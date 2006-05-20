Sugar Free Rugelach

I made these for a group gathering. Probably the best thing about making this recipe was the overwhelming, grateful appreciation of my diabetic friend when she thanked me for thinking of her special needs. She *loved* them, and the rest of the people thought they were pretty good, too. I couldn't get the raisins to "chop" in the food processor, so maybe using currants the next time would be a good idea. I also recommend baking the cookies on parchment paper. The apricot all-fruit, which I dabbed on top of cookies as other had suggested, tends to drip off and bubble around the cookies. Using parchment makes it easy to lift (peel) the cookies right off the sheet. I added a little extra flour to the dough for high altitude, so it was a little stiffer than I'd like for rolling. Next time I might try it without extra flour - and perhaps the dough will be more tender after baking.