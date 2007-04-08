Glazed Apple Cookies

444 Ratings
  • 5 310
  • 4 99
  • 3 30
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

Spicy cookies that everyone loves. I've mailed them before and they mail beautifully. I've been making these for about 25 years, and never met anyone yet who didn't like them.

By Sandy Moore

18
3 dozen
Directions

  • Beat shortening and brown sugar together until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and blend thoroughly.

  • Stir together flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg.

  • Stir half the dry ingredients into creamed mixture. Stir in nuts, apple and raisins, then stir in remaining half of dry ingredients and milk. Mix well.

  • Drop from tablespoon 1 1/2 inches apart onto lightly greased baking sheet. Bake in a preheated 400 degree oven for 10-12 minutes. Remove cookies to racks and while still warm, spread with glaze.

  • To make Glaze: Combine powdered sugar, butter, vanilla and enough cream to make glaze of spreading consistency. Beat until smooth. Spread on warm cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
289 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 45.7g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 13.1mg; sodium 151.4mg. Full Nutrition
