Monster Cookies II

186 Ratings
  • 5 136
  • 4 35
  • 3 9
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

This recipe makes large cookies and has NO flour. I got it from my aunt in Southern Alberta (Canada) several years ago!! Hope you enjoy it.

By Lori Douglas

Gallery
12 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
72
Yield:
6 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

72
Original recipe yields 72 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream together the margarine, white sugar, brown sugar, and peanut butter until smooth. Beat in the eggs, two at a time, then stir in the corn syrup and vanilla. Mix in baking soda and oats until well blended. Stir in the chocolate candies and chocolate chips. Roll dough into 2 inch balls, and place 3 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Flatten slightly with a fork.

  • Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Cool on cookie sheets for a few minutes, before transferring to wire racks to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 24.9g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 15.9mg; sodium 158.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022