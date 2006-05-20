Sugar Free Rugelach

No artificial ingredients. Cream cheese pastry filled with raisins, nuts and cinnamon. Naturally sweet.

By Warren P. Silberstein, M.D.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream together the margarine and cream cheese in the bowl of an electric mixer. Blend in the vanilla. Mix in the flour. Chill the dough.

  • To make the Filling: Mix together the chopped raisins, chopped walnuts, and cinnamon. If you have a food processor, place the whole walnuts and raisins into the bowl, sprinkle with the cinnamon, and chop them together by processing in short pulses.

  • Divide the dough into 4 equal portions. Roll out each portion into a 10 - 12 inch circle 1/8 inch thick on a lightly floured board or between two sheets of waxed paper.

  • Spread a light layer of preserves (approximately 2 tablespoons) onto each dough circle. Sprinkle each circle with approximately 1/4 cup of the chopped nut-raisin-cinnamon mixture.

  • Cut each circle into 16 wedges using a pastry cutter or a pizza cutter. Roll each wedge from base to point. Place point down on a lightly greased or parchment lined baking sheets.

  • Bake for 15-17 minutes at 375 degrees F (or until golden). Remove to racks to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 19.9g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 91.6mg. Full Nutrition
