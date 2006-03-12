Potato Chip Cookies II
This recipe adds pecans for extra flavor.
These are one of my favorite cookies. For best flavor and texture, do NOT overbake - the cookies pictured with the recipe are overdone. I bake about 9 1/2 minutes. Dusting with powdered sugar is a must. Thanks for contributing this recipe!!Read More
i made this exactly how stated but it turned out a mess. the chips became chewy (in a bad, stale-like, way) and the cookie did not hold up as one piece. not worth all of the calories.Read More
These cookies are well worth heating up the oven on a summer day!! I took another cooks advice and used the saltier chips--excellent. These will be a favorite in my house.
Worth the calories! Use a thin potato chip like Lays. Do not flatten dough with a fork. Just drop dough from a teaspoon or a medium/small scoop. Bake cookies only until edges are slightly browned (do not over cook). Dust with powdered sugar when still warm. Enjoy!
These cookies were awesome!! Made them to take to work and everyone loved them. Passed the recipe on to several people. I think using good butter makes all the difference
These cookies are really tasty. I added a little more potato chips than the recipe calls for, and sprinkled powdered sugar on while they were cooling.
This is a great recipe. For the best turn-out, use a saltier brand of chips...like Lays.
My knitting group raves over this one. I get asked to make them for every party. With and without pecans. They just melt in your mouth. Try them! Don't forget to sprinkle with powdered sugar hot out of the oven.
I have been looking for this receipe all over my house, I used to have one from about 20 yrs. ago and these taste just like them. Yummmm.
I also dusted the finished cookies with powdered sugar and then increased the potato chips to one cup...other than that I followed the recipe exactly. These cookies came out perfect! Very reminiscent of a pecan sandy but with a nice crunch inside. Definitely will be making these again!
I work the overnight shift at an assisted living home....I absolutely cannot keep these cookies in stock! When I'm off for 7 days every two weeks, I get phone calls asking when I'm coming back (not that they miss me...more, that they miss these cookies!!!) Thank you!!!
I must have used some kind of wrong ingredient, but these cookies were not too good at all. Will try again some other time.
These cookies are very easy to make. The fork criss-crossing was a little hard, as it is a soft dough. My mother came for thanksgiving and loved them so much i had to give her my recipe...so here I am, printing the recipe again for Christmas! A+ cookie and very unique
This is a standard recipe from an old church cookbook I have been making for years, we make them for Xmas and dust with powdered sugar, and green and red sprinkles. Thanks for sharing! For those who are complaining about the cookies falling apart, remember to use the yolk ONLY, not the whole egg. Also, using Lay's chips that are a day old works great!
tasty. I cut the recipe in half (concerned about the amount of butter) and they still turned out delish. Light tasting, quick and easy. Excellent use for leftover potato chips!
I made this out of curiosity. Was wondering how can savoury potato chips be a major ingredient in making cookies. It was worth trying. Whoever tried the cookies loved it! But the only problem is that it's very very greasy. It's like eating butter mixed with chips. I personally don't like it for the oily taste.
the consistency of the final dough did not allow for the crisscrossing with the fork. the recipe instructions does not call for rolling in sugar, only in recipe listing.
These are exactly what I was hoping for when I thought about adding potato chips to cookies. They're super rich, crispy, salty and sweet and have an amazing texture, kind of like pecan sandies. I added a bit more crushed chips than the recipe called for, and also tossed in a few handfuls of chocolate pieces, which went fabulously with the salt and crunchy texture.
I grew up on these cookies. Pretty much the same except use powdered sugar in dough instead of granulated. Makes the much lighter and will melt in your mouth. It really makes a difference with this cookie. Dust with powdered sugar when almost cool.
These cookies are WONDERFUL.
Very dry yet they totally melted off the sides of the cookie sheet... soooo much butter! Will try this again with another recipe.
These are so good....just like my husband's grandmother made them!
I was excited to make this recipe, but thought it was pretty flavorless after it was done. I'm not making this again.
They are just Okay. I thought I missed SOMETHING in the recipe. However I did not. An okay cookie, however lacking in flavor..
These cookies are very chilly and have a great taste. You do not taste the potato chips but they Add of great flavor.
Very good. Different than most cookies. Found they took about 18 minutes at high altitude (mile high) and also, that they didn't flatten at all unless pressed down with the fork. Nice small batch so that they don't dry out. Simple, tasty cookie.
These sounded just too weird to pass up. A really good butter cookie with a slight crunch, kind of like a rice crispy candy bar. I thought they would be too salty or taste too much like potato chips but you really don't taste the chips at all. Very easy to make. We loved them!
I have made this more as a shortbread, no egg. People are always amazed that it contains potato chips but they add a wonderful crisp crunch- sort of like the feeling you get when you eat a Neslte's Crunch bar.
So-so.... not very flavorful. Seemed dry.
Loved these cookies. I used a few more crushed chips and way less pecans. I also didn't flatten them, just dropped dough on the sheet. Delicious.
