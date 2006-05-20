Sugar Free Rugelach
No artificial ingredients. Cream cheese pastry filled with raisins, nuts and cinnamon. Naturally sweet.
No artificial ingredients. Cream cheese pastry filled with raisins, nuts and cinnamon. Naturally sweet.
These are VERY good. BUT, as a diabetic/ nutrition freak I must caution users that just because a recipe does not have refined or added sugar does NOT mean that it is "safe for diabetics." Naturally sweet (at least in this case) means naturally high in sugar. Although these are better than most cookie recipes, they still contain apricot and raisins which have a LOT of fructose and must be eaten in moderation by anyone who has a sensitivity to sugar or carbs, as they are high on the glycemic index.Read More
Although easy to make, it was too doughy for our tastes. I rolled the dough thin and it took twice as long to bake. The end result was light and dough-tasting.Read More
These are VERY good. BUT, as a diabetic/ nutrition freak I must caution users that just because a recipe does not have refined or added sugar does NOT mean that it is "safe for diabetics." Naturally sweet (at least in this case) means naturally high in sugar. Although these are better than most cookie recipes, they still contain apricot and raisins which have a LOT of fructose and must be eaten in moderation by anyone who has a sensitivity to sugar or carbs, as they are high on the glycemic index.
Wonderful! I need good sugar free items for several members of my family and this is the best cookie recipe yet. I used 1/3 C. Splenda in dough and 2 Tbls. in raisin/nut mixture. I divided the dough, wrapped in Glad Wrap and chilled. It was very easy to get the 16 triangles and they practically rolled themselves! I rolled each 1/4 of dough between sheets of waxed paper. When I had each round the right size I carefully peeled back the wax paper, dusted with flour, layed each round on cookie sheet and chilled for about 10 minutes before I layered fruit and nut mixture. I too brushed each with fruit spread just as they came out of the oven. It's nice because I prepared raisins/nuts mixture, put in plastic bag; then later stirred up dough and chilled it; then later on I made the cookies. This makes it seem less labor intensive. Thanks for this recipe. It is the greatest!
Both of my parents are diabetic, and since I love to bake, I always like to bring something home to them for family get togethers that they can eat (and is yummy.) It was a family occasion that I first brought these home for. The best thing about this recipe is that EVERYONE loves it. And if you don't tell people it's sugar free, they'll never know!!
These are great but they are not for diabetics. Grains are as bad for a diabetic as sugar and that includes flour.
Since I made some changes (not by choice) they had a lovely mild sweet taste to them. Great way to snack and satisfy your cravings without feeling guilty. A few of these could serve as a quick breakfast. Instead of walnuts, I used pecans. Instead of apricot preserves, I used Smucker's low sugar strawberry. Instead of margarine, I used 1/2 stick butter and 1/2 cup applesauce then added milled flaxseed for the pastry.***UPDATE*** I made this again but I didn't have cream cheese. I used sour cream and plain yogurt with a bit more flour, I had to bake it twice as long and it still came out awesome!! This is my favorite recipe, I will make this more often, maybe fill it with other things like tomatoes and mozzarella.
Fantastic recipe. Everyone loves it. No need to tell anyone it is sugarfree. I made several variations. I made some with sugarfree Raspberry Preserves, and some with Sugar Free Maple syrup and Pecans (brush a little bit of syrup on tops after they have been baked). Last year I made some with a raspberry creamcheese filling. Beat creamcheese with a little splenda and little SF raspberry preserves. ( Sorry, I rarely measure anything) You can also use this dough in a mini tart pan. I did that too last year.
This recipe I altered by using whole wheat flour instead of the white and I believe it added a delightful nutty crunch. Though , it was harder to see if they were golden brown! I regret not putting on more apricot spread, for they were a bit dry, but I can easily adjust that. I would also increase the filling amount next time, I still have a quarter of dough in my fridge because I ran out! But I will be making this again soon! Great with coffee and tea!
The 4 star rating is for the recipe itself. It is a good recipe for those who aren't diabetic. However, don't eat this if you are a diabetic nor prepare it for someone who is a diabetic. There are way too many carbs in it for the diabetic. Carbs turn to sugar. Even if you substitute whole wheat flour, there will be a problem with carbs. So many diabetics think that if something doesn't have sugar they can eat it, but if there is flour in it you can't. And raisins are high in sugar. Just avoid this recipe if you are a diabetic.
My diabetic husband thought they were good and said he'd eat them again if I made them again. "And please make them again." The pastry part whipped together quickly, the rolling / spreading part took a bit, and I could only get 8 slices rather than the 16 suggested, since I knew I'd just make a horrid mess if I tried to roll smaller crescents. Maybe someone with more skill could manage... All told, these were a good choice. My kids enjoyed them too, surprisingly.
I had never heard of Rugelach before, but after making it more times then I can count, this recipe is wonderful! The residents that I cook for that are diabetic, really appreciate how great the taste is. Thank you again.
This is the BEST recipe for sugar free rugelach I have ever tasted. I like to add a little Splenda into the dough and also into the filing. It's also real easy to triple the recipe and to store it in a container(even thought it gets eaten real fast!)
FANTASTIC! My sugar-free friend was ecstatic with these, and the kids and men were no less impressed. =) Great fruit filling! Mine did take longer to bake "until golden" (20+ minutes?). I also used butter instead of margarine, and my best TIP is to divide the dough into 4 equal disks BEFORE chilling. If rolling is too hard, wait a bit to let it warm up and make it more pliable. My raisins did not chop well in the processor, though the walnuts did, and the whole filling became almost a paste unsuitable for sprinkling. Next time I will chop the filling ingredients separately, THEN mix in the cinnamon.
Made these a long time back. They were awesome, but so much work, i never made em again. Might try again someday. Btw, not adding extra sugar isnt the same as sugarfree ;)
I made these for my dad who is diabetic with strict instructions that he shouldn't eat to many at once. The recipe was really simple to follow and he said they were really good.
This is a terrific recipe! Applause from my diabetic Grandmother-in-law and the rest of us! We love sugar free recipes that are natural without synthetic sweeteners.
I am a BEGINNER and was able to make this recipe. It was challenging for me kneading the dough, so a beginner needs to pay attention and take there time adding the ingredients slowly together. (which is common sense for more experience bakers) I had to modify this dish by not adding any nuts due to food allergy's. I added dates and raisins just to give it a little sugar (just the sugar from the dates). I used a reduced fat strawberry spread. Even with these modifications, this recipe still turned out great!
They took 15 minutes longer to bake than stated. They also tasted rather salty (from the cream cheese) when they 1st came out of the oven. Oddly enough they became tastier/sweeter over time. They were scrumptious when they were 2 days old!
These were just perfect. I made them for a diabetic, but they were so tasty I made another batch for myself. I used a few packets of Equal in both the dough and the filling. Tips: Adding about a tablespoon of milk to the dough will help it smooth out and hang together better instead of crumbling so much. Also, the dough handles best if refrigerated overnight.
My boyfriend's boss recently learned that he's diabetic, so this Christmas has been difficult for him. This was a great recipe to find. Even the other guys at work liked it, and they're very picky. My mom also took some to work, and they fought over the last one! They also couldn't believe that there was NO sugar. My only problem was the time it took to roll all 64 cookies. Probably less work when someone's helping -- and more fun too!
These were gobbled up by diabetics and non-diabetics alike at our Church picnic--people were raving! I really enjoyed them and don't even see the point in making them any other way-they are perfect without any added sugar. I pulsed the nuts, raisins and cinnamon together in a food processor many times--I imagine doing this by hand would take a long time to get the chunks small enough. You don't want huge chunks are your filling will be really uneven. I do disagree with "no artificial ingredients" b/c margerine is artificial. That doesn't bother me, but if you want a completely natural cookie you can substitute butter.
I have made these for years. I have substituted crescent rolls for the dough when in a hurry. I usually dice up dried apricots or cranberries instead of the raisins. My family loves these.
Love, love, love these little bites of heaven, with, or with out the raisins they are good. Great for making with the grand children!
I made these for a bake sale and they went so fast it made my head spin. The combination of flavors is absolutely delicious. I highly recommend this recipe.
Although easy to make, it was too doughy for our tastes. I rolled the dough thin and it took twice as long to bake. The end result was light and dough-tasting.
My husband is diabetic & will eat the regular Christmas cookies if I don't make him something sugar free. If you use a sugar free jam instead of the fruit spread the sugar/carb grams drop drastically. A loose (not packed) cup of raisins has 86g of sugar but divided up into 32 servings each serving only has 2.6g of sugar (3.6 total carbs). So it isn't really that bad. Now if I could just keep my DH from eating 8 at a time! He loves these.
These are sooo good! I cut the recipe in half but only cut them into 8 pieces NOT 16. I think 16 would have made the cookies way to small. I baked them for 10 min on one side and 8 min on the other because they got brown quickly due to the high fat in the pastry. Will definately make these again!
These were a hit with those who eat sugar and those who can't. I also glazed a little bit of the preserves over the rugelach. It made them look prettier and added to the fruity flavor. Great recipe.
Fantastic recipe! You can feel confident serving these to anyone. I glazed a little extra apricot preserves over the baked rugelash to make them look a little prettier. Got rave reviews!
This receipe was very Kid Friendly as far as them helping prepare it. They very much enjoyed spreading the jam everywhere. However, my picky kids wouldn't eat it when they were done. I enjoyed it immensely and so did my Wednesday night church class (mainly diabetics).
These were absolutly wonderful. Of all the cookies I made at Christmas, these were my favorite. I will be making these again. I am going to see if they can be made like cinnamon rolls with maybe some sugar free icing.
I made these for my Dad on Christmas and he loved them.
This was my first time making sugar free cookies, and they were excellent! I made the dough with 1/2 whole wheat flour, I added about 1/4 cup Splenda to the dough, and used a combo of walnuts and almonds (that's what I had on hand) and several varieties of Spreadable Fruit. My kids loved them and didn't care that they were sugarfree.
I've been using this recipe for over four years now. My diabetic dad loves them. I love them. No one knows they are sugar-free. I just tried making them with frozen puff pastry instead of the recipe. Rolled it up like a cinnamon roll and cut it with thread. They turned out great! I don't bother with Splenda. These are probably the best sugar free cookies I've ever made.
A terrific recipe for rugelach. I make this a lot and the results are always delicious. I like to use a bit more jam than the recipe calls for. I doubt anyone would notice that there is no sugar in this recipe. Not sure if the kids would like it, being a single gal, but I expect anyone who likes rugelach will not be dissappointed by this recipe.
I made these for a group gathering. Probably the best thing about making this recipe was the overwhelming, grateful appreciation of my diabetic friend when she thanked me for thinking of her special needs. She *loved* them, and the rest of the people thought they were pretty good, too. I couldn't get the raisins to "chop" in the food processor, so maybe using currants the next time would be a good idea. I also recommend baking the cookies on parchment paper. The apricot all-fruit, which I dabbed on top of cookies as other had suggested, tends to drip off and bubble around the cookies. Using parchment makes it easy to lift (peel) the cookies right off the sheet. I added a little extra flour to the dough for high altitude, so it was a little stiffer than I'd like for rolling. Next time I might try it without extra flour - and perhaps the dough will be more tender after baking.
tasty and healthy too! i highly recommend making them.
Phenomenal!
Cannot say this was an easy recipe to make but once you got the hang of it went quickly. Absolutely delicious my copliments to the Dr. I rolled some in a little splenda and cinnamon mixture for the non-diabetics in the group but all were loved and eaten.
Very delicious, time consuming to make but worth the effort. My children loved them.
I almost never review the recipes I try from this site, but I just HAD to share how awesome these things are. Making them was a bit time consuming, but overall very easy. And they turn out super well. I didn't do anything to tweak the recipe. I loved them (and I REALLY dislike walnuts) and my family finished of an entire package of them at Thanksgiving. Just keep in mind that while these may be "no sugar added," since they contain white flour and raisins they are definitely not "sugar-free."
Pretty good. My mom, whom I made them for, really liked it. I thought they were pretty good. I just think they needed a little more flavor.
Delicious! I love them. This is the first time I ever baked a dessert. I really thought I would ruin it, but it was easy and the very good.
This was very good. I would make a egg white glaze to give it a better look
Great 'no sugar added' cookie!
I don't have much success making cookies, but I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out great! My mom is borderline diabetic, so these should satisfy her sweet tooth. They're more like a tiny crescent-roll pastry than a cookie.
WhooHoo!! Finally a recipe that my diabetic grandmother can enjoy! Thanks!!
I admit, I have always turned up my nose at sugar-free dessert recipes. I made this for my diabetic father-in-law since he's diabetic and got rave reviews. He had to wrestle them away from his wife- who had eaten 10 before I left! Next time I might increase the filling a little. All in all, a delicious recipe.
I love it! I put 3/4 cup Splenda in the dought and 2 tablespoon in the filling. Work perfect!
Wonderful. And the dough chills well so you don't have to make it all at once. If the dough gets too cold, just microwave it for about 10 or 15 seconds. And they are very pretty too.
Perfect!
Carbs are still present on this recipe, so diabetics should modify and eat with caution.
My father loves sweets but he was diagnosed diabetic this year, which has been hard on him. Being Christmas and all, I searched for a cookie that he can eat, and I found this one. He really liked it. He said it wasn't very sweet but after a moment or two eatting it, he can taste the natural sugars. I'll make these again for him. It was fairly easy too.
I used cherry preserves and the cinamon/nut mixture. Also brushed with honey when they come out while still warm. Theser were pretty good, but I used more preserves than required, and I would probably use even more next time as long as it doesnt ooz while baking.
This is a great recipe....sugar or no sugar, it’s just darn good. FYI, rugelach has very little sugar in it anyway, so no sugar doesn’t affect it at all. I make them a lot. I use a variety of fillings...jelly’s, jams, white or dark chocolate, and always finely chopped (and toasted) pecans with cinnamon.
This is a really good sugar-free recipe, especially because it doesn't use any artificial sweeteners. I've made it several times now, and I alternate between using apricot and raspberry spreadable fruit. Everyone loves them, even those who aren't cutting back on sugar.
I just made this today ! It's affordable and fun to make LOVE the no added sugar.except if in Cream cheese.I used Smuckers Apricot Fruit spread. This was a great hit and I think it will be a Christmas tradition. I added very lightly..a dusting oder powdered sugar when cookies were cooled.For a holiday festive effect.
Great recipe. The only problem was when the dough got too warm and became difficult to work with. I rolled it out more quickly and that solved the problem. I got lots of compliments.
Changes: used orange marmalade and Medjoul dates instead of apricot filling and raisins. Very tasty.
Easy and delicious. I use an egg wash to brush the tops of the rugelach before baking, which gives them a nice golden finish. My husband loves them. I've given them as house gifts and taken them to neighborhood potluck suppers. Big hit. Note: I have tried using a raspberry fruit spread instead of apricot, but the raspberry melts more, runs and burns a little. Stick with apricot.