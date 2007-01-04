Monster Cookies

I had my doubts about these, not just because I was using tahini (sesame paste) instead of peanut butter, but also because the batter was extremely stiff, so much so that I actually had trouble stirring in the chocolate chips. But they were excellent - maybe the best cookies I've ever had! I made sure to take them out of the oven at the specified time, although they were only firm at the edges and still seemed underdone in the middle, and I also found that they were wonderfully crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Just don't make too many at a time - you might find it hard to stop eating them!