Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies
These peanut butter kisses are deliciously simple, fast, and easy!
These peanut butter kisses are deliciously simple, fast, and easy!
ExCELLENT. I took the advice of the first reviewer and used brown sugar, white sugar and the powdered sugar. OMG...these melt in your mouth. very chewy and awesome. they dont spread much at all. I have always had problems with peanut butter cookies spreading. By using the combination of sugars it made them not spread all over and chewy. great consistency. loved them. glad I used the advice of the reviewer.Read More
Use the recipe on the back of the Hershey Kisses bag - it's MUCH better.Read More
ExCELLENT. I took the advice of the first reviewer and used brown sugar, white sugar and the powdered sugar. OMG...these melt in your mouth. very chewy and awesome. they dont spread much at all. I have always had problems with peanut butter cookies spreading. By using the combination of sugars it made them not spread all over and chewy. great consistency. loved them. glad I used the advice of the reviewer.
Use the recipe on the back of the Hershey Kisses bag - it's MUCH better.
This was a great recipe to make with my toddlers! I was a total skeptic about the final result, but they turned out yummy. Somehow ours made a lot more than the recipe said ~ we ended up with 21 big ones & 21 bite sized ones. For the little ones, we put a chocolate chip in the middle instead of a kiss. They are the perfect size for my 2 year old! The kids enjoyed measuring, mixing and rolling these into balls. We rolled them in sugar for added calories (well, mostly for appearance). One slight change I made was to take the pan out 2 minutes early, put the chocolate on and then finish baking. Very kid friendly & yummy recipe! Very, very little clean-up which is a HUGE plus!
HELPFUL TIPS IF YOU'RE IN A RUSH: I love this recipe! It looks elegant & best of all ...tastes great! You really should unwrap the kisses ahead of time & keep them in freezer while the cookie bakes to eliminate them melting and looking yucky. I also put the entire tray of cookies in the fridge for a bit after I've put the hershey kiss on top to help them set. UPDATE: Okay, life gets busy!!! I am all about making everything from scratch (heck, we make our own bread in this house), but with a zoo-filled household, sometimes I like to cheat. Betty Crocker has little packages next to their cake mixes for peanut butter cookies (comes in red plastic). You just add water, mix, and bake. Well, they turn out identical AND hold together WAY BETTER the days after (you just have to add the kiss in the middle). A lot quicker if you want to double the recipe too. Makes a bunch, and they can be stored at room temp whereas sometimes these don't always have thee same consistency several days after. Just an idea for those in a rush!!!
Need to bake a bit longer or have a higher cooking temp.
With so little ingredients it is amazing how good these cookies are. I did use chunky peanut butter in one batch and they were even better than the original.
this is an incredible cookie. We found the recipe in a old old newspaper. They used the flat chocolate stars instead of the hesheys kisses. We love it with the star chocolates. A must try cookie either way!!!!!!!!
I tried this recipe and the kids just loved them! They were very quick and simple and just a big hit. Do bake them just a bit longer for best results.
This is the easiest cookie recipe ever!! I listened to the other reviews and did the 1/3 of brown sugar, 1/3 white sugar, 1/3 powder sugar, and added 1/4 cup of flour. I also used a bag of chocolate chips instead of the hershey kisses. Because of the flour and powdered sugar the cookies won't spread, so when you make them, roll them into balls and flatten a bit with your hands. Note: when you mix the dough, it will look a bit crumbly, just roll it in your hands before you put it on the dish. Bake ONLY for 10 minutes, max 12. The edges won't brown but they'll be done. I'm going to make this again and again and again. They're really soft and chewy too!
I made these for all the holiday's. The children loved them.So easy. I have shared this receipe with many family members and co-workers.
Great recipe, but you CAN NOT use all natural peanut butter.
I registered just to review this cookie! Peanut Butter cookies have always been my nemesis, any kind, but specifically kiss cookies. Well, they are my nemesis no more! I have tried for years to make them, with no success..i couldnt ever get the kisses to stay ON the cookies! I was so desperate to succeed I even consdiered super glue at one point..;). Finally I gave up, I was tired of wasting ingredients. Then I stumbled upon this recipe, and figured I'd give it one last shot. I read every review, all 318 of them! TWICE! and VOILA..I have finally slayed my Kiss Cookie Demons! I followed the suggestions of all the slayers before me, and together we conquered. So to all those who have never succeeded, take a chance, this recipe is no fail, IMO. Thanks for the recipe and the many helpful suggestions!
Ok I usually make a very eloborate peanut butter kiss cookie but I was short on time so I tried this one and it was a hugh hit. I am not sure if I will go back to the one with a ton of ingredients..Thanks
I was hesitant to try this one just because it seemed too easy to be true. But, they are a hit! I did the three different kinds of sugar as reviewers suggested and added just a little vanilla just because i'm into vanilla. So as i was pulling a failed batch of russian tea cakes (remembered to double everything but the flour...grrr) out of the oven, we noticed our dog, a Great Dane, over by the kiss cookies... half gone!! Good thing they are so easy to make. Thanks for the great recipe. Also, a tip, they don't spread at all so don't be shy about filling your cookie sheet up. Happy holidays!
I didn't have all the ingredients for the Hershey recipe and as this one was highly rated and looked so simple, decided to use. After reading many, many reviews, I made the batter with the three sugars: white, brown, confectionary, that had been recommended. Also, added the quarter cup of flour that some suggested. I did use a half teaspoon of vanilla to smooth out the taste. Then, I shaped the cookie dough into balls and rolled in granulated (white) sugar. I didn't find the dough crumbly, did not see a need to refrigerate before baking and did not flatten the dough prior to placing in the oven. Took them out at eight minutes, topped with the kisses, and let cool on the pan for another two minutes. Taste testers here give it five stars!
Amazing! I was attracted becuase it's gluten-free! Follow 3 cups PB to 1cup white sugar, 1cup brown sugar, 1 cup powdered sugar. DON'T OVERBAKE!! THEY BECOME HARD AS ROCKS! Cook them JUST RIGHT and they're oh so soft.
Great recipe! One important word of advice that probably should have been in the original recipe - let the cookies cool on the pan!! The chocolate gets very melty and it will run all over your cookies if you try to move them before they are completely cooled.
mmm... delicious. I'm 10 years old and i made this recipe,it came out perfect!! try this recipe, it is great.
As others suggested, I made these using 1/3C white sugar, 1/3C brown sugar and 1/3C confectioners sugar. I kept all else the same. GREAT taste, melt-in-your-mouth goodness! I also sprinkled some white sugar on them before baking. They could use another few minutes in the oven though - at 10 minutes, mine were a bit mushy in the middle. I think about 12 minutes would be perfect.
Doubled the batch, and used the 1/3 white sugar, 1/3 brown sugar, 1/3 powdered sugar. Had to add a bit more powdered sugar to make the dough more stiff. Refrigerated for about 10 minutes, rolling and shaping was easy, about 1-1.5" balls. Came out chewy, very rich. But something is still missing in the taste. I wouldn't serve these to guests, as it tastes like kids made them. Maybe next time I will try adding vanilla, or cinnamon, or try rolling the uncooked balls in sugar before baking. UPDATE: The flavor really melds and mellows out the next day and by the second day, these are fabulous. They stayed moist and edible for at least a week (in airtight container of course). The chocolate stayed soft as well, so careful with the stacking. These cookies go wonderfully with a cup of coffee or glass of milk.
These don't taste exactly like the originals, but they are SO easy that it's totally forgivable! I've made these dozens of times. I've experimented with all types of sugar (1/3 of each brown/white/powdered, all white, half white/half brown)... they turn out great every time. And best of all, EASY EASY EASY! No creaming butter/margarine/shortening. Don't have to get out the beaters. You can bake a batch of these in less than half an hour from start to finish with ingredients you already have in the cupboard. Thumbs up for sure.
Chocolate and peanutbutter are my two favorite things! I couldn't ask for a better recipe! Absolutely delicious recipe!
I doubled the recipe and used half brown, half white sugar and added in 1/4 cup of flour. Instead of kisses, I used peanut butter cups and these were a HUGE hit. I also only baked for 8 minutes because I like my cookies soft. YUM, very rich, but very good.
I have been making these without the kisses - as PB cookies since I was a kid. I've been adding the kisses to them for Christmas for many years. They are one cookie that'll always be on my list for Christmas. I roll them into balls and coat them in sugar before baking.
I followed the "most helpful" reviewer's recipe and my husband loves them. Works for me :)
My daughter and I made these to put in holiday cookie tins to give as gifts and they turned out really cute. We took other's adive and used 1/3 white sugar, 1/3 powered sugar, and 1/3 brown sugar. We made a doulbe batch but ran out of kisses and used large chocolate chip and whatever chocolate we could find. They are deliocious especailly when warm. It was very easy too! Make sure your peanut butter isn't dried out or else the dough crumbles when you are shaping it. Great recipe!
I live in Australia and since we don't have Hershey's kisses, I used squares of Cadbury's milk chocolate instead. Addictive!
good, but i like the one on the hershey kiss bag better
i don't know why anyone would change this recipe! You should never give a recipe a true rating unless you've tried it AS WRITTEN. I made this one exactly as written and they're absolutely delicious! The kids love them, and even my husband wants me to make them for his dart league pitch-in this Sunday! Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
OMG. I was so skeptical because of the ingredients. Awesome. Imade a larger batch that consists of 1 cup each: confectioners' sugar, brown sugar, and white sugar. 3 eggs and 3 cups of peanut butter. baked 8 minutes..added my kiss and baked 2 more minutes.
I made recipe as stated and it was a good cookie! I bake over 50 dozen cookies (plus even more candies) as gifts during holidays so I have baked many cookies in the last 15-20 years. These were simple, easy, and fast. Couldn't ask for a better simple chocolate/peanut butter combination. My batch made almost 3 dozen cookies. Because I use Pampered Chef stones, I find my baking time generally takes 2-3 minutes longer on shorter baking times. My first dozen I didn't add anything, my 2nd dozen when scooping I rolled in sugar. both are great--for those thinking there is too much pb flavor you may want to try this method. Takes away just a bit of the pb kick. Or, you may want to try adding 1 tsp vanilla to your batch. A friend of mine gave me a pb recipe like this once that used 1 egg, 1 cup br sugar, 1 tsp vanilla, and 1 c pb--and its a good recipe too. No need to mix sugars like others have suggested. Give this a try as is, I'm sure you will not be disappointed if you like peanut butter cookies! Also--FYI--only bake with a peanut butter that you like flavor wise. Don't skimp on this, as it's a big reason why I believe one likes or dislikes the flavor of the peanut butter cookie--I've tried baking with brands I didn't like that were on sale, and in turn, didn't like my cookie.***Also want to add that I took these into work and everyone raved about them. ***
good, but i like the one on the hershey kiss bag better
Wonderful!!! i followed another suggestion to use b.sugar and powdered sugar, it was good but sticky I had to refrigerate for about an hour before hand
Turned out perfect!! Great for kids. Yummy!!
soooo easy and great!
I followed the lead of the other reviewers, but I used 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar and about 2 tablespoons of flour. I rolled the uncooked cookies in a bit of white sugar. They came out perfect and are so easy. They took less than 5 minutes to prepare. I just think you can't go wrong with these. Easy and delish.
Very tasty and easy to make! Rolled the balls in sugar before placing them on cookie sheet.
Excellent - always a hit!
These cookies are VERY easy to make, and require few ingredients - wonderful for busy moms like me! However, there really isn't much "substance" to these cookies. They are too sweet and not very chewy. Imagine eating peanut butter and sugar together - good for one small bite! :) Thanks, but I'm going to try a few others!
This was good but I doctored it up a bit. I used half white/half brown sugar. I added a bit of vanilla and enough flour to not make it so sticky. I then rolled the balls in white sugar before baking. They came out really yummy!
This recipe was super easy and the cookies came out great! I made them for my boyfriend for Valentine's Day and he loved them. I like soft cookies so I only baked them for the 10 minutes, but if you don't want them chewy I would bake them a little longer.
I don't know what I did wrong, but this was a disaster!!! I'll have to start out saying that the cookies did taste good, and were eaten very quickly! Yet it was not worth the hassle. When I first saw the recipe, I thought "wow, these seem too easy to be true!" I went with another review and tripled the recipe and substituted the white sugar for 1 c white sugar, 1 c brown sugar, and 1 c confectionate sugar. When I started to shape into balls, I realized that the cookies are just dripping with oil (I could actually squeeze them and oil would come out). I started bake them, yet halfway through realized they weren't baking at all, so I had to flatten with a fork. Before I knew what was happening, my house was full of smoke! I was using a cookie sheet without edges and the oil had dripped in the oven. I still had another 2 dozen or so cookies to bake, so I had to use fans throughout my house. The cookies all turned more brown than I would have liked due to baking in so much oil. I ended up spending all morning making these cookies and then having to scrape the bottom of my oven, so for me it wasn't "fast and easy". All the other reviews are great, so I'm assuming I did something wrong! Or it was that I used a store-brand peanut butter which just had a lot more oil in it. But like I said earlier, they did taste good!
These were pretty good. They're made with sugar, so everyone should have known what they were getting into with regard to sweetness and texture :P I used the 3 kinds of sugar and organic natural peanut butter. I baked for 8 minutes, then added the kisses, then baked for 2 more minutes. I let them cool/harden for 2 minutes before putting them on a wire rack. They weren't extremely peanutty, but they were sweet easy to make. Next time I might try the more nutritious (and more complicated) version just to see what the difference is.
Easy and delicious - can you really go wrong with peanut butter and chocolate?
I have used this recipe several time. Thank You
My dough was too sticky, but rather than putting it in the fridge for 30 min., I sprinkled a little powered sugar in. They turned out perfect. This is the easiest cookie ever, and they're so delicious!
Find a different recipe...this one is not so good. Use one with white sugar, brown sugar, etc.
Exactly what I was looking for! Sweet, simple, tasty peanut-buttery-chocolatey goodness!
This recipie is awsome! I did do half sugar and half brown sugar. And i got 38 cookies. So you need more than 18 kisses. Thanks for a great recipie. Lisa
I love peanut butter cookies and I love chocolate. Now that I am gluten and dairy-free, this recipe is perfect for me. With little other ingredients you get the full flavor of the peanut butter. Don't skimp on the quality of the peanut butter. I use an organic crunchy type and dark brown sugar. I've also found dairy-free chocolate chunks. My teenage son who is not restricted by gluten or dairy loves these cookies too. He says "these are the best!"
Are there better peanut butter cookie recipes? Yes-- BUT, the simplicity of this recipe is what makes it so great. You can add and change things like brown sugar, powdered sugar, flour, etc...but I love that this is a basic and EASY recipe that my five year old can help me with and I like the pure peanut butter taste of it. Very good!
Do not press the dough ball down before baking unless you prefer the FLAT peanut butter cookie. The recipe has enough fat to make it spread by itself. Simple ingridients and taste was good.
these were fantastic!!! I read other reviews and did 1/3 c. powdered sugar, 1/3 c. brown sugar, and 1/3 c. white sugar, and it turned out great!!! It made 20 for me, which was perfect. I cooked them for 11 minutes, but the top was still really doughy, and the bottom was brown, but it turned out ok because the browned part gave them a nice crunch in contrast to the chewy inside!!!! And I would also suggest waiting to serve for a couple of hours until chocolate kisses are cooled!!! The next batch I made i just did all white sugar and it still tasted AMAZING!!!! So the THIRD time I made them, I made little mini ones for a bridal shower and put chocolate chips in the middle!!! They were SO cute!!! About an inch in diameter!!! Thanks Sharon for this fabulous recipe that I will make again and again!!! So easy!!!!!!!!!!!
Pressing the kiss into the cookie directly after taking it out of the oven somehow softens the kiss *just* enough so that it doesn't melt, but remains soft and creamy even after the cookie has cooled. I would eat these all day, every day if i could. PERFECTION.
I made this without using the kisses because I didn't have them on had and they were amazing! Such a simple recipe and you'll always have these ingredients on hand!
recipe is okay if you want to be overwhelmed with the peanut butter, but they don't really count as cookies.... its a wad of warm sugar coated peanut butter with a kiss stuck in it
Simple & amazing!
Like another user said I triple this but use 1 part white sugar, 1 part confectioners sugar and 1 part brown sugar. I roll the balls in white sugar before I bake them. Wait about 4 minutes before putting the chocolate kisses in to help prevent them from melting. And as always use parchment paper for cookies that are easy to remove.
These are way good and the calories show it! I rolled my first batch into 1 inch balls, but realized if I kept that up, I'd be making a lot more than the recipes says. So, I made the 2nd batch of balls a little bigger. I do like the smaller balls though. They are more in porportion.
Very simple, and very good! I used 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup of white sugar, and also used caramel hershey kisses. So yummy!
Very very yummy. I added 1/4 cup flour to give them the chewy factor. They were awesome! They cracked alot when putting the kisses on. But they stayed together. Will totally be making these again! Way way to easy!
These were not what I expected. They turned out very flat and really crunchy. But if you like flat and crunchy, they were very easy to make.
These were flat and they looked nothing like the picture. Would never make again. Next time I will try the recipe on the back of the Kiss package.
My husband and daughter raved about these VERY EASY cookies. I did follow other reviewers advice and used 1/3 cup white sugar, 1/3 brown sugar, and 1/3 powdered sugar. SO easy to make, literally 5 minutes, and yummy to eat. Definately not for dieters! Very
I made the triple batch with 1 cup of each kind of sugar and they were too sweet for anyone in my family's tastes. They all went to waste, I won't make them again. The recipe on the back of the Hershey Kiss bag is much, much better.
no bueno. turned out gritty and untasty. Usually I'll finish even stuff that's not great, but these went straight to the trash.
My suggestion is that you not use chunky peanut butter like I did. They don't look as nice. Also, I highly recommend chilling the mixture for a half hour and then scooping the balls with a melon baller.
Wonderfully quick and easy- do make double or even triple because they will go so fast! I used chunky peanut butter and baked the second patch about 2 min longer.
I never new making peanut butter kiss cookies could be so easy. I must admit a guy at work told me of this and I absolutly thought it couldnt work. I was wrong this is an wonderful cookie.
Fantastic! You can't go wrong with a recipe this easy and delicious. I used my smaller cooker scoop (1.5 Tbsp. size) to measure out the balls and got 20 cookies.
Oh my god I died and went to heaven with these cookies. I added and subsitute ingredients and they are the bomb.
This is a great recipe for very popular cookie. As recommended by other reviewers, I used 1/3 white, 1/3 brown and 1/3 confectioner's sugar, which resulted in a delightfully chewy, but not gritty cookie.
Super easy! Super yummy! Kids had fun making them. Only thing I would suggest is to double the batch. It only made 15 small cookies and they were gone fast.
So easy and so delicious! I followed the advice 1/3 white sugar, 1/3 brown, & 1/3 powdered... perfect! I will definitely make these again!
My friends and I loved these. I followed other's advice and made them 1/3 brown sugar, 1/3 white sugar and 1/3 confectioners sugar. I doubled the recipe and got 48 cookies.
easy as pie and a crowd-pleaser
This recipe deserves 5 stars and is a keeper. I won't ever make another P-nut Butter Cookie. These vanished yesterday after I made them to take along to friends for a BBQ. I had no real problem with the recipe but next time I will use my Kitchenaid Mixer. It was difficult by hand but not the recipes fault, my own. My P-nut butter was quite cold from storage in the garage which actually lent to my dough not being soft when done at all, and needed no chilling, balled up very nicely. I rolled them in Turbinado sugar before baking, and poked the Kiss point down...seems to hold better that way. I did use both Reg Kisses, and Truffle Kisses...the Truffle kisses melted into a circle and took a long time to set back up. I dont wait until the cookies are baked then add the kisses, I get er done before I bake them. I did use the 3 sugars, tripled the recipe, and glad I did. I put back about 1/2 the dough wrapped in wax paper to bake later. Thanks for this great recipe.
These are amazing. I took one reviewers suggestion and did 1/3 cup each of brown, white, and powdered sugar in place of the 1 cup white. They are so super easy and i know they will be gone very soon, so I will have to make more for the holidays!
The easiest and yummiest peanut butter cookie recipe I have found. For Easter, I substituted Cadbury Mini Eggs for the kisses- they were a hit!
Despite the excellent reviews I was sceptical that a cookie recipe with so few ingredients could really work. I'm happy to say, the reviews were right - these are fabulous cookies! Wonderful peanut butter flavor, fantastic texture, and great even without the chocolate kiss!
This has become a family favorite. It's just too easy!
Very good. I tried putting Hersey Hugs on instead of the Kiss and they melted too fast. It also made them alot sweeeter! I could only eat one!
Hey my name is Patrick and I am 15 and I just got done cooking your cookie recipe and everyone liked it. Thanks for the good recipe ,Patrick Modisette
I put the kiss on the cookie before I bake, that way the kiss is really soft, it still keeps its shape. Also instead of using kisses, sometimes I just sprinkle chocolate chips on top since I don't really like that much chocolate on a single cookie.
Easy and works as written at high altitude (Denver). Great Christmas cookie (too many calories for every day).
This recipe didn't come out at all for me. I followed the original and was wondering why there was no flour in it. When I took the cookies out of the oven they crumbled up when I put the chocolate kiss on top. I made a differend batch following the Land of Lakes recipe instead and they came out great.
Huge hit!! So delicious! So easy! My cookies are always bigger and, therefore, this recipe did not yield as many cookies as it should have so I double or triple the ingredients.
I give it 4* because I made this recipe as DAWN0001 suggested. Put the dough in the fridge for 45 mins. Used my small scooper then hand rolled them in a ball, to warm the dough back up, as it was a little crumbly. Then we rolled them in granulated sugar and baked for 12 1/2 minutes. From that recipe I got 51 cookies. These came out nice and soft and taste great!
Pretty good! Make sure you bake the cookie part long enough so that the cookies stay together. I only used 1/2 the sugar and it wasn't too sweet at all.
I doubled this batch and followed the others' advice of using 1/3 white sugar, 1/3 brown sugar, and 1/3 confectioner's sugar. I also added a 1/3 c flour into the double batch. These cookies were delicious and moist and I had no trouble with the cookies spreading or running because of the peanut butter. They were gone in minutes and everyone loved them! Would definitely make again.
I consider myself a very good baker, I don't know what I did wrong, but they were terrible....very greasy, not good at all!
Delicious! Though, after reading all of the reviews, I did make a tweak or two. I used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. I didn't have any powdered sugar. I also added some vanilla, about 1/2 teaspoon. And I added a 1/4 cup flour. I used Dark Chocolate kisses instead of milk. And I only baked them for 8 mins. They turned out perfect!
Really easy and really good recipe. The main photo is deceiving though because you don't roll these in sugar. I baked mine on parchment paper because I've had lots of trouble in the past with peanut butter cookies burning, but these came out perfect this way. We made a double batch and ended up with 40 cookies.
these were always one of my favorite. They came out as I always rememberd them.
so amazingly fast and a real crowd pleaser. I've made a variation by using applesauce and baking powder instead of eggs and pressing the tines of the fork into the fresh cookies. So wonderful, and versitile. Also, I've used a caramel kiss in the center for a simple, decadent treat.
So simple to make and you would think it doesn't work without the flour, but it does! They were great!
Im sorry to leave a bad review but these are just terrible! I make these every year and have the recipe saved in my recipe box, but for some reason this year when i opened the recipe it was this one, not the one i always use with brown sugar flour and shortening. I was confused at these ingredients to how they could possibly make a cookie..let alone one that would get such great reviews so my curiosity got the best of me and i decided to try these rather than seek out the old reliable recipe my family loves each Christmas. im sorry i did. these are a greasy flat non rising flop! im waiting to see if MAYBE they're better the day after but i cant see how...save yourself the waste if you are used to the other kind of cookie, make it instead, i never ever write negative reviews but the day before christmas eve? thought id maybe save someone else from this disaster. gross!
:)
I tried this recipe and the cookies went FAST! I changed the recipe slightly based on advise given from other reviewers. I added 1/3 c. flour along with 1/3 c. powd. sugar, 1/3 c. brown sugar, and 1/3 c. white sugar. These were very yummy!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections