Potato Chip Cookies I

3.8
24 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 7
  • 3 2
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

I haven't made these cookies, but I have eaten them and they were delicious.

Recipe by Mary

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease cookie sheets.

    Advertisement

  • Cream together the butter, sugar, eggs and vanilla.

  • Mix in the flour and potato chips and stir well.

  • Drop by teaspoon onto cookie sheets about 2 inches apart. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
566 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 57.7g; fat 35.4g; cholesterol 112.3mg; sodium 279.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022