on the pan for a few minutes is very important.
Anzac Biscuits are the yummiest! It's a shame that you can't easily find Golden Syrup in USA, cause that really does give you the best flavour. Be sure to try the recipe a couple of times before you go adding and substituting ingredients. IMHO, why mess with perfection? Altitude will make a difference in how they come out (ie. crumbly or not spreading) - another reason to try a couple of times. The story about the ANZACs and Gollipoli (WW1) is true - the women made up the recipe, omiting eggs so that they could ship the biscuits to the men on the front lines without spoiling. ANZAC stands for Australia-New Zealand Army Corps. In Austraila & NZ, we eat them all year round, but they are a particularly special treat on ANZAC Day - April 25 - when we remember WW1 and the landing of the ANZACs at Galipoli.
This is a great little cookie!! It was fast, and I made it a bit healthier by reducing the sugar to 1/2 cup and because I frefer a chewier cookie, I increased the water to 4 Tablespoons. This is going to be my alltimefamily favorite for a long time. Thanks for sharing!
These cookies are great! They have a great crispy texture and taste awesome. The only thing I did different was toast the coconut and use Karo light corn syrup. I entered them in open competition at the Iowa State Fair for Ethnic Cookies and they placed second! The judge just loved their crispiness. I highly recommend these cookies, especially for those who love a good crunchy cookie.
Ahh, a taste of home on a cold northeastern American winters day!
This cookie was made by a family member from Australia, and I can tell you it's perfect!! I can't find her recipe and this is perfect! Even her grown children said they were just like hers. The cookies are so good and easy, easy, easy. I also used sweetened coconut and instead of 1 cup of sugar I put 1/2 cup. I found golden syrup at World Market. Karo is too sweet. This golden syrup is so darn good too. And I don't remember which review said double the batch because the 1st batch will be eaten, wasn't kidding, that did indeed happen. I have made 8 batches since, and will do about 6 more for my Christmas cookie. I baked them on 350 for 10 min, checked and the bottom rack ones, I left in for 1-2 minutes more.
i liked the suggestions added. Toasting the coconut beforehand definitely helps. I also added 2 teaspoons of cinnamon and a dash of cardamon
One of the best cookies I've ever made. Just be careful not to burn them in the oven!
Tasty! I cut back the baking time to 15 mins. (dough size of walnut or slightly larger.) They were still crispy and not overcooked. For a chewy cookie, I would reduce even further to 13 mins. I found golden syrup on Amazon. It would probably be fine to use corn syrup or maybe even honey, though latter would alter the taste, and either would make them less authentic.
My son had to have a tradidional austrailian food for social studies class. He was offered $5.00 for one biscut.they are a hit and now He wants to make them all the time. try it you will enjoy!!!!!!
This recipe is amazing ! Just a tip... The first time I made this recipe I found the dough to still be dry after adding the wet mix, so I suggest to make a little whole in the middle of the dry ingredient bowl then placing the wet mixture in. I also baked them for 10-15 minutes and it seemed to be just perfect ! Happy Baking :)
I've been baking anzac cookies for 20 yrs off this recipe and it's fantasic, however I have tweeked it a little. I'm not a huge fan of coconut so I only use 1/2 a cup and I use 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup of brown sugar instead of a full cup of white sugar. The brown sugar gives it a much nicer taste
This is a delicious cookie! They are deliciously chewy and sweet. I was worried at first because I used corn syrup instead of golden syrup and because the dough did not want to stick together. I corrected this by adding about a tbsp more of melted butter until it did. I had no problem with my cookies falling apart but I was very surpried by how much larger they got while baking! If I make these again I would make them smaller and bake for a shorter amount of time.
Delicious cookies!!! Though they do not taste quite as amazing as our Aussie friends made a while ago, these are still fantastic.
I'm American but lived in Australia for a few years and am married to an Aussie. He gave this 2 thumbs up. The only adjustment I made is reducing the cooking time as he likes his biscuits chewy. I cooked them around 9 minutes and allowed them to cool on the cookie sheet for several minute until set then continued to cool on a rack. This was very similar to a recipe featured in the Sydney Morning Herald on ANZAC day this year. Thanks for making the hubby happy!
These bisuits were very good and my sister-in-law from NZ said they were quite authentic. I was worried they would fall apart because they looked awfully crumbly, so I added a few extra tablespoons of butter and a T of oil. I cooked for 12 minutes like previously suggested and they were pefect! Crisp, golden brown and yummy.
For a chewy anzac, substitute the white sugar for 3/4 cup brown sugar & up the golden syrup to 2 or 3 tablespoons & cut the water to 1 tablespoon.
I have just made these biscuits and they are a big hit.. Very yummy. My son said they would be even better with chocolate chips. Shall try next time..
Thank you for sharing your Bikkie recipe. I once had this recipe from an Assie friend and had since lost it. He always added golden rasins to his as well. Love them! Easy to make and easier to dissapear! :-)
I have a recipe from an Aussie native, her recipe calls for 1 cup coconut and it needs to be UNsweetened for it to be genuine. She also bakes her cookies at 300* not 350, if you're dealing with dry cookies. They're supposed to crunchy like a granola bar hence why they were mailed to soldiers in the early 1900's.
I had store made ones when i was in new zealand and i loved them, they were quite popular there and i found this recipe and just made them and they are great, its a taste of nz to hold me through till i get back! this is awesome!
super, ultra easy... really tasty.
Fantastic snack! Did no changes, great as is!
I found these to be the best anzac bixcuits I have tasted,and I am an Australian
These turned out pretty nice in the end, although the dough was extremely crumbly. A bit too sweet for my taste though, so to take the edge off the sweetness I made half the batch with dried fruit or nuts - some cranberries, some sultanas, peacans and some chopped crystallised ginger - delicious!
Yum! Though mine only took about 12 minutes to bake. But thanks, excellent recipe!
My grandfather and great grand-father both fought for Australia and I grew up eating these. I use whole rolled oats and desiccated coconut. These are crunchy morsels that had to survive weeks transport to get to our "diggers" a soft biscuit/cookie would have gone moldy. Thanks for posting!
The first time I made these I was skeptical on how they'd turn out because the batter is very dry and falls apart, but the cookies turned out great. A friend of mine suggesting adding more butter and syrup to make the consistency of the batter easier to work with, DON'T DO THIS! I added just a tiny bit extra syrup than the recipe called for and my cookies turned out FLAT and inedible!! So, I threw out that batter and followed what the recipe called for and made perfect "biscuits" again :-) Don't be put off by the consistency of the batter! They don't taste half bad either, I made them for my daughters girl scout troop, cookies aren't my thing, but if they were, I'd give it 5 stars :-)
WOW! I had some Aussies in town to visit and wanted to make them something to feel at home...so i made these. GOOD CHOICE! They said that they tasted JUST LIKE at home! and ate many. Soooo easy to make too, and sooooo yummy!!!! I used the white corn syrup instead of "golden syrup" as we don't have that here. (it's a syrup made of cane sugar).
yummy i used molasses instead of maple syrup coz i didnt have any my dads a really picky eater especially when it comes to sweet stuff but he loved these if you want them crunch make them small and if you want them chewy make them a bit larger
Why are these so crumbly?? They're very tasty. But unless I squeezed each ball tightly they fell apart and looked more like granola cereal, not cookie dough.
Crisp yet chewy, sweet, and very buttery. Since discovering I prefer the fine, unsweetened dessicated coconut over the flaked rubbery stuff, I have been searching for good coconut cookie recipes. This is excellent! I must mention, I accidentally used 2 Tb. honey and 1Tb. boiling water, but it was a good mistake I plan to repeat. Also, I was concerned with the butteriness while putting them on the sheets and the softness of the cookies right out of the oven, but the sugar crisped them up with cooling. I used honey and coarse turbinado for the sugar.
Dh and Dd said these were 4 1/2 stars. They said they were crunchy, chewy and delicious. Taste of the real thing!
I did used this recipe for Culture Day with my daughter's Daisy Troop. Everyone Loved them! This is a very quick and easy recipe anyone will love!
This is a terrific recipe. I teach and I made these cookies with my kindergarteners after learning about Australia and everyone loved it. It was easy, fun and tasty.
These are a yummy change of pace! They have a great texture and are very very sweet. I did toast the coconut first (just a couple minutes in the microwave, stirring every 30 secs). I took mine out of the oven after 12 minutes, and they were chewy and a little underdone in the middle. The next batch I will bake longer.
Geez, the lady below me must be working on the same patch! I too made these for my Daisy GS troop as we are doing a bit on the Australian Girl Guides. I too hate coconut and I liked these cookies! It is a dry mix, which threw me off, but they are crunchy and fun so, I would reccomend them! Most of the girls liked them as well.
I've made these a number of times now- mainly with children in the classroom or at home. This is a solid recipe and very easy to make with kids. Great tactile experience if you just let everyobody get their hands into it. I've found that making these thicker leadsto a finished product that stays soft, while thinner gives you teething quality biscuits after a day.
A very easy cookie!! If you follow the direction your cookies will turn out.. I added cinnamon and a little vanilla to the mix. The cookie dough is very dry I added 2-3 extra teaspoons of water to the mixture it worked nicely becareful it makes the dough very sticky cause of all the honey. Its a great treat they seemed to be the healthiest cookie, not very much sugar more honey. its a fun cookie to make.
I just used what I had in my cupboard. Karo light syrup worked well. I used a good old fashioned English tablespoon. I only had sweetened coconut so I used half the amount of sugar. Did plain, chocolate chip and pecan with golden raisins. All came out delish! Crunchy on the outside but chewy in the mouth. I'm glad I didn't put all the sugar as they would have been way to sweet for us. Great to have wonderful tasting all natural "cookies" as that's more like what they are - eat your heart out Pillsbury!
I loved these cookies! I found the dough very crumbly and ended up adding several teaspoons of hot water as a result (one or two teaspoons at a time) to make the dough form. Crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside. Reminded me a bit of the flavour of a digestive cookie (but has its own distinctive taste, so definitely not a digestive cookie, just reminds me of it a bit).
I made these for a school function, since they've got Aussie heritage. Full disclosure, I'm not much of a baker and these are very easy. Some tips: make them smaller than you think prior to baking and check them about 10 minutes in. They really spread out during cooking. My best batch was when I rolled them into balls in my hand first. I used convection cooking at 325 and they came out nice and crisp. My kids love them. Be sure and look up this history of these biscuits, too.
They were awesome! I put half the sugar in and it was perfect. And instead of using a saucepan to heat everything up I just used the microwaved. Thanks!
I'm an aussie too and I haven't had an anzac biscuit in years. These were great, just like my Grandad used to make. My scales are broken so I had to guess at the measurements but it still turned out bloody lovely, with just a hint of chewyness :)
What a nice recipe Sharon! I am pregnant at the moment and had a craving for these bikkies and they hit the spot instantly! I didn't need to cook for that long - did 14 mins and they are the perfect in-between of soft and crunchy. Will be a recipe I call on many times!
These cookies were so good! i made them for my mom for mothers day because she likes macaroons and plain cookies so this seemed almost like a combination of the two! Of course she loved em and asked me to make more the next day! the only problem i encountered was the mixture being too crumbly it could have possibly been because i used honey.
Good cookie if you like crunchy cookies. I made these for my Girl Scout troop when studying Australia. I don't like coconut and was surprised I really liked these cookies! My Girl Scouts asked for seconds!
This was a great recipe. To my taste, a 4 as is. I made it a 5 to my liking by using sweetened coconut (toasted) and 1/2 c brown sugar instead of the white. Yummy.
We were on a trip to Australia in October and discovered these yummy biscuits. I found a tin of golden syrup at World Market and I really think it makes a big difference in the taste. I read all the comments before I dove into the recipe and baked them for 10 minutes instead of 20. They were so very good.
Used less sugar (I always do), full cup coconut (read in reviews that original recipe calls for 1 cup). I think the recipe said to put them on the baking sheet 1 teaspoon at a time. I did tablespoon. Teaspoon is too small. My Australian husband said they were the real deal :)
These are delicious and they make me homesick for Australia!
the only changes we made was to double the recipe so that we would have lots and we did. We used the convect bake option on the stove and went with the shorter bake time listed and they were perfect. Crispy on the outside and chewy inside ... just watch on the second and third batches going in as I found we shortened the time a tiny bit on those. Super yummy
I have a friend from Australia - he loved them and i loved them because they were so easy to make and a nice twist to a short bread cookie.
Absolutely delicious! Mine came out perfect. I do agree with a previous poster that the batter according to the recipe is a bit dry, you need another 2 tablespoons of butter and a dash more syrup. Are used the Lyles golden syrup, which was easily available through order on Amazon. I also found the baking time to be more like 10 minutes, in agreement with another previous poster.
Good onya, Sharon! These taste scrumptious and are not too difficult to make. I followed the recipe to a T except for substituting light corn syrup and adding a 1/2 cup of butterscotch chips (sorry to offend traditional Anzac lovers). Packing a heaping teaspoon with the slick mixture seemed to work, and they spread just enough to have a chewy center if you don't leave them in too long. Mine only took about 9 minutes. I think I'll make larger ones in the next batch and use a tablespoon. Many folks in the United States don't have access to golden syrup, so it would help I think to list an acceptable substitute. Actually, I have to admit that I cheated and added drops of orange food coloring just to give mine a sunny hue :) Oh, and I also don't like coconut but found these quite nice!
As did others, preferred toasted coconut, 1.5 C flour, 1/3 C butter and a 2:1 mixture of Karo Light syrup/molasses. Just keep adding a little more syrup/water to get a dough that sticks together in a ball. Used Parchment paper and baked at 300 for 13 minutes for starters - time depends on size of the cookie mixture you used (may need to flatten a bit if not enough moisture)
Everyone loved this. I did not have golden syrup so I used half honey and half light corn syrup as a substitute. It was great.!
I love these cookies, they're really delicious when made well! They're very easy to mess up though. I found it best to use a cookie scoop for the dough so that each cookie was the same size because these burn very quickly and different sizes end up in a pan of half-burned half-raw cookies. I found that the best way to get chewy cookies was to cook them for about 10 minutes until the edges were golden and the centers were still a bit white. The cookies firm up quite a bit while they cool so you have to undercook them a bit if you want them to be soft and a little gooey.
Loved these cookies! Easy and very popular with everyone in my family!
Delicious just the way they are!
Fantastic recipe
I only had whole oats on hand so gave that a quick chop in the blender to make quick-cooking oatmeal. I used a whole cup of coconut and toasted it as reviewers recommended and I used Karo Light for the golden syrup. I used a small cookie scoop to get uniform size and I gently pressed the dough together as it was on the crumbly side. These cooked up perfectly and held together, spreading slightly. I baked some chewy and some crunchy - both were delish and disappeared quickly. These were made for a house concert honoring Audrey Auld, a singer from New Zealand, and I included a note about their significance to Australia & New Zealand during the war. This year I visited Australia & New Zealand & was surprised to find out that it was Anzac Day by a parade on the island of Devonport. Serendipity - I even stayed in an apt. on Anzac Street. I will definitely make these again.
Yummy! "Best cookie ever" from my 11 year old. Followed the recipe exactly (I think - I used corn syrup for the golden syrup - what we have in Canada). Dough was crumbly, so I made balls and flattened them. Tube
An excellent recipe; my only criticism would be in regards to the equipment used. I followed the instructions and used a small saucepan, one just big enough for my melted butter and syrup, with a little room for the water and soda. When I added the hot water and soda to the butter mixture, I lost 1/3 of what was in the pot due to overflow. It really foams up! I suggest using a medium saucepan - expect the mixture to almost double in volume.
My daughter had asked me to bake these for my Granddoughter's girl scout troop to celebrate Anzac Day. The First batch came out very hard and crumbly. The second time around I adjusted the recipe by sifting flour first. Not knowing what Golden syrup was I used maple syrup for the golden. Also had to add more water a little at a time till dough came together. Used a small ice cream spoon for the cookies. The baking time was cut back to 13 minutes instead the original baking time. This batch came out much softer. Crunchy on outside and chewy on inside. Just the way we like our cookies. Thanks for another version of oatmeal cookies.
Delicious! Quick and very easy recipe.
it is an easy cookie and great crispy outside and chewy inside texture, i didn't have golden syrup so i used honey and it turned out awesome, definitely a keeper. next time i will reduce butter a little bit. also you may want to double or even triple the recipe becuase one bach is not enough and it will be gone by the day.
Absolutely delicious!! It was so simple and easy to make! Though if you follow the instructions 100% you get burnt cookies. Make sure that you don’t have them in the oven for more than 10 minutes, and even then it’s still very crunchy. I would suggest 7 minutes for more of a chewy biscuit.
Very delicious! If you like coconut and oats, this is a keeper. Very easy cookie to make. I did cut down on the sugar to 1/2 cup, made the golden syrup which turned out to be very thick; I boiled it too long. I had to heat the spoon to scoop some out. LOL! After that it was easy. I added 1 Tbsp of hot water because it was too crumbly and dry, used OF oats instead of the quick ones. My bake time was 11-14 minutes.
I loved the chewiness of this cookie. I will definitely make again. My New Zealand friend assured me that they could be baked longer and be browner and still be chewy.
I followed the recipe exactly (had to use light corn syrup) and they were so good. I am sharing the cookies and recipe with my friends.
I made these yesterday reducing the sugar down to 3/4 c and I used unsweetened coconut. I used a small cookie scoop, baked them for 9-10 minutes. When they were warm they were crunchy soft. When they were cooled they were crunchy chewy. YUMMO!!!! They are now on the fave list ...Thank you Sharon.
First time baking this. I followed the recipe exactly. Made my own golden syrup. Cookies (biscuits) are light and crunchy. I see others didn't cook the full time and cookies are chewy. May try that. There's a version on the site for these cookies with ginger. Sound perfect - I'll try those next.
I ended up making these for an Australian-themed pot luck. I had never tried them before or heard of them before Googling Australian recipes, but I have to say that these cookies were delicious. I ended up ordering the golden syrup from an online retailer because I wasn’t sure I’d be able to find it locally, which worked out just fine.
I did read through the reviews before making these, and I’m glad I did, because I flattened the cookies before baking with the bottom of a measuring cup and only baked them for 10 minutes, and I feel they were perfect. They were slightly crispy around the edges and softer in the center, but not too soft. They didn’t crumble apart or anything. I think if I’d cooked them the full time, the bottoms and edges might have gotten too browned.
I really didn't know what to expect with this recipe but the cookies are so fabulous I ended up making two batches to bring to church on Sunday. They were a big hit with people of all ages, a great combination of coconut and oatmeal. I baked for 10 minutes and they were perfect. Also, I used salted margarine instead of butter. I wasn't sure if the recipe called for salted or unsalted butter, but since some other reviewers commented that they added salt, I figured salted; and margarine made it cheaper. Oh, and I'm pretty sure the coconut I used was sweetened (minced fairly small). Definitely making these again!
Take the advice. Bake for only 11 minutes. The results are amazing.
SO much better than store-bought ANZACs! Be sure to purchase Lyle's Golden Syrup for this recipe--I believe it makes all the difference in taste and texture. I used quick-cooking steel-cut oats with happy results. And, 12 minutes at 350 degrees was quite enough baking to produce a crunchy, buttery cookie. I let them cool on the baking sheet for about 5 minutes, then transferred them to a rack to finish cooling. Wonderful recipe--enjoy!
I have these and they are SO GOOD. Now when my box of Anzac's Biscuits are gone, I can make them and enjoy them anytime I want. So good and not many calories--really good for you. Great on Fiber.
I have tried other recipes for Anzac biscuits before but this one is the best one so far Bruzer
Made this for Girl Scout Thinking Day. Our Country is Australia. I had toasted coconut flakes, so I ground them up a bit in the spice grinder...followed all other ingredients, and baked for 10 minutes. The cookie is very thin, but tasty. Think I'll get a gallon of milk to go with these for my girls! I will make these again!
These are delicious and easy! I added a teaspoon of vanilla to the pan of syrup mixture, added a nice flavor. I also only cooked them for 10 minutes and they were a moist cookie. I will definitely make them again!
Real Anzac biscuits like my gran used to make. I love this recipe.
I made this and it was delicious! You can substitute golden syrup with honey or molasses.
