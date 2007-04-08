Glazed Apple Cookies
Spicy cookies that everyone loves. I've mailed them before and they mail beautifully. I've been making these for about 25 years, and never met anyone yet who didn't like them.
Good recipe! Per other reviewers, I did the following: replaced the shortening with butter/margarine, used 1/2 tsp baking soda + 1/2 tsp baking powder, used skim milk in place of half-and-half for the glaze, and I added 1/4 tsp cinnamon to the glaze. I spooned the glaze into a ziplock bag and chilled it in the fridge for 15min while I let the cookies cool. After the cookies were completely cool, I cut a corner snip off the ziplock bag containing the glaze and squeezed it to pipe lovely designs onto the cookies.Read More
I made these last week. Oh my GOSH, these are SOOO good. My hubby and I both loved them! I used margarine rather than shortening as margarine tends to help keep cookies from spreading out too thin. I also grated my apple (used 1 large Granny Smith), and squeezed most of the juice out. Lastly, to keep the cookies from spreading out due to the extra moisture in apples, I added about a half cup of rolled oats. The glaze is perfect with milk and a hint of cinnamon, and these cookies are to die for! I cooked them on 375 for 10-11 minutes. Oh, a secret to a good cookie is to use parchment paper rather than greasing your cookie sheets. This will be a new fall staple in our household! Thanks for the great recipe!
This is a great tasting soft cookie, cakelike rather than crispy. They remained soft even after leaving them out awhile to let the cookies cool before glazing. The cookies also stayed out on the racks to let the glaze harden so I could pack them safely in a container to give to friends (I kept a few for myself, just for scientific purposes), and the cookies still remained soft. I always enjoy reading member feedback, and went with the following suggestions: used equal parts shortening and butter, coursely grated one Granny Smith apple, and reduced oven temp to 350 adding a couple of extra minutes for baking. I don't eat much salt, so I went with a scant 1/2 tsp, used pecans I had on hand instead of walnuts, and used golden raisins instead of regular raisins. I liked the idea of a decorative glaze, but really the cookies are sweet enough without it. I made a thick glaze, put it in a small ziploc bag, and snipped off a tiny corner at the bottom of the bag. Starting at the center of each cookie, I squeezed out a spiral design. The cookies look nice and it minimizes the amount of glaze so it doesn't overpower the cookie. I made the amount of glaze per the original recipe, and only used about half of the glaze. Thanks for sharing a very good cookie recipe that stands out in the crowd. It's nice to find a recipe that uses fresh apples!
For those of you who appreciate a review of the recipe as it's written, here you go: THESE ARE FABULOUS! I used shortening, even though I usually use butter. I didn't increase any spices, as I normally would. I baked at the time/temp specified and it worked well! Bake just until they lose their sheen...they will look like they are darkening, but it's the spices, trust me. I also normally use a cookie scooper for a perfectly round cookie, but liked the rustic look of the chopped nuts and apples. I orginally wasn't going to frost them because they are SUPER tasty without it... but decided to do it just to follow the recipe... WOWZA! A very light layer of frosting/glaze knocks them out of the park! 5 stars for a GREAT recipe!
Absolutely amazing. For once I did not change a thing except to bake at 375 for 8-9 minutes (first batch had to be thrown out at 400 degrees and 10 minutes the bottoms were black). The only think I may do in the future is add 1 extra cup of apples. These are incredible. Soft, chewy and full of flavour.
Like a couple others, I used unsalted butter instead of shortening; I also left out the nuts (since a lot of people can't eat them) and the raisins (I don't like them) and added cinnamon chips instead. I had to make a second batch of icing because the recipe just didn't make enough to cover all the cookies. They were excellent, though, and everyone who tried them came back for seconds and thirds!
WOW--I've made these for the last 2 years during apple season. BIG HIT, everyone loves them. Only thing I changed was that I used milk instead of half and half for the frosting and I put the frosting in a cake decorated bottle and drew lines on the cookies. Easier because these cookies are so moist they're hard to frost.
These are yummy cookies. The edges are crispy and inside is fluffy, almost like a muffin. I omitted the raisins and replaced with extra apples. Also added a tad bit of vanilla to the mix.
These were so yummy!!!! My 11 month old was crazy about these. I am always looking for a way to sneak in some healthy items into our cookies and this was a great and tasty way to make them. They were crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. Perfect! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe.
I can certainly understand how you've never met anyone who didn't love these cookies. They're absolutely irresistible!! Substituted 1/2 tsp soda and 1/2 tsp baking powder for the 1 tsp soda. Gives a lighter texture. Also, added an extra egg for a rich crumb. Added 1/4 tsp cinnamon to the glaze for color and flavor. These are moist, perfectly spiced and wonderfully aromatic. The kind of recipe that makes your reputation as a baker. Thank you for sharing this with us all.
Great tasting cookie! I used granny smith apples which I grated. I used all butter, added in chopped walnuts and both regular and golden raisins. I added ½ tsp. of baking powder and ½ tsp. of baking soda in place of the 1 teaspoon of baking soda. I mixed the dough and dropped a Tablespoon onto the cookie sheet then placed it into the oven. The first batch of cookies turned dark brown on the edges and underneath the cookies while it was still baking, so I lowered the temperature to 375 and baked for 10 minutes. The rest of the cookies came out fine baking a round shape. I baked 39 cookies. There was a wonderful scent of apples, raisins and cinnamon filling up my house! I made the glaze and chilled it while all the cookies cooled. I couldn’t wait for the cookie to cool so I ate one while it was still warm. The cookie was soft and chewy with a “slight” crispy edge. In each mouthful I could taste the apples, the plump sweet raisins and walnuts, which gave the cookies a nice texture. The apples, walnuts raisins with the combination of spices all made for a wonderful cookie! I did notice that when I ate another cookie with the glaze that it had “softened” and was no longer crispy on the edges. It was still soft, chewy and great tasting! The cookie has a "muffin-like" texture. The glaze is not overly sweet and adds a nice touch to the cookies. Overall this is a lovely, nicely spiced soft, moist and chewy cookie.
My kids absolutly love these (and so do I!). I used a premade cream cheese icing and it worked great! Thanks
Very yummy and now one of my staple fall deserts! I left out the nuts, as I have a child under 2 at home, but added another small handful of golden raisins to the mix. Everyone in the house loved them!
There is a reason this recipe is so highly reviewed and that's because these cake-cookie hybrids are stupid tasty. I did half butter half shortening, used 1 cup whole wheat flour and no raisins/walnuts. My boyfriend said "I hope I can eat all of these right now" when he took his first bite. I would say frosting the cookies when they have cooled is probably better than while still warm, as it instructs, since the glaze melts into the cookies - tastes great either way, but if you want the "look" then let them cool. I also followed the reviewers' instructions to bake at 375 vs 400, although I would be interested to try the higher heat with the batter that I had. I don't write too many reviews, but this one is worth it!
very good cookies! the icing is the perfect finish to these soft, spicy cookies. I used 2 eggs, 2 cups grated apple, 1/2 tsp. baking soda,1/2 tsp. baking powder, and butter instead of shortening. I also put cinnamon in the icing. soooooooooo delicious!
This recipe is amazing! Thank you so much for making it available on this website. I made my first batch exactly as instructed, and it was shockingly delicious. There is something about the glaze that pushes these right over the edge beyond all other apple cookies I have made. Then I made a double batch with just apples (no raisins or nuts). I used 2 cups total apples per recipe instead of 1 cup apples, 1 cup raisins, and 1 cup nuts. They were just as incredible. I now have requests for more of these cookies, so I had better get back to baking!
These were fantastic! I didn't have any raisins, so I added an extra cup of apples. I also skipped the frosting after tasting how fabulous they were plain. I used a larger cookie scoop for the second batch, and chilled the dough for 30 min. before baking. The cookies came out bigger and puffier - delicious! I'll be making these again next weekend!
K, so I made these cookies for Christmas and they were GONE in 3 days! I had to make a second batch to put in my gift baskets as we ATE them ALL!! They are like little delicious apple cakes! I made them just as written, the little chunks of apple cook in there beautifully, I would definitely NOT shred the apple as it would then disappear, I used Granny Smith, but I think any hard apple would be good. I glazed most of them but was heavy handed with it and ran out so a few just had powdered sugar, which was good as well!
apple pie flavor in a soft cookie
Very tasty cookies. I had some Gala apples that were at the end of their lives (kinda soft) so I made these cookies. My kids and my friends (and their kids) liked them. I left the peels on the apples (I was feeling lazy!), I omitted the ground cloves (didn't have it) and left out the nuts. Delicious, quick & healthy snack. I definitely think this is a keeper recipe!
I'm going to give these a five even though I thought they were a bit too sweet with the frosting. Only changes I made was to use 1/4 cup shortening and 1/4 cup butter, pecans instead of walnuts, and for the icing, I used maple extract. A good cookie.
I used margerine instead of shorteningand milk instead of cream. A spice cookie.
Absolutely lovely! They're more cake-like than chewy. Craisins are a nice addition, and the spices are the perfect blend. This is definitely a keeper recipe.
Lovely soft/light/somewhat delicate cookie. I followed many of the suggestions; butter for shortening, 1/2 WW flour, squeezed my apples and added vanilla. I dbl the recipe and did three batches: just apples,apples and soaked sultana raisins, and finally apples, raisins and roasted almond slivers.Absolutely loved the apple and raisin. Next time I will not squeeze my apples and add more apple to the mix. Am anxious to try with cinnamon chips(buying was out). Will not glaze if chips added.Regarding glaze... loved it added1/4 tap cinnamon, held 1/2 cup icing sugar and added 4 tbsp of maple syrup and a tbsp of flour. Loved this, will add to Thanksgiving and Christmas baking. Perfect with a 3pm cuppa or as my 7 year old said " a cold glass of milk, please"
This is a really nice Fall cookie. The apple I used was exceptionally sweet so I reduced the sugar to 1 & 1/8 cups, used butter, reduced the cloves and add some vanilla. I was careful not to over-mix and the cookies were nicely mounded. The icing would have made them more attractive but after tasting one decided it would have made them too sweet. Thank you for sharing.
yummy! a big hit with the family :) they are so soft and moist. I did use butter instead of shortening, and baked at 350 degrees for 9 minutes.
OMG these are soooooo yummy!!!! More like a spice cookie rather than an apple cookie but who cares lol they are so good! The glaze is awesome!! Thanks so much!!
I just finished making these cookies, and they are delicious! I followed the recipe exactly, but used butter instead of shortening(personal preference). They turned out great! I don't understand why people go and change the recipe, when there is no need to do so. Great recipe, as is, and I will be making them again.
I followed the recipe exactly. Everyone loves these cookies.
excellent cookies. 375 degrees for 9 min gave me the best results, and I also used a ziploc bag to put on the glaze. used cinnamon instead of nutmeg (which I don't keep in the house regularly). Boyfriend loved them too, as did his family
Yumba! I followed the letter to a T with the exception of substituting margarine for shortening. I made 6 dozen of these for a cookie swap and folks are going to LOVE them.
Do yourself a favor and make a double batch of these right off the bat. AMAZING! I doubled the apples and omitted the nuts. Next time, I might add some oats, just to crisp them up a bit, because although mighty tasty, they fell apart very easily. These are a keeper. You'll agree, I promise.
These are delicious and cake-y. I used half butter/half shortening and left out the raisins. I forgot the milk in the batter; I drizzled some in for the very last tray. The ones without milk taste the same, but they didn't rise at all. The ones with milk look exactly like the photo! I also made my glaze fairly runny so I could just dollop it on instead of spreading. I'd definitely make them again.
Excellent recipe!
These are delicious! The only thing I changed was to use 1/4c shortening and 1/4c butter to get the benefit of taste along with the benefit of texture :) My son really loved these too, DH liked them a lot but he's not a cookie fan usually. I piped the icing on from a baggie with the corner cut, I found that to be an easy way to ice these. We'll have these again!
First of all, these are delicious! The only change I might make is I would try it as a bar cookie next time. They are so moist that they didn't come off the cooking mat very easily, but I may have used too much apple. And the next day they are still very moist. But they are VERY yummy! I also used the 1/2 tsp baking powder, 1/2 tsp baking soda. I might try adding oatmeal next time to see if they hold together better, as others suggested. I left out the nuts & raisins, too. Regardless of how they fall apart, they will be a favorite in our household!
I made these as stated and was very happy with the way they turned out. They were very cake like. Not so much cookie, but we loved the flavor and texture.
I generally bake about 10 different types of cookies every Christmas. These are definitely keepers.
This cookie is just right. The only problem I had was that when I stored them in a container they became really soft and cake like. I think they are best left on the counter and eaten with in a day or so.
These are really good, but not quite as flavorful as I expected (and I used 1 /12 cups of chopped apple instead of just one cup and I also used the raisins, nuts, etc. that the original recipe calls for). I didn't plan to do the glaze, but I found that they really needed it or else they just wouldn't have had much taste as I prefer. So I'll make these again, but next time, I'll add some vanilla to the batter and use at least 2 cups of chopped apples. Oh, also -- I put mine on the cookie sheet in balls about 2" round and my cookies didn't flatten and didn't look so nice with the glaze. So if you're planning to glaze these and take them somewhere and are concerned about presentation, I'd definitely keep the dough in small, tablespoon-size balls (like the recipe says to do, anyways) so that they do flatten out a bit. But the consistency of mine still turned out really good. A great cookie for Autumn! :)
I made these cookies as given (except I used real butter in place of the shortening and 2% milk in the glaze instead of the half-and-half) and they turned out perfectly. I also added cinnamon chips to the batter (because I had them on hand). This is a wonderful recipe! I agree with those who said to let them get almost all the way cool before frosting. I wouldn't let them cool completely, however, because the frosting doesn't 'glaze as well. Don't leave out the nuts!
Mmmm! Moist and delicious; the frosting was a perfect finish. I had some kitchen problems which led to a few changes... I realized midway that our refrigerator was broken, and the eggs had probably gone bad, so I used 2 Tbsp. soy flour and 1/4 cup water instead - weird, but the cookies ended up delicious so I guess it worked :) I also used butter and pecans, and I baked these as bars in a jelly roll pan for about 30 minutes. I bet the original recipe would make great cookies too - I will try it again when things are less crazy in the kitchen. Thank you!
Mmm Spicy. These are very flavorful soft cookies. I did not want raisins so I did not add them. I used pecans because that's the nut I had on hand. I also made my glade thinner. Easy recipe. Will make these cookies again and again.
.I took them these to a book club meeting, and they were a huge hit -- I've even had several requests for more since then! The other members are not giant sweets fans, so I left off the glaze, but the cookies were still sweet enough for me and my sweet tooth. I took a few of the suggestions in the other comments (e.g. I used half shortening, half butter) and I added the vanilla directly to the batter. They turned out great. I highly recommend these!
These cookies have an excellent flavor! I used regular 2% milk for the glaze and it turned out great. I grated the apples like other reviewers suggested, but next time I'm going to dice them...I didn't think these was quite enough apple flavor. I'll probably also add a little more apple. All in all delicious and i will definitely be making them again!
YUM!
Yum! My husband just exclaimed "I love fall!" I used apples from my parents' tree in these yummy cookies. I followed the recipe as written and they turned out thin and chewy. Just perfect. I did bake them at 375 instead of 400 for 10 minutes. As another reviewer suggested, I added some cinnamon to the glaze and then just drizzled it over the cookies. These will become a fall tradition.
These had more of a muffin quality, but we loved them. I grated the apple and they were gone even before I could frost them!
We can't get enough of these cookies! They store very well. I used butter instead of shortening. They are very soft and cake-like.
I found these to be a wonderful change of pace. I am all about soft cookies and this one is just that. I did however, realize after I put a tray in the oven, that I forgot to add the baking soda. I added it (minus a bit to compensate for the amount of dough already in the oven)to the rest of the batter but found these cookies came out rather flat. They both tasted great and stayed soft, but I think I like the appearance of the fluffier version/no baking soda (like in the recipe picture)...I suppose it may have been a fluke, so I will try it again as the recipe states to see if they come out flat...if so, I'll ditch the baking soda completely!
Delicious for fall! I baked cookies on 375 for 10 minutes and it was perfect. I used one granny smith that ended up being about 1 1/2 cups of apple. I used a zip bag for adding the glaze when the cookies had cooled down a little and it worked out great. I'll be making these again!
Yummy recipe. I used butter, just so it wouldn't spread out as much. Also I noticed it was better with dark-brown sugar.
Soft and Delicious! Although i substituted 1/2 cup of unsalted butter for the shortening, and soy milk for the cream in the glaze. I also added about a 1/8 cup of apple cider because the mix was a little dry in the beginning. Maybe i did something wrong, but the cider worked out in the end. Good stuff!
Ah. Mah. Zing. Only made tiny adjustments- used unsalted butter, left out raisins and nuts, used whatever milk i had in fridge instead of half and half for glaze. Fabulous. more cake like than crispy cookie, which i love.
Wow! Tasted so good and made the house smell amazing... Perfect recipe for a cool fall morning. I used 1 /2 shortening and 1/2 butter. I didn't add raisins because my kids begged me not to :) I made the glaze and really loved it, but I didn't use it for all the cookies, as they didn't really need it.
These are so moist and delicious. I make them every Fall, after apple picking.
These are really excellent cookies for fall. I did use only half the shortening and substituted butter for the other half. I used an extra 1/2 cup apples and 1/2 cup raisins in place of the nuts. Will definitely make these again!
I thought these were really great cookies. They are very moist. I don't like a hard cookie. I left out the nuts and the raisins. I don't really like nutty cookies unless its macadamia and the husband and I hate raisins so I don't stock them in the pantry. We had just gone to the apple orchard and wanted something to make that wasn't pie and I found these. I subbed smart balance for the shortening, and once I got down to adding the last dry ingredients it seemed already more moist than most cookie batters so I left out the milk completely. I was too lazy to dig all the spices out of the cabinet and allspice was right in front so I used a tsp of that with a tsp of cinnamon. I decreased the temp to 375 per some reviewers but that increased the time to about 13-15 minutes. I used a maple glaze instead of the one that was written because I had just made the maple-drizzled apple muffins from this site and really like the maple glaze so I used that and it was really good with the spicy apple flavor of the cookies. for the glaze it was: 1 cup powdered sugar, 4 tablespoons maple syrup and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract. These are a hit with me and when my husband gets home we'll see how he likes them. It's an nice break from chocolate chip cookies I usually make :)
I enjoyed them very much although they were a little dry 3 out of 4 grandkids liked them as well LOVE FIBER!!!
This recipe is definitely a keeper even with the two changes I made. I used one stick of sweet cream butter rather than the 1/2 c. shortening, and I used 1c whole wheat flour with 1c white flour.You talk about good! My husband fell in love wih them, and the group I'm making them for probably will do the same. Thank you, Sandy, for a great recipe!
I loooove these cookies! I use a coarse shredder for the apples, and it's great!
They taste great, but I think I must have under-baked them, because they're way too soft. I also didn't glaze them because I have frosting of all kinds. They're very well spiced, warm and tasty.
My family liked these. Dicing the apples is tedious, next time I would grate them and perhaps increase the amount slightly. Substituted trans-fat free marg. for shortening. Am I the only one who thought the oven temp was too high? I reduced it to 350 after the 1st sheet.
These are very tasty, moist cookies. I have made them twice and everyone in the family liked them. The first time I made these cookies I added more spice but I thought it was too much; the second time, I made them exactly as the recipe was written except I soaked the raisins in some warm water to plump them up before adding to the batter. This is one of my family's favorite cookies.
400 degrees for 10 minutes left me with burned, back bottoms. This definetely needs more apple as well. Cook at 375 for 8 minutes.
Used 1 Honey Crisp apple and chopped it fine. It was more than a cup but it worked out great. Like others, I used butter instead of shortening. I forgot to add the 1/4 c. milk and I guess the additional apples made up for that. I added chopped dried cherries instead of raisins. I'm not a raisin lover. Delicious cookie! Used maple syrup instead of cream for the glaze and had to make additional glaze. Added a tablespoon or so of milk to thin it a bit. We loved these cookies.
Great flavor! And like another reviewer said, they're more cake-like than cookie-like. They're soft and springy... I actually added a touch more flour, and they were still very, very soft. I didn't realize I was out of confectioner's sugar when I made them, so I didn't make the icing, but they were delicious enough without. My 17-year-old kid brother was practically eating them three at a time! I put the best of the batch in a gift for my Mother, and needless to say her diet hasn't been going so well! Just mixing in the cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg into the flour made my day feel so christmas-ey!
Very tasty cookie! I followed instructions exactly~ I did put the glaze on while cookies were too hot(1st batch), my fault!!! The rest were perfect. Did also turn the temp down to 350~ 400 was just too hot! Thank you for sharing!
Great tasting cookie. Mine turned out a little flat, even though I used 1/2 tsp of powder. I did change it a bit to make it healthier. Used 1/2 cup of whole wheat flour and 1/2 cup oat bran. Soaked the raisons too. Some of these changes could have resulted in my flat cookie. Anyway, they were a hit with my kids.
My husband and kids loved them! Thye were very good and not too sweet. I put in an extra 1/2 a cup of apples and they were great.
Very good, I used 2 large granny smith apples coarsley grated, margarine instead of shortening and used whole wheat flour and about 1/2 cup quick oats to make it healthier, the icing is nice but I just did a thin drizzle to keep the sweetness down.
OH MY GOSH!!!!! These are the best cookies ever!!! I used cholesterol free margerine instead of shortening and they were perfect. They were gone as soon as they were made. Thanks for the great recipe!!
These are delicious! I followed some suggestions of other reviewers & the substitutions I made were: replace shortening with butter, bake at 375 for 9-10 minutes, and used pecans instead of walnuts. I've also tried it with almonds which is delicious. I mainly used my food processor, first to chop the nuts, and then for most of the mixing. I move it to the bowl & mix by hand when it's time to incorporate the 2nd half of the dry ingredients. These were a real crowd pleaser and perfect for the fall season! Thank you so much for a wonderful and easy recipe!
These cookies are so good! I get requests for them from family and co-workers all the time since I found this here a few months ago. Very moist cake-like cookies. I do not use a lot of glaze, I half the glaze recipe and just drizzle a little on top or sometimes I skip the glaze because these cookies are fantastic without it.
Turned out soft, moist, and DELICIOUS. Among 5 people, these were gone by the end of the night. Thanks for the great recipe!
These cookies were wonderful! Moist in the middle, just a hint of crisp on the edges, and perfectly spicy! The icing is also the best I've tasted. What a treat! Thank you so much for sharing.
A very ssweet/spicy cookie that will be perfect for holiday get togethers! I left out the walnuts and thought they were just perfect with the apples and raisins. I took another reviewer's advice and put the icing in a baggie and applied it in a spiral pattern. The cookies are VERY sweet, I can't imagine covering the whole tops with icing!
a real winner - easy enough to make, and it's a treat to have fresh fruit in a cookie. icing is super-sweet, so you might consider saving a few without frosting, for those less inclined to sugary things.
This recipe makes lovely soft cookies.I had already peeled and cored 2 apples and grated they made 2 cups, so I decided to use the extra apple. Cookies still baked up nicely. I glazed them as per the recipe but wished I had not as they are great the way the came out of the oven. The glaze makes them too sweet for my tastes. This recipe is definitely a keeper!
I love these cookies. They are very soft and moist and I'm always in favor of making treats for my kids with healthy ingredients. I hate shortening, so I substituted an equal amount of butter and it worked out great. A new fall favorite!
Very soft cookies!
I substituted coconut oil for shortening since I'm feeding this to a bunch of toddlers. One of them has a dairy allergy so I used coconut milk instead and crossed my fingers. The cookies taste great and I didn't make the glaze. For Halloween I'm going to make them into a pumpkin shape and use the raisins for the face.
I have to admit, I wasn't sure eighteen 6 and 7 year-olds were going to eat a cookie w/ apples and raisins! I made these for my son's 1st grade class and not one child passed them up. They were gone quickly and everyone asked for seconds. Thanks for the easy and delicious recipe!
I just made these, and like many reviewers I changed a few things. I used 2 apples, which was about 1 1/4 c. I used 1 c. whole wheat flour and 1 1/4 c. regular flour. Added approx. 1/4 c. oatmeal. Only 1 c. brown sugar and they are plenty sweet. I also used 1/2 tsp. baking soda and 1/2 tsp. baking powder. I have yet to glaze them, but wow are they good. I only gave them a four because I changed the recipe so much I don't know who they would turn out otherwise. But they smell delicious baking and are light and moist.
Very soft and more cake-like than cookie. These are delicious with the glaze on top.
These are delicious cookies that were a hit with everyone. Lightly spiced, just a little crispy outside, with soft chewy centers. I followed the recipe exactly, but didn't try the frosting as I was out of butter - I used "gingerbread frosting for cookies" from this site instead which was a great match. Watch these carefully if you bake them at the suggested 400 degrees. Or, line your cookie sheet with parchment paper to prevent the bottoms from overbrowning. The only thing I would change next time I make these would be to use pecans instead of the walnuts.
These are the best cookies. I made them today and they are almost all gone. everyone loves these cookies and wants the recipe. I plan on making a double batch tomorow.
Awesome recipe!! Thanks to the others who reviewed his recipe, I was able to make cookies that didn't go flat...Yummy! Skipped the raisons though.
Loved them, I made the first batch with raisins & chopped walnuts and the second batch I made with chopped marishino cherries & pecans, they were both yummy. I used 1% milk instead of half & half.
These were divine! I did not use the glaze and enjoyed the cookie with it's wonderful flavor! I did substitute granulated sugar for brown and added 1/4 tsp. allspice in place of the cloves
I made three batches of these cookies!! They were great tasting and fairly easy to make! The second time around, I didn't chop the apples as fine. When you bit into the cookie you had the raisins and chunks of apple! Yum!
The cookies were a little flat, not fluffy at all. But the taste was very good!
Delicious! Nice and soft. The only thing I did different was use butter instead of shortening.
Delicious. used 2 granny smith apples, didnt even peel them. Chose not to make the,glaze, they are super even without the glaze.
These are delicious. I made them with a Granny Smith apple and the flavor is perfect. I didn't have enough brown sugar on hand, but I used the rest (about half what was needed) and supplemented it with a granulated sugar/honey mixture and it worked out quite well. I was also out of nutmeg and substituted allspice. Very impressed with the flexibility of this recipe.
I followed the recipe exactly and they were delicious. I found that they bake quickly and were done to perfection when the bottoms were brown but the tops did not look quite done. A little orange color to the glaze would add a nice touch for fall.
These were fantastic cookies!....I subbed fake butter for the shortening and omittedthe spices at my kids request.....them made a simple cream cheese frosting for the top.....good stuff!
Excellent, soft, cake like cookie. Using apples from the backyard. Used butter instead of shortening b/c I had it on hand.. not sure if it makes a difference or not. Could reduce salt to 1/4 t, and I reduced the raisins to 3/4 c. I didn't realize icing was so easy to make. I'll be making all my icing from scratch from now on. I had a couple of them but they are too tempting to so I took them to work and they were gone within the hour. Thank you for a nice recipe using fresh apples.
