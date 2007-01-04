Monster Cookies
A former student gave me this recipe. He made it for lab one day and everyone thought they were awesome. I've made them since and gotten similar reviews.
A former student gave me this recipe. He made it for lab one day and everyone thought they were awesome. I've made them since and gotten similar reviews.
I have been using this recipe for 9 years!! I make these minor changes: margarine instead of butter, 4 cups quick oats/5 cups rolled oats, and a bag of M&Ms. Because it's such a huge batch, I make them only once a year--for my service anniversary at work. People anticipate them and they are gone in a flash! EVERYONE LOVES THEM!!Read More
If you decide to make this cookie, use parchment paper.Read More
My fmaily LOVES these cookies. I couldn't find "my" recipe for these and this one is even better. I did add a bag of M&M's -- that's what my old recipe called for and I had them on hand. I think the secret for these is to have a hot preheated oven and only bake for time suggested. This makes a crunchy on the outside but chewy on the inside cookie.
I had my doubts about these, not just because I was using tahini (sesame paste) instead of peanut butter, but also because the batter was extremely stiff, so much so that I actually had trouble stirring in the chocolate chips. But they were excellent - maybe the best cookies I've ever had! I made sure to take them out of the oven at the specified time, although they were only firm at the edges and still seemed underdone in the middle, and I also found that they were wonderfully crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Just don't make too many at a time - you might find it hard to stop eating them!
This recipe is really good. If you make the cookies normal-size, it makes soooooo many. I've cut the recipe down to 1/6th before, and it still made 9 huge cookes. It literally could have made 4 dozen regular size cookies. So just be prepared. In my oven, I bake them just under 12 minutes, that keeps them more chewier instead of crispier. I definitely recommend this recipe. Also, I got huge compliments on these cookies. That's always nice.
I lost my recipe for these cookies and tried these. I only made a couple minor adjustments. I added 1c flour as others suggested. I increased the peanut butter to 3 cups and added M & Ms and Reeses Pieces. Used white chocolate chips, because that was all I had on hand. What a great recipe! The cookies held together well and were delicious. It made a huge batch, which was great, as we have a large family. Thanks!
I can't stop eating these! I substituted M&M's for the chocolate chips and they were perfect. Don't over-cook them - they just look under-done, but trust me, they're done! Great recipe!
I made 1/2 the recipe last week and they were a HUGE hit. The only thing I changed is that I added m&ms...monster cookies NEED M&ms! ;) I am just about to start another batch...full this time!
I thought this was an awesome recipe. I added 1 cup of M&M's and only used 1 cups chocolate chips. I brought these to our church picnic, they were a hit.
These are the best peanut butter cookies I have ever made! I added peanut butter m & m's to the batter and they tasted great. I thought the absence of flour and the abundance of oatmeal would make for a tough texture but I was so wrong. They came out chewy on the inside and just a tad crunchy on the exterior.
I made these today because of the blizzard and we were snowed in - the kids LOVED these cookies! I followed the recipes exactly, but cut it in half. I baked the cookies 12 minutes till they were golden brown around the edges, they were perfectly chewy and crispy.
The cookies were delicious! My 5 year old and I had a blast baking them together. I didn't realize the yield was so big and now have sections in the freezer for later cookie cravings. I strongly recommend using pretzel M&M's in place of the chocolate chips for an extra salty crunch. I measured them out with a 1/4 cup to make monster-sized monster cookies. They baked for 20 minutes.
This is the BEST monster cookie recipe I've ever tried! I used one cup semisweet chocolate chips and one cup M & M's. Absolutely delicious and a home run with my family!!!
This is actually very close to the first monster cookie recipe i ever saw. just a lot smaller. That one started with 1LB butter, 2lb brown sugar and 4 cups of white sugar ended with 1 lb choc chip and 1lb of m&ms. This size is much more manageable.
These cookies are AWESOME! Made as-is. Was a great addition to our cookie-baking day for Christmas for my gluten-free friend. :)
These were the most wonderful and chewiest cookies I have ever eaten!!! Several people asked for the recipe after trying these cookies! YUM!!
Everyone is raving about them and talking about the next time I bake them. I halved the recipe and added M & M's, toffee bits, and butterscotch chips. Used chunky peanut butter and that gave them great texture as well. Thought they'd flatten more, so I pressed them down before baking. Great cookie compromise for hubby and I - he likes chewy and I like crunchy. Great cookie!
Cut the recipe in half and still got a ton of cookies. Good thing we like them so much. This is a great cookie to make when you are out of flour. Having a mixer is handy in this recipe because the dough is very thick and all of the oats are not easily mixed in.
I am sorry I did not like this recipe at all, it basically was one entire cookie filling the whole cookie sheet. There is no flour in the recipe maybe that is why. They are tasty but not what I consider a cookie.
This is our favourite cookie recipe. My daughter decided that mini-marshmallows would be a great addition and they made it awesome. We usually throw about 2 hands full in.
This makes a ton of cookies, so be prepared to bake. Everyone who tried these cookie loved them. The peanut butter flavor wasn't overwhelming, just right. I did use mini chocolate chips and M&M's, and those worked well for me.
Can I rate this 10 stars? My mom and I used to make these when I was a kid. And now my kids love them! I added Rieces Pieces candies to these, just like in the old days.
My students have made this recipe at least a hundred times through the years, and we always get rave reviews.
i thought i was going to break my kitchen aid mixer! lol! i have never made anything that filled the bowl! my husband and i had problems mixing in the candies but thats how it is with this type of batter. i should have listened to the other reviews makes a ton of cookies!! cut it down unless u need a bunch!
Turn out everytime! People are always asking for the recipe! The only thing different is I add a large bag of peanut butter m & m's...YUMMO!
I thought these cookies were just "OK". I had a hard time figuring out if they were done or not. If you just drop the cookies onto the sheet using a spoon, the cookies break apart easily. So, I rolled them into litle balls & tried again. They stayed together a little better. I baked them for about 12 minutes...at 8-10 minutes, they still looked 'raw' in the middle. I thought they were just "OK" but I did get some compliments on them.
A little sweet too sweet for my liking, but overall good texture and taste! I would cut the brown and white sugar each by 1/4 cup if I were to make this again.
they were very easy to make and taste great! didn't add the m&m pieces just the chips
My Family and neighbors enjoyed these cookies! I made a couple minor changes. I used a bag of M&Ms, also a bag of butterscotch chips, no choc chips though definately will become a staple cookie in this house!!!!
these were very chewy and tasty, I halved the recipe like others suggested and still ended up with about 40 large cookies. I give this recipe 4 starts because the cookies spread quite a bit while they were in the oven and I've never had that problem before with any other oatmeal cookie recipe. Not my personal favorite cookie recipe but they were a big hit with everyone who ate them :)
This is a great gluten free cookie! My kids love them, and so do all their friends! I sometimes halve the recipe as it makes a lot of cookies. Really good! I have not, and will not changed a thing!
Tips First: -Cook for 11 minutes (they look quite un-done, but they are) -Also, make balls and let them settle in the oven, they are less crispy this way. -Extra MMs are perfect. -Use a FLAT metal spatula to remove from pan, and let them sit on the pan for 2-4 minutes first so they dont fall apart. Yes it makes a lot, but you peobably want this many since I have about 10 people asking me to make them a batch! I brought to a superbowl party and not one person who ate them did not RAVE how great they were! I made medium size and large sized cookies. They were chewy and perfect. REALLY watch the timing, 1 minute to much will give you crispier than wanted cookies.
DELICIOUS!
I have made this twice so far and plan on making it again. The first time I made it I "fudged" the instructions a little and the cookies came out good, but not amazing. The second time I made it exactly as the recipe calls for and they came out awesome! Definitely recommend. As others have mentioned, the amount in the recipe makes a LOT of cookies, so feel free to halve it or freeze.
I've been making a recipe like this for years. I've actually doubled this and used red & green M&Ms and turned these into Christmas cookies. Make sure you have a large pan to mix the ingredients, and you may need to use your hands!
YUMMY! My roommate in college used to make these instead of studying. You'll want to plan a lot of time in the kitchen baking all seven dozen though!
I've made these many times. I triipled the size of the recipe and freeze rolls of dough so I can take out a roll and back when I need some fresh cookies.
Was a bit skeptical because there was not flour listed in the ingredients list. However, these turned out very good. Made 1/3 of the listed amount which yield a nice batch.
I added m&m's to the recipe. A great hit with the high school ski team as well as my 5 yr. olds soccer team!
Not sure what I did wrong but they turned out flat and hard.....I was really bummed!
We love these cookies. I added a little bit of flour (like others suggested) and M&M's. I also halved the recipe and it still makes a good size batch.
I have been making these cookies for fifteen years and they are still my families favorite...I have to double the batch and they are still gone in a few days...
These were some of the best cookies I have ever made. They were a big hit with my coworkers and my friends too.
Awesome amazing cookies
My family really enjoyed this recipe. I added M&M's and butterscotch chips and they were a real hit. I will make this recipe again!! Thank you.
This has been my go-to cookie recipe for years! Makes a ton for a large group or freeze some for later. When I'm feeling a little lazy I spread the dough on a sheet pan and make bars. We make them for my daughter's "lemonade stand" and is a crowd pleaser. Watch the time as to not over bake.
Delicious and always a hit. Best with m&m's and chocolate chips, but can use any flavor of chips or nuts. I add a pinch of cinnamon and will halve or third the recipe.
Just made these delicuous cookies and they were wonderful!! The only changes I made was that I used 4 c. old fashioned oats and 5 c. quick oats AND I added a BAG of holiday M & M's!! I'm wondering if the author of this recipe actually meant to put the m&ms in since they were in the photo? Also, I made small ones and baked only 10 minutes and they were perfect!
THESE ARE AMAZING! Everyone loved them so much! I used half the amount of chocolate chips and filled the remainder with butterscotch chips. First made them for a game night (I bake cookies for them every week) and then made them the following weekend for my nephew's Eagle Scout ceremony. They practically flew off the plate (:
I've made these delicious cookies a few times now and they are the most sinfully great tasting cookies you'll ever have...IMHO! Wonderful, like cookies you pay for at the bakery! Wonderful recipe!!
These cookies are the best! They have a nice, peanut-buttery, chewy texture, and the chocolate really adds flavor. I used 1 cup chocolate chips and 1 cup M&Ms.
These cookies are not good. They are too flat & crispy--I tried adding flour to no avail.
This wasn't as good as some monter cookies I've tasted, but they were good.
Once I got the PB, butter and sugars into my mixing bowl, there was NO WAY I could fit NINE CUPS of rolled oats in it. And I then had to add about 3.5 cups of flour to it as my first batch of cookies ended up completely flat.
I cut the recipe in half. I am on a gluten free diet, monster cookies are my reward for long weeks.
Delicious. The recipe says teaspoon sized cookies and 42 servings. I used a 1/2 Tablespoon scoop and have over 11 dozen cookies. The taste and texture of these little guys makes me swoon.
I’ve been making these for years and everyone loves them.
great cookies! Can understand why they are called "monster", couldn't make them small and include all the chocolate chips.
This cookie is NOT to be eaten fresh out of the oven. If I had rated the recipe the first day it may have received 3 stars. After all of the hype I was expecting a phenomenal cookie. I am a (home) baker and I specialize in cookie - I am always making up my own recipes. This one was not a winner in my book. The only reason why I gave it 4 stars is because on sitting for a day the flavor improved. Not sure what would improve them without just making it a completely different cookie. A little flour to give better body/substance? Or maybe using quick oats instead of rolled oats?
my family loved these will make this recipe everytime
This is a favorite among my cookie loving mother and brothers. It makes a huge amount of yummy cookies. Mom says she would certainly recommend this one. TRY IT YOU"LL LIKE IT.
These cookies are wonderful. I love the peanut butter and oatmeal together. I have made them a number of times with one change--I add about 3/4 cup of flour to the batter. It makes it a lot easier to handle. They are also good with M&Ms instead of chocolate chips.
I substituted peanut butter chips for the chocolate chips and Reeses Pieces instead of M&Ms Yummminess!!!
Not quite like grandma used to make but still very good. My 18 month old liked them much better than my three year old.
these cookies are perfectly awesome. the best mix of everything! i halved the recipe and it was the perfect amount for a family of 6 plus some for my dad. thanks for a great recipe!
Turned out great! Took someone’s suggestion of half quick oats and half rolled. Makes a ton of cookies!!!
Amazing! First time I've tried monster cookies, and they are phenomenal. I halved the recipe, used M&M's instead of chips, and used Bob's Red Mill Quick Cooking Oats which are gluten-free. A repeat for sure.
I added M&Ms to The chocolate chips but they did not look great. Next time I might put a few on top after placing 5he cookies on the parchment covered baking sheets.
These were very good. I added 1/2 tbsp corn syrup, 1/2 c chopped nuts, some white chocolate chips and m&m's too.
I did not care for this. ran all over the pan - stars for this receipe
If you are new to baking there is a process to follow that the order of these ingredients don't reflect. You always cream together the butter
Good cookies. I halved the recipe and shudder to think how many the full batch would make!
I made this recipe and got rave reviews! It's a keeper!
Meh, not salty enough— super chewy in a weird way. I usually use a different recipe on here for these but accidentally went to this one and decided to try it.
Followed the recipe exactly. They were perfect!
Oh this recipe brings back memories! My aunt used to make these for us during the summer but we lived in Canada so she would use Smarties instead of M&M's. I cant wait to make these for my son!
