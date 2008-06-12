Potato Chip Cookies I
I haven't made these cookies, but I have eaten them and they were delicious.
I have made these for years. Add some chopped pecans or walnuts to give them more flavor and crunch. Also, when the potato chip bags are almost empty and all you have are crumbs left, put those crumbs in a baggy and freeze them. Then you will have crushed chips ready to go when you want to make these.... Happy Holidays! Brenda
I think there may be an error in this recipe. 1 pound of butter (4-sticks) was too much... I had melted butter all over my oven!Read More
wonderful cookies, i also roll them in powdered sugar while still warm , makes them that much better!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Excellent cookie, very easy to make, and taste wonderful. I always use these for the bake sale, and they get bought up to fast!! Thanks!
Batter tasted good, so I guess they had potential. But, during cooking, all of the cookies melted together...?? Dunno.
no changes necessary great receipe
if you are looking for a lite yet different cookie--this is the one to try. i have been making these for the last 10-12 yrs and they are so good and people always ask--is that potato chips in there? worth the try. enjoy!
These are HEAVENLY. I added peanut butter morsels with the potato chips and was pretty pleased with them. They are super rich and fabulous. Love this recipe.
I thought the cookies were too plain tasting but they seemed pretty easy to make.
Instead of using a pound of butter, I used a cup of butter I also put a 12oz of chocolate chips. Can't go wrong with potato chips and chocolate!
So delicious! I used less sugar and they still taste great.
no need to grease the pan since there's a pound of butter in the recipe! but my cookies also went flat when baking. taste great but look like someone dropped them all!
One word BORING. The chips give an unusual twist to a butter cookie but nothing makes this a stand out cookie I even tried to make a thumbprint cookie with walnuts and cherry and peach preserves :(
I thought it was a decent cookie but my friends all raved about them at a big party so I will make these again. I too thought they were a little too buttery but maybe I should cool the dough before cooking them next time or add more flower? I will definitely make them again. I used low fat potato chips too. Maybe I'll upgrade to ruffles!
I love these cookies. No problem with them spreading for me but I don't add the eggs and only use one cup of sugar. I also use 1 cup of chips vs. 1 1/2 cups. They remind me of a super light pecan sandie. I added finely chopped pecans to mine. Perfect sweet and salty combination.
sounded weird, but was yummy!
Easy and great flavor. Make these all the time.
I like it, but I guess I should have gone with the who butter amount! They taste a little biquity{is that a word?}I cut the butter in half and used a bit less sugar... still kind of nice !Makes plenty for a crowd!
I followed the recipe exactly, and while they taste good, I don't like tye way they look. I tried using a scoop (rounded balls), then I used scoop and flattened them (still just a flattened ball) then tried dropping them by teaspoonfuls, as directed. They came out the same size as was put on the baking sheet. I feel like something was missing from the recipe, like baking powder and/or baking soda. I will look for another recipe, and not make this one again.
Light, sweet, tasty...and do not taste anything like potato chips. Some of my cookies spread at the edges, but some did not; I am chilling half the dough now and will see how that pan does. Update: Baked up my chilled dough tonight (after adding some chocolate chips, Nom!), they did not spread and are beautiful. Still not very 'potato-y' or salty, maybe needs more chips?
The key to this recipe is that you have to use Wise potato chips. Otherwise they don't taste as good. A friend made them and they were fantastic, but the first time I made them with regular they weren't half as yummy. I guessed it was because I didn't us Wise chips, so I asked my friend and she said those are the only ones to use. I always make it with Wise chips and get compliments galore!
They had no taste what so ever. I will not be making these again.
I've been making these cookies for many years. Very good. Occasionally add 2 cups of Ruffled Potato Chips. If you use regular chips it won't work. Sprinkle with powered sugar after baked. May add nuts. Works well with coconut flour to. Probably have to adjust a bit according to climate or weather. Enjoy. Taste like a shortbread cookie or butter cookies. Much easier to make. Don't forget to crush potato chips in the bag. Kids love this task. Don't let husbands crush them without opening the bag first.
I want to taste the potato chips more. maybe add some more or less vanilla extract.
