Urban Legend Chocolate Chip Cookies

4.5
837 Ratings
  • 5 594
  • 4 149
  • 3 66
  • 2 19
  • 1 9

You may have heard this story...a woman asks to buy a cookie recipe and is told it will cost 'two-fifty.' She thinks this means $2.50, but then she gets her credit card bill back and finds out it is $250.00. Outraged, she spreads the recipe far and wide to try and get her money's worth. I first heard this story 6 years ago and was given a recipe on a sheet of paper which bore the date '1986.' The supposed originator of the recipe was a well-known cookie company. I have since heard this tale again several times, with the recipe originating from different upscale department stores. True story? Who knows, but it's a darn good cookie. Here's my version.

Recipe by Rene Kratz

Gallery
59 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
23 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

60
Original recipe yields 60 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Measure oats into a blender or food processor, and then blend to a fine powder. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugars. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. In a separate bowl, mix together flour, oats, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Stir dry ingredients into creamed butter and sugar. Add chocolate chips, grated chocolate, and nuts.

  • Drop by rounded teaspoons onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes in the preheated oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 14.8mg; sodium 76.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022