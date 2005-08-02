Urban Legend Chocolate Chip Cookies

A very good cookie! I made these and I doubled the recipe, added 2 t. cinnamon and 1 T. instant coffee granules to the dry ingredients. WOW! Did that make it pop! (I also made it without cinnamon and it was still amazing and had that "little something extra" from the coffee.) I also used Splenda in place of 1/2 of the white sugar and you can't tell the difference, so next time I will use all Splenda instead of white sugar. The instant coffee granules added tremendous flavor, yet it's subtle enough that my kids and husband never knew it was in there. I used Old Fashioned Oats as that's what I buy, and it gave it a nice chewy texture. If the oatmeal is ground finely, you can't really detect that it's there- which is great when you're wanting more of a chocolate chip cookie, but if you're wanting more of an oatmeal cookie texture, don't grind it as finely. The best cookies use real butter, pure vanilla and a high quality chocolate. (I used Ghirardelli). If you don't like it too chocolatey, just use less chocolate chips. I refrigerated the dough for an hour before rolling them into little balls and then stuck the dough back in the fridge between batches. I also used parchment paper on my cookie sheets (no greasing required). I baked those for 9 min. and let set on pan for 5 more before removing to racks to cool. I also made "monster" cookies with an ice cream scoop (1/4- 1/3 c. approx.) fitting 6 to a pan and baking for 14 min. instead of 9. They're a HUGE hit. E