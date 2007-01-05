Anzac Biscuits (Australian Coconut-Oat Cookies)

Traditional recipe from Australia and New Zealand. Associated with the joint public holiday (ANZAC Day) to commemorate the Gallipoli landings during WW1.

Recipe by Sharon McAllister

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
  • Mix oats, flour, sugar and coconut together.

  • In a small saucepan over low heat, melt the syrup and butter together. Mix the soda and the boiling water and add to the melted butter and syrup.

  • Add butter mixture to the dry ingredients. Drop by teaspoons on greased cookie sheets (or baking paper).

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 18 to 20 minutes.

Per Serving:
222 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 32.9g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 174.3mg. Full Nutrition
