Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

4.3
1022 Ratings
These peanut butter kisses are deliciously simple, fast, and easy!

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
18 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Stir together sugar, peanut butter, and egg in a mixing bowl until well combined.

  • Shape dough into 1-inch balls and place on an ungreased cookie sheet. If dough is too sticky, refrigerate until easy to handle, about 30 minutes.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are set, about 10 minutes.

  • Press a chocolate kiss into the center of each warm cookie and cool on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 33.5g; fat 17.9g; cholesterol 22.7mg; sodium 147.1mg. Full Nutrition
