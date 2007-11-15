Rosettes

Cook this on a rosette iron, then sprinkle with sugar.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
5 dozen
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
Directions

  • Combine eggs, sugar and salt; beat well. Add remaining ingredients and beat until smooth.

  • Heat a rosette iron in deep, hot oil (375 degrees) for 2 minutes.

  • Drain excess oil from iron. Dip in batter to 1/4 inch from the top of the iron, then dip iron immediately into hot oil (375 degrees).

  • Fry rosette until golden, about 30 seconds. Lift out; tip upside down to drain. With fork, push rosette off iron onto a rack placed over paper towels.

  • Reheat iron 1 minute; make next rosette.

  • Sprinkle rosettes with confectioners' sugar.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
561 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 59.2g; cholesterol 13.1mg; sodium 27.5mg. Full Nutrition
