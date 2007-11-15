I used to make these over 20 yrs ago and had forgotten all about them until trying to come up with a 'different' contribution to work Christmas party. Like other reviews, this batter is too thin...at least for the area I live in. Perhaps altitude or humidity causes the batter variations. I had to sift quite a bit of extra flour into batter for best consistency. I followed the tip of refrigerating the batter for 2 hrs, , too. My tips: recipe says dip iron into batter to 1/4 inch from top. My iron is only a bit more than 1/4 in in depth. I dipped mine as close to the top of the iron mold as I could, without batter going over the top edge of mold. If I went a tad too far, a quick wipe with a bit of paper towel fixed that. I did figure out a way, with one iron, to speed up process if one is somewhat ambidextrous. It took mine close to a minute to get done....after frying it for about 30 secs, I gently peeled it off and let it finish in the oil, while reheating the mold for about 10 secs in hot oil, dipped in batter and back into oil. By the time I did that, the other one was ready to come out of oil. With my other hand, I picked the done one from oil with a rounded tong (not one with zig-zag edges), let it drip a few seconds before putting on paper towel. Repeating the process sped up my time by about a third (I had already been making them for over an hour). I added fresh oil when it became low, but next time I will completely change out the oil...it seemed that some of