Eat Michigan Salad

I LOVE this salad!!! I've made it many times and always forget to review it... I ususally use feta and slivered almonds. I've subbed craisins for the dried cherries and it's still good, but the dried cherries are sooo much better- they add a nice tartness that's very complimentary to the dressing. Fresh strawberries might be good too. Sometimes I've also added a bit of yellow mustard and onion powder to the dressing and that's quite good as well. I've found the dressing is better when run through the food processor a minute- it really gives it a much smoother consistency- I've tried to cheat and skip this step, but it's kinda clumpy even if you whisk it good... still tastes good though! And like the submitter says in their review, it is better if made the night before, or even that morning. I use whatever salad veg I have on hand at the time. Make sure you use a good crisp apple like a honeycrisp, braeburn or fiji, cause that is really the star of this salad. I've also added chunked up chicken breast to make this a main dish salad and that is wondewrful as well. To sum it up, this recipe is filed in my recipe book under 'Best Salad Ever'!