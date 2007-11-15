The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
561 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 59.2g; cholesterol 13.1mg; sodium 27.5mg. Full Nutrition
I have the exact recipe for the rosettes given to me by my grandmother. I would like to add a few suggestions: If not all covered in hot lard or oil, patties will drop off mold. If eggs are beaten too light, blisters or bubbles will form with fat, making patties greasy. If patties are soft & not crisp, they were made to fast, cook alittle slower. If patties do not slip off the mold easily, put back in fryer, the dough is not cooked enough next to the mold.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/04/2006
Great recipe - tried it this past weekend. A bit bored with powdered sugar and found that I could Dip the cookies edges into melted chocolate then dipped into a plate of crushed macadamia nuts, made a most delightful cookie!
I have to say with this recipe this was the closest I got to my mothers Rosettes which were the best! I did have a little trouble with the batter falling off the iorn, called my mother and immediately had an answer! Place a kitchen towel or napkins next to your hot oil pot or pan and after dipping the iorn into the hot oil, pat it flat onto the towel and then dip into the batter and sure enough no more fallen batter. I also like using my blender to blend both the sugar and cinnamon together and make it a little more softer for dusting at the end. Thank you for the recipe!
These were so delicious!!!! We did turn down the temperature on the oil to 365 instead, and we also didn't have to reheat the iron. That made the process go a lot faster. Please note, this is a very long process. Only take it on if you have a few hours to kill. Well worth it though, taste like funnel cakes
You can also dredge them(fronts and backs) in plain white sugar (with or without a little red decorating sugar added)...a few seconds after you allow them to drain on a paper towel. Another hint if an edge creeps over the top of the iron, making it difficult to come off. Tap on the top of the cookie/iron with a fork until it falls off. You will sacrifice a few getting them 'right' Yum!
The flavor of these rosettes is just what I remember growing up... Here are some of my notes, based on my experience making this particular recipe: 1. 375 degrees is WAY too hot!!! The rosettes are burned before you can get them off the iron. We found that 350 is about right. 2. Dip the iron in the batter and hold there for about 4 seconds, then let batter drip off slightly, then put iron into oil. 3. Hold iron under the oil for about 12 seconds; that way, dough will come off the iron easier. 4. Do sift flour; this will keep the batter smooth. However, you will need to add more flour to keep the batter from being too thin. (The recipe as written is much too thin – not enough sticks to the iron, and what does stick fries up too quickly.) 5. Be sure to stir batter every so often to keep it from getting too thick at the bottom.
Just the right amount of sweetness. Another suggestion of you like them a little crispier...chill the batter in fridge for a couple hours. My next door neighbor has been making these every Christmas for 59 years and that was her advice to me!
If done correctly, these are the best cookies you'll ever eat but man, are they a lot of work! I use an electric skillet because your oil has to be the right temp. 350 is perfect, 375 is too hot. Be sure to heat the iron (I use a double so I can do two at once) with the oil. When you dip it into the batter, it should sizzle. Your first rosette will NOT turn out. Simply redip and the old batter should come off with the new rosette. As soon as you put the iron in the oil, shake lightly up and down, and the rosette should come right off. The put the iron back in the oil to keep it hot, it should sizzle when you dip it in the batter. Finally, if your cookies come out too greasy, put them in the oven for just a minute or two and that will help. Enjoy!!
As a long time rosette maker, when the kids were little, I would give them small paintbrushes and make thin poiwdered sugar frosting in different colors, and let them paint the edges of the rosettes, [when you turn them upside down]. Sometimes they would just use thin white frosting, and while still wet, dip them in colored sprinkles. Very pretty!!!
Thanks for the great recipe,Pat. I used to make these all the time at the holidays, but lost my recipe. I followed the recipe for half the rosettes, and then I added more sugar and some cinnamon to the batter, and they were delish too. Thanks a lot!
I have been wanting to make these for some time. This recipe did it. Bought the double rosette at Sir la Table, and gave it whirl. They were perfect, delicious, and so easy to make. I ate the first six! I added TWO teaspoons of vanilla (love vanilla!) and about a teaspoon of cinnamon. Tasty! The rest was the same. I want to experiment with different flavorings. Could get really interesting! I can't believe how many are in so few ingredients!! And they're light as air. Amazing! Thanks again so such a wonderful, tasty recipe. Thank you for this recipe and all the suggestions, too. It was wonderful to make such a lovely cookie with ease the first time! I chose a pattern that looks like a snowflake for my rosettes. These will be fun in winter especially sprinkled with powdered sugar for snow. I think visiting guest might find this a fun kitchen activity.
mkd
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2013
I've been looking for a good rosette recipe for a long time and hints on how to make them. Another website suggested putting the batter in the fridge for 2 hours prior to cooking to let the batter set. Worked really well. I used to have lots of trouble with the batter sticking to the irons and that wasn't a problem at all. I look forward to making these over and over again.
This is a great, simple recipe that took me back to my childhood. I find you can minimize bubbling if you shake the excess batter off the iron before placing in the oil. I use 365 degree peanut oil and cook between 18 & 25 seconds each, depending on the size/shape of the iron I'm using.
This was a awesome recipe! It tasted great, and bubbled beautifully! My family loved them! They were good sprinkled with powdered sugar or cinnamon and sugar. The only thing that limited the eating of too many, was that they were greasy!
I have the same recipe from my mom. Just loved making them with her every Christmas when I was a little girl. We always heated the oil in an electric skillet, super easy to keep the temp of the oil just right. Turn the temp high to get it to temp then down to med low to keep it constant. I haven't made them in years but I'm fired up to bring the tradition back this year.
OOMPALOOMPA
Rating: 4 stars
08/29/2000
My grandma made these for me when I was younger! These are wonderful if you want to take the time to deep fry each one individually. They are a great conversation piece too because of their great taste and uniqueness!
These are very easy and fairly fast to make. I suggest holding the powdered sugar until just before you serve them because it can make them kinda soggy in the end. Good taste, reminds me of funnel cakes!
This is the same exact recipe that my mother used to use. They have always been a big hit throughout the years. Instead of putting confectioners sugar on them we coat them in cinnamon and sugar, guaranteed to be a big hit!!!
Thank you for this recipe, I just made them yesterday, they taste delicious, my family loved them. I dipped them while still hot on regular white sugar and cinnamon. They are still fresh and crisp a day after, inside a cellophane bag, and they don't seem like they are going to get soggy any time soon.
Using evaporated milk is my version. 1/2 cup and 1/2 water (selzter water for lighter rosettes) 1/2 tsp. sugar 1/2 tsp. vanilla 1 egg 1 cup flour Use a whisk to whip all ingredients together. Only use lard to fry in. When rosettes are cooled, used various jellies, apricot, strawberry, blueberry, etc. and put a bit in center of rosette, than sift powdered sugar over rosette. To store, put in container but do not cover.
have made these cookies for 20 years and to help get over the greasy taste I put 1 tsp vinegar into the lard as its heating be careful!! these never have a greasy taste-----very true BUT you must be very careful with the vinegar never ever greasy tasting
Thank you, thank you, thank you! The only thing I got of my Grandmother's when she pasted away was her Rosette Iron set. I tried making them once about 10 years ago and it bombed! The irons have been sitting, unused, in my kitchen ever since. I found this recipe with all the tips given so I thought I'd give it another try and it worked! I was so excited! I wasn't ready for such a long process though, I must've missed that part. Biggest tip as another user gave was to make sure you have enough oil in the pan or they won't come off. The only bad thing about these is my house stunk of hot oil for a couple days.
My family has made this cookie since I was a little girl. We do one thing different in regards to the topping. Chocolate. Drizzled with a little bit of melted chocolate (white, milk, or dark) and you'll have a hard time eating just one or two.
I made these for our Church bake sale and they were gone in a flash. I used to make these for Christmas cookie plates for the family a few years ago and they were sad when I said I didn't have the time to do it anymore. I will be making these again this year and maybe next year. I did make these with almond extract instead and they were delish.
This recipe is perfect as it is. It's just as I remembered when I made them with my children. I made them with almond extract instead as I was out of vanilla and they are great. As mentioned in an earlier review, they are even more attractive when dipped in powdered sugar from the opposite side as pictured. I just did this for the first time, and it really enhances the lacey look much better. Try it!
very traditional, just the way I remember Grandma's rosettes. Thank you!
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2009
Once you have all the equipment and experience, these are "a piece of cake," but getting there is part of the fun of it all. My daughter-in-law's mother and I have it down pat now! They are so beautiful and lend themselves to the talk of the party! Be sure to read all the reviews here to get the tips that make it great fun!
Topping alternative: Turn the rosettes on their underside, drizzle HONEY on them (warm it up in the microwave for 15 seconds, easier to drizzle), add finely diced WALNUTS (you can buy these diced for you) and sprinkle with a little bit of CINNAMON! I make mine slightly different. I don't use sugar, and I don't use the salt under the ingredients (but I will try in the future). Also, the 2 eggs should be lightly beaten. To cook, I use Crisco Vegetable Shortening.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2005
Very easy to make. Nice and Crispy...
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2001
I was happy to find this recipe! My husbands grandma makes these every Christmas and I wanted to give it a try! It took a little practice to get the temp right, but once I did it was easy.
These taste delicious. I had to practice a little. The first few kind of broke apart in the oil, but the more I did the better I got. Definitly worth making again. The only problem is I can't quit eating them!
This was my cookie exchange choice this year. I had fun making them. I appreciate all the comments - they helped with the process. I dusted mine with powdered sugar & packed them up. I'm hopeful that they don't get soggy ( as one comment said). I used an electric frypan to cook them. I'll experiment with flavors next time I make them.
This recipe is fantastic and better that the one from my mom and her mom (don't tell her!). The key with rosettes is the technical part and this batter worked great! 1. Be very patient heating the oil and know that once you're at 350-400, it doesn't take much to keep in there. Monitor temp continuously (since it takes time to get thermometer up that hight) and make small changes. 2. Do heat the iron for 2 minutes. 3. Dip in batter for almost 10 seconds. 4. Watch the color of the oil bubbles coming up. As soon as it changes from white to off-white, you're just about done. I made this recipe with my son as part of his 5th grade heritage project recalling that my mom made scores and scores of these along with other cookies... what an amazing woman!
My batter kept falling off the iron into the bowl of batter. I read a few reviews and realized my batter was too thick so I added a little liquid and BOOM problem solved. My kids loved them! Oh, and I used almond extract instead of vanilla. Next time I'll try anise!
I made Rosettes for the fist time last week... I purchased an iron and found this recipe... I over beat my eggs, because I had some blisters, but they were great anyway. I can't wait to try the timbales for appetizers.
Use this recipe! I tried using one that called for vegetable oil in the batter, and they didn’t work out at all cooked too quickly and was hard to get off the iron. One tip, chill the batter before you make these, and they will come off the iron very well when they’re done with just a slight nudge. I have a bad hip, so I have to sit down every so often, and I chill the batter again while I’m resting. Works like a charm!
My aunt and I use the exact same recipe tomake our rosettes! We do the christmas tree every December, and make a ton to give out to family and friends. What we do with the podered sugar is frost the upsid edown part. We make a frosting with powdered sugar, butter, vanilla, and milk. We add a bit of green food coloring to that. When our cookies are 'dry', we dip the back part, and then sprinkle them with powdered sugar. It looks really cute, green trees with snow!
I have made these for years and instead if vanilla, I use almond extract and after sprinkling with powdered sugar, I add a spoon of strawberry preserves to the center of each cookie and they are gone faster than I can get them finished. They are phenomenal!
This was the first time I ever made rosette cookies, they turned out perfect, but the taste was terrible, I followed the recipe exactly too, they were very bland and not at all sweet, will definately look for a new recipe.
I used to remember my mother making these so I dug thru my drawers and found her old rosette set. This recipe is great but for people wanting a thicker cookie, this lady at church told me she uses cake flower. I tried it with cake flour and they come out good too.
I used to make these over 20 yrs ago and had forgotten all about them until trying to come up with a 'different' contribution to work Christmas party. Like other reviews, this batter is too thin...at least for the area I live in. Perhaps altitude or humidity causes the batter variations. I had to sift quite a bit of extra flour into batter for best consistency. I followed the tip of refrigerating the batter for 2 hrs, , too. My tips: recipe says dip iron into batter to 1/4 inch from top. My iron is only a bit more than 1/4 in in depth. I dipped mine as close to the top of the iron mold as I could, without batter going over the top edge of mold. If I went a tad too far, a quick wipe with a bit of paper towel fixed that. I did figure out a way, with one iron, to speed up process if one is somewhat ambidextrous. It took mine close to a minute to get done....after frying it for about 30 secs, I gently peeled it off and let it finish in the oil, while reheating the mold for about 10 secs in hot oil, dipped in batter and back into oil. By the time I did that, the other one was ready to come out of oil. With my other hand, I picked the done one from oil with a rounded tong (not one with zig-zag edges), let it drip a few seconds before putting on paper towel. Repeating the process sped up my time by about a third (I had already been making them for over an hour). I added fresh oil when it became low, but next time I will completely change out the oil...it seemed that some of
I made this exactly as the recipe shows while at my sisters in Minnesota and it turned out exactly like the way our grandmother made them all those years ago. Wonderful! However I just made it again in California and it turns out rubbery. Now we did it at my sisters with a fry daddy type appliance and I did mine in a pan on the stove. But there was no fry daddy for my grandmother, so that can't be the issue. I watched the temperature. Does anyone know what I can do to make them right in California? Is it the altitude?
I have not had these since I was a kid in the 1980’s My mom made these and they are called sugar waffles. We always looked forward to my mom making these sugar waffles and well she still has her irons though. I will be pinning this recipe to write down so when I find one of these irons I will make these. We loved these with powdered sugar on them.
Grew up with Dad making these as a Christmas Eve & Christmas Morning tradition, while we aren’t Scandinavian we are from Northern Wisconsin and this is a holiday tradition. I am giving this recipe 4- stars simply because I don’t like it quite as well as the way I learned to do it with adding day old (flat) beer. It changes the flavor of the batter (cuts the sweet - which is nice if you are adding sugar & cinnamon). Also, these recipes make probably 60-80 cookies so no need to double! Best if made the same day intended to be Eaten - and they do freeze well - just pop them in the oven to rewarm / recrisp them. Make sure the iron is hot before dipping into the batter, and don’t let the batter get up over the edge of the iron. When they start to just gently flare in the oil they are done, and can easily be removed if they stick slightly the tine of a fork will pop them off. Let drain on paper towels
I would love to chat with the lady who sent in this recipe. When my mom died I was left with a box of shapes to make these Rosettes. I didn´t even know the correct name of this cookie. There are 6 (six) shapes similar to the ones in the video. A heart, star, angel, bell, butterfly, the rosette, and what looks like a double circle. There are also 4 (four) designs with higher sides, almost like tart molds, that I have no idea what to do with. I would very much like to learn how to use these. Any information you could give me would be deeply appreciated. I am very excited to have finally found out what these were used for. Contact me please. Barbara Karr
Delicious! Just like my mom used to make. I followed the recipe exactly and dusted with powdered sugar after they cooled. Note: I let the batter chill for about an hour and let the iron sit in the hot oil in between (I have two going at once) and dip 3/4 of the iron in the batter. Once they hit the oil, they separate from the iron very easily.
I had so much fun making these. My mom and I made them for the first time. They were fairly easy once we were able to get the hand of it. The first few came out a little too brown buy after that we were able to get them out quick. We had a great time. They were just like my grandma's. Thanks for the great recipe.
I'll need to work on maintaining the temp, but all n' all they are very tasty and nearly as good as I remember at carnivals as a kid. probably if I continued to tweak, they would be as good or better than the carnival.
Instead of milk, I use Condensed milk in the can! Always use lard to fry in and I always use a cast iron skillet. (This keeps even heat and keeps oil at an even temperature.) For a lighter rosette, I use half condensed milk and half seltzer water for a lighter rosette! However you decide to make your "dough", let it sit for at least one half hour before using! Give it a couple stirs after resting and let the frying begin! My family has always let the rosettes drain well and than we "fill" the center of the rosette with about 1/4 teaspoon of various jams and preserves! Follow with a dusting of confectioners sugar!
Pulled out the electric fryer, my old rosette irons and followed this easy recipe. I found the technical tips from another reviewer of this recipe (THEWEEGIE) very helpful. In addition, I kept two irons heating in the oil and alternated with each pass at the batter; having a hot form always ready allowed me to move quickly.
I've been making these with my mother for years. The are amazing to eat but back breaking to make. You have to stand by a pot of hot oil for a while making two cookies at a time. There are so worth it as they are like thin crispy funnel cakes that are amazing.
I had to tweek it a bit as I needed to put about 1/4 cup more flour. My own fault though as my eggs were too large so it was too much liquid. Instead of Vanilla I used Aniseed oil about 1/4 teaspoon. They turned out supper yummy! Helpful hint by the reviewer named Cooki. In the past I had a lot of trouble with the batter falling off the iron into the batter mix. I did as she suggest and tapped my irons on to a kitchen tower before I dipped. It worked a charm. Another hint is place the bowl of batter over ice water to keep it cold.
Loved this recipe,read many comments so felt well prepared for this my first attempt at making. Turned out great I’ve always enjoyed rosettes but was hesitant to try. Happy New Year & a new tradition for our family!!
