Tourtiere is a traditional meat pie served in French-speaking areas of Canada for Reveillon, a Christmas or New Years Eve party. Enjoy this vegetarian version which I have modified from several sources. Makes 2 pies or one really big, thick one. Serve with a spicy chutney or steak sauce, mashed potatoes, steamed green beans, and a nice salad. Freezes well before baking. Bon appetit!
Tastes great. The recipe, however, leaves out where to add a third of the ingredients! My amended Step 3 is: Stir the texturized vegetable protein and vegetable flake mixture in with the mushroom and onions. Mix bread crumbs, pepper, sea salt, thyme, savory, cloves and nutmeg in a medium bowl. Add bread crumb mixture into vegetable mixture. Pour the beer into the skillet with the vegetable mixture; remove from heat and cool. I used 1/4 tsp marjoram and 1/4 tsp sage instead of savory. I also used a frozen pie crust and only used 2/3 of the filling inside the pie. Fantastic with cranberry chutney!!
I'm not vegetarian, but I do eat vegetarian meals once in a while. I have to admit though, this vegetarian tourtiere leaves something to be desired. I always wanted to find an excuse to try TVP, but never could find a use for it. Having tried it, however, I don't think I'll be eagerly awaiting another opportunity. Looks like ground meat, but tastes... uh, unique. To make matters worse, half the recipe instructions are missing. Thanks Jkalea for your step 3!
I was given a box of beef-style TVP and was floundering around looking for something to make. This recipe was very, very good. Beware! Most refrigerated pie crusts contain lard. Mrs. Smith's is the only brand I've found that doesn't.
This is a good recipe despite the fact that it is a little disjointed. My niece is vegetarian and I am always looking for something to cook for her when she comes over. The beer you choose does make a big difference, I went with heavy winter lager very distinct taste. I will make it again with a different beer.
