Caramel Pecan Cookies
These are very good, kids of all ages love them!
These cookies were delicious! The only thing I recommend is using 1.5-2 tablespoons dough to wrap around the candy (if you are using Rolos). If you use less the caramel tends to leak out the bottom.
These are delicious! I have been making a similar recipe for years using a devils food cake mix. The best caramal candy to use is a Caramel Hershey's Kiss. It will be a much more gooey, soft center. Just use plenty of dough around it so it doesn't leak. It takes a few to practice, but they'll turn out great. I make them with and without pecans on top and they're always a hit!!
It was easy to make and they turned out wonderfully. They look great and taste great. I followed the recipe exactly and it made 40 cookies! I was surprised. I used the smaller sized rolos though that you can buy in a bag so maybe I was using less dough? They look just as big as in the picture though. Freezing the rolos for an hour or so beforehand is a good idea - I did this and no caramel leaked out.
Everyone loved these cookies! It seemed like they would be too dry as I added all the flour and cocoa. Have faith and keep mixing -- they were moist and delicious.
very good cookies! The candy was a bit hard, but the cookie itself is very interesting. My kids loved them.
I made these tonight and they are wonderful! The pecans are really what make these, I made a batch without them for my hubby and I must say I like them better with them. These will definitely be the go-to cookie.
Excellent cookies! Soft with a tasty center! Will make these ones again!
These are so yummy. My new favorite cookie! Super easy to make and would be great to do if you had a little one who likes to help bake! I used Caramel Hershey's Kisses and they turned out very moist and gooey in the middle. The hardest part was making sure my hubby didn't eat them all before they got to their intended destination.
Very good! I make this recipe all the time and everyone I make it for just loves it. Great for people who love caramel.
This is a caramel rich,and soft chocolate cookie with a holiday feel to them. I followed the recipe exactly, using (very)rounded tablespoons to wrap the rolos. No caramel leakage whatsoever. All my coworkers wanted more! Excellent.
I didn't really like these-- not very sweet and did not bond well with the people I served them to. Looked good, though.
Very yummy cookies. No changes necessary, followed the recipe to the letter.
Milkduds or mine snicker bars in the middle work good too, in any sugar or peanut butter cookie.
Great idea, not so great cookie....they flattenned & were very icky looking....tasted great, but i could never take them out of the house, seemed like they needed more flour or something....
They tasted great but no one tried them to fid out. I took them to my daughter's preschool Christmas luncheon and not even 3 people tried them-kids included. They looked just like the pic so I know I didn't mess them up. It really was too bad I couldn't get anyone intrigued enough to try them, the cookies are delicious and better with a glass of milk.
I have made these several times, and they are a huge hit. They are very rich, so beware! I have found it easiest to take a round Tbsp measure while the dough is not too cold (I actually don't regrigerate mine at all), fill it with the dough, push the rolo into the middle and then roll it into a ball. Doing it this way, I haven't had to worry about the caramel coming out of the bottom at all.
My family loves these cookies. I give it 5 stars!!!
Excellent! Warm and tasty right out of the oven. Great with a glass of milk. Seemed to take awhile to make, but worth every bit of the effort.
Great recipe! Tried it out on the neighbors. Everyone gave it two thumbs up. Thanks DeeDee
