Made these for a Holiday Craft Party. I usually use a recipe from a famous local bakery but wanted to try something different. The cookies were a huge hit. There was actually a bit of a scuffle to see who would get the last one. That debate was decided by the flip of a coin! I didn't add nuts since I was unsure of any allergies. I also left out the raisins since the host of the party doesn't like them. I sprinkled confectioner's sugar on the top and was told that it was better than icing. I am making batch two and three today for the next cookie swap and party. I also froze the first batch. Took them out of the freezer two hours before they were needed and they were perfect.