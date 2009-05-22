Hermits I

These can be made into either drop cookies or bar cookies.

Recipe by Corrinne

Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (160 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a large bowl cream together butter, sugar and spices. Beat in the eggs one at a time. Sift in the flour, baking soda and salt and stir until well blended. Stir in molasses and raisins.

  • To make bar cookies: Spread mixture on cookie sheet and bake for 25 minutes. Cut into bars while warm and let cool on wire rack.

  • To make drop cookies: Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Drop batter about 2 inches apart on greased cookie sheet and bake 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 21.8mg; sodium 84mg. Full Nutrition
