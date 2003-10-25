Nice Spice Cookies

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A nice cinnamon cookie that the whole family will love.

By Morgan Rose

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease two baking sheets.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl beat the butter and sugar with an electric mixer until mixture is creamy and light.

  • Add the egg, a little at a time, beating well between each addition. Add the lemon zest.

  • Add the sifted flour and spices and, using a wooden spoon, stir well until the mixture forms a stiff dough.

  • Knead dough lightly in the bowl and, using your hands, shape the dough into 25 small balls.

  • Place the balls on the greased baking sheets, leaving room between each to spread during baking.

  • Flatten each cookie slightly with the prongs of a fork dipped in flour. Press the fork in two directions to make a crisscross pattern.

  • Bake for 10 minutes until golden. Remove from oven and let cool on a heatproof surface for five minutes. Then, with a spatula, transfer cookies to a cooling rack until cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 12.5g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 46mg; sodium 9.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022