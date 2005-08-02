Urban Legend Chocolate Chip Cookies

You may have heard this story...a woman asks to buy a cookie recipe and is told it will cost 'two-fifty.' She thinks this means $2.50, but then she gets her credit card bill back and finds out it is $250.00. Outraged, she spreads the recipe far and wide to try and get her money's worth. I first heard this story 6 years ago and was given a recipe on a sheet of paper which bore the date '1986.' The supposed originator of the recipe was a well-known cookie company. I have since heard this tale again several times, with the recipe originating from different upscale department stores. True story? Who knows, but it's a darn good cookie. Here's my version.
02/08/2005
Tip #1: Finely ground oatmeal for a subtle nutty taste and texture. Don't grind if you prefer a rougher, more dense cookie that tastes more like an oatmeal cookie with chips. Tip #2: Using unsalted butter will make cookies spread more while using a margarine will make them spread less and be thicker. Tip #3: Add 1/2 tsp more of baking soda for a higher rising cookie. Tip #4: These cookies are extra extra sweet so you may want to reduce sugars to 3/4 cup each to lessen sugary taste. Tip #5: I found 1.5 cups of choc. chips more than enough for me. But, true chocoholics should try 2 cups of the chocolate chunks instead. Tip #5: Watch cookies very carefully. Cooking times may range from 7-10 minutes depending upon the cookie size you choose, your texture preference, and your oven's temperature settings. They may look undercooked, but you'll get a crunchy edge and soft chewy inside if you bake just until the outer edge only is brown. Let them set 1 minute on the cookie sheet after removing them from the oven to finish cooking them and you'll get a perfectly chewy but not soogy cookie. Over-cooking (entire cookie is brown) will definitely result in a hard crispy cookie, unless you like them that way. Tip #6: This is a lot of dough so you can either halve the recipe or store the dough in your frig. in a platic zipper bag so you can make a fresh batch when the mood strikes you.
I will not try again. Even with all of the chocolate it is very bland and very dry. Reread the reciped several times to be sure that I wasn't leaving anything out and that I had read it correctly - I had and they turned out bad. Did anyone in the past have tips for a cookie that is not so dry?
Perfect! A new favorite for my husband and me. He couldn't get enough of them! Here are the slight changes I made which resulted in a perfect, thick chocolate chip cookie...I used margarine (1 stick lite, 1 stick regular). Margarine helps cookies stay plump rather than flat. I let my eggs reach room temperature, and was careful not to overblend them with the dough (another common problem with cookie bakers). Lastly, I added 1/2 tsp more of baking soda and 1/4 tsp more of baking powder to help the cookies stay thick. I followed the rest of the recipe to a T using Ghirdelli (sp?) chocolate chips. I noticed some people said the dough got stuck in their mixers, but if you look at the recipe closely, you will notice it says to STIR the batter once you mix in the dry stuff...do not use your mixer at this point. Good luck! This is quite a perfect cookie!:-)
The funny thing is, I don't really like chocolate chip cookies all that much - I just wanted something for my kids to send to my husband (who was working out of town), but DANG these are good! They stay dense and moist, not fluffy and cake-y like other recipes I've tried, and it's all chunk with a just a little cookie holding it all together!! The last time I made them, I used 1/2 cup each of walnuts, pecans and macadamia nuts, and substituted almost 1/2 of the semi-sweet chips with a Hershey Bake Shoppe product called Almond Toffee Bits - basically the inside of a Heath bar, but in perfectly uniform little chunks and with no mess and frustration of chunking up the candy yourself. Really great! Oh, and if you really want to go overboard, make an ice cream sandwich with a couple of these bad boys!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2004
These are IT!! Absolutely the best chocolate chip cookies. If you don't like your cookie too sweet, reduce the amount of brown sugar and white sugar to 3/4 cup. Please don't omit the grated chocolated as well as the ground oats. It makes a world of a difference in taste and texture. For those reviewers who left out the grated chocolate, try it again and you'll taste a difference. I've also found that I get a better looking cookie when I mix the batter by hand rather than with an electric mixer. The trick is to let the butter soften at room temperature or pop it in the microwave for about 10-15 seconds. Make sure not to let it melt though! It alters the appearance and texture of your cookie. These cookies do take quite some time to prepare so be sure to make a huge batch and freeze the rest of them. Everyone who tastes these delectable treats raves about them and will beg you to make them. I love to bake and do it quite often. These are the most requested treats by my family and friends.
OK these are five + star cookies as is-I make all the time and people rave about them(minus the nuts)..but you MUST try this. With halloween coming I needed to clear out all existing candy in my house so instead of grating a regular chocolate bar..I stuck some mini snickers, twix, m&m's, baby ruth's, and hershey bars into a food processor and blended it up nice and added that to the cookie (maybe 10 mini bars altogether). OOOOHHHHH my it was so good the next day I had to make another batch using the same candy bars and even mixed in some reeses p-butter cups and a whatchamacallit bar. Even better. Now I can't wait for my kids to bring home all their trick or treats so I can make yet another batch...My co-workers love me this week! TRY IT...IT"S SO YUMMY!!
I left the oats whole, and used chocolate baking chunks instead of the smaller chips, but believe me when I say I have NEVER had a more delicious chocolate chip cookie. They stayed soft after being out uncovered all night, then remained soft in a ziplock bag for 5 days. I will make this my only chocolate chip recipe from here on out. Thanks for the submission!
I got compliments like I couldn't believe from my co-workers after bringing these in these cookies. I got raves...I mean RAVES from people who usually just take a cookie and run. You must measure accurately with this cookie...or you'll have a rock hard piece of dough/oatmeal that will wear the motor on the best of mixers. I use an icecream scoop to make large cookies that don't spread out all over the pan. I like to "change" receipes but this is one that I'll always make exactly the same. The compliments make the mixing worth while!
Wish I could give this more than 5 stars! I've been making this recipe for over 20 years now...it costs a small fortune to make but is worth it every time. My tip: grind the milk chocolate with the oats in the food processor rather than grating it seperately. Fabulous cookie! And they freeze excellent (if they last that long)! Great for the holidays!
I halved the recipe, didn't have any nuts to add (but I would add pecans if I had them), added 1/2 cup peanut butter, and used old-fashioned oats. This recipe produces a slightly chewy, slightly crispy, tasty cookie. I like the depth the grated chocolate adds. Great cookies Rene!
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2003
I read through some of the reviews and there were a few people this didn't work out for. Since they are so good I thought I would share a couple of 'cookie' tips I learned: - Bake for 8 minutes, take pan out of the oven and leave it on the pan for a minute or two. To get moist cookies part of the baking need to occur outside the oven - Don't skip the grated chocolate, use bakers squares if you can't find any bars - Mix it with clean hands, this is way too thick a dough to mix it well with a spoon!
Thanks so much for the recipe! Since finding this recipe last year, I have made these cookies dozens of times! They stay soft and delicious for days and are now my standard cookie recipe. I generally keep to the recipe, but I always grind the oats finely in a food processor - it's MUCH faster than a blender and does not get so over-worked. Also, and this goes for any cookie recipe, try placing the eggs in hot water for a few minutes while you cream the butter, etc. Warmer eggs make lighter cookies! Just stick to the original recipe, and you'll be rewarded with INCREDIBLE choc. chip cookies!
A very good cookie! I made these and I doubled the recipe, added 2 t. cinnamon and 1 T. instant coffee granules to the dry ingredients. WOW! Did that make it pop! (I also made it without cinnamon and it was still amazing and had that "little something extra" from the coffee.) I also used Splenda in place of 1/2 of the white sugar and you can't tell the difference, so next time I will use all Splenda instead of white sugar. The instant coffee granules added tremendous flavor, yet it's subtle enough that my kids and husband never knew it was in there. I used Old Fashioned Oats as that's what I buy, and it gave it a nice chewy texture. If the oatmeal is ground finely, you can't really detect that it's there- which is great when you're wanting more of a chocolate chip cookie, but if you're wanting more of an oatmeal cookie texture, don't grind it as finely. The best cookies use real butter, pure vanilla and a high quality chocolate. (I used Ghirardelli). If you don't like it too chocolatey, just use less chocolate chips. I refrigerated the dough for an hour before rolling them into little balls and then stuck the dough back in the fridge between batches. I also used parchment paper on my cookie sheets (no greasing required). I baked those for 9 min. and let set on pan for 5 more before removing to racks to cool. I also made "monster" cookies with an ice cream scoop (1/4- 1/3 c. approx.) fitting 6 to a pan and baking for 14 min. instead of 9. They're a HUGE hit. E
Rating: 4 stars
10/05/2000
Excellent cookies! I took them to a party and received many compliments!
wow! Haven't had a homemade cookie this good in a long time. My 2 and 4 year old helped me make these, followed recipe exactly except we used margarine and the whole bag of chocolate chips. Super chocolately and so chewy good. This is my new oatmeal chocolate chip cookie recipe!
A friend asked for these for his birthday. I made these just as the recipe is written...what a dismal disappointment. I was embarrassed to give the cookies to him. VERY very dry and definitely lacking in flavor. Not quite sure why this gets raves. Guess that's why there's all sorts of recipes. Not a recipe I will repeat making, although I am glad I tried it. You don't know until you try.:o)
I followed the recipe carefully, though usually I just "wing it". But, the cookies turned out blah. The dough itself stayed together nicely and looked pretty, but they didn't have much taste. Sooo disappointing because I craved Choc Chip Cookies! I'll stick w/ toll house.
Fantastic cookies. I chose this recipe because I had only one teaspoon of vanilla left and needed to find one that worked with so little vanilla. However, after reading the reviews, I decided to make some alterations of my own. I cut down the amount of oats (used a little less than 2 cups) and made up for it with half a cup of whole wheat flour. Even after I'd ground the oats and mixed it with the flour, I ended up leaving at least a cup of the mixture out. I put in four cups of chocolate chips and didn't use any grated chocolate or nuts. And finally, I included an extra egg yolk in the ingredients. The cookies came out delicious. They're not the big fat bakery kind of cookies, but if you're looking for some small, moist and chewy cookies, this is the perfect recipe. They do indeed spread out in the oven - they come out incredibly flat. But they aren't (to me) in any way asthetically displeasing, and the small flat shape makes the chocolate really stand out.
I've been making these cookies for years. This is absolutely the best chocolate chip cookie recipe, more chips and nuts than cookie! They are very dense and a little crunchy, not soft and "cakey" like some recipes.
I so wanted to love these but I really didnt even like them (although I ate them but that is an issue of gluttony). They were dry, overly sweet, and fell apart. Keep looking for new chocolate chip cookie recipes on this site. There are many others to try that are delicious
Recently I have made my share of cookies, and though they were all good, this is by far the BEST! The crispiness from the grated oatmeal, the heavenly chocolate with every bite, and the chopped walnuts, make this the perfect cookie for me! I did add 1/2 tsp of ground saigon cinnamon (enhances chocolate for me), and 2 tbs of ground flax seed. I have made this recipe twice in 2 days. On today's batch, I used Hershey's special dark chocolate chips, and Ghiradelli bitter sweet bar I grated in food processor. This is now my go to for cookies, and I will be making these for Christmas presents this year =). Hope these work out for you, happy baking =)
These must be tasted to be believed!!! I didn't believe any cookie could be this good!! I made the recipe exactly as it was written, and I baked them for exactly 8 minutes. They came out of the oven very soft, but hey firmed up nicely as they cooled. The dough was very thick, and I had to mix in the chips, the grated chocolate, and the nuts with my hands. Then I shaped the dough into nice round balls and placed them on the sheet. They backed beautifully. Wonderful!! Like music for your mouth!!
Absolutely the best chocolate chip cookie I´ve ever made!!! Also this is quite a versatile recipe, for I made four different batches and they all turned out fantastic. First I made one exactly as stated in the recipe (I only doubled the amount of vanilla) and my cooking time was 9 minutes flat, these were scrumptious. Then I made another batch without nuts, choc chips or shaved chocolate for my one year old (I did add up 1/2 cup more oats) these were moist, yummy and very healthy. Then I made another recipe without the chocolate shavings which gave me more classic cookies with that homey flavor, awesome. And finally I ommited all chocolates and nuts and added 2 cups of shredded coconut, mmmmmm deeeeeelicious. Thanks for a wonderful recipe now it is a family favorite!
These are THE BEST cookies to make! It's a great way to get some whole grains in there. I've made them by the recipe and have also done some different things with them- dark chocolate and coconut, cranberries with white chocolate, just add whatever you have on hand!
Okay, so as I am reading the recipe, I am thinking to myself - grinding the oats, grated chocolate? Then I made the dough (only a half batch) and it seemed a little dry, but tasted amazing - yes, I eat cookie dough. I proceded to bake these, and they didn't look all that good. They were a little rough around the edges, they didn't spread into a perfect little round cookie. I turned off my oven and decided only baking 12 of these was going to be enough. My daughter and husband wandered into the kitchen (funny how that happens when cookies are baking), and each grabbed one. They said, with their mouths full, these were some of the best chocolate chip cookies ever. Back on went the oven and I made the rest of the batch. Of course, I had to try one (or 4) of the cookies, and they really are darn good chocolate chip cookies. Will for sure be making a full batch of these cookies soon.
Rating: 1 stars
12/08/2004
I was so disappointed with this highly rated recipie. After all the extra effort of following the recipie EXACTLY (blending the oats and grating the chocolate, etc.) these cookies turned out miserable. This definitely does not earn five stars. The grated chocolate looks like worms, the flavour is dry and crummy, and the dough NEARLY RUINED MY MIXER!!
So NOT worth the effort or hype! Go to Neiman Marcus website for the real cookie recipe - way better and far less work. Also, if you have a hand mixer I wouldn't risk it... My Kitchen Aid stand mixer could barely handle this too stiff dough.
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2002
This is bizzare! I was searching through my recipes and found the same one, except the ingredients were doubled. I have had this recipe for about 15 years, with the same story behind it, and didn't even know it. I have been searching for the ultimate choc. chip cookie recipe...and this one is it. They kinda remind me of the Otis Spunkmeyer cookies...but even better. If you are searching for the awesome cookie recipe, then this one is just what the doctor ordered. On a scale from 1 to 10...I rate this recipe an 11!
I've made these cookies for years now and I always get tons of compliments. The only change I make is switching up the chips and nuts. My fav is to use half pecans and half walnuts and a mix of milk chocolate and semi-sweet. And make sure you take them out of the oven as soon as the edges start to brown. For a soft chewy cookie they almost don't look cooked enough. Great recipe!
I do not like a too sweet cookie, so I decreased the sugars to 3/4 cup each based on other comments. Also, I didn't want an oatmeal cookie so I used 2-1/2 cup flour and only 1 cup of oats. Did not use the grated chocolate. Measured 2 tablespoons of dough and shaped it into 2-inch disks before baking at 375F for 11 minutes. Came out with great shape, texture and taste.
These cookies are the best! I'm not too crazy about walnuts, so I leave them out. When I need to bake for a small group, I like to roll 1/4 C of dough into a ball and bake for 12 to 15 minutes at 350 degrees (this make about 16 really big cookies). They turn out crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. I have to try the chopped Heath bars - that sounds yummy!
These cookies came out very good. They don't look like any of the pcitures though. Everyone that tried them liked them, and they smell like peanut butter which is weird. I thought I blended the oatmeal into a powder, you could still see the oatmeal in the cookie. I chill the dough in the fridge before baking it so they don't spread that much. What i didn't like about this cookie was that it didn't fluff. It was very chewy and cracked on the top. Overall, pretty good, but I may retry this and blend the oatmeal more.
These are excellent cookies! I have never enjoyed chocolate cookies so much. They are very dense, and freeze very well. The preparation is a bit of a pain - the best way to deal with the bar of chocolate is with a food processor, and make sure your hand mixer can handle such heavy dough. Even though they take a bit of extra time, I am sure you will find they are worth the effort!
The oats gave it such a nice nutty flavor and texture. I will leave the walnuts out next time, because then the nutty flavor and texture becomes a bit overwhelming. used 3/4 c sugar and 3/4 c brown sugar, make sure eggs are at room temperature, used 1 1/4 tsp. powder and 1 1/2 tsp soda. Make sure you don't overblend eggs with dough and baked around 8 minutes.
Rating: 1 stars
04/28/2005
strange that these reviews are either "perfect" or "stuff"/"hard"/"crumbly" because mine came out too cake-like. very fluffy, bready, etc. i followed the recipe exactly, but substituted macadamia nuts for walnuts (i'm allergic), and they are simply horrible. there are several other, better chocolate chip cookie recipes on this site. i suggest people keep them in mind when they chose this recipe.
A friend raved these cookies up to me so I thought I'd give 'em a whirl. They ARE good but good gracious! - they make alot and I'm not a cookie fan to begin with (my family is though). They seemed to like them but I can tell when a cookie recipe is about to become famous with them b/c they suddenly dissapear. Not the same can be said about these - there are plenty left in my tupperwear container...
I don't get it. These cookies didn't turn out at all. When I was mixing up the batter, my beaters actually got clogged and I had to scrape it out from inside them. The cookies didn't harden, spread, or even budge while baking. My boyfriend tried one and actually had trouble swallowing. What did I do wrong?
This is a very good cookie. A little time consuming though. I cooked mine for 7 minutes after scooping them with a little scoop, and slightly flattening them with a glass. They do not spread very much while baking. I too chopped my chocolate in the food processor, and made sure my oats were ground to a powder. This is a keeper.
This was an excellent recipe. I made one small addition, which was I added a half cup more of milk chocolate. The cookies were great the day after as well. This recipe is added into my personal recipe book.
Im sorry I followed directions to a T. and these were very dry and tasted like powdered oatmeal. Wasn't good at all.
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2002
These are the best cookies ever! My family and friends get together for a cookie bake-off each year a few weeks before Christmas and this is the cookie we have to make. When we mix the dry and wet ingredients together I make the men mix with their hands (it would be to hard for an everyday mixer). After a few years of grating the Hershey bar by hand (made the men do this job too) we started using a Salad Shooter (works great). This year I also made a batch substituting the chocolate chips for ½ the amount in toffee. Oh my, another hit. I brought them to work and have had a number of requests for the recipe. It wouldn’t be Christmas without these cookies in our house.
These cookies... are... AWESOME!! I did a half-batch, so I used: ½ cup margarine, ½ cup sugar, ½ cup brown sugar, 1 egg, 1 tsp vanilla, 1 cup flour, 1 1/4 cups rolled oats, 1/4 tsp salt, ½ tsp baking powder, ½ tsp baking soda, 1 cup chocolate chips, and about ½ cup walnuts (ran out!). Oh, and I used 1½ full-sized Hershey bars, ground up a bit in the Magic Bullet (which I also used to grind up the oats). I used parchment paper on the cookie sheets. I had to lower the temp to 350 as they were browning too quickly on the bottom. Some of the best cookies I have ever made and eaten, and I bake pretty much daily! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe, Rene!
This cookie recipe is delicious, and I have always adored this cookie. However, I don't know why the submitter put 375 degrees. That is way too hot for cookies. I went against my better judgement and did 375. That's why i'm only giving this 3 stars. I like the Neiman Marcus cookie better, and this is very similar, but it isn't as good. That one is a five star. I ended up with 2 huge pans filled with cookies that were burnt black on the bottom and not done in the middle. Next batch cooked just fine at 325. Don't preheat to 375.
This recipe is absolutely the best. I've doubled it in the past (which makes a LOT of cookies) just because they're so good. I use all brown sugar for a dense cookie - for amazing cookies that you could actually picture buying at a bakery, try this: use a 1/4 cup measurement for BIG cookies. Bake them at 400 F for 7-9 minutes until lightly browned. Take them out and let them cool completely on the sheet, and then for a couple hours on the rack. They won't be great right out of the oven - too mushy - but when they cool, they will be SOFT, THICK, DENSE, and CHEWY! People RAVE over these! Oh, and you MUST not leave out the milk chocolate!
i had this recipe years ago and forgot how good they were. seriously, hands down best chocolate chip cookie. the oatmeal is very subtle, it makes you wonder what the extra flavor is but still tastes like a chocolate chip cookie. i make them big and cook them on parchment. i also rotate two pans on two different racks halfway through cooking to ensure perfect tops and perfect bottoms. they get perfectly crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. make sure you take them from the oven when they look nicely formed and nicely browned but feel undercooked to the touch. if you have to be very careful getting them off the pan you know you took them out on time. as they cool they will be the perfect texture.
hi fellow bakers--i didn't have the chocolate bar and didn't feel like going to the corner to buy one, so i skipped that ingredient, yet the results were outstanding! what resulted was a very crunchy cookie that reminded both my husband and i of the original 'famous amos' cookies that are stellar with milk! CRUNCHY, TASTY AND OHSOGOOD! have fun!
I see that alot of reviewers really enjoyed these cookies. In my opinion, there were too many chocolate chips, which overpowered the taste of the cookie... and they left an unpleasant aftertaste in my mouth from the powdered oats. Sorry for the bad review, but I'm sticking with my old Nestle's Toll House recipe.
Rating: 5 stars
06/20/2003
I thought these cookies were great. I thought the oatmeal gave them a certain nutty texture. The dough is a little hard to work with but they are great cookies.
Rating: 4 stars
11/27/2002
good cookies. these were very popular in my house. my sister adored them and took 1/2 of them home w/her when she left. my husband said that if i replaced the choco w/raisens they'd be a very good oatmeal cookie too.
WOW! This recipe amazed me! The fine powered oatmeal really gives this cookie something special. No lie....I have made this recipe 3 times this week..and its only thursday! My family gobbles it up so far they barely leave any for me! I would give 10 stars if i could! This is my new fav. chocolate chip go to recipe!
Oh my - this is a fabulous recipe. I do think it requires a little tweaking, just to suit your own personal preferences. I agree with many other reviewers that the sugar can be decreased by at least 1/4 cup each. The stir-ins add a significant amount of sweetness, as does the grated/ground chocolate, so no worries there. I used the blender to grind the oatmeal to a flour consistancy a cup at a time, and added a regular size hershey bar with each cup as per another reviewer's suggestion. I substituted oat bran for the remaining 1/2 cup of oatmeal the recipe called for, and it added a nice, nutty texture and flavor, and a teensy health benefit, but hey - it's something!. For the stir-ins, I added chopped peanut butter chips and chopped m&ms that I had left over from making caramel apples. That added an additional bit of ground chocolate to the chunks to make the 4 oz called for. I didn't add nuts (pecans!), which I regret. The dough could have easily handled additional stir-ins. This recipe makes a VERY STIFF dough! You will seriously give your muscles a work out stirring everything into the dough. The dough was so stiff that I rolled it into golf ball sized balls, nine to a cookie sheet, flattened them about halfway down, and baked them for 12 minutes and they were perfect: crispy,chewy, rich deliciousness. I got about 54 near 3 inch, very substantial cookies from the recipe. I will make these again, for sure, but I will decrease the sugar next time and add nuts.
Delicious!! I've been making these cookies for a long time and everyone always loves them.They just have an awesome texture and flavor.They are really good with milk chocolate chips too.I like to underbake mine just a bit because we love them gooey.I've also made bars out of them and they are delicious like that as well.This is my all time favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe!!
These cookie were VERY good. I took them to work and all my coworkers loved them. I followed the recipe exactly as written, not changing a single thing. My only complaint, I wasn't too happy with the way they looked after baking, they looked nothing like chocolate chip cookies. Everyone thought they were oatmeal cookies at first glance; I think it was because of the grated chocolate.
The BEST cookies I've ever had. I made these as Christmas gifts to friends and co-workers and never recieved so many raved reviews. To top it off, I had to make another batch of them because my sisters and I ate them all! The hardest part is processing the oatmeal until it's fine. But it's worth it.
These are great! The story I got around 1988 was that they were Mrs. Field's. I don't use the nuts-just a preference and they are fine without the grated chocolate too.
Rating: 2 stars
03/26/2004
The cookies came out very crumbly. Tollhouse cookies are much better and take less time.
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2004
The best chocolate chip cookie! Now I can stop searching for the perfect chocolate chip cookie. This beats the Tollhouse cookie by a mile. I made the cookies larger: nine golfball-size balls of dough per standard 12" x 16" cookie sheet, baked for about 10 minutes, gave me three-inch-diameter cookies that had more contrast between a crispy exterior and a soft, chewy center. Smaller cookies tend to have less contrast in texture between the edge and the center. But please do try these cookies!
Unbelievable! Ouststanding! I halved the recipe because I only had half a mixed bag of semi-sweet and white chocolate chips. It made exactly 24 cookies. I was skeptical of grinding the oats, I thought, "where's the texture?" But it is so good! I will use half margarine and half butter next time to make a thicker cookie. The butter made them flat (but I like them that way) it's more for my husband and daughter who like "cakier" cookies. Oh, I also used almonds instead of walnuts. Perfect!
This was my favorite cookie recipe back in the 80's an 90's. I lost it when I moved and am thrilled to have found it here. I m planning on making a huge batch for our church sweet day this weekend. Thanks for finding it. I always heard it was the "Neiman Marcus" chocolate chip cookie.
I love the way the cookies spread and shaped nicely once they are cooked. But i think i'll add more cocoa powder or instant coffee to make it bitter.. a bit too sweet though... will definitely make more!!!
I was a bit nervous at first when the cookie dough was so dry after adding all ingredients (I admit - I triple checked the recipe!), but the cookies came out brilliantly! Thanks for sharing this recipe.
BEST cookies I've ever baked! I followed all of the directions of adding more baking soda and powder to my mix. I also added 2 tbs of sheridan (or kahlua) instead of the vanilla for a nice kick! It was DELICIOUS!!!
These are the best ever!Rave reviews every time. Also a great arm workout mixing the dough =D. I omited the nuts since they were a bit pricey. Had I used nuts I would use PECANS. I also added 1/2 tsp more vanilla, 1/2 tsp more of baking soda and 1/4 tsp of cinnamon. I shaped into 1 inch thick balls with my (clean) hands and they formed into the perfectly shaped round cookies. Helps to bake on parchmant paper for even browning and no burnt bottoms. Also I suggest using butter instead of margarine for the flavor.
very tasty with a great texture. not so soft neither hard. and holds the same texture for up to 3 days. made half the quantity though. used milk choc chips instead of semi sweet to suit my personal taste. eventhough the dough was dry but turned great after baking! i think i will soften the butter more next time to ease the mixing process.
These are the best chocolate chip cookies I have made. I get rave reviews when I do. This is the closest recipe to Neiman Marcus's famous choclate chip cookie recipe. I had the original recipe from the nephew of the woman who got the original recipe from NM. I lost my copy several years ago. Funny that I got the recipe when I made cookies for work and the gentleman tells me that he makes these famous cookies and proceeds to tell me the story of the Urban Legend. I can tell you that this the closest recipe, if it is not. I do remember the instant espresso and the ground oats. These were the key ingredients. The only thing that may differ is the amounts. Thank you for posting the recipe as I have been searching for this for the longest time and this is the first I have seen of this recipe.
My husband just LOVES these cookies, but they are a pain to make. The prep time is NOT 15 minutes, more like an hour to do the oats and chocolate, and get everything mixed together. I've made these twice, my old mixer couldn't handle the thick dough, then my KitchenAid handled it very well. But everyone raves about these cookies, so I guess its worth it.
Best chocolate chip cookies I have made! Followed the recommendations of other reviewers to reduce the amount of sugar to 3/4 cup each and it worked out just right. I also used pecans instead of walnuts. I baked two versions - one softer (about 8 mins) and one crunchier (about 12 mins) because i like it soft and my boyfriend likes it crunchy. Both were good! I will definitely bake this one again!
These have a very good taste. I am not big on oats in chocolate chip cookies. I thought by blending the oats they wouldn't be noticable. You can still tell they are there. My whole family loved these. Good with a few white chips thrown in there!
