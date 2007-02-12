Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

I don't know what I did wrong, but this was a disaster!!! I'll have to start out saying that the cookies did taste good, and were eaten very quickly! Yet it was not worth the hassle. When I first saw the recipe, I thought "wow, these seem too easy to be true!" I went with another review and tripled the recipe and substituted the white sugar for 1 c white sugar, 1 c brown sugar, and 1 c confectionate sugar. When I started to shape into balls, I realized that the cookies are just dripping with oil (I could actually squeeze them and oil would come out). I started bake them, yet halfway through realized they weren't baking at all, so I had to flatten with a fork. Before I knew what was happening, my house was full of smoke! I was using a cookie sheet without edges and the oil had dripped in the oven. I still had another 2 dozen or so cookies to bake, so I had to use fans throughout my house. The cookies all turned more brown than I would have liked due to baking in so much oil. I ended up spending all morning making these cookies and then having to scrape the bottom of my oven, so for me it wasn't "fast and easy". All the other reviews are great, so I'm assuming I did something wrong! Or it was that I used a store-brand peanut butter which just had a lot more oil in it. But like I said earlier, they did taste good!