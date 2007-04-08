Glazed Apple Cookies

I thought these were really great cookies. They are very moist. I don't like a hard cookie. I left out the nuts and the raisins. I don't really like nutty cookies unless its macadamia and the husband and I hate raisins so I don't stock them in the pantry. We had just gone to the apple orchard and wanted something to make that wasn't pie and I found these. I subbed smart balance for the shortening, and once I got down to adding the last dry ingredients it seemed already more moist than most cookie batters so I left out the milk completely. I was too lazy to dig all the spices out of the cabinet and allspice was right in front so I used a tsp of that with a tsp of cinnamon. I decreased the temp to 375 per some reviewers but that increased the time to about 13-15 minutes. I used a maple glaze instead of the one that was written because I had just made the maple-drizzled apple muffins from this site and really like the maple glaze so I used that and it was really good with the spicy apple flavor of the cookies. for the glaze it was: 1 cup powdered sugar, 4 tablespoons maple syrup and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract. These are a hit with me and when my husband gets home we'll see how he likes them. It's an nice break from chocolate chip cookies I usually make :)