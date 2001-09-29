Monster Cookies II
This recipe makes large cookies and has NO flour. I got it from my aunt in Southern Alberta (Canada) several years ago!! Hope you enjoy it.
This one's a keeper! I halved the recipe and still had enough to feed a hungry crowd. We've nicknamed these "Peanut Butter Monster Cookies" since that is the defining taste. FYI for shopping purposes: an 18oz jar of peanut butter = just about 1 1/2 cups and an 18oz container of quick oats = about 5 cups. Of course you use double to make a full recipe. Also, a 14oz bag of M&M's will give you 2 cups.Read More
These have to be the ugliest cookies I have ever made if you follow the recipe. They were flat and dark and got hard really fast. However, after the first sheet of them, I decided to add some flour to the mix. This helped a lot--they looked better and stayed soft. The flavor of them is awesome! (I scaled the recipe back to make 24 cookies, and for that amount I used 1/3 cup of flour.)Read More
I have used this recipe doubled! believe it or not.And it is very good.The note I have for this says that it is called Monster Cookies because it makes a monsterous batch.So it has to be mixed in a roasting pan.I made this dough up one year at christmas time and kept it in the freezer to take out as much as I needed for cookie exchanges,potlucks,and christmas parties etc.So I wouldn't have to keep making up cookie recipes and it worked like a charm for that purpose.And the texture and appearance of these cookies baked looks like a New England Jumble cookie.All in all very good cookie.
I have had this recipe in my collection for years. The only difference is mine calls for 2 tablespoons of maple syrup instead of the 1 1/2 teaspoons of corn syrup. These are chewy and rich and are the cookie I'm asked most for at work.
Awesome recipe, mine didn't go flat. Mine are good looking cookies, contrary to other reviews. Made the cookies into balls and flattened them only slightly on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Baked them at 350 for 10 mins and let them finish cooking for 2 more mins on the cookie sheet out of the oven. In my experience using parchment is key to turning out great cookies. They are crunch on the outside and chewy in the centre. Made half a batch and it almost overflowed my kitchenaid mixer. I would not have wanted to try and mix this by hand, it is a very stiff dough. Also used chocolate chips only, no m&ms.
A wonderful cookie recipe!! This is truely THE monster cookie. The recipe is pretty forgiving too. Once I completly forgot the brown sugar and they still tasted okay. I like to use 1/2 rolled oats and 1/2 quick oats, real butter and using JIF peanut butter makes a big difference. You can add whatever you'd like; nuts, different chips, coconut, raisins. But always good with the choco chips and m & m 's yumyumyumyum!! And I forgot to mention that obviously this makes a lot but they do freeze well!
These cookies are fantastic! They are thick, chewy and are perfect with milk. I added butterscotch chips also. I made the cookies big and cooked them for about 14 minutes at 340. Don't over cook them. Some warning though - add the first couple cups of oatmeal to your mixer, and then stir by hand the rest of the oatmeal. I burned up my mixer.
A very good and very easy to prepare recipe for Monster Cookies! Made these today b/c I was craving all sorts of flavors (I had a taste for PB, oatmeal, chocolate, butterscotch - you get the idea!). The only change I made was to add a little bit of everything I had on hand - butterscotch, semi-sweet, milk and white chocolate chips, M&M's (a couple packages of candies are fine - no need to buy a large bag of baking bits). I was able to clear out a lot of odds and ends in my pantry (hooray!) These are now my "everything but the kitchen sink" "monster" cookies (monster b/c they DO make a MONSTER batch - perfect for bake sales). Used a large cookie scoop (3 T.) to form cookies and baked for 13.5 minutes and they came out uniform in size and chewy. Goes great with a tall glass of cold milk : ) Oh, and these keep well - a little crisp, but easily softened when dipped in liquid. Thanks!
Just finished eating my test cookie...delicious! I made sure I did a test cookie after reading some of the other reviews. Followed the recipe to a T.
My first time making monster cookies although I bake a lot. Followed recipe except I was out of corn syrup so used molasses. I made half a batch and got 40 cookies. Mine were large but not Monster size- 1.6 oz (45 grams) each. I baked the first sheet for 11 minutes and they were great fresh out of the oven but my boys love "under-baked" pretty chewy cookies and 10 minutes was perfect for them. I refrigerated my dough and the cookies baked up perfect, kept their shape, spreading a little but definitely not flat, soft chewy centers, crunchy on the edges. Will make again. Update: kept well, if you're not getting the texture you want try a combination of quick cooking and old fashioned oats- the quick style makes fluffier, taller cookies, the old fashioned will give you chewier, flatter cookies.
Very disappointing recipe - I had to toss the whole batch because they were dry and flavorless (unless you count an overwhelming peanut butter taste). I don't understand all the rave reviews. The only thing I did diffently was used baking butter instead of margarine. Maybe that was the problem.
GREAT tasting and look yuummy! I am not the baker of the household, my husband is but I managed to pull these off. I am known for NOT MEASURING...But I did good on these cookies, made sure to measure everything except the choc. chips and M&Ms.
These are probably the best monster cookies I've ever had. Definitely take them out just before they done so when they cool you have a nice chewy texture. I also cut the sugar in half (personal preference) and find them plenty sweet.
Perfect exactly as written! I use an ice cream scoop when making these as gifts, and it makes exactly 3 dozen big, pretty cookies. I bake the big ones for 15 minutes and let them rest on the pan before removing them to wire racks. Oh, and I never have margarine, so I use 1 cup butter instead.
Recipe makes a pretty tasty cookie. However the monster cookies I remember as a child were called monster cookies because they were huge, about the size of your hand! These ones I doubled the recipe and followed it precisely, using a 2" scoop for portioning the cookies as instructed. The cookies came out slightly larger than a normal sized cookie, but by no means were "monstrous." Also I was supposed to get 144 cookies and I only got 115. I'm a baker at a retirement home and my residents sure would have liked to have more than one cookie each last night; unfortunately I went against my better judgement and trusted the recipe would yield as much as it says. Heads up for those who NEED to make A LOT of cookies!
This recipe is great, I got tons of compliments and the cookies last a while. My local grocer doesn't have M&Ms so I just used choc and butterscotch chips. The advice to cook just before they look done is also crucial to keeping them soft!
I love this recipe, but I tweak a few things to make it a little healthier. I sub steel-cut oats for rolled ones (this makes the cookies a little chewier, but I like it that way) and nix the white sugar and corn syrup completely. This makes a hearty, filling cookie that isn't (half) bad for you. I chow on one of these bad boys with a cup of coffee for a super filling breakfast.
The best! I add a little extra kero for chewiness. Love it!
Yum. Great cookie but I like the Crisco recipe better.
I halved the recipe. I also ground half the oats into a flour in the blender for a smoother dough. I added in chocolate chips, m&m's, peanut butter chips, and peanuts. They turned out pretty tasty.
These are excellent! My new favorite cookie recipe.
This is the best Monster Cookie recipe ever! I found the same recipe on a different site and have made this for several years now! I've altered it at times when I didn't have the exact ingredients, but usually, I follow it to a T! I do typically use milk chocolate chips as my husband likes their flavor better... and I have used peanutbutter chips and even white chocolate chips in this! All with great results!
Perfect cookies! I have a gas stove and I would recommend cooking them for 12 minutes. I added walnuts and it was good! I think I'll add more nuts next time, perhaps pecans.I think I'll add raisins next time as well. I gave mine a Halloween twist by using purple, black, and lime green Halloween MM's.I ended up freezing s batches (8 cookies each) and separting them so I can make a batch whenever I want or need to.In order to save your mixer, hand mix everything from the point you add baking soda.Great recipe!!!
Outstanding! Stay Soft & Delicious I didn't add M&M's , Did Burn out my Hand mixer But worth it!!
This is my dad's most-requested cookie recipe.
These are great! I did add 1 cup of flour and used a mixture of swirl peanut butter- choc. chips, semi sweet, M&Ms, and walnuts. For the peanut butter I used half creamy and half crunchy. They turned out fabulous!! I will be making these again!
I have made this recipe for 20 years. I use crunchy peanut butter and always use real butter. They are always good. You can also freeze the dough in balls and bake as needed. I owned a B&B and baked cookies every day. These were always a hit
I wanted to point out that an 18 oz. jar of peanut butter equals 2 cups (not 1 1/2 cups like another reviewer posted). So you'll need one and a half 18 oz. jars of peanut butter to equal the 3 cups needed for this recipe. I like to use the crunchy kind. Great recipe!!
HOLY HUGENESS! Talk about a giant batch of cookies, but I tell you what, they are worth making at least once! Don't let the amount of eggs, peanut butter or oatmeal scare you! I used a jar of crunchy PB, I bought it by mistake and I am the only one who likes it. I love the extra crunch it gives. I also ended up using a combination of regular m&m's and peanut butter m&m's. My kid's are loving the combo. This is surely a make again! However I am going to try and half it!
Ok one thing I will say is that I will never attempt to make these biscuits (cookies) again while trying to loose a few kilos. The day after i made them I had consumed my total days calories by 9am! So yes they are fantastic and I am the fussiest biscuit known. I used the recipe converter for an Aussie to cook. At the same time I tried another recipe on the same page and it didn't come close to this one as far as I"m concerned. And as for the kids Umm I'll get back to you :)
I made these last night and they turned out great! I added about a 1/2 cup of shredded coconut, delicious. will be making them again. YUM
Always a favorite
I thought that they were a lot of work for too little payoff - I thought they were dry, however, a couple of family members liked them. I won't make them again, but I did pass the recipe to someone who did like them.
This is an EXCELLENT recipe. It's chewy and crisp, as well as offering a variety of good tastes and textures! What an excellent treat if you can't decide which kind of cookie you want to munch on! I under-bake these cookies (I only bake about 10-11 minutes) to maintain chewiness. I also make them a little smaller to yield more cookies. It's hard to stop eating them!
These cookies are very very good. They come out great each time. I make them at least once a month. I use a cookie dough scoop to place them on the cookie sheet and I don't flatten them. They are NOT dry, crumbly or tastless. Just make sure you mix it well.
Yum Yum Yummy!!
These are awesome. I made these big for the Superbowl so I only came out with 2 dozen.
I added walnuts and more m&m's, and it turned out good, but the cookies were hard to shape with all the goodies in them. Must make them smaller than what the recipe says, otherwise they are huge. I also added a little salt and a few tbls of flour. Good base for a cookie!
These cookies are awesome! They really do stay soft and chewy.
I thought this was a very good cookie, but nothing out of this world. It did make A LOT of cookies. I made 60 BIG cookies. I used only 2 cups peanut butter (as this was all I had), and it was still very peanut buttery. I also used honey instead of corn syrup, because that's what I had on hand. I used white chocolate chips in place of the candy pieces... very yummy. This was nice for a change in pace :) I would make these again. Nikky
These cookies certainly do have a little bit of everything! I love the peanut butter flavor, and I had to leave out the chocolate chips because I sent some overseas and I didn't want them to melt. I kept about half, which still filled up the entire cookie jar, so be warned: these make A LOT (in case the 9 cups of oatmeal didn't give it away)! They stay very soft, and I think these would taste even better with reeces pieces.
Really good!!!! I halved the recipe and it still made 38 huge cookies, Found mine took a few extra minutes though, about 16- 17 min.
good cookies...all of your favorite things...
Not being loved over here. turned out very flat...
yum yum yum yum yum....have I mentioned these are downright tastey? I can cook a lot of things, but cookies rarely come out right for me. These were perfect! I followed recipe exactly. Be careful with bake time it's kinda hard to tell when they are done... they will be a little soft when they first come out but will firm up a little. I agree with another reviewer, the promonant flavor is peanut butter.
I have made these several times and love them! I made them again last weekend and I think a little big more corn syrup, butter instead of margarine, and using a jumbo-sized cookie scoop then baking for 11-12 minutes makes them PERFECT! Also, a warning for those using your mixers - I have a Kitchenaid and had to add the oatmeal a cup at a time since the dough is so big - and then had to pour into a bigger mixing bowl to hand stir the M&Ms and chocolate chips in. Thanks for the recipe!
Instead of putting chocolate chips in we put in 1 cup of M&Ms.We liked it this way .We also thought that we couldn't taste the peanut butter.We were a little surprised.I'm surprised that alot of other people thoght they tasted like peanut butter.
These were amazing! I made the full 72 count and took most of them to work. All the ladies LOVED them! Thanks!
Absolutely delicious. Great for vacations!
I love these cookies and so does everyone else that tries them. It does make a big batch. So when I do make them, I bake half of the recipe and freeze the other half for another time. They turned out wonderful!
My family thought these were excellent. For those who thought these were hard, I suspect you cooked them too long. They actually softened up after I put them in a plastic container. They seemed to soften up over night.
perfect cookies! recipe is amazing without any changes! the 3rd time i made these, i used less m&ms and added white chocolate chips and it was really great. keep a close eye on them in the oven so they dont over cook and are still chewy!
Love them! I ate these as a kid but could never find the recipe that my friends Mom made. Looks like this is the one - no flour is the trick.
Love, Love, Love this recipe. I used to buy Monster Cookies from some Amish that lived near by, then they quit making them. I searched and found this recipe and it's an exact match, my kids and husband are so glad I can make them now.
These cookies are everything WONDERFUL! I followed the recipe exactly. I used an icecream scoop to portion the dough. I wrapped them individually and we ate them from the freezer for two weeks! My kids LOVED them.... we are making another batch tonight. This recipe would be GREAT for a bake sale.... I guessimated the ingredients cost me about 10.00. The recipe made 36 giant cookies (you can only bake them about 6 at a time on a regular cookie sheet...) and I would charge 1.50-2.00 per cookie. That would net at least 50 bucks! Can you tell I am a scout mom?? hee hee!
these cookies taste really good. i did have to modify the directions a bit. i baked them at 325 F for 10 minutes. also, they did turn out a bit flatter than i had hoped, but still taste quite good. i would make them again.
These are very good cookies...soft and chewy and filled with all kinds of goodies! I wouldn't change a thing!
These cookies are GREAT!! I didn't alter anything and they came out perfectly. My fiance and our roommates loved them. They might not be the prettiest cookies but, they aren't ugly, they look just like oatmeal raisin cookies and they are not too chewy and not too crunchy. I will absolutely be making these again.
This is a family favorite and much requested by friends as well.
These where very good cookies and fairly easy to make, but not my favorite. I found that I needed to bake them for 14 minutes or they were to gooy for my taste. At 14 minutes they were crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. I used butter instead of margarine, and also crunchy peanut butter.
It is really good, but a tad dry. I replaced margarine and corn syrup with butter and maple syrup. I added heath bits and coconut.
Made as written scaled for half of a batch. Our family loves these cookies. Used Reeses Pieces on top for enhanced peanut butter flavor as well as fall colors. Great cookies!
Years ago my mother made these and we lost the recipe this is it im so glad I am able to pass these on to my kids they are great tasting fun to make with the kids and makes plenty...
Love this recipe, putting patter in the fridge for at least one hour is a must or it will be way to runny. My Husband loves these cookies.
I have made this exact recipe MANY times and it turns out awesome every time! I get SO many compliments from all who taste them! I bake them for 12 minutes then let them sit on the cookie sheet for 2 minutes before transferring them to parchment paper to cool completely.
This recipe is delicious and healthy! If you are looking for an all-organic cookie, you can use all organic ingredients for this recipe, and still get the great taste and sugar rush you are searching for! If you take the cookies out five minutes early, they will cool gooey and moist, which in my opinion tastes better! Be ready for a delicious dessert!
A little dry, tasted like a meal replacement cookie.
These cookies are wonderful! We had a recipe for them before but lost it, and these are every bit as good. My husband and nephews have eaten entirely too many, which is proof that this recipe is wonderful. I didn't think they were dry, and true monster cookie recipes never use flower, so I didn't use it either, and I'm glad.
I've made these a few times and they are always a hit. This is a great recipe!
These were excellent. I made them with chunky peanut butter and mini chocolate chips. Best monster cookie I've ever had!
Love these.
This is my favorite cookie. I use an ice cream scoop to drop the dough onto the cookie sheet. They also freeze well.
Fantastic recipe - I made these again tonight and they do not disappoint! Like everyone else says, if you follow the recipe without changing the yield, you won't be able to fit it all in the mixer. Tonight I changed the yield to 12 cookies, and I got 21 cookies using a regular size cookie scoop. In the past I have just made half of the recipe, and it made lots. They are so yummy you don't have to worry about them hanging around! Also, I prefer to use butter instead of margarine in this recipe.
These were really good, but they dried out quickly. I would make them again.
I changed out the margarine for butter, corn syrup for honey. The cookies turned out awesome and disappeared very quickly.
I cut this recipe in half,and still had a ton of cookies!! Thank goodness they were good! My mom came over for a visit last night, and loved these. She's not much of a cookie person, but said these were more like a candy. I didn't have M&M's on hand, so I threw in a handful of coconut and double the chocolate chips. Very very good.
the first time i made these i reviewed it as okay and rated it 3 stars - but since then I've baked them several more times and i've decided that they are really yummy - and one of my favorite cookies to make - yum yum 5 stars - says this cookie monster!
Good Recipe! These cookies have everything I wanted. Good texture, taste and thickness and I cooked them for 12 minutes so they are nice and chewy. I added extra chocolate chips & chopped up Peanut M&M's. Yummy & colorful!
I LOVE THIS RECIPE. IT TASTES JUST LIKE THE COOKIES MY DAD USED TO BUY US.
very tasty me and my mom made them they were so good i couldnt stop eating them!!! they made a ton to! definaly make them again!
These are the best cookies i have made in a long time! I love to bake and do it often, this will be a recipe i will use over and over again. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
These cookies do not last long at my house.. I usually double the batch so I can share a few, but it still doesn't seem to be enough. I am not a huge semi-sweet chocolate chip fan, so sometimes I do use the milk chocolate chips instead. Of course this makes the cookies a bit sweeter, but we don't mind!
I wasn't as impressed with these. They were ok- but nothing to rave about. They don't bake very well and fall apart in your hands even after increasing the cooking time. I won't make these again. Sorry :)
These are pretty good. I halved the recipe, because I didnt need 6 dozen cookies :) I also, added a 1/4 C raisins! yum!
These are good but I think next time I'll add a lil more peanut butter or PB chips to bring out the flavor. I halved the recipe as we have no need for 72 cookies. Only had to bake for 13 min to get perfect chewy cookies. My kids love them so they are a keeper.
These cookies were absolutely delicious! I brought them to work and they were a HUGE hit with co-workers and roommates a like :) The only change I made was to sub honey for corn syrup (didn't have any and don't like using it) and I forgot the baking soda! I halved the recipe and made 3 dozen (or a little more). I baked them for 11 minutes at 350, and then let them sit on the pan for 3 or so minutes, and they were moist and chewy.
This is a family favorite. I use this recipe every time and it never fails me.
Excellent!!! I only made half a recipe because I didn't have enough oats on hand, it made plenty of cookies anyway. Next time I'll make the full batch and freeze some.
I made these to send to my long-distance boyfriend in the first package I ever sent him. I think I set his standards a little high - HE LOVED THEM! He keeps asking me when I'm going to make them again. I was SHOCKED at the amount of dough this recipe made though. My arm got quite a workout from mixing the ingredients. In the future I will definitely cut this recipe in half.
I made these yesterday and they were fabulous. Yes they are a flat cookie but very chewy and yummy!! I put reeses pieces, milk chocolate chips and peanuts in the mix. I cut the recipe in half and then froze most of the batter because it still made a lot.
These are wonderful! They look beautiful and taste delicious!
This recipe is good if you are looking for a "flat" oatmeal based cookie. Very chewy and good for about the 1st day. After that I put them in containers and within a few days they all stuck together. They are just a flat cookie with no desity to them. DONT get me wrong, they are a tasty cookie, just not what I was hoping for.
I made a half batch and cut the peanut butter in half and used crushed butterfingers instead of m&ms and chocolate. These turned out more like a granola bar than a cookie. They were flat and sticky. Don't get me wrong they taste good but far from a cookie.
Not sure if I would’ve had a better result using a different type of rolled oats - I used quick oats. These really flattened and were a bit disappointing. I think adding flour may have helped with a better texture. Thankfully I only made a 1/2 batch.
The only change I made to the recipe was halving it, and they turned out great. There is no need to add flour, just watch them carefully and pull them out when the edges are light brown.
These cookies turned out great! The only thing that I changed was to add a handful of flour. Lots of friends asked me for the recipe. Success!!
I use this cookie recipe (often with some variation) to feed an army, literally! Every year I have a batallion or Army unit help out with an event and as a thank you, I bake these cookies. I usually end up making at least a double recipe and mix the dough in a plastic storage tub. After they've cooled, I'll put one or two in a ziptop bag and stick a label with the ingredients on it (especially important with the peanut butter in there).
the best cookies I have ever tasted
Loved these cookies so yummy!
