Hermits I
These can be made into either drop cookies or bar cookies.
I made bars and a few cookies. I substituted 1/2 cup of applesauce for 1/2 cup of butter. Tasted delicious.
kids didn't like them
Made these for a cookie exchange and Christmas gifts last year, this year everyone asked me to make them again. Old fashioned and favorful.
I just made these for the first time, and I will be making them frequently...excellent recipe, my husband has been eating them all morning. I substituted nutmeg as I was out of ground cloves, they are still delicious. They do taste better on day 2. Thanks for sharing.
this is fantastic! Because I have small children I simply substitute walnut paste for the nuts, and I run the raisins thru my food processor before making. The best recipe I've found for hermits to date!!!
This is a remarkable cookie! My grandmother used to bake these cookies and I remember fighting with my grandfather for the last one! My grandparents have since passed and I could not find the recipe. Now I have it again! Some of my best childhood memories are baking with my grandmother and now I can share some of that with my children! Thank you so much for posting this recipe! Happy Holidays!
These are great tasting. I had to bake it a bit longer than what the recipe called for. I have never made hermits before, but always enjoyed them from a grocery store that went out of business quite a few years ago. So I want to say thank you for a great recipe that is comparable to the ones I use to buy,
Fabulous! I made these with granulated fructose for my Dad who's diabetic. Hermits were one of his favorites when I was young and he LOVED them! Very moist & tasty. One of my children liked them, the other didn't. Will make again!
Just what I was looking for! Made the bar version and it filled my huge cookie sheet. Only change I made was substituting 1/2 c brown sugar for a 1/2 c of sugar. Omitted walnits. Smelled great while cooking and tasted great!
I have always loved hermits, plus they are so easy to make. I had never put in molasses before, but they were deeelish! I did have a little trouble tasting the raisins and nuts as the molasses does have a strong taste. But despite that, they were awesome. Thank you for submitting the recipe.
The recipe itself is fine but for drop cookies, 12 - 15 @ 375 is WAY too much. Took them out at 6 minutes otherwise they would have been charcoal. I dropped the oven temp to 325 and went for about 10 to 12 minutes and that seemed to work much better.
These cookies are so delicious. Not too sweet, not too bland, but just right. I've been trying various recipes over the years. This recipe is the best I've tried. I wanted to make them as a bar cookie but from the directions I was unsure what size pan or pans. So I made them as a drop cookie -- tablespoon size of dough. I baked them at 350 for 13-15 min. I did not want them to dry out too much. A soft center is characteristic of Hermits.
These are great! I cut the recipe in half and it still made a 13x9 inch pan of 24 bars. I used whole wheat flour, brown sugar and used ground ginger instead of allspice and they were delicious. I also didn't use the walnuts because my sister loves hermits but hates nuts. Next time I think I'll put more raisins in though. This will be my "go-to" hermit recipe from now on. They come out slightly dry, but when you put one in your mouth, it just melts...yum.
The second pan full is in the oven as I type. Two of the first lot have been eatern already. Excellent.
Definitely a good start to an old fashion hermit like my Nana's. I felt it needed more spices and definitely more molasses and I think I will try brown sugar vs. white next time to get that spicey bite. I omitted the nuts due to an allergy and more than doubled the raisins. I also rolled them in a coarse sugar and they turned out beautiful. Cooked perfectly @ 14 min. Don't leave them on the pan too long or the will break/crack.
So easy, even a 24 year old bachelor male in China can do it! My conditions here make my oven less evenly heated, so the time takes longer, but this was rather easy and tastes wonderful (even without the chives and all spice!)
My husband rates these cookies as very delicious, so I make them often, & have passed the recipe on to a number of my friends.
baked in a 10"x15" cookie sheet the bars were dense, moist & yummy!
Delicious!
Made these over Christmas as my husband requested them. He remembered having them as a child and had not had any in years He was so happy as these tasted just like he remembered !
I did these as bar cookies and they were wonderful. Just spread the dough in a jelly roll pan, then cut carefully into even squares.
This recipe was great! i diden't add any raisins, so they came out like gingergread brownies. Fantastic!!! next time i'll add just a drop less sugar,,I think less sugar definately if you add raisins.
Made this recipe because I was looking for a soft, flavorful molasses cookie, and this one fits the bill! I pureed a cup of prunes, as I didn't have any raisins and my boys don't like them anyway, and the result was quite good, although I missed the pieces of fruit that using raisins would've added and the molasses flavor overpowered the taste. I hope these freeze well, as I'm the only one in my family who likes molasses!
Made these for my parents and they loved them!! Only thing was I had to bake them about 10 minutes longer than recipe called for, just be careful not to bake too long or they will come out a little dry. I will make these again !!!
These cookies were great & super easy to make. Made them as a bar cookie and they were a big hit.
Made these for the 1st time - find the molasses flavour a bit overpowering. Cooked for 10 minutes - will make again and reduced molasses to 1/3 cup. Thanks for sharing. Joyce
These are really very good and I'll make them again! This first time around, I made them without walnuts.
Made these for a Holiday Craft Party. I usually use a recipe from a famous local bakery but wanted to try something different. The cookies were a huge hit. There was actually a bit of a scuffle to see who would get the last one. That debate was decided by the flip of a coin! I didn't add nuts since I was unsure of any allergies. I also left out the raisins since the host of the party doesn't like them. I sprinkled confectioner's sugar on the top and was told that it was better than icing. I am making batch two and three today for the next cookie swap and party. I also froze the first batch. Took them out of the freezer two hours before they were needed and they were perfect.
What a delicious old-fashioned cookie! everything from the texture (soft and chewy) to the perfect spice ratios. I was lacking just a bit of the molasses so had to make up the difference with honey. I plumped the raisins and also used some chopped dates in strongly brewed tea first. 12 minutes was perfect in my oven. These do spread some so take that into consideration when preparing the cookie sheets. Just a delightful cookie all the way around. thankyou. this one is a keeper.
Amazing cookies, easy to make. Thanks :)
added dried cranberries - omitted the nuts and didn't ice.
Excellent cookie bar - enjoyed either as a cookie or bar. Excellent! Enjoy!
