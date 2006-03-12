Potato Chip Cookies II

This recipe adds pecans for extra flavor.

Recipe by Barbara

Recipe Summary

20 mins
14 mins
14 mins
48 mins
24
2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, cream together butter and sugar until smooth. Stir in egg yolk and vanilla. Gradually stir in the flour until just blended, then mix in crushed potato chips and pecans. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets. Criss-cross the top using a fork dipped in water.

  • Bake 12 to 14 minutes in preheated oven, or until edges are lightly browned. Cool on baking sheets.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 11.8g; fat 12g; cholesterol 28.9mg; sodium 65.9mg. Full Nutrition
